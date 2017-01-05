Ancre Hill, Triomphe, Wales, United Kingdom 2014

It’s a Welsh spin on Beaujolais! Already in a marginal climate, this family estate went a step further, adopting biodynamic practices in 2012 and obtaining Demeter certification in 2013. The Triomphe grape, originally from Alsace, is well-suited to the area and gives pure raspberry and red cherry aromas. Very juicy and quaffable.

Alc 10%

