Sainsburys, Taste the Difference Valpolicella Ripasso 2014

Ripasso is a traditional treatment that bulks up basic Valpolicella, giving it more weight, texture and flavour by pouring it over partially fermented Amarone grape skins that were dried in the appassimento method. The result is a wine halfway between basic Valpolicella and full-blown Amarone. Fragrant red fruit, plum and spice aromas are followed by a rich, rounded mouthfeel and textured tannins. There is an initial bite of tart red cherry which develops raspberry and savoury spice flavours with hints of violets. It has a good balancing acidity that leads into a finish showing a hint of star anise.

Taster: James Button

Alc: 14%

