Château Figeac St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2021 97 View One of my absolute favourite wines in 2021 with Figeac's star power clearly on show. Amazing aromatic complexity on the nose; dark chocolate with perfume from the Cabernet Franc - pink flowers, red cherry touches vanilla and cinnamon - such a seductive smell. Pure and focused - so smooth and sleek with a clear tang to the palate. Quite taut, so defined and pure. The minerality comes through the sweet strawberry and raspberry fruit giving that chalky, salty flavour and texture on the palate. Everything is precise and in the right place. You can tell this is ripe, the concentration is there in the fruit, alongside such bright freshness but also these fun and playful red fruit flavours with lively acidity. Classic Bordeaux style with vibrancy, clarity and harmony - you feel the St-Emilion terroir and the understated glamour. This is an epic wine, a brilliant Figeac and contender for wine of the Right Bank. 100% new oak. 3.65pH.



Château Lafleur Pomerol 2021 97 View An exceptional success in 2021 and surely one of the best wines of the vintage. An expressive nose, which opens more after 10 minutes in the glass, gives lovely salty soy aromas, ripe and concentrated blackcurrant, wet stone, smoked earth notes with perfume lingering in the background - lilac, violets and irises as well as some sweet chocolate - so much going on. Clearly powerful, ripe and concentrated - intensity on a grand scale - really giving a lot of flavour but tightly packaged in terms of layers and tannins which are finely grained and settle in the mouth giving the frame. The flavours expand slowly and then linger so long on the finish. Direct, linear, determined and persistent with clear definition of each element. Purity, clarity and balance - I just love the intention here - it knows where it's going with a quiet confidence and gives a warm blood and iodine note at the end bringing you right back to Lafleur. Sensational.



Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 96 View Bright purple rim to the wine. So many aromas on the nose, really captivating and full - dark chocolate, pink flowers giving a soft perfume, cinnamon, raspberries, black cherries and liquorice too - all intensifying over twenty minutes in the glass. Super bright and charged on the palate, this is off like a firecracker from the initial impact, giving tangy strawberry, red cherry and raspberry fruit flavours. It's got power no doubt, but a delicate, light style, not so concentrated and intense more lifted and aerial with tension. So much energy here, the flavours come in waves on the palate, red fruits, cooling blue fruits, exotic spices, flowers and fresh minty, stone notes with a real mineral salinity on the finish. It's perhaps not so weighty or full in the mouth like previous more opulent vintages, but there is clarity and definition of elements on show. I love the mineral finish, so Troplong. Extremely refined. First vintage in the new cellar facilities which helped with precision.



Château Canon St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 96 View Dark chocolate, perfume, violets, wild flowers and bramble berries on the nose, so much going on aromatically. Lovely succulence straight away, the bright acidity giving a mouthwatering effect and really delivering in terms of vibrant and lively fruit forwardness but with these lovely edges of graphite, slate, bitter chocolate, cream and salinity. So elegant and so refined as well as super stylish. I also love the cooling menthol Cabernet aspects you get all the way through and on the long finish. This has real class, but also an effortless quality to it that is so remarkable. One of the most memorable wines of the vintage! 3.37pH. Both Canon, Rauzan-Segla and Berliquet are excellent achievements this year.



Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 96 View Incredible aromatic complexity on the nose, just wow, the beautiful bitter dark chocolate, blackcurrant, blackberries, fragrant violets and roses, coffee, toffee, caramel, smoked earth, liquorice and tobacco, I could smell it for hours! It wows on the palate too giving succulence, freshness and juiciness balanced by integrated acidity and a backbone of spice coming from the Cabernet Franc - the highest percentage since 2011 and the first time outweighing Merlot at 52%. Perfume continues on the palate also, the soft fragrance giving the nuance while the satin tannins coat the mouth with bite and chew. Minerality comes across via wet stone and graphite edges with liquorice and clove spice. Constituent tastings of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc show how skillfully this was created. Still quite tense and linear at this point but showcases perfectly both the vineyard and vintage - each detail and decision in the glass with no let up of power or concentration. A fantastic effort from the team and winemaker Pierre-Olivier Clouet.



Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2021 96 View Ripe juicy strawberry, this has a gorgeous intensity on the nose, really fragrant and expressive, in a rich deep, heavily-scented way. You get the ripeness here with smooth, silky tannins giving depth and intensity on the palate. Succulent with a sharpness, that hit of freshLy picked strawberry and cherry juice - electric and bright with tension and direction. It’s softly spoken in one way, so quietly confident, yet showing so much detail in another, saying; 'looking at how charming I can be'. It has freshness and tension - ‘a cool climate VCC’ said Alexandre Thienpont. Bright acidity through delivered gracefully and sensitively with a gentle persistence. I love the delicacy, it has body no doubt, but it’s the detail that’s so captivating. A wonderful wine and one of the best from Pomerol in 2021. 3.63pH. A yield of 38hl/ha.



Petrus Pomerol 2021 96 View A luminous, compelling and memorable Petrus, one of the absolute standouts in 2021. Expressions of dark crimson berries, damson, plums, raspberries, redcurrant fruit, blackcurrant, touches of blood orange zest, cherry perfume and pink flowers on the nose - I could go on..! The aromatic intensity is exceptional and just so beguiling. This has such a seamless continuation of flavours and aromas from start to finish - a consistency, all flowing gracefully - neat, clear and pure. You're not going to find the most rich, dense or exuberant of wines here, that's obvious given the vintage conditions, but this is such an excellent wine from Olivier Berrouet working with the vintage. There is a taffeta quality to the fine and layered tannins that coat the mouth and give an aerial sensation. Juicy and succulent, the acidity comprises part of the structure and carries the expression of the red berry and stone fruit and salty minerality that appears on the finish. Structured with backbone, this is confident in its intensity and momentum but still so refined and finessed. Sublime in its delicacy and grace giving a gentle energy.



Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2021 96 View Succulent and juicy straight away, this has a little party in your mouth giving the chalky strawberry, perfumed blackcurrant, dark chocolate, liquorice and pencil lead all together - bringing a ton of fruit, spice and acidity with thrilling results. You get a touch of austerity still, the minerality and salinity on the tongue but I love the expression here. Feels well worked, all in harmony with such precision on show. Pure class with a seductive core, gentle frame but intense concentration. Super long finish. The Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot really add that extra touch of deliciousness and intrigue. The star for me in the very impressive Moueix lineup this year.



Château L'Eglise-Clinet Pomerol 2021 96 View A dark, serious brooding nose full of black fruits, truffle, rose, violet and dark chocolate. The palate is different however giving succulent and lively red fruits - sweet/sour strawberries and red cherries, so fresh and sincere, so perfectly presented with the bitter touches balanced against sweetness, racy acidity and fine tannins. An easy-to-like wine, with personality and style and just a feeling of pure joy about it! Not rich, heavy or opulent but taking the most joyous elements from the vintage and putting them the glass, still with structure and depth. Great winemaking on show by Noëmie Durantou Reilhac. Ageing in 70% new oak.



Château Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 95 View Cool blue fruit touches on the nose, excellent acidity gives a rush of succulent and mouth watering cherry and strawberry fruit before this settles quite quickly revealing the minerality so characteristic of this estate. Chalky, wet stone and graphite touches come in with a saltiness that perfectly balances the sweet and concentrated red fruits. This feels refined and well worked with a brightness that is so enjoyable. The 1% Cabernet Franc gives structure and backbone. It's a light style, this is more delicate and refined and all the better for it showing the class of the winemaking and nuances of the terroir. A real beauty.



Château Canon-la-Gaffelière St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 95 View This has a gorgeous herbal-fruity nose, scented, fresh and lively with raspberry leaf. Impactful on the palate straight away - the fine-grained tannins hit the mouth and expand slowly alongside the liquorice spice and dark berry fruit with violet aromas. It's direct and linear at the moment, taut, and driven in one line. You feel it's coiled up ready to spring with strawberry fruit and the Cabernet aspects coming through. It's delicately textured, the mouthfeel is light and bouncy while the flavours slowly expand vertically. Touches of sweetness, bitterness and minerality appear adding interest from start to finish. I love the clarity you get. Impactful and full of complexity. Will be lovely to taste this in bottle. 5% more Cabernet Franc and 5% Cabernet Sauvignon than usual as some Merlot was lost to frost and mildew. A production of 98% grand vin.



Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 95 View An exceptional wine from this estate in 2021. So aromatic and beguiling on the nose - pure, lifted, completely captivating in the intensity of fruit and the liveliness of aroma with tiny touches of milk chocolate and perfumed blackcurrants. Supple, agile and sappy on the palate, but also so delicate and elegant in terms of the overall profile. Tannins are fine and gentle, persistent but with the limestone terroir coming through in the mineral, saline, graphite elements which linger at the end. There is definite concentration, you feel they got the maturity of the fruit and didn't push extraction. It's not super opulent, but expands on the palate and changes after a few minutes in the glass and as it warms, gaining in aromatic complexity. Really very juicy and pristine with cherry, strawberry and blackcurrant fruit as well as liquorice and dark chocolate. Excellent quality with freshness and appeal, balanced and harmonious with the slight lift and peak of clove, vanilla, cedar bramble suggesting a bigger frame that will age well. A success and extremely likeable. 58% new oak. First full vintage for Josephine Duffau-Lagarrosse since she took the helm of her family estate. Tasted twice. Julien Viaud consultant.



Château Ausone St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 95 View Vibrant red berry notes on the nose, fragranced damson, blueberry, plum, some wild flower and dried flower touches. Smooth and so silky on the palate, round and gently mouth filling with graphite edges that appear almost straight away. You get that nuance of wet stone and chalk but so well balanced with charming, juicy cherry and blackcurrant fruit on the palate. So perfectly smooth and balanced, silky tannins give the powdery finish while the well-balanced acidity gives the energy underneath. It’s incredibly captivating because you get these waves of flavour and a gentle lick of stone that reminds you you're in St-Emilion on pure limestone. Such verticality and an aerial quality to this with flavours that continue to lift the entire way through. Sustained but graceful with a shy sense of power. Brilliant winemaking for the vintage.



Château Angélus St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 95 View Blackcurrant purée on the nose, so seductive and heady, concentrated and intense but lively too with some wild flower scents. Succulent on the first sip, you get the mouthwatering red cherry and raspberry fruit but this then turns serious and direct. Linear, focused, driving with layers of flavour giving this both a density but also an aerial element to it. In some ways, there’s a shyness here, a discretion, such sleek silky tannins that softly frame the flavours which are to the fore right now. Red cherry, plum and damson sit alongside clove, cedar, black chocolate and liquorice coming from the Cabernet Franc giving a spicy tang sustaining the wine - the highest amount of Cabernet Franc ever used in the grand vin at 60%. Each element is so well positioned and in high definition, you feel the muscles and backbone but this has exceptional finesse with all the tiny details on show. An excellent effort in 2021. 100% new oak. The first full vintage with technical director Benjamin Laforet.



Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2021 95 View Smoked wild berries, with fragrant cherries on the nose. The texture stands out straight away, smooth, broad, muscular but also sleek, refined and precise. Flavours of bright cherries and raspberries with smoked earth and liquorice nuances coarse across the palate lifted by the acidity but not overpowered by it. The gently gripping tannins have a chalky, liquorice tang to them, settling on the tongue and providing the support and frame. This feels well worked, quietly confident - extremely well delivered and charming. It has both the concentration and glamour that Pomerol does so well. A layered but also lifted take on the vintage with clear ageing potential.



Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de Lafleur Pomerol 2021 95 View Smoked earth and iron touches with iris and rose perfume on the nose alongside sweet spices and tobacco. This is an exceptional wine giving sublime enjoyment and appeal. Gentle, soft and delicate yet also juicy and succulent with mouthfilling acidity - really lifted and bright. This has enjoyable roundness but no overt heaviness, it’s so refined with concentrated strawberry and red cherry brightness. Still quite taut, more on the subtle side, with a slow dedication and persistent drive. It’s certainly not shouting but carefully showing it's layered complexity, refinement and general deliciousness. Tannins are so fine, barely even noticeable giving a subtle frame and structure. Just before the finish it becomes more round and spherical with the wet stone, the graphite and density appearing on the palate. Like all wines in the Lafleur stable this year, they expand slowly but surely.



Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2021 95 View Iris and raspberry notes on the nose, delicately floral but fresh and lively - just shy of mouthwatering acidity - but enough to create such a lift on the first taste which has a juicy effect. The acidity is nicely balanced but this has such a gentle charm, a suaveness and sensuality to it, tannins are sleek and agile with some bitter dark chocolate and slate edges while the fruit is full of black cherry, plum and blueberry touches. But it’s the texture and the aromatic display that are so captivating - having density and weight but no heaviness. You get the ripeness in the flavour but the overall feeling remains cool and refreshing with tension and terroir on show in the wet stone nuance underpinning the fruit. Just pure grace and precision. An exceptional effort for the estate's 150th vintage. 'The worst thing on the label is the vintage' says general director Marielle Cazeaux 'because people think it’s bad, but this is really the DNA of La Conseillante'. 3.6pH. Merlot picked from 28th September to 1st October, Cabernet Franc on the 6th and 12th October.



Château Clinet Pomerol 2021 95 View An exceptional Clinet in 2021. Richly scented, dark and roguish, a touch of sour cherry and perfume to the nose. Round, supple, generous and vibrant on the palate - this has a life force to it with nuance of red berry flavour and real persistency as well as juicy acidity. I love the upfront nature of this and the really quite vivid and expressive red fruits while the background gives the savoury, menthol, liquorice notes offering depth and wideness - lots of terroir and grape markers in the glass - particularly the high percentage (25%) of Cabernet Sauvignon in the blend. Tannins are firm and supportive with the overall freshness lifting the frame, delivering a full mouthfeel with a density of tannins and black fruit that doesn't dip. Well worked and presented. A touch of wood on the finish but subtle and supportive. You also get the florality all the way through which is just so appealing. Supremely well worked, charming but also confident - I absolutely love it and it clearly stood out every time tasting it - four times in total. 45,000 bottles made, same production as 2020.



Les Perrières de Lafleur Bordeaux Supérieur 2021 95 View Smells ripe and concentrated, blackcurrant, black cherry and plum. Tension and minerality to the fore here, this is streamlined and direct, less layered and plump but has excellent depth and density with silky smooth tannins - they have structure but so well integrated giving bite rather than chew. Floral accents give a lovely delicate framing to the flavours, elegant and refined but still so powerful. Really concentrated and intense underneath the frame - there is structure here but it’s tightly wrapped and delivered very linear at the moment. The fruit is ripe no doubt but they also have a real savoury tone with a wet stone, salty, soy, iro and iodine tang on the finish - clear markers of the terroir. Sophisticated, complex, persistent and detailed. A contemplative wine with purity - and part of the overall excellent range from Lafleur this year.



Le Dôme St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 94 View An expressive nose bursting with bramble fruits and perfumed nuances. Juicy and succulent but without overt or harsh acidity. This has depth and persistence, the creamy chalky tannins making their presence known and balancing the rich, concentrated fruits. The liveliness is there, with a brightness and vibrancy underpinning the wine, however it's the chewy tannins, the intense fruit and the liquorice are doing all the talking at the moment - the Cabernet Franc shining brightly in the glass. Feels extremely well worked with beautiful markers of the terroir and grapes. Excellent direction, this doesn’t stop once or drop in the mid-palate. Classy stuff - and one of the wines from 2021 I'd like to own!



Château Fleur Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Intensely perfumed on the nose, so expressive and aromatic with dark chocolate and blackcurrant liqueur aspects. Juicy, fresh, playful, lifted and upfront - this has a lot going on. It's lightly framed with a lifted nature on the palate, the flavours all vertical and expansive but not heavy. It's a delicate style in terms of structure but the flavours are persistent and really fill the mouth with a brightness as well as minty, chocolate, liquorice fresh tannins. I love this one - a real success of the vintage. Usually 70-75% Merlot, so this is a new Fleur Cardinale, the' kind of blend we'd like to have in the future' says Ludovic and Caroline Decoster, with increased plantings of Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon taking place at the estate. Consultants Jean Philippe Fort - Michel Rolland Laboratoire. First year of conversion to organic, 2021 saw a loss of 50% production - 20% to frost and 30% to mildew. A fine effort.



Château Bellefont-Belcier St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 94 View An excellent, structured and captivating Bellefont-Belcier in 2021 having been spared the frosts that ravaged many other estates. Sweet fragrant blackcurrants on the nose, so seductive with perfume and ever so faint bramble tones giving nuance. Smooth, silky, gorgeously textured. Really just a silky carpet of juicy, bright and fresh fruits. The acidity shines through brightly, zesty and lively while the refined tannins give a streamlined structure and support and the concentrated flavours that linger long on the tongue. Mouthwatering with clarity and drive. I like the hints of spice that come through also showing a well balanced touch of oak. Lots going on here - very impressive. Thomas Duclos consultant. A yield of 35hl/ha. 75% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Franc and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon - a touch more than usual.



Château Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2021 94 View A bright pink rim to the wine with beautiful florality as well as sweet red and black cherry notes on the nose - so expressive. Succulent and sharp, this is piercing at first, gorgeous crystalline cherry flavours that then settle quite a lot to reveal the chalky, crushed stone minerality that coats the tongue and cheeks with the spice from the Cabernet Franc coming through - clove, cedar, tobacco, dark chocolate - a bitterness to counter the sharp fruit. I like the mouthfeel, the tannins are softly plush and so integrated giving excellent structure and support. The darker more savoury elements take over towards the finish but this has good typicity and freshness. A serious take on the vintage with impressive detail, broad shoulders, well-wrapped tannins, a deft touch of oak and a core of juicy fruit. Sure to have a long life ahead.



La Mondotte St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Lovely ripe raspberry and strawberry flavours with pink floral scents, really appealing aromatics jumping out the glass. Smooth and so vibrant, such vivacity, the brightness coming through strongly with such a brilliantly textured Mid-palate - it's silky but with concentration and intensity yet also an aerial feel to this. You got the depth and density without the weight. Crunchy, crisp, totally joyous. No hiding here, a pure expression. Not heavily structured but I love the energy, so fruity but also with a salinity on the finish that peaks the interest. One I definitely wanted another glass of. Gorgeous presentation of the terroir and the overall purity on show is commendable. No mildew or frost in 2021. A yield of 45hl/ha. Certified organic.



Château Pavie Macquin St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 94 View Bramble, coffee and caramel notes on the nose. Juicy and vibrant on the palate, this has a gentle coursing of strawberry and blackcurrant fruit with blackcurrant leaf giving a savoury, almost herbal edge, while the crushed stone and slate bring in minerality and salinity on the finish. Detailed and nuanced - I like the overall texture, there is grip and aromatic interest with density, chew and a gorgeous core of acidity that keeps things playful and joyous. Supremely alive and thriving on the palate with a persistence that doesn't let up. I love this and think it will be excellent after ageing. Tasted twice.



Château Valandraud St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 94 View A rich and hedonistic nose full of perfumed black fruits that are so beguiling. Smooth, supple and generous on the palate in every way - tannins are present and mouthfilling but do well to give the blackcurrant and black cherry frame in the mouth. The fruit has quite a high tone to it, stopping short of being sharp but really vibrant with sparky edges from the acidity and liquorice, clove, toasted wood and cinnamon spice. It's characterful with lots going on - well presented with elegance and a cool freshness throughout. It's the detail that is just so excellent here. It's still got a lot of youthful excitement but this has beautiful intention, direction and understated power. A bold and more hefty style for the vintage with clear confidence.



Château Larcis Ducasse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 94 View Heady and fresh bramble fruits, herbal and savoury on the nose, some earthy tones with soft floral specks. Succulent, touching on sharp and sour, a hit of bright blackberry and blueberry and plum on the palate, searing but not unbalanced in terms of acidity. I love the gentle but bitter and stony flavour you get, it's a darker style with serious complexity on the palate and nuance of flavour. A confident wine, clearly concentrated and powerful but also sleek! A great effort. Tasted three times.



Château Pavie St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 94 View Lovely aromas, ripe blackcurrants, damsons and plums, milk chocolate, cinnamon and vanilla. Round and mouthfilling, this has energy and vibrancy with good acidity lifting the fruit up, tannins providing chew and texture, and the minerality/austerity showing the terroir in the glass. A spiced liquorice and clove element gives the backbone of the wine, adding structure and nuance, while the fruit gives the seduction but it’s a little tight still, linear and straight - staying just the right side of full extraction. Doesn't feel so immediately approachable but this has an excellent youthful character, still with depth and layers, that will round out over ageing. A more classic, immensely enjoyable and paired-back Pavie. All the wines in the range really do show a sense of place, which at the end of the day is what you want if you're a terroir purist!



Château Le Pin Pomerol 2021 94 View Red cherries and strawberries alongside roses, peonies and smoked earth on the nose. Immediately so smooth, silky in the mouth with bright and searing strawberry and red cherry flavours. A delicate style on show, less plush and plump, more finessed and defined. Minerality shows through clearly with the high-toned fruit framed by just-robust tannins at this point giving a firmness to the overall structure. It has freshness and a sense of underlying power with a menthol backbone and touches of liquorice and black pepper. Long flavour and an appealing chalky finish.



Château L'Évangile Pomerol 2021 94 View Smells concentrated and quite bold, more of a heady nose, dark fruits and gorgeous perfumed Cabernet aspects. Succulent and juicy, a really appealing and charming palate, juiciness but density too, you get plump fruit here rather than a piercing focus giving more of a mouthful than some others but still with a detail to the fine tannins, the ripe fruit, cherry and blackcurrant and plum with a long finish. Sustained on the palate, this doesn't let up, slowly building from start to finish giving a cool, delicate, refined palate but still with grippy maintaining attention. You can tell they got full ripeness here, but there's also this lovely cooling, slate aspect - the soft chalkiness that comes in on the finish. I like this - the initial intensity, directness of black fruit and then the chalk texture. Feels nicely complete and one of the larger, more dense wines this vintage. A yield of 20hl/ha with all the Cabernet Sauvignon going into the grand vin. Juliette Couderc technical director. First year certified organic.



Château Hosanna Pomerol 2021 94 View Smoked blackberries and ripe cherry fruit combine with green pepper, black pepper, roses and liquorice spice on the nose, the Cabernet Franc coming through in the aromatics. DevilishLy sensual texture and depth of flavour on the palate, it doesn't shout but makes its presence known straight away affirming that it has power but also poise. It's well framed, the tannins so velvety soft and the fruit rich and concentrated - direct and driven - yet with a cool, salty mineral touch that lingers long on the finish. There is an intensity here but at the same time an elegance to the fruit presentation and the finish is elongated. It's charming and will gain further in weight and density over ageing.



Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2021 94 View Sweet blackcurrants on the nose with wild purple flowers, I could smell this all day. Upfront and energetic, the tannins make the immediate impact coating the mouth in a fine dark chocolate and black cherry powder with a chewiness that is so appealing and a mouthwatering hit on the Mid-palate. I like the succulence and roundness here, but also the verticality, it goes upwards and sideways - it's not massively weighty but you get the flavour and the texture all around giving structure and definition. There is an ease about this while still delivering depth. Poised at the moment, still with that tannic might, real power. Great preservation of fruity flavours and freshness. This will be excellent in time. A great buy! Started conversion to organic this year



Château Grand Village Bordeaux Supérieur 2021 94 View Softly floral-touched blackcurrants - violet and lilac, quite a subtle perfumed tone to them but giving such expressive aromas to the nose with touches of smoked earth and sweet milk chocolate. Juicy and succulent, a whoosh of bright fruit juice - red cherry and strawberry - really so lively then straightens and becomes more direct. Lots of minerality and salinity on show, lifted and aerial. The structure and frame comes more towards the end rather than on the Mid-palate, growing in depth and density until a noticeable weight appears with a mineral, salty, iodine finish. Elegant from the start however, finessed with freshness and such supreme approachability. Utterly lovely.



Château Lassègue St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Gorgeous pink-purple rim. Amazing aromatics - very fruit forward on the nose full of blackcurrant, black cherry and black pepper. The strawberry, raspberry and cranberry fruit absolutely sings in the glass, punchy with excellent clarity and soft plushness. Silky tannins, barely there except to give a mineral, wet stone texture which is to the fore. It’s profound in terms of depth of flavour - vertical and well structured but not heavy or exuberant with freshness and focus keeping it lifted and graceful. Well balanced, harmonious and full of classicism in the best sense. This is the 19th vintage for winemaker Pierre Seillan, whose son will now take the helm. No chaptalisation needed here. 3.64pH. Ageing in 70% new oak.



Château La Clotte St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Fragrant black berries on the nose, some bramble aromas and delicate rose florality. The palate is sharp: you get a real hit of tangy red cherry and raspberry juice. Acidity is to the fore, mouthwatering but with a chalky, mineral edge that softens the attack coming from the limestone terroir. This is lightly-framed and understated in its confidence. The fruit in focus with clarity and precision. Clear with a crisp bite then licks of salinity on the finish. A beautiful effort with plenty of freshness and one to seek out from the same team as Château Ausone.



Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Cocoa, smoked blackberries, wild herbs and liquorice-touched dark fruits on the nose. Juicy and mouthwatering, the terroir showing through with a crushed stone and graphite texture and flavour coming in on the mid-palate. This has a lovely refinement to it, the cool fresh touches of eucalyptus, the pencil lead flavour and fine tannins as well as bright strawberry and raspberry fruits which give this a playful edge. Everything seems balanced and well judged with structure and presence in the mouth. Great quality.



Château Laroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Great aromatics on the nose. Supple and generous on the palate, this has a spring it its step with crushed velvet tannis, bright fruit that has a gentle roundness to it and such lifted freshness giving this a lovely cool effect from start to finish. I love the strawberry and raspberry fruit here, so clean, so pure, so delicate and long. It's not weighty but so well delivered. Lively and charming. Elegant, finessed, harmonious.



Château La Dominique St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View A dark nose with blackcurrant, bramble, dark chocolate and liquorice notes. Succulent and gently juicy on the palate, this has seamless, refined, silky tannins that fill the mouth and give just the right support to the fruit, while the minerality, liquorice, graphite and slate edging give more structure. It has tension, the flavours more linear than expansive, with a clarity and persistence from start to finish. A good effort and will reward with age. You really do feel the terroir at the end with a salinity and crushed stone grip. Creditable winemaking this vintage. Tasted twice. Julien Viaud consultant.



Château Grand Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Dark chocolate, liquorice and blackcurrants on the nose, smells aromatic and appealing with perfumed floral touches too. Smooth and round, it has a lovely delicacy to it, the bright strawberry and raspberry fruit given a savoury and mineral feel from crushed stones, pencil lead and creamy chalk. Lightly framed in terms of texture, the tannins fine and velvety, just gripping the tongue with a crushed stone element with a pulse of energy running through from start to finish. This is playful, easy to enjoy yet also has a serous dark liquorice tone with excellent precision of fruit. Hard not to like with the terroir on show. A very good example this year! I love it!!



Château Corbin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View A herbal, bramble nose with some meaty tones. This is fun but so refined too, the playful and bright cherry and strawberry fruit is delicious and succulent with sumptuous creamy edges. Effortlessly elegant, it's really not trying too hard but gives fruit, acidity, texture, spice and minerality. Well presented, energetic and classy. Such a pleasure to drink, nothing too over the top but so well worked!



Château Berliquet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Lovely aromatics on the nose of ripe blackcurrant and black cherry with some creamy elements. Concentrated and driving on the palate with lively acidity and a well balanced density for the vintage in the grippy but chewy tannins, fresh blackcurrant and bramble fruits and such precision of elements. Everything feels well worked, refined and well presented with freshness and sense of energy all the way through. It's not the most layered at this point, quite linear with tension but excellently executed. A very classy wine and one to seek out! An excellent success this year from winemaker Nicolas Audebert and his team. 3.41pH.



Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 93 View Succulent and supple, sugary, ripe, jammy tannins hit the palate with such a buzz and energy. It's not so complex at this point but I like the upfront nature: it's bright and bold, with bitter, salty minerality also coming through at the end - liquorice sticks, cedar, graphite. Clean, crisp and very enjoyable. Tannins are so smooth just perfectly integrated. Will be great in time and I love the cool mint aspect on the finish.



Clos Fourtet St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 93 View A little high-toned initially, the fruit is bright with good acidity but lacks a little density with slightly astringent tannins. It's polished though, there is a nice clarity to the strawberry and red cherry fruit but is missing some weight on the mid-palate. Liquorice and crushed stone come in on the end showing the terroir in the glass. The tannins are fine and well integrated and support the black fruits, this is gentle and delicate. Perhaps less showy and forward than some but has a delicate and almost shy nature at the moment. A little bit harder to understand right now but this does feel well worked with refinement on show. It will be interesting to taste after ageing. Tasted three times. 3.6pH. A yield of 40hl/ha. 14-18 months ageing 50% new barrels, 48% second-fill barrels, 2% amphora.



L'If St-Émilion 2021 93 View Fragrant black cherries with dark chocolate, smells so beautifully scented with juniper, plum and damson. Bright and characterful, sleek and suave on the palate, fresh and fruity, filling the mouth with mouthwatering juice. I love the minerality - saline, iodine, graphite, wet stone and pencil lead flavours with a chalky feel. It has an expansive but gentle character in the mouth, not massively weighty but a good push of flavour. A touch of austerity comes into play but this maintains direction with tension and clarity. Well worked and graceful, if a little compact right now. Lots of promise.



Château Séraphine Pomerol 2021 93 View This is quite a plush style - grippy, chewy tannins on the palate full of heady, perfumed fruit. Incredibly aromatic and floral on the nose and the palate. I love the texture - tannins are sleek, suave, intense and concentrated but so silky too. Finessed red and blue fruits - blueberries red cherries and plums - combine with more savoury elements of liquorice, cinnamon, dark chocolate, smoked earth and mint, but all quite crisp and precise. You can feel the pent up energy right now - there's an underlying vibration to the fruit giving an overall sense of excitement. Aged in 300L barrels. Made from a 2.2ha plot. Yield 30hl/ha in 2021 - slightly down because of the frost.



Château Rouget Pomerol 2021 93 View RichLy perfumed on the nose, floral scented and vibrant. This has a nice texture, soft and smooth yet tannins grip the mouth and sides of the cheeks and have that slate, liquorice, crushed stone and graphite edge from the terroir. It's quite linear and focused, not moving so much from it's vein of black fruit and minerality but it feels well worked with persistence and a long finish. A touch of salinity at the end is also great. I love the styling on this and will be great in a few years. Tasted four times.



Château Petit-Village Pomerol 2021 93 View Perfumed and concentrated on the nose, pure black fruit aromas scented with juniper, blackcurrants and black cherries. Delicate and graceful in terms of flavour profile but with robust and firm tannins that coat the mouth with a wonderful succulence and high acidity. This delivers a soft chewiness where you get a full mouthfeel with lift and vibrancy as well as a cool menthol finish. Sharp and tart strawberries and red cherries but also chalky and wet stone elements. Feels well worked but with energy and sculpting. You get the precision here, feel the cleanness of the fruit and tension in the minerality. It’s beguiling in its approachability on the one hand and it’s structured, knitted core on the other. Muscled but elegant.



Château Nénin Pomerol 2021 93 View Pot pourri aromas, perfumed and floral, with strawberry and cherry chocolate. Crunchy and lively on the palate with an initial mouthwatering sensation that comes from all corners of the mouth. It's a touch soft on the Mid-palate, losing a little of the glamorous and plush fruit forwardness, leaving some liquorice spice, iodine and clove in the middle. It’s just so fruity and lively at the beginning - the bitter grapefruit, blood orange, sour cherry and raspberry - then stops just a little short, suddenly becoming quite shy with the terroir effects of graphite and wet stone and the Cabernet Franc spice and focus coming in and taking over. It has a gently caressing feel however, classic and straight with a seamless tannic structure. Good precision on show and will benefit from ageing.



Château Le Bon Pasteur Pomerol 2021 93 View Concentrated and intense on the palate in terms of depth of flavour - the blackcurrant, black cherry and damson fruit to the fore but set against firm, grippy and quite dense tannins that coat the whole mouth giving a liquorice, spice and slate tone to the palate. It's on the fuller end of the vintage and instead of delicacy you get a good dose of vibrant fruit power and tannic backbone. A bold and characterful wine, really quite abundant with all the individual elements on show. Still super-youthful, with swagger and pent up energy at this point. Lots of potential. Tasted twice.



Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol 2021 93 View Cocoa powder-dusted blackcurrants on the nose, some baking spices and a gentle smoked aroma too. Round and generous on the palate, the tannins so sleek and fine, delivering a fresh, cool blue fruit flavour with a wet stone texture that almost cleans the tongue in its distinction. This has a dark mid-palate, the black liquorice and touches of bitter dark chocolate giving it a serious nature, while the fruit is more redcurrant and red cherry in nature. Together with the acidity, it keeps the overall frame vibrant. So many aspects of Merlot coming through in this vintage. Lots of energy here with a touch of cinnamon and clove spice on the finish giving detail. This will need time to come around, the austerity poking through slightly but extremely well structured.



Château La Violette Pomerol 2021 93 View Subtle floral nose, blackcurrants and purple flowers - some red cherry and perfume too which continues on the palate. I like the boldness here, this is dark and serious and you get that chocolate and liquorice more than the overt fruit or acidity at the moment. Quite strict, focused in one layer from start to finish. It has good clarity and precision, feels clean and well worked with a crispness as well as a firm backbone that drives the wine. It’s just a little sombre and serious but dedicated. Shows lots of promise.



Château Certan de May Pomerol 2021 93 View Fragrant red cherries and milk chocolate, super-bright and vibrant from the first sip; the light, almost spritzy texture and touch of sweet and sourness to the red fruit makes this fresh and energetic. The fruit focuses on strawberries, raspberries and redcurrants with graphite edges that give the minerality and touch of salinity to the palate also which is so appealing. Lifted and fresh but this also has the deep core and tight centre. The acidity and red fruit are to the fore right now but there is no doubt this is a serious wine with class and a long ageing potential. One I retasted several times. Beguiling.



Enclos Tourmaline Pomerol 2021 93 View Some blueberries, pomegranate and black cherry aromas on the nose, with hints of vanilla alongside some beautiful perfumed notes. Succulent and mouthfilling with a bright juiciness that hits the tongue and sides of the mouth. The fruit is a little high-toned, with some spiked edges from the wood spice - toast and clove. Really quite tightly knitted at the moment, such tension - you can feel the Pomerol glamour with the intensity of flavour and aroma but it's direct at the moment with lashings of austerity from the acidity and mineral tones at the end. Structured and characterful - one to watch with lots of promise. First vintage 2012, then new plots were added 2014 to total 1.2ha with vines near Clinet on on the plateau near La Fleur-Pétrus and one between Le Pin and Trotanoy. Less than 2,000 bottles produced in 2021, down by almost two-thirds.



Clos Dubreuil St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Rich and ripe black fruits on the nose. Smooth and succulent on the palate, this has an excellent combination of juicy and perfumed strawberries, red cherries and plum fruits and such great texture - smooth and silky but layered with freshness and such easy drinking appeal. There's subtle power underneath, this has structure but so precisely delivered. Really excellent quality tannins and overall mouthfeel with freshness throughout. A top buy that I really recommend. Tasted twice. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Pierre 1er St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View A brooding nose, before chewy tannins - which are immediately noticeable - fill the mouth with ripe fruit, but they have a nice delicacy and texture, too - almost comforting and totally harmonious once the initial texture settles, leaving a density of creamy blackcurrant and sweet strawberry. Lovely cooling elements on the finish - mint and eucalyptus. This displays structure, life, tannic power, fruit density, freshness and acidity. It's on the more overt side but extremely captivating and excellent overall. Tasted twice. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Croix de Labrie St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Intense nose of ripe jammy fruit with touches of rose petal. Pleasing combination of softly sweet fruit and quite bitter elements - orange peel, dark chocolate and liquorice, which gives frame rather than unbalanced spice. Tannins are fine, but also chewy and plush - overall this has quite a presence in the mouth. Feels polished but also quite showy. Plenty to like. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Vieux Château Mazerat St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Spices and floral notes on the nose, cedar touches, sweet violets. Smooth and sleek but rich and concentrated, softly chewy, this has an intensity and linearity to it - precise and detailed - but also some weight and structure. It’s not expansive in terms of being mouthfilling but has layers and waves of flavour that give ample appeal. I love the crushed stone, the mint and the liquorice giving freshness and also an aerial aspect. A great balance between richness and delicacy. Good persistency and drinkability with the plumpness on the mid-palate that some are missing. Charming, cool liquorice note on the finish. Overall, well worked and judged. More Merlot than usual at 90% Merlot with 10% Cabernet Franc (usually 35%).



Saintayme St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Ripe, perfumed nose. Bright, almost sour cherry and strawberry fruit on the palate, seriously searing, with such fresh acidities - a sharp direction upwards that quickly gets enveloped by slate minerality and such exacting graphite touches on the palate that sweep the tongue, and leave a real iodine flavour on the finish. I love the nature of this, no frills, really showing the terroir in the glass and such clarity of the elements. Linear and focused. 60,000 bottle production. Ageing 30% in new oak.



Château Quintus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Fragrant and perfumed strawberries and red cherries on the nose, they have a sweet note to them, so welcoming, really bursting out of the glass. Smooth but also quite sharp on the palate with a rush of red fruits - cherries, raspberries, redcurrants and plums fill the palate with mouthwatering acidity balanced by touches of wet stone minerality that have an iodine, graphite and pencil touch. You definitely get the feeling of the terroir here in the chalky, saltiness as well as the stalky, bramble, spiced Cabernet Franc giving the backbone and direction. Quite a bit of smoked cedar spice comes in on the end just overshadowing the brightness and overall sense of fun to this. Well worked with promise.



Château Quinault L'Enclos St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Beautifully fresh, floral black cherries on the nose with red strawberries and raspberries. Really delicate but expressive. Smooth and succulent, excellent acidity gives lift and life straight away before the liquorice and cooling mint come in. This has depth and power, clear concentration on the mid-palate but with a refinement, precision and sense of restraint to it. Balanced and harmonious in the mouth, super-easy to drink. Tannins are delicate and pair wonderfully with the acidity - they build the palate and push the flavour through. Excellent effort this year.



Château Bellevue Mondotte St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Perfumed, incredibly floral with ripe black fruits. The aromatics are striking, the florality - like a wildflower garden. The florality continues on the palate, the sweet, rich blackcurrants and black cherries mixing with violets and liquorice - pure old-vine Merlot on limestone. You get the tension and the linearity here as well as the softly chewy tannins that really do fill the mouth - it is taut with precise energy that is coiled up right now like a spring, just showing a few hints of fruit, acidity, spice and aromatic intensity. A dark style, the liquorice on the mid-palate growing in layers and layers, yet all quite precise and tight. This has good potential with a lovely terroir signature.



Château Ausone, La Chapelle d'Ausone St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Soft perfume, green pepper, wild herbs, creamy black fruits, smoked cedar and dark chocolate - the Cabernet really shining through on the nose. Round and juicy on the palate, bright with lots of energy - almost-sour cherries, blueberries and freshly squeezed strawberry, a joyful burst of summer berry fruits. Subtle and soft in terms of texture with fine and smooth tannins, it's not at all showy, more calm and quiet with a burst of red fruit, then the minerality and soft saltiness comes through. I like the different components, all individually very precise and brought together. A good effort for the vintage. No Merlot for the first time, this is a blend of 75% Cabernet Franc and 25% Cabernet Sauvignon.



Château Angélus, Carillon d'Angélus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Delicate raspberry purée perfume on the nose alongside roses and violets. So charming and welcoming. Smooth and succulent, the sharpness is there with the strawberry and raspberry fruit, plus graphite and slate touches as well. Extremely silky on the palate, the flavours just glide, the tannins are pure silk, excellently textured and the fruit has a crystalline purity with a tangy edge and chalky centre. Sensitive and delicately framed in terms of grace on the palate, but with an intensity of energy and pure fruit. Very playful, drinkable. focused, bright and shining with tension. A lovely Carillon that benefitted in 2021 from its own cellar as well as 10% more Cabernet Franc in the blend than usual.



Château Tour St Christophe St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 92 View A dark, brooding nose, rich and concentrated, a touch savoury with soft, perfumed blackberry aromas. Freshness straight away, the acidity is noticeable and so delicious. Bright and vibrant with a kick of fresh strawberry juice giving such energy to the palate. Really singing loudly. Mouthwatering attack and finish - that sense of life and acidity keeping pace the whole way through. Lifted and joyous, a top buy for pure enjoyment, but still with that structure, gentle herbal tones, creaminess, vanilla and cinnamon - it's less about one flavour, more a subtle combination that underpins the wine with freshness on top and to the fore. Great effort in 2021. A yield of 35hl/ha. Tasted twice.



Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Supple and softly chewy with juicy fruits, this is fun and playful with a lightly framed palate giving fresh tones as well as a base of wet stone texture that comes through the fine tannins and settles on the tongue. The minerality is to the fore right now, but there is plump and perfumed blackcurrant fruit underneath. Easy to enjoy. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Peby Faugères St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Super perfumed on the nose, really very floral with a touch of cherry liqueur. Quite high-toned with graphite-laced red and black fruits and some fine, chalky tannins but excellent acidity that's really quite fun and playful. It stops a little abruptly in terms of fruit persistency but there is a nice cooling mintiness, liquorice and crushed stone element that lingers and a good weight overall. Balanced and well presented if not massively structured or persistent but a nice verticality here. Wood a bit on show at the end. Easy drinking style. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Villemaurine St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Nice mix of blackcurrants, dark chocolate and perfume on the nose, smells really lovely. Delicate and quite poised on the palate - this is juicy and fun. Really quite lively fruit with great acidity, touching on mouthwatering, that doesn't stick out but works to maintain balance and vibrancy. Quite joyful to drink, approachable and well balanced and you feel like the extraction and oak has worked really well here. Stylish. Tasted four times.



Château Sansonnet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Succulent and supple, this is precise and stands out. The fruit has a pristine, almost clean quality to it, lightly framed but good layers of red berry fruit, cooling touches of mocha and cassis as well as crushed stone minerality. A nice presentation of the vintage and terroir - all well worked and well presented. It's not so round but has a deliciously delicate body giving depth of flavour and lightness of touch in terms of structure. Not long but elegant and totally classy. Charming and just easy to like. Tasted three times.



Château Ripeau St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Lovely fragrant, floral, fruity notes on the nose. Supple and juicy, this has such a great ease to it, nicely presented, gentle with soft fruit flavours, slowly travelling along the palate giving texture, weight and fun fruit. Not exuberant or flashy but so well done here and no let up through the mid-palate, building to a lifted finish. A success in 2021 with the acidity, tannic density and structure to age.



Château Pavie Decesse St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Sweet and juicy black fruit notes, smells so aromatic and welcoming with crushed stone, liquorice, milk chocolate, blackcurrant and spearmint aromas. Good dose of concentrated flavour to begin with, deep and rich, not in weight but in nuance with blackcurrant, seductive cherry, strawberry and bramble notes too. It has that soft, bitter stalkiness from the old-vine Merlot, giving edges to the palate and a dash of heat on the tongue. The texture is smooth and velvety, tannins are softly grippy but well integrated and this has sophistication. It really shows its terroir in terms of minerality as well as overall crafting. A slightly more extracted version from the vintage but it does have freshness and limestone markers.



Château Les Grandes Murailles St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View The most gorgeous smoky, salty, ripe, sweet, fruity nuances on the nose - what aromatic complexity here! Succulent and juicy, still with quite a high-toned edge to the fruit, just the right side of austerity with the pencil lead and graphite edge to the tannins. I like the power and concentration alongside the tension that gives it focus and makes it little bit hard to taste right now - but this is well made with bounce, push and sophisticated charm. Definitely a dark savoury style, black fruited, showing the muscle and might of Merlot that made it through the year. Ageing will work well here. 3.45pH. A yield of 38hl/ha. Tasted three times.



Château Le Chatelet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Excellent aromatics, sweet raspberries and milky chocolate. Approachable and easy to like on the palate from old vines planted in a 3ha light clay and limestone plot near the top of the Saint-Emilion plateau. Sinew and muscle on show but charming and sculpted. It's still a little reserved but this has a nice presentation of complex and concentrated flavours with smoky, savoury liquorice edges, minerality and acidity. This deserves to be better known. Lively and precise. Very well made with promise. Not sold via the Place de Bordeaux.



Château Laroze St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Dark bramble fruit aromas with notes of Turkish delight, floral and scented that continues on the palate, really fragrant. Nicely spirited, this has a lovely lift initially giving strawberry, red cherry, damson and raspberry leaf with fine tannins that have a chalky grip to them. I like the styling here, feels fresh, cool, easy to enjoy, easy to recommend. Quite complete. Tasted twice.



Château Jean Faure St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Buzzy, bright and playful, this has a joyous sense to it both on the nose and on the initial impact in the mouth. Such lifted and vibrant cherry, raspberry and strawberry fruit, lightly framed, but pure, creamy and persistent. It's not weighty or dense but the flavours are lovely, also with clear spice markers from the Cabernet Franc in the green pepper, liquorice and toasted backbone. Some austerity pokes through, a combination of the high acidity and terroir, but this will soften. Well worked with personality.



Château Fonroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Lovely wildflowers and wild berry notes on the nose, smells charming. The fruit is crunchy and alive on the palate, really quite forward and playful, supported by the bright acidity and the tannins, with iodine, blood orange and a salty tang at the end. I like this, the initial taste is just so fun and balanced and the overall texture gives enough weight to see it through to a long finish. It remains focused and quite linear but there's a joy to the tension here. A brilliant wine in 2021 with a clean, precise, cool, fresh finish that lifts rather than dips.



Château Fombrauge St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Ripe, chewy and mouthfilling, this is on the plusher side in terms of fruit flavour but with a core of velvet-like, quite grippy tannins that take hold and support the fruit. Lashings of dark chocolate, liquorice, vanilla and a cinnamon edge giving a lovely nuance of spice while the juicy fruit flavours linger on top. A dark, savoury style with plenty going on but delivered with refinement and clarity. Certainly one of the bolder styles.



Château Faugères St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Bright and mineral, this has a good combination of creamy but still juicy strawberry and raspberry fruit with wet stone salinity on the palate, the two playing a push-pull for dominance but supported by fine, quite direct tannins. I like the clarity here, there's no frills or hiding and I like the classic nature of it.



Clos de l'Oratoire St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Nice floral fragrance on the nose, smooth and supple, the tannins have a soft bounce to them here matched with purity of juicy, lively red berry flavours and a delicious salinity on the palate. I like the combination, feels well worked with the detail on show. It's lightly framed in terms of texture but has depth of flavour. I love the transparency where you get crunch, crispness and saltiness. A pristine quality to this.



Château La Serre St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 92 View Gorgeous deep perfumed nose, full of ripe red and black fruits, a lovely cranberry tang. Enticingly high acidity here, really so bright on the initial impact settling to reveal a chalky redcurrant, blackberry and plum centre with such fine and integrated tannins. Smooth and sleek, this has a gently round body with a delicate and easy-drinking appeal and soft florality that I love. Super-fresh and vibrant, the acidity is so perfectly judged with the bramble fruits and lifted, cooling, minty finish. A beautiful glass of wine. Could easily drink this soon. Succulent and supple, this is refined and just easy to like.



Château Feytit-Clinet Pomerol 2021 92 View So much aromatic complexity on the nose here, full of dried flowers, herbs and exotic spices as well as fruit. Very floral and absolutely beguiling. Quite a dark profile on the palate, with sweet black liquorice and soft clove to the fore giving a savoury tone rather than overt fruitiness at this point, but excellent texture and overall weight. You get the Pomerol power but also seductive qualities. I really like this. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Clos Vieux Taillefer Pomerol 2021 92 View Perfumed florality and chocolate on the nose. Quite discrete and delicate on the palate, full of cool blue fruits - plums, blueberries and black cherries with an aerial quality. Lifted all the way across the palate with fine tannins and persistence. It's not a showstopper but really delivers on the elegance as well as freshness this vintage can give!



Château Saint-Pierre Pomerol 2021 92 View Ripe heady blackcurrants on the nose but fresh and cooling aromas too. Chewy and sappy on the palate but in the best way, mouthfilling, plump and so juicy giving this energy and spark. The strawberry and red berry fruit has a touch of dark chocolate and hedgerow but also cooling mint, cola and blueberry tones. Nicely worked. Maybe still a little closed and youthful, more pent up energy than overtly shouting right now. Good potential. Tasted twice.



Château Lafleur-Gazin Pomerol 2021 92 View Dark chocolate-laced wild berries on the nose, hints of fresh raspberries and touches of violet. This has a soft chew on the palate, the tannins giving a plumpness to the texture and giving the fruit a more pronounced, supple frame. This has a lovely refinement to it, the fruit has purity and a crystalline quality while there is depth on the mid-palate to go the long haul. Sleek yet layered with plenty of terroir markers in the soft chalkiness and graphite tone on the tongue. Everything feels in place with hints of Pomerol glamour and completeness. Great!



Château la Croix St Georges Pomerol 2021 92 View Sweet and succulent with a sourness too, fruit forward and really quite lively in the glass. Playful yet also with a serious tone and strict backbone, minerality and toasted spice propping up the fruit and driving it forward. Good complexity on show, I like the different elements and the juiciness throughout - quite a joy to drink this and I love the lick of crushed stone all the way through.



Château Bourgneuf Pomerol 2021 92 View Deep and heady nose, then so light, vibrant and sweet on the palate. Mouthwatering acidity with fruit just shy of being high-toned, the freshLy picked strawberry, raspberry leaf and blackcurrant all bouncy and to the fore, while the silky tannins gently give a frame that slowly expands and widens. Backbone and structure from the fruit, a driving sensation and sense of intent with a hint of wood and spice on the finish, just stopping short of being rustic. Appealing Pomerol character and style with a long life ahead.



Château Les Cruzelles Lalande-de-Pomerol 2021 92 View Darkly fruited and scented on the nose, with violets, blackcurrants, rose petals and strawberries - deep and concentrated. Expressive and smooth but also with tension on the palate - with a vein of fruit-forward blackcurrants and black cherries laced in a perfumed, creamy, chalky, pencil lead element that’s so appealing. It’s classic in the sense that it’s in such high definition - there’s no hiding here and it's all the better for it. A beautiful expression, graceful and elegant but still with concentration. A lovely wine. Aged in 50% new oak. 21,000 bottles produced.



Château La Chenade Lalande-de-Pomerol 2021 92 View Floral strawberry and cherry fruits, there is a soft creamy scented element to the fruits on the nose. Such well-balanced acidity and brightness on the palate, a real kick of life and burst of flavour with red berries but a minerality that’s really to the fore - the crushed stone, wet slate, graphite and liquorice coming through giving nuance and angles while the soft, silky tannins glide over the tongue. This feels gently round and persistent, a good weight in the mouth, not dense as such but layers of flavour and cooling touches. You get the expansion and this is sustained. Not heavy but refined and understated. Gorgeous terroir in the glass, no frills here but such precision and identity. Ageing in 30% new oak. 20,000 bottle production.



Château de La Dauphine Fronsac 2021 92 View Intensely coloured, deep and rich purple in the glass. Smells rich with soft floral tones. The palate is extremely well textured - smooth, supple, generous and expressive. Tannins are mouthfilling but silky and this has a real vein of sweet liquorice and graphite as well as cedar, clove and vanilla. The acidity provides the succulence while the minerality and salinity from the limestone forms the underlying tension and the texture on the tongue. Quite direct, while also having layers of flavour. A lovely job from the team this year. Consultant Julien Viaud, who has been with the estate since 2018. A top Fronsac pick!



Domaine Simon Blanchard. Guitard St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2021 91 View One of three expressions, this is the limestone plateau expression mostly made with Cabernet Franc. Tension and minerality from the get go, this is focused and direct, that lick of wet stone and slate from the start giving you a sense of the terroir - you couldn't be anywhere else than limestone here. I like the floral strawberry and red cherry note with subtle bramble and rustic tones giving the supportive structure and nuance to the palate. Added complexity comes from 13% whole bunch fermentation. A compelling wine.



Château Soutard-Cadet St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 91 View Sweet tobacco, salted caramel popcorn, milk chocolate and blackcurrants on the nose - I love the aromas here, so much from the wood and fruit. The palate is round and succulent, excellent energy and juice, not too high acidity but enough to give life with a balanced texture and weight. It's not a showstopper, rather a little shy right now but charming all the same. Bright and playful fruit with a mid-palate that will fill out further over ageing. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Magrez-Fombrauge St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 91 View A seductive nose, drawing you in with ripe fruit and perfmed fragrance. Excellent chewy texture on the palate, really quite mouthfilling but delicate at the same time. The fruit and tannins feel well controlled and while this has concentration and heft it's delivered gracefully. Clear drive from start to finish but cooling mint edges with liquorice, vanilla, cinnamon and clove spice giving a tang on the tongue. Structured and well presented. A success where they got good maturity from grapes at harvest and didn't try too hard to extract. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Clos Cantenac St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 91 View Perfumed hedgerow touches on the nose, some green pepper, black pepper Cabernet notes. Despite only 5% Cabernet Franc in the blend (the first time ever) you really get the grape aspects on the palate, giving the backbone and the spice. It also has such well balanced acidity giving freshness and lightness of touch. The lovely core of fruit has a creamy edge and a soft chalky texture - round and elegant. Really quite delicate in terms of frame but well textured with intensity of flavour on the palate. Feels layered with a sense of verticality. This is actually just so sumptuous, it's not rich, it's so graceful yet driving. I love it. You get the spice and that hit of mineral, salty, cherry, clove tang. Clean, crisp and fresh. Lots to enjoy here from winemaker Charlotte Krajewski. Aged in 300l barrels. Lost 50% due to frost in April. 40% grand vin, 14,000 bottle production.



Château Croix Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 91 View Gorgeous, concentrated and aromatic nose, full of blackcurrant and bramble fruits, slate, black pepper and plum. A delightful, searing freshness, juicy but pristine and not overly acidic. There's such a drive and focus of flavour, tight with tension and direction, the firm tannins so well integrated. Such an ease about this, lots of energy and approachability with a sweet, jammy and also cooling mint lift at the end. Concentrated all the way through. A small 5.5ha estate, a big proportion of Cabernet Franc in 2021. 10.2hl/ha. First year of conversion to organic farming.



Château Capet-Guillier St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 91 View Dark chocolate, strawberry and perfume on the nose - so appealing. Clean and crisp on the palate, juicy but soft and delicate, creamy almost with a herbal tone to the raspberry and strawberry fruit, and a sticky black liquorice touch at the end. Good energy and verve here, not massively structured but this has a strict backbone giving length and definition and the fruit and overall texture is super clean and clear. A good style. Owned by AdVini.



Château Bernateau St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 91 View Violet scented black fruits on the nose, a touch of sweet ripeness to the fruits which is appealing. Chewy, dense blackcurrant fruit dominates the palate with clear liquorice and pencil lead which gives a mineral note. Wood is also present, but not in terms of spice, in terms of texture and overall feel giving weight to the palate and a touch of rusticity and dryness. This has a freshness throughout and a fresh finish just needs time. An unusual style. Lots going on.



Château Troplong Mondot, Mondot St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 91 View Bright pink rim to the wine, lovely and vibrant. Fragrant and fresh red and black cherry notes on the nose, peonies and violets. High acidity, super tangy and sour on the palate, a real burst of juicy fruits with a softly-spiced mid-palate and chalky finish. A little high-toned to begin with but there are layers here of flavour and texture. Tannins are so fine and silky, so pure, the fruit is to the fore completely with the acidity giving a buzz on the tongue with the terroir markers giving a soft creamy, chalky finish that's also full of cooling mint touches. Approachable and easy to like. Ageing in 60% one year barrel, 40% tank.



Château Chauvin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Dark chocolate touches on the nose are so appealing with violets and blackcurrants. Juicy and lively at first with the liquorice and clove elements just closing the palate slightly into a more focused and linear style, rather than being overly expansive. Tannins are fine and soft, and this has a lovely graceful appeal despite the cool, austere touches, giving it a closed feel right now. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Clos des Jacobins St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Liquorice, tobacco, coffee, slate, graphite, vanilla, cinnamon, crushed stone - all the mineral and slightly savoury elements on the palate giving this an immediately dark style, although it's actually really appealing and marks a change from the very high acidity that is noticeable on many others. Not as fruit-forward perhaps at this stage, the terroir and tannins more on show, but this feels well worked and I love the liquorice and slate aspect at the end. Tasted twice.



Château Haut-Sarpe St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Wow - intense, concentrated, yet also linear, focused and taught. This drives across the palate - almost not stopping to expand at all. From start to finish you get a burst of fruit and acidity, supple, generous and fine tannins, then a minty, crushed stone ending. It lacks a little weight and density, but has direction and will be lovely to drink given the high acidity and mouthfilling texture. Needs to fill out a little.



Château Grand Corbin Despagne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 91 View So expressive on the nose where perfume and floral scents mingle with black fruits. The perfume continues on the palate, alongside smoked earth and liquorice nuances, firm tannins and high acidity, the flavours verging from dark berries to slate, to cedar and mint. It hasn't quite made its mind up yet where it's settling but this has interest, appeal, raciness and a subtle plushness with a long finish.



Château Fonplégade St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Perfumed and scented on the nose with cocoa powder too. Dark and savoury on the palate, the fruit more blackcurrant, plum and damson with clear liquorice spicing throughout the palate. The texture is appealing as is the minerality at the back of the throat but this stop a little short or rather just lacks a little persistence in terms of weight. But good direction and long aerial finish.



Château de Pressac St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Dark tone to the nose, soft liquorice and black fruits, faint hints of purple flowers with touches of blackcurrant. Juicy and succulent with real chew, this has a great frame and body, filling the mouth with plump tannins that also have a soft chalkiness giving texture and bite. Really well presented with a fruity core and overtone of freshness underpinned by generous acidity which keeps things lively. Really elegant and charming. I just love the juiciness on this - easy-drinking appeal with sappy agile fruit and lots of personality. 2% Malbec and 2% Carmenère completes the blend.



Château Clos de Sarpe St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Richly fruited and driving with high acidity and such lifted brightness. A burst of mouthwatering red berry fruit, pink floral touches and graphite on the palate which sustains a mid-palate in terms of continuation of flavour and density of tannins, though they are fine and powdery. It's lightly framed no doubt, but they haven't pushed too hard here, letting the vintage shine through harmoniously and the overall concentration and drive suggests this will further round out over ageing. A fun, playful and promising wine.



Château Bellevue St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 91 View Generous, ample and softly sweet and jammy, the freshness, acidity and fruit purity is to the fore as are the grippy chewy fleshy tannins. It has the density to push on the mid-palate but also sustains an aerial nature through to a long finish and feels well worked with no harshness here. A juicy strawberry succulence comes in on the second and third tastes alongside aniseed touches and I like the mineral crushed stone element on the tongue. This has a definite charm!



Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 91 View Gorgeous intensity of aromas on the nose: blackcurrant, black cherry, cinnamon, allspice - exoticism as well as soft florality. Smooth on the palate, silky, satin-like tannins just coat the mouth so delicately, but providing the structure and support for the fruit which is strawberry, red cherry and plum, focused, with high acidity bringing the vibrancy. This needs a little more time to soften and expand, but there’s a lovely intensity and precision to this. I love the texture of the fruit and the cooling aspects that abound on the finish. It has a succulence and sense of joy showing the skill of winemaker Pierre-Olivier Clouet.



Château Fayat Pomerol 2021 91 View A dark, brooding nose, filled with herbal tones alongside dark chocolate and ripe blackberries. Succulent and juicy with the right balance between fresh acidity, fruit density and overall lightness of touch. You feel they achieved maturity and didn't try and push the extraction too much - getting a round mouthfeel with well-integrated tannins. Finessed and sculpted, clearly powerful but delivered in a velvet glove right now, almost holding back on fully showing its best but giving lots of polish and glamour. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Clos Grangeneuve Pomerol 2021 91 View Juicy but also quite tense with focus and linearity, this has blue fruit flavours and a cooling creamy, chalky texture, quite clean and decisive, driven from start to finish with a good line or freshness and flavour. Not the most complex or deep but well presented. I like the texture and plumpness as well as the clarity. This will be good and I l look forward to tasting in bottle.



Château Vray Croix de Gay Pomerol 2021 91 View Beautiful florality and sweetness on the nose, I love the fragrance here. This is lively and floral on the palate with tannins that are smooth but provide a supple grip and structure. It's not the most weighty in the mouth, or layered, but does have well-sculpted fruit and well-balanced acidity. A hit of cinnamon, liquorice and clove comes in on the finish. Gentle, with lots of tantalising aspects which will benefit from ageing.



Château Lagrange Pomerol 2021 91 View Fragrant blackcurrants on the nose, softly perfumed and so attractive. Plums, damsons, raspberries and red cherries. Lightly framed on the palate, soft and gently round with such precision and clarity. Fine, sleek tannins and a backbone of liquorice, dark chocolate, graphite, chalk and smoked blackcurrants giving such depth on the mid-palate. A brooding style, stopping short of being spicy but with a touch of cinnamon, vanilla and cedar on the finish. I love the cooling end and overall tone of this.



Château La Pointe Pomerol 2021 91 View Nuanced nose of black fruits and perfume, very pretty and appealing. Round and unctuous on the palate, but not so big or bold, more refined and stylish. Very charming with the perfume really evident on the palate, so floral. The fruit has energy and this is nicely chewy with good acidity. Everything in balance, just lightly presented. It's calm but confident, not trying too hard with many appealing aspects.



Château La Grave Pomerol 2021 91 View Creamy rose-touched blackcurrants on the nose. Succulent and juicy on immediate impact, this has a sombre quality almost straight away, the dark liquorice, graphite and black chocolate lacing the black bramble fruits giving a sense of seriousness. It's linear with lots of tension, the flavours driving the wine from start to finish. You can feel the pent up energy here, excellently controlled, all in balance with these wonderful deep nuances giving structure and support.



Château La Clemence Pomerol 2021 91 View Perfumed nuances on the nose and palate, the floral blackcurrants juicy yet also savoury with mineral notes of graphite, pencil lead, slate and salt all giving the angles. Tannis are fine, satin-like and this has excellent expansion in the mouth in terms of texture and aeration, just the fruit is still a bit tight and linear with the liquorice spice giving it a constricted feel. Good potential here, though.



Château La Cabanne Pomerol 2021 91 View Lovely perfume and aromatics on the nose. Juicy and softly lively on the palate, you feel like this wants to be more playful, but the creamy, chalky tannins just cover the fruit purity and brightness right now. It does have a good base of acidity, though, and I like the clear terroir markers of graphite, crushed stone and pencil lead with a cooling finish. I also like the texture - it's delicate and feels well worked and refined with good potential.



Château L'Eglise-Clinet, La Petite Eglise Pomerol 2021 91 View A dark, serious and brooding nose full of black fruits, truffle, rose, violet and dark chocolate. The palate is different, however, giving succulent and lively red fruits - sweet/sour strawberries and red cherries, so fresh and sincere, so perfectly presented with the bitter touches balanced against sweetness, racy acidity and fine tannins. An easy-to-like wine, with personality and style, and just a feeling of pure joy about it. Not rich, heavy or opulent, but taking the most joyous elements from the vintage and putting them in the glass, still with structure and depth. Ageing in 70% new oak. 7,000 bottle production.



Château Bonalgue Pomerol 2021 91 View Dark and heady on the nose, blackcurrant, plum and black cherry. Succulent and so joyful on the first impact. This has lovely, plush yet chalky red fruits and a liveliness that is quite appealing - excellently judged acidity. It then settles to reveal graphite and crushed stone minerality and pencil lead elements. Feels elegant and refined, they really haven't tried to push this too hard, just delivering an easy to enjoy glass of wine with backbone and an underpinning freshness. This also doesn't drop in the mid-palate. Good persistency and charm.



Château Beauregard Pomerol 2021 91 View Perfumed and black fruits on the nose. This has a nice suppleness on the palate, gently textured tannins that are softly chewy with a liquorice and slate element to them - savoury, mineral and also a little robust but supporting the black fruits. This is layered and ample with a beautiful precision to the fruit and well-worked tannins that give the frame. I also love the bitter black chocolate edges that sustain the long finish.



Château La Croizille Lalande-de-Pomerol 2021 91 View Such a pure and perfumed nose of floral blackcurrants, I adore it. The palate is full of juicy, succulent, grippy but fine tannins and this sweet, jammy but also creamy blackcurrant flavour. It has structure, intensity and drive, and a sense of fun in the sweet, almost sharp fruit. Good combination here.



Château Les Haut Conseillants Lalande-de-Pomerol 2021 91 View Perfumed on the nose, direct and precise. Similar on the palate, although lightly framed, you get a gentle flavour to begin with, a sweet strawberry and creamy blackcurrant effect with chalky minty tannins and a fresh overall feel. This is calm and gentle although builds in density and aerial freshness as it travels along the palate, with liquorice spice, graphite and a salty spicy finish. Quietly confident with no let up on the mid-palate. A good success and such a long finish.



Château de La Rivière Fronsac 2021 91 View There is a mouthwatering element to the black fruits which are sweet, vibrant and possess a distinct sense of fun. Energetic, like an excitable child, with brisk acidity, a fruit-forward nature and a youthful, delicately charming texture. I really like this. No frills, not trying too hard. Will be easy to drink with lots of detail on show.



Château Marsau Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2021 91 View Such a fresh and elegant nose, floral and lifted, so pure - a real clarity of aromas. Silky smooth on the palate, gentle in terms of texture but with a lovely core of flavour, succulent but also the most delicate grip that just fills the mouth and gives the structure, expansiveness and length. It's well expressed, nothing too much, nothing standing out. Well worked with a pristine quality, really quite delicate - it's the flavors around the mouth rather than the weight which is so captivating. Graceful and yet there is power and ripeness as well as a hit of spice and minty crushed stone on the finish. Good balance and a fine effort in 2021. A yield of 26hl/ha.



Château Montlandrie Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2021 91 View Earthy aromas, smoked soil, liquorice, blackcurrant leaf, dark chocolate and violets. This strikes a tone with its vibrancy and energy in the glass, there is such life here, the acidity to the fore but so well balanced with the crisp fruit and also touches of herbs and dried flowers that give this nuance. I like the upfront, bold nature, really saying; 'look at what I've got’' but at the same delivering it so clearly and in balance with that clarity and grip all the way through and a lift - still the juicy strawberry on the finish. Good delivery and persistence with just a touch of green pepper on the finish. 43,000 bottle production. Ageing 50% new oak.



Château Guibot, La Fourvieille St-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion) 2021 90 View Seriously aromatic and fragrant. Black Forest gateau aromas - chocolate-covered black cherries - with Turkish Delight florality; so appealing. The prominent perfume continues on the palate, giving a delicate and aromatic edge to the fruit which is taking a back seat at the moment. Gently framed with fine but plentiful tannins and an undercurrent of pencil lead. Stands out for its flavour profile. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Clarisse, Vieilles Vignes St-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion) 2021 90 View Bold and characterful nose with wood spice, clove, vanilla and blackcurrant all bursting out the glass. Round, full and ripe, this has a delicious crunch to the fruit with tobacco and sweet exotic spice nuances giving both depth of flavour and lightness of touch. Harmonious on the palate - clear structure but well defined and delivered. Nothing feels out of place. It's on the intense side for sure with richness, oak, fruit and freshness all delivering, but so carefully and precisely. A lovely wine. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Domaine Baudon, Les Terres Blanches St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2021 90 View Expressive and aromatic nose, fresh, ripe and fragrant blackcurrants. Grippy on the palate, chewy tannins, but more sleek and cushioned than overtly juicy, but so appealing nonetheless. Fine and powdery, more like crushed velvet in their texture. The fruit takes a bit of a backseat at this point, more in the background under the structure, but providing a plumpness on the tongue. Mouthfiling with cool blue fruit flavours. This feels like good winemaking, the texture is excellent giving just the right support and you don't have any sharp or piercing edges. New estate this year, 2.5ha, owned by the former winemaker at Larcis Ducasse. This is the limestone expression of the estate - Terre Blanche - with a separate Terre Brune cuvée to come.



Château Messile-Aubert St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2021 90 View Gently crunchy fruit straight away, this has intention with blackcurrant and a creamy, chalky, salty tang on the palate that gently moves from start to finish. It's well delivered with poise, if a little lacking in pure energy at the moment, but I love the individual elements and the precision. A nice buy.



Château Montlisse St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View A mouthful of softly sweet cherry juice, a little high-toned at first, but after a few minutes it opens and becomes more succulent, albeit still with marked minerality and pencil lead notes that settle on the tongue. Streamlined and direct. You can feel the tension in this with the acidity and fruit playing supporting roles at the moment. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Cantin St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Lovely fragrance on the nose, floral and pretty. Softly juicy with lovely acidity on the palate. Layers of fruit, creaminess and minerality come through with different elements each having their own role, although the liquorice, clove and slate are standing out right now. Excellent weight, this feels well worked and carefully controlled, not pushed too much but letting the vintage speak. Clean and fresh on the finish. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Fontfleurie St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Dark chocolate, violets, tobacco, plums and black cherries on the nose. Smooth, ample, generous and playful. The dark fruits have a liveliness to them thanks to the high acidity which gives a mouthwatering lift - the tannins play a supportive role in giving frame to the fruit. It's not particularly expansive in the mouth - it still has tension and linearity but feels well defined with elegance. One to seek out.



Château Trotte Vieille, Dame de Trottevielle St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Liquorice, aniseed and blackcurrant on the nose, really quite expressive with violet edges. Searing, high-toned, bright cherry on the palate, gorgeous succulence, it has a bright, almost sour sherbet cherry flavour and strawberry tang on the palate. So much energy, fruit feels well worked - really approachable and lively in the glass, but still with the structure and spice at the back, reminding you this is a serious wine with ageing potential. Potential to round and grow in stature, but for lively, fun drinking with some St-Emilion gloss this is great. Balanced by minerality and touches of salinity at the end.



Château Sanctus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Amazing nose - sweet, savoury, perfumed and floral; so much going on. Instant cool blue fruit, succulent blueberries and plums with salty stone edges, but all delivered in a straight line so you get precision, direction and tension. It's linear and focused, and I love the strictness. Feels carefully controlled, quite a serious style with intensity of fruit, freshness and distinction - just biding its time. A lovely effort in 2021.



Château Quintus, Dragon de Quintus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Clarity on the nose - summer red berries with bramble touches. Pleasantly aromatic. Succulent and juicy, this is lightly framed with quite a direct flavour. Slightly sour, slightly bitter notes carried by high acidity and giving the strawberry and red cherry flavours a breezy tone, alongside eucalyptus, cool mint, soft cinnamon and clove. Super-long finish with a nice balance overall. An easy-drinking wine but still with nuance and complexity in terms of the flavour details. Needs time to round out and become more expansive. Right now quite linear and driven on the palate.



Château Petit Val, Muse du Val St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Dark, ripe fruits on the nose - perfumed and seductive. Chewy and mouthfilling on the palate with the liquorice, tobacco and sweet jammy fruit all to the fore. Tannins are plush and integrated, giving support to the fruit and cushioning the whole palate. They do have a touch of dryness to them right now because of the acidity, but everything feels very harmonious and in line. I love the generosity, this feels slightly more composed than the grand vin at this point, but both are impressive wines.



Château Pavie, Arômes de Pavie St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Lovely aromas on the nose - strawberry and black cherry with a softly sweet perfume. Nicely round and mouthfilling on the palate, the fruit has real presence - it’s definitely the main focus, crunchy with bite and a soft chew, rich, dark and intense yet also with tension and drive. It’s not expansive but rather driving from the start to the end in one line. It doesn't drop with power, but there is a slight rustic touch with the spice/bitterness coming through. Strong and sharp, defiant almost, characterful and determined. I think this will be very good in time. You really get the terroir expression.



Château Mangot, Todeschini Distique 14 St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Direct and focused, this has a good direction from start to finish, delivering crunchy and crisp red and blue fruits - blueberries, raspberries and black cherries. This 100% Cabernet Franc is smooth and I love the finesse of the powdery tannins. Lovely elegance with a cool, dry but still fruity finish. Lively and bright.



Château Laforge St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View High-toned, quite clear and precise on the nose, smells fresh and fruity. Juicy and upfront, this is full of life with blackcurrant and black cherry, soft edges of clove, cinnamon and vanilla that give a spiced edge to the fruit. Tannins are softly plump and mouthfilling. Great density on the mid-palate, firm and ample yet creamy, but also smooth at the same time. Gorgeous freshness, the mintiness comes across and just lifts the palate adding nuance and an extra layer of flavour. Long finish. This will be so pleasurable in a few years.



Château de Candale St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Supple and succulent in a focused way, this is direct and pointed - the flavours travelling from the start to the finish with intention and precision. It's not so expansive in the mouth, but finely detailed with satin tannins and a lick of liquorice and slate on the finish, giving this a mineral understone. Feels well worked, sleek and suave. I love the savoury, bitter touch at the end. Charming.



Clos les Grandes Versannes St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Playful and bright, really quite a joyous wine with strawberry and raspberry fruits that dance across the palate. The flavours just stop short of being too tart but are fun and lively with a lifted feel. Tannins play a part in keeping the structure, but fruit is the star of the show with vivacity and acidity keeping things fresh. The long finish and nice frame suggests ageing will give added structure. Lovely. From a one-hectare plot. Grapes picked on 30th September.



Clos Badon Thunevin St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 90 View Juicy and lively on the palate, lightly framed so you get the fruit intensity more than the weight with fine, well-integrated tannins and shots of perfumed blackcurrants, black cherries and liquorice spice that lingers on the finish. A dark style, rich and nuanced, but still with linearity that comes across as a bit strict right now but will expand over ageing.



Château Moulin du Cadet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Spicy aromas on the nose. Confident and bright on the palate, this has strawberry, milk chocolate, raspberry and red cherries to the fore. Bold but charming with a sense of joy to the expression. Tannins are super-fine, barely noticeable, instead you just get the purity of the juice and a mouthwatering succulence filling the palate with a wet stone nuance on the finish. Not a massive weight, but feels well made, not pushing the extraction too hard. Easy to like. Tasted twice. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Laniote St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Limestone minerality comes through strongly from the get-go; chalky, slightly austere tannins filling the mouth with graphite edges. Sweet and creamy cherry and plum fruit lingers underneath, but the focus is the terroir which drives the wine from start to finish. A taut wine with lovely styling, although incredibly knitted down right now. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Couvent des Jacobins St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Upfront and fruity at first, this gets off with a bang, giving tart red fruit and then a chalky, dark chocolate and graphite sensation comes in. Broad and plush tannins coat the mouth and give the grip. It has a touch of wood on the end, some cedar and stalky aspects that just poke through. Direct with focus, feels well made with definition and juiciness. Tasted three times.



Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Ripe and intense aromas on the nose. Palate of sweet strawberries and blackcurrant fruit laced with liquorice and graphite, but also slight edges of wood and toasted spice. Fine and satin-like texture. A little austere, although this will round out over ageing.



Château St-Georges Côte Pavie St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Freshly fruited and concentrated nose. Juicy but a little high-toned and austere, the succulent raspberry and black cherry fruit stopping a little short with smoked earth and liquorice coming in and dominating the palate. Supple texture with tannins to the fore right now. Attractive acidity and minerality on show, though, with crushed stone lingering on the finish giving an enjoyable salinity.



Château Soutard St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Dark and heady nose showing rich blackcurrant tones. Black cherry and blackcurrant also on the palate, alongside sweet exotic spices and smoked earth. It's lightly framed with a crushed stone element and soft salinity that expands around the mouth. The flavours are carefully presented with a balanced structure. Nicely concentrated, refined and enjoyable.



Château La Tour Figeac St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Gorgeous aromas of perfumed, black fruit chocolates - so aromatic. Ripe, rich, concentrated, intense and lively, this has a good depth of flavour, nothing too much, the soft acidity almost in the background while the bramble and summer berry fruits and liquorice-laced tannins do the talking. It's slightly savoury, but with a cool, long and minty fresh finish that really extends the flavours in keeping with its linearity and tension. This has good potential to be more expansive after ageing. Tasted three times.



Château Guadet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Wow, high-toned nose, smells sharp - that intense hit of perfume. Energetic on the palate, this has a push of direct and precise red fruits plus creamy wet stone flavours. A mix of minerality and fruit plushness with firm but fine tannins that coat the mouth. Refreshing and cooling. Biodynamic. Indigenous yeasts. 3ha.



Château Grand Corbin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Perfumed red berry notes on the nose, very floral and aromatic. Succulent and juicy on the palate, initially with a nice twist of vanilla, cola, liquorice and cocoa. Mineral and herbal with dark fruits, this has interest and nuance, underpinned by acidity that is more in the background right now. Needs time to come together but the texture and cooling freshness is gently persistent. This will be very approachable and appealing, offering plenty of enjoyment.



Château Franc Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Cassis liqueur touches on the nose, smells concentrated and intense. Juicy with high acidity on the initial impact. Raspberry leaf and strawberry juice to the fore before the liquorice and graphite tannins come in and surround the palate. I like the cooling touches - clear Cabernet markers with a lifted and aerial feel plus a long finish. It has enjoyable elements and a sustained depth on the mid-palate. Refined for the vintage.



Château Faurie de Souchard St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Bright red berry fruit on the palate, with a liquorice edge that gives depth and nuance, Lovely energy and plump fruit for the vintage, with a sustained direction from start to finish. It is quite linear at the moment, with tension, but I love the texture - sleek and suave - and the clarity of flavour. It's not a showstopper, but such precision and detail on show. A top buy.



Château Destieux St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Ripe and concentrated nose, intense and driving, which continues on the palate with a chewy and ripe juiciness. It's one of the more bold, rich, characterful wines where you can feel the influence of the wood ageing already. There's an intensity of flavour that doesn't let up though still being quite lifted on the palate - more linear than round and opulent. A little severe, perhaps, at this stage, searing even, but I like the determination and directness. A confident wine.



Château de Ferrand St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Grippy and textured from the get-go, with mouthwatering acidity, the focus on sleek but velvety, textured tannins with the blackcurrant pastille, black cherry and raspberry fruit taking a beat and settling in the background. Minerality is on show in the slate and crushed stone flavours, with some caramel and toast notes on the finish. Good potential.



Château Dassault St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Dark blackcurrant chocolates on the nose. Juicy and quite vibrant on the palate, more life and energy than some, although the fruit density remains on the lighter, more elegant side with tension and focus. I like the raspberry and strawberry flavour with slate-edged tannins that give this a real mineral and saline ending. A little stalky at the end, but well presented with potential.



Château Côte de Baleau St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 90 View Gorgeous, darkly scented nose with dark chocolate and herbal tones. Textured and chalky straight away, the crushed stone and graphite elements coming through strongly alongside the fruit, with dense and chewy tannins. It's a little serious right now but this has an appealing mouthcoating aspect to it, with the bitter chocolate and bramble fruit edges coming back in on the finish. I like the identity of this. Tasted three times. 3.45pH. A yield of 20hl/ha.



Château Tour Maillet Pomerol 2021 90 View Ripe fruit and perfume on the nose, very clearly scented with concentration and intensity. Palate shows density and weight with a touch of rusticity to the tannins; the wood spice, caramel, clove, vanilla, and toast flavours coming through quite strongly and overshadowing the fruit at this point. But the overall weight and length is good and this has excellent acidity keeping things lively underneath the other elements. A bright and unfussy wine that will be good in a few years. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Domaine de L'Eglise Pomerol 2021 90 View Rich and concentrated nose, dark and seductive, ripe and jammy. Beautiful, beguiling florality, also. Real clarity to the palate, succulent - a lovely soft and mouthwatering acidity, in balance with a stony minerality coming through straight away. There is a touch of austerity, still, with spiced and spiky edges giving a piquance on the tongue. Supreme freshness, the mintiness comes through on the finish which is lifted and long. Iodine salinity and pure graphite - absolutely nothing is hiding. Consultants Tomas Duclos, Valerie Lavigne and Axel Marshal. 100% Merlot for the first year ever, usually has between 4-8% Cabernet Franc.



Clos René Pomerol 2021 90 View Raspberry leaf and milk chocolate. Smooth and well worked, excellent clarity and a gentle nature to the palate. This isn't a showstopper but rather works with the vintage, presenting all the elements in balance. Creamy, gentle with a soft density and persistence. It's quiet but lovely.



Clos de la Vieille Eglise Pomerol 2021 90 View Perfumed red cherries, dark chocolate and sweet blackcurrants on the nose. Juicy and alive on the palate, so well delivered, clarity and precision on show. The focus is on bright fruits with little impact from the tannins or oak which is integrated and leaves the purity of blackcurrant, cherry and plum to shine. Elegant and refined with such lightness of touch, but still there is depth on the mid-palate and overall structure.



Château Taillefer Pomerol 2021 90 View A nose full of dark chocolate-coated fruits - so, so appealing. Lovely bright nature to the the red fruits on the palate and the milk chocolate cocoa powder that dusts the sides of the mouth. This has a fine grip and commands attention. It's delicate and refined, but has such a stylish aspect, so curated and sculpted, not muscular - it's gentle but direct and focused with clarity. The wood aspects appear just on the finish giving nuance but this is charming, no doubt.



Château Sacré Coeur Pomerol 2021 90 View Dark chocolate and bramble fruits on the fabulous nose. Ripe but dark, this has liquorice, bitter chocolate and stone to the fore, immediately settling into quite dark fruits with the acidity covered by tannic structure and depth right now. It does have acidity, though, and charming, fine tannins. A little robust right now but good potential.



Château Maillet Pomerol 2021 90 View Bramble tones to the red and black fruits, a touch of vanilla, dark chocolate and violets. Tannins make themselves known straight away, filling the mouth with a chalky, velvety texture with the bright black cherry and blackcurrant fruit on top. Inviting texture and frame, with a chewiness that fills the mouth alongside touches of liquorice and graphite. It's a dark style and a bit more knitted down at this point, just missing out on some energy that would really lift it, but a real success for a 100% Merlot in 2021. Lots of promise. Tasted twice.



Château Le Gay Pomerol 2021 90 View Scented raspberries and cherries with soft floral touches on the nose. A gentle succulence, but the minerality, liquorice, slate and clove are to the very fore. Robust tannins coat the mouth, a little harsh and firm at the moment. I do like the overall mouthfeel at the beginning, this has character and is serious in its fleshy structure. Well worked with a youthful charm that will benefit from ageing.



Château La Croix de Gay Pomerol 2021 90 View Raspberry and red cherry with a lively strawberry tang, plus soft herbal notes and savoury liquorice. It's a little bit shy on the mid-palate, just needing an extra push to really drive the intensity of flavours along, but there is refinement to the overall frame and really shows the delicacy of the vintage. Tannins are fine with lively acidity and elements of green pepper, clove, cinnamon, vanilla and cedar apparent on the finish. Lots going on here and this will certainly round out over ageing.



Château La Commanderie Pomerol 2021 90 View Smooth and succulent, classy and stylish, the fruit is edging on high-toned with the acidity quite forceful, but the tannins are super-fine and you get a sense of heady, floral glamour in the fruit presentation. Bright and vibrant with an undertone of crushed stones giving the mineral effect.



Château Gazin Pomerol 2021 90 View Dark chocolate, perfume and black fruits on the nose, plus fragrant rose and iris petals. Succulent yet quite densely mouthfilling straight away, the chalky salinity and bitter chocolate-edged tannins in full force, gripping the tongue and cheeks with a blueberry, raspberry and black cherry fruit pulp. It certainly has the density that others in the vintage don't, but it's missing the elongation and refinement of some. You do get fully ripe fruit here, though, the acidity underneath and a plushness that should see this through ageing nicely.



Château de Chambrun Pomerol 2021 90 View Bright and lively in the glass at first, the shot of sour cherry and tangy strawberry comes in before the salty mineral tannins take hold, slowly and finely but giving a gentle structure. Everything nicely formed here and well presented with a good push of concentrated flavour from start to finish. Some appealing cool blue fruits and graphite edges at the end.



Château Monregard la Croix Pomerol 2021 90 View Rich and concentrated black fruits on the nose, nicely perfumed, too - fully scented. You get this baked blackcurrant tart flavour on the palate, burnt pastry, toast, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, quite a lot of wood effect here, it's not rustic or austere, though. Nicely detailed with these baking elements at the end. Cherry fruit is present and the tannins are fine and just softly grip the mouth. Will be interesting to taste in bottle.



Château Lécuyer Pomerol 2021 90 View A dark nose full of chocolate and liquorice-laced black fruits. Supple and succulent in equal measure, the tannins have a bounce and soft chew to them while the strawberry and raspberry fruit have a mouthwatering quality. Medium to full-bodied. This has a definite charm. Finessed and precise, a lovely, easy-drinking Pomerol with structure, definition and tons of fruit. Oenoconseil consultants.



Château La Renaissance Pomerol 2021 90 View Fresh and fruit-forward with liveliness and verve. It presents a palate full of red berry bramble fruits with touches of liquorice, green pepper and subtle, toasted wood elements. Tannins are super-smooth yet provide good structure giving depth and nuance. A long finish concludes the wine leaving a lasting impression. Balanced and harmonious, giving an approachable, juicy, full and friendly glass of wine. Oenoconseil consultants.



Château La Patache Pomerol 2021 90 View Sweet red flowers and red fruits on the nose. Lovely softness and gentleness, there is concentration but it's subtly presented. Silky smooth, ripe and softly fleshy. Everything wrapped up carefully. Succulent and softly chalky. It does have that hit of sweet cedar and clove on the finish reminding one of the power, but the texture and overall appeal is lovely.



Château La Fleur de Boüard Lalande-de-Pomerol 2021 90 View Vibrant nose, feels energetic, the aromas jump out the glass. Lovely texture and clarity on the palate which has a crystalline aspect to it; vibrant and high-toned. On the mid-palate, dark chocolate, cigar, tobacco and liquorice notes abound, adding complexity and showing off more sides than just fruit at this point. In keeping with the style - a savoury spiciness. Lots of potential.



Château La Fleur de Boüard, Le Lion de La Fleur de Boüard Lalande-de-Pomerol 2021 90 View Fresh and fruity nose, blackcurrant and raspberry. Nice energy on the palate, super-fun and bright, the whole palate is lifted and vibrant. Tannins are there to support and give a brushed velvet texture to the mouth. Not a showstopper but an easy, accessible glass. Lovely fruit clarity. Feels well worked.



Château L'Ambroisie Lalande-de-Pomerol 2021 90 View Succulent and playful, the fruit is bright and vibrant, majoring on strawberry, raspberry and red cherry with a plush and chewy texture. Generous on the palate in all senses - fruit, acidity and tannins. This is charming and will be lovely to drink in a few years. One to seek out.



Château Fontenil Fronsac 2021 90 View Dried herbs, dried flowers, eucalyptus and black cherries on the nose - such aromatic complexity and a marker of a year where grapes slowly ripened to full maturity. Smooth and round, yet also softly chewy and mouthfilling with a sense of forward motion and drive. There is power here, but it's not weighty, rather the freshness and high acid is to the fore giving brightness and vivacity with touches of bramble, clove and cedar on the finish. Pure, stoney and saltiness on the finish which brings you to the terroir. Such a long finish with lingering aromas of perfumed cherries. A great effort this year. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Château Plain-Point Fronsac 2021 90 View Ripe dark fruits, heady - lovely tone to the nose. Gorgeous clarity on the palate, succulent and mouthfilling with density, too. Acidity is balanced and this feels well worked with ripe fruit on show as well as hints of wood spice with clove and liquorice elements. The balance stands out, it has a lovely texture and mouthfeel - so sculpted with broad shoulders and plumpness. Some wet stone touches at the end alongside a fresh minty aspect. One that makes you feel like you want to enjoy it sooner than some, but will also age well.



Château Dalem Fronsac 2021 90 View Gentle red fruit flavours permeate the palate giving a sense of vibrancy. This has the acidity and mouthwatering aspects, but also the frame and structure that gives a push-pull of both life and constriction. Textured salty stone and sour fruit aspects create real interest on the palate. It's lightly framed but well worked with excellent clarity. A great effort.



Château Ad Francos, Réserve Ad Aeternam Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2021 90 View Bright and vibrant, a good dose of ripe, almost jammy fruit on the palate but edged with slate, graphite and pencil lead flavours, as well as cooling blue fruits and eucalyptus which gives such a minty fresh aftertaste. Clear complexity here with layers of flavour and quite intense oak that will settle in time. Good structure and overall mouthfeel. A sleek charm to this.



Château Puygueraud Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2021 90 View Scented red berry notes on the nose, clean and clear. Lively and so appealing, just such an easy charm, not trying to do too much. Smooth and soft with the fragrance continuing on the palate alongside juicy red berry fruit, gentle creaminess and a subtle liquorice base. So expressive, you get the light structure with youthful appeal. Lightly framed but this has an energetic thrust with an iodine, salty tang at the end. Julien Lavenu consultant. Lovely wines from Francs this year. Tasted twice.



Château de Francs, L'Infini Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2021 90 View Rich, heady, seductive nose full of ripe blackcurrants and black cherries with really appealing perfumed edges, too. Mouthwatering from generous acidity which underpins the bright strawberry and raspberry fruit. This is really lovely, even joyous to drink, with such clarity and precision on show. Lovely presentation, it's not complex or layered but you get such a good mouthful of fruit and acidity held together by velvet tannins that grip and linger on the tongue satisfyingly - there is power here, but also poise. Very complete. Seek out.



Château Alcée Côtes de Castillon 2021 90 View Fragrant red berry fruit, pink flowers and raspberries on the nose. Juicy and lively, delicately framed with a light but expansive flavour in the mouth - feels well worked, open and approachable. I love the minerality on this - the soft saline edge to the fruit and touch of pencil lead to the tannins that then lingers on the tongue. On the right side of austere, this has a long, refined and graceful length. An Alcée with lots of promise.



Clos Lunelles Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2021 90 View Sweet and ripe blackcurrants on the nose with graphite, pencil lead and black pepper aromas, smells rich and ripe. The palate is juicy, softly sweet and succulent but also so linear and direct. This is piercing, not in terms of acidity, although it has nice freshness, but in terms of direction - it’s straight and pure. So focused going from start to finish in one swift motion. This definitely has the graphite and slate touches on the palate, clean and clear minerality with a salty iodine tang at the end. It’s serious, there’s concentration here but at the moment it’s all tightly wrapped up. I like the precision and the overt ‘this is what I am' nature. Nice energy and harmony. Should be a good value pick. Tasted twice.



Château Le Rey, Les Rocheuses Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2021 90 View So plush and ripe on the nose, vivid in terms of colour in the glass and flavour - fragrant and inviting. You can feel the structure here; plush, plump and chewy yet serious, structured and lively. Mouthfilling with opulence and jammy fruit to the fore but edged with these bitter dark chocolate, vanilla, caramel and cedar tones that give frame and nuance. Bold and full of character with cooling freshness throughout, and a spicy, minty and saline finish. From plots on 100% limestone.



Château d'Aiguilhe Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2021 90 View A combination of ripe summer fruits on the nose with smoked earth and chalky aromas. Lovely energy , the red fruit - strawberry, raspberry and red cherry - stops just short of being tart, it has this deliciously crunchy, almost sour, flavour before settling and revealing the chalky mid-palate. Tannins are fine but give soft support, balancing the elements and driving the flavours from start to finish. So much joy drinking this wine with the terroir showing through and giving the textural elements which are so appealing.



Château Puy Guilhem Canon-Fronsac 2021 90 View Cola and blackcurrants on the nose. Racy acidity give this a bright, almost piercing initial taste with creamy strawberries and raspberries before the soft graphite and liquorice come in on the palate. This is upfront but still restrained with the terroir showing through and the minerality to the fore. Clean and precise with such clarity on the tongue. Austere in the best way at the moment with power and direction. A nice buy.



Château Canon Pécresse Canon-Fronsac 2021 90 View Milk chocolate strawberries on the nose and palate, smooth and silky with well-integrated, present tannins - so appealing and giving a good mouthful of flavour and texture. Subtly juicy with acidity but not sharp - clean and precise, this driving flavour of red fruits with salty edges. Really excellent expression of the vintage and terroir.



Château Reignac, Grand Vin de Reignac Bordeaux Supérieur 2021 90 View Supple and agile, this has a gentle but direct weight on the palate, giving enough bright blackcurrant and plum fruit with acidity keeping things fresh and a forward sense of motion. I like the clarity and the cooling, stone-laced finish. Very smooth and charming. Michel Rolland consultancy.



Hubert de Boüard, Cabernet Sauvignon Bordeaux 2021 90 View Green peppers, blackcurrants, blackcurrant leaf and dark chocolate on the nose - very varietal. Succulent and softly mouthwatering this is a lovely combination between the other single-varietal Merlot and the Cabernet Franc wines where you have acidity and juiciness, structure and nuance of flavour with roundness and weight. Lovely minerality on the finish with this one. All three are very successful and top buys for earlier drinking and mass appeal.

