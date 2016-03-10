See Decanter expert's rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Bouchard Père et Fils, Clos des Chênes, Volnay 2010.

Bouchard Père et Fils, Clos des Chênes, Volnay 2010

Decanter average score:

Appealing, fine, fresh strawberry and red cherry nose with earthy red fruits and a mineral edge. Fine concentration, density; expressive palate. Sweet and harmonious, this is aromatic, long to finish, with fine quality. Still youthfully austere.

Price £39–£59 Berry Bros & Rudd, Fine & Rare, Millésima, The Wine Society

Drink 2014–2030

Alc 13.5%