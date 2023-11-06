After tasting more than 1,200 Rhône 2021 en primeur samples, Matt Walls has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 76 Rhône wines that scored 95 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Colour Score Notes
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques PerrinChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed99
Château de Vaudieu, Les Vieilles RoussanneChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite99
Domaine de Beaurenard, BoisrenardChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite99
Château de Beaucastel, Roussanne Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite98
Château de Vaudieu, Clos du BelvédèreChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite98
Domaine de la Janasse, PrestigeChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite98
Domaine de la Solitude, Vin de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite98
M Chapoutier, L'ErmiteHermitageWhite98
M Chapoutier, L'ErmiteHermitageRed98
Stéphane Ogier, Les Vieilles Vignes de Jacques VernayCondrieuWhite98
André Perret, ChéryCondrieuWhite97
Château La Nerthe, Clos de BeauvenirChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite97
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite97
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric Le Grand PinChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed97
Domaine Niero, ChérytageCondrieuWhite97
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure ClairetteChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite97
M Chapoutier, Le MéalHermitageWhite97
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite96
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed96
Domaine ClapeCornasRed96
Domaine de la Janasse, ChaupinChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed96
Domaine de la Solitude, BarberiniChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite96
Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, RéservéChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed96
Domaine François MerlinCôte-RôtieRed96
Domaine JL ChaveHermitageWhite96
Domaine JL ChaveHermitageRed96
Domaine Johann MichelCornasRed96
Domaine JP Jamet, Côte BruneCôte-RôtieRed96
Domaine Marc Sorrel, Le GréalHermitageRed96
Domaine Marc Sorrel, Les RocoulesHermitageWhite96
Domaine Niero, Coeur de RonchardeCondrieuWhite96
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure RoussanneChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite96
Domaine Vincent Paris, La GeynaleCornasRed96
Domaine Xavier Gérard, ArbuelCondrieuWhite96
Domaine Xavier Gérard, Côte ChatillonCondrieuWhite96
Famille Isabel FerrandoChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite96
La Bastide St-Dominique, ChapelleChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite96
Le Clos du Caillou, Les SafresChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite96
Lionel Faury, Le MornieuxCondrieuWhite96
M Chapoutier, Coteau de ChéryCondrieuWhite96
M Chapoutier, Le PavillonHermitageRed96
M Chapoutier, NeveCôte-RôtieRed96
Château de la Gardine, Cuvée des Générations Marie-LéoncieChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite95
Château La NertheChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite95
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed95
Domaine A&E Verset, Signature VersetCornasRed95
Domaine BenedettiChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite95
Domaine Chante Cigale, ExtraitChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite95
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric La GuigasseChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed95
Domaine de la Janasse, Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed95
Domaine de la Mordorée, La Reine des BoisChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed95
Domaine de Panisse, Le MasChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed95
Domaine du Bosquet des PapesChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite95
Domaine du Coulet, Geniale PatronneCornasRed95
Domaine du TunnelCornasRed95
Domaine François Merlin, JeanraudeCondrieuWhite95
Domaine Garon, La Vieille MaisonCondrieuWhite95
Domaine Garon, Le CombardCôte-RôtieRed95
Domaine Gramenon, La MéméCôtes du RhôneRed95
Domaine JP JametCôte-RôtieRed95
Domaine Rostaing, Côte BlondeCôte-RôtieRed95
E Guigal, La DorianeCondrieuWhite95
E Guigal, La TurqueCôte-RôtieRed95
Famille Isabel Ferrando, ColombisChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed95
Le Clos du Caillou, La RéserveChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed95
Le Clos du Caillou, Les QuartzChâteauneuf-du-PapeRed95
Le Vieux DonjonChâteauneuf-du-PapeWhite95
M Chapoutier, De l'OréeHermitageWhite95
M Chapoutier, Haut ChamblardSt-PérayWhite95
M Chapoutier, La MordoréeCôte-RôtieRed95
M Chapoutier, Le MéalHermitageRed95
M Chapoutier, Les GranitsSt-JosephWhite95
Pierre Gaillard, Esprit de BlondeCôte-RôtieRed95
Pierre Gaillard, Rose PourpreCôte-RôtieRed95
Stéphane Ogier, La Combe de MallevalCondrieuWhite95
Vignoble de Boisseyt, Les CorbonnesCondrieuWhite95

See also

Rhône 2021 En Primeur: full vintage report and top-scoring wines

Other score tables:

Southern Rhône 2021 score table

Northern Rhône 2021 score table

Top Rhône 2021 whites score table

Top Rhône 2021 reds score table