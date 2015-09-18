Manufacturer:
Mullineux, Syrah, Swartland 2013
18/20pts (93)
This is ‘only’ the entry point Syrah from Chris and Andrea Mullineux (they make four single-vineyard releases too), but it reminds of a scented, silky Crozes-Hermitage. Spicy
and floral, with 40% whole bunches adding complexity.
Price £22-£27.50 Berry Bros & Rudd, Harvey Nichols, Revolution Wines, Swig, Vincisive, Vin Cognito
Drink 2015-2022
Alc 13%
Taster Tim Atkin MW