Manufacturer: Mullineux Family Wines

Read Decanter's tasting notes for Mullineux, Syrah, Swartland 2013, considered as the entry point Syrah from Chris and Andrea Mullineux.

Mullineux, Syrah, Swartland 2013

18/20pts (93)

This is ‘only’ the entry point Syrah from Chris and Andrea Mullineux (they make four single-vineyard releases too), but it reminds of a scented, silky Crozes-Hermitage. Spicy

and floral, with 40% whole bunches adding complexity.

Price £22-£27.50 Berry Bros & Rudd, Harvey Nichols, Revolution Wines, Swig, Vincisive, Vin Cognito

Drink 2015-2022

Alc 13%

Taster Tim Atkin MW