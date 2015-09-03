Manufacturer:
Read Decanter's tasting notes for Selfridges, Adami Brut, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy, a Prosecco that combines character with easy drinkability.
16.5pts/20
If you’re looking for a Prosecco that combines character with easy drinkability, this is it. Delicate peach-blossom aromas give way to bolder red apple fruit and a fresh, yeasty note on the palate. A touch of sweetness and a clean, refreshing finish round it off beautifully.
Price £13.99 Selfridges
Drink 2013-2014
Alc 11%
