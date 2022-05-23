Right bank score table EP 2021

After tasting more than 950 Bordeaux 2021 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 162 wines from the Right Bank all with 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202197
Château LafleurPomerol202197
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202196
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202196
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Vieux Château CertanPomerol202196
PetrusPomerol202196
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol202196
Château L'Eglise-ClinetPomerol202196
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202195
Château Canon-la-GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202195
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202195
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202195
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202195
Château TrotanoyPomerol202195
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol202195
Château La ConseillantePomerol202195
Château ClinetPomerol202195
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur202195
Le DômeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202194
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202194
La MondotteSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202194
Château Le PinPomerol202194
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol202194
Château HosannaPomerol202194
Clos du ClocherPomerol202194
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Supérieur202194
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château La ClotteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Clos St-MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château Grand MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château BerliquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202193
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202193
L'IfSt-Émilion202193
Château SéraphinePomerol202193
Château RougetPomerol202193
Château Petit-VillagePomerol202193
Château NéninPomerol202193
Château Le Bon PasteurPomerol202193
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol202193
Château La ViolettePomerol202193
Château Certan de MayPomerol202193
Enclos TourmalinePomerol202193
Clos DubreuilSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Pierre 1erSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Croix de LabrieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Vieux Château MazeratSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
SaintaymeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château QuintusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Quinault L'EnclosSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Bellevue MondotteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Ausone, La Chapelle d'AusoneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Angélus, Carillon d'AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Tour St ChristopheSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Clos St-MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Peby FaugèresSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château VillemaurineSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château SansonnetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château RipeauSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Pavie DecesseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Les Grandes MuraillesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Le ChateletSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château LarozeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Jean FaureSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château FonroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château FombraugeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château FaugèresSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Clos de l'OratoireSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château La SerreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Feytit-ClinetPomerol202192
Clos Vieux TailleferPomerol202192
Château Saint-PierrePomerol202192
Château Lafleur-GazinPomerol202192
Château la Croix St GeorgesPomerol202192
Château BourgneufPomerol202192
Château Les CruzellesLalande-de-Pomerol202192
Château La ChenadeLalande-de-Pomerol202192
Château de La DauphineFronsac202192
Domaine Simon Blanchard. GuitardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202191
Château Soutard-CadetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Château Magrez-FombraugeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Clos CantenacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Château Croix CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Château Capet-GuillierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Château BernateauSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Château Troplong Mondot, MondotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Château ChauvinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Clos des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Haut-SarpeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Grand Corbin DespagneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château FonplégadeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château de PressacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Clos de SarpeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château BellevueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202191
Château FayatPomerol202191
Clos GrangeneuvePomerol202191
Château Vray Croix de GayPomerol202191
Château LagrangePomerol202191
Château La PointePomerol202191
Château La GravePomerol202191
Château La ClemencePomerol202191
Château La CabannePomerol202191
Château L'Eglise-Clinet, La Petite EglisePomerol202191
Château BonalguePomerol202191
Château BeauregardPomerol202191
Château La CroizilleLalande-de-Pomerol202191
Château Les Haut ConseillantsLalande-de-Pomerol202191
Château de La RivièreFronsac202191
Château MarsauFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202191
Château MontlandrieCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202191
Château Guibot, La FourvieilleSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)202190
Château Clarisse, Vieilles VignesSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)202190
Domaine Baudon, Les Terres BlanchesSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202190
Château Messile-AubertSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202190
Château MontlisseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château CantinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
FontfleurieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château Trotte Vieille, Dame de TrottevielleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château SanctusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château Quintus, Dragon de QuintusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château Petit Val, Muse du ValSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château Pavie, Arômes de PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château Mangot, Todeschini Distique 14St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château LaforgeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château de CandaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Clos les Grandes VersannesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Clos Badon ThunevinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château Moulin du CadetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château LanioteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Couvent des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Clos St-MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château St-Georges Côte PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château SoutardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château La Tour FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château GuadetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château Grand CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château Franc MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château Faurie de SouchardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château DestieuxSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château de FerrandSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château DassaultSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château Côte de BaleauSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château Tour MailletPomerol202190
Domaine de L'EglisePomerol202190
Clos RenéPomerol202190
Clos de la Vieille EglisePomerol202190
Château TailleferPomerol202190
Château Sacré CoeurPomerol202190
Château MailletPomerol202190
Château Le GayPomerol202190
Château La Croix de GayPomerol202190
Château La CommanderiePomerol202190
Château GazinPomerol202190
Château de ChambrunPomerol202190
Château Monregard la CroixPomerol202190
Château LécuyerPomerol202190
Château La RenaissancePomerol202190
Château La PatachePomerol202190
Château La Fleur de BoüardLalande-de-Pomerol202190
Château La Fleur de Boüard, Le Lion de La Fleur de BoüardLalande-de-Pomerol202190
Château L'AmbroisieLalande-de-Pomerol202190
Château FontenilFronsac202190
Château Plain-PointFronsac202190
Château DalemFronsac202190
Château Ad Francos, Réserve Ad AeternamFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Château PuygueraudFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Château de Francs, L'InfiniFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Château AlcéeCôtes de Castillon202190
Clos LunellesCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Château Le Rey, Les RocheusesCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Château d'AiguilheCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Château Puy GuilhemCanon-Fronsac202190
Château Canon PécresseCanon-Fronsac202190
Château Reignac, Grand Vin de ReignacBordeaux Supérieur202190
Hubert de Boüard, Cabernet SauvignonBordeaux202190
Château MarjosseBordeaux202190

