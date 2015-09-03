Score 88 Grape Variety:

Drink: 2013-2014 Manufacturer: Adami

Read Decanter's tasting notes for Selfridges, Adami Brut, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy, a Prosecco that combines character with easy drinkability.

Selfridges, Adami Brut, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy

16.5pts/20

If you’re looking for a Prosecco that combines character with easy drinkability, this is it. Delicate peach-blossom aromas give way to bolder red apple fruit and a fresh, yeasty note on the palate. A touch of sweetness and a clean, refreshing finish round it off beautifully.

Price £13.99 Selfridges

Drink 2013-2014

Alc 11%