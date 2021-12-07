After tasting more than 1,200 Rhône 2020 en primeur samples, Matt Walls has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 110 wines all with 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Château RayasChâteauneuf-du-Pape202099
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Château de Beaucastel, Roussanne Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Château La Nerthe, Clos de BeauvenirChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Domaine du Monteillet, La GrilletteCondrieu202098
Domaine JL ChaveHermitage202098
M Chapoutier, De l’OréeHermitage202098
M Chapoutier, L'ErmiteHermitage202098
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine de Beaurenard, BoisrenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine de Monteillet, ChansonCondrieu202097
Stéphane Ogier, Les Vieilles Vignes de Jacques VernayCondrieu202097
Alain Jaume & Fils, La FontaineChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
André Perret, ChéryCondrieu202096
Clos de la Bonnette, Légende BonnettaCondrieu202096
Domaine de la Janasse, PrestigeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine du Monteillet, CandiceCondrieu202096
E Guigal, Ex-VotoHermitage202096
François Villard, DePoncinsCondrieu202096
François Villard, Le Grand VallonCondrieu202096
La Bastide St-Dominique, ChapelleChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
M Chapoutier, Le MéalHermitage202096
Pierre Jean Villa, Jardin SuspenduCondrieu202096
Château de FonsaletteCôtes du Rhône202095
Château de Nalys, Grand VinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Château-GrilletChâteau-Grillet202095
Château-Grillet, La CartheryCondrieu202095
Christophe & Maryline Billon, Les MatissesCondrieu202095
Domaine André Mathieu, Vin di FelibreChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine BelleHermitage202095
Domaine de la Solitude, Vin de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine de MarcouxChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine Gonon, Les OliviersSt-Joseph202095
Domaine Laurent Habrard, Les RocoulesHermitage202095
Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Les DiognièresHermitage202095
Domaine Niero, HéritageCondrieu202095
E Guigal, La DorianeCondrieu202095
Ferraton Père & Fils, Les MiauxHermitage202095
Le Clos du Caillou, Les SafresChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine JP Jamet, Côte BruneCôte-Rôtie202099
Domaine Rostaing, La Côte BruneCôte-Rôtie202099
M Chapoutier, Le PavillonHermitage202099
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Domaine de la Janasse, ChaupinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Domaine JL ChaveHermitage202098
Domaine Vincent Paris, La GeynaleCornas202098
M Chapoutier, L'ErmiteHermitage202098
Stéphane Ogier, LancementCôte-Rôtie202098
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques PerrinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Château RayasChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine ClapeCornas202097
Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, RéservéChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine de Marcoux, Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine JP JametCôte-Rôtie202097
Domaine Rostaing, La ViallièreCôte-Rôtie202097
Domaine Saint Préfert, ColombisChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine Yann ChaveHermitage202097
E Guigal, Ex-VotoHermitage202097
Rotem & Mounir Saouma, Amphore BigotChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Stéphane Ogier, BertholonCôte-Rôtie202097
Stéphane Ogier, La Belle HélèneCôte-Rôtie202097
Stéphane Ogier, MontmainCôte-Rôtie202097
Xavier GérardCôte-Rôtie202097
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Château de FonsaletteCôtes du Rhône202096
Château de St Cosme, Le ClauxGigondas202096
Château Rayas, PignanChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Delas, Les BessardsHermitage202096
Domaine de Beaurenard, BoisrenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine de la Janasse, Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine du Monteillet, Les Grandes PlacesCôte-Rôtie202096
Domaine du Vieux TélégrapheChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine Garon, Les RochinsCôte-Rôtie202096
Domaine Faury, RevinescenceCôte-Rôtie202096
Domaine Rostaing, La LandonneCôte-Rôtie202096
Domaine Roger Sabon, Le Secret des SabonChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine Santa Duc, La Crau OuestChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
E Guigal, La TurqueCôte-Rôtie202096
Ferraton Père & Fils, Le MéalHermitage202096
La Bastide St-Dominique, Les HespéridesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
La Bastide St-Dominique, Secrets de PignanChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Stéphane Ogier, CognetCôte-Rôtie202096
Stéphane Ogier, Côte BodinCôte-Rôtie202096
Stéphane Ogier, Le ChamponCôte-Rôtie202096
Tardieu-LaurentHermitage202096
Tardieu-Laurent, Vieilles VignesCôte-Rôtie202096
Benjamin & David Duclaux, Coteaux de TupinCôte-Rôtie202095
Domaine A&E Verset, SignatureCornas202095
Domaine Alary, L'EstevenasCairanne202095
Domaine Chante Cigale, PIChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine CharvinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric 'Le Grand Pin'Châteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine de la Solitude, Vin de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine du Grapillon d'Or, ExcellenceGigondas202095
Domaine du Monteillet, Bons ArrêtsCôte-Rôtie202095
Domaine Faury, La GlorietteSt-Joseph202095
Domaine JL Chave, Clos FlorentinSt-Joseph202095
Domaine la Barroche, PureChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Cuvée Impériale - Vignes CentenairesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine Saint-Préfert, Isabel FerrandoChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine Santa Duc, Le Pied de BaudChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine Vincent Paris, Granit 60Cornas202095
E Guigal, La MoulineCôte-Rôtie202095
M Chapoutier, Le ClosSt-Joseph202095
M Chapoutier, Pie VIChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Martine & Christian Rouchier, La ChaveSt-Joseph202095
Moulin de la Gardette, VentabrenGigondas202095
PiedlongChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Pierre Jean Villa, FongeantCôte-Rôtie202095
Stéphane Ogier, LeyatCôte-Rôtie202095

