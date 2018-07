This product is featured in: Dolcetto d’Alba: Panel tasting results

Fratelli Grasso 2014

Decanter average score: 17.25/20pts

Individual judges’ scores: Ian D’Aagata 17.25 Michael Garner 17.5 Emily O’Hare 17

A basket full of summer berries and grapes with mint, blackcurrant and anise characters. Round, fresh and juicy with positive herbal notes, harmonious tannins and acidity, and a long finish.

Price: N/A UK www.grassofratelli.it

Drink 2015-2017

Alc 13.5%