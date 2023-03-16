Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 100 View A sensational Troplong in 2020. Vibrant and vivid, this makes you smile from the first smell - milk chocolate, floral notes of roses and lavender, wet stones, liquorice, cinnamon and ripe bramble fruits. Round and thrilling on the palate, tannins are abundant with a chalky blueberry coolness while a salty tang settles around the mouth. Lovely precision and purity of fruit, you feel the sharp definition - still linear which makes it less immediately charming than the '19 but giving undeniable complexity. Deep but not heady, this remains pure and detailed, with a leanness from the terroir really setting this apart. After a few minutes, the glamour starts to appear giving a salivating, succulent and moreish aspect to the finish. An absolute beauty.



Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2020 100 View A sure fire hit in 2020 and one of my absolute favourites of the vintage. Perfumed black cherries, roses and dark chocolate on the nose - ripe and fresh aromas. Crystalline on the palate, the fruit purity and finesse is wonderful while still being mouthfilling with a density to the crushed velvet textured tannins that give the structure and cushioning. Seriously appealing and charming, it’s a big wine no doubt, clearly powerful with layers of black fruit but it has a sense of restraint where nothing feels overworked. Perfectly weighted with balance, poise and persistence - you know you're drinking something special here.



Petrus Pomerol 2020 100 View When you can write 427 words on one wine it’s fair to say it made an impression. A seriously impressive Petrus in 2020. Less hedonistic and instantly emotional than 2019, more sultry, almost shy and reserved but with definition, weight, succulence and suppleness that shines through. It has a silky tannic tension and clear power but no heft, only a soft muscular expansion that comes with a grip and chew to the black fruits with medicinal, liquorice edges and mouthwatering acidity. Understated yet utterly captivating, it takes its time to come out of its shell - a little serious right now but at the same time it’s stylish with a bright, lifted finish reminding you of the juicy freshness that’s possible even in such warm vintages. A shining star that will be magnificent in time.



Château Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 99 View Striking yet elegant, this holds its own being tasted after the more plush and ripe Trotanoy while this is more focussed and streamlined. Just as confident, concentrated and intense but in a different way completely. This is more reserved, refined and less overt, with an incredible purity and precision to the layers of red berry fruit and salinity from the limestone. Such nuance and detail, this is seductive with a powdery texture to the tannins. Really very well worked. Hard to pick a favourite as the length and overall sculpting here are exceptional. A gorgeous wine with star power that really leaves a lingering impression.



Château Canon St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 99 View A classy, open, expressive and radiant Canon in 2020. Less plush than I was expecting on the palate, this is linear, focussed and refined with a core of juicy red fruits; raspberries, strawberries and cherries. High acidity gives the lifeforce and sense of joy while still remaining structured and forward. Definitely not as big, or weighty as some in St-Emilion, this is more sophisticated with well integrated, very fine tannins and good use of oak. It’s not trying too hard, elegant and charming as Canon does so well with freshness and a wide, expansive finish. Clarity and intensity. Brilliant.



Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2020 99 View Sumptuous and stylish, this, like many of the best in 2020, is quietly confident showing just enough structure and seriousness while still being joyous and sensual. Blueberries, pomegranates and raspberries comprise the clear and crystalline fruit with cooling minty freshness alongside touches of dark chocolate and licks of medicinal and exotic spices. Tannins are supple and just chewy giving the perfect weight to the palate with a wet stone aspect to the long finish. Totally moreish, I adore this wine and it’s one that remains in my mind.



Château Ausone St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2020 98 View A deep and layered Ausone with rich, ripe blackcurrant, cherry and plum fruit that expands slowly while the texture – sleek, straight and direct – does the talking. Clean with a powdery mineral grip of liquorice and graphite that takes hold and doesn't let go. Structured and focused, no doubt muscular in its power yet presented so finely knit together. Laser-sharp, serious at the moment, this will take a while before it really starts to shine. It's not out to charm right now but it certainly captivates.



Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2020 98 View A satisfying, edgy and seductive Cheval. Perhaps more difficult to understand than the 2019 which was more openly charming at this point but there is lovely attention to detail here with delicate floral aromas, blue fruit and liquorice aspects on the nose followed by a pattina of flavours and textures on the palate. Rich and powerful, clearly concentrated but delivered subtly, carefully and delicately - they haven't pushed too far here, retaining a clarity, precision and purity to the blackcurrant and black cherry fruit with crushed stone saltiness, clove, aniseed and liquorice root. I loved the ‘19 more at this stage but this has excellent potential for long ageing and will no doubt deliver total and unbridled enjoyment when it's ready.



Château Figeac St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 98 View A ripe, herbal-edged nose full of Cabernet Franc perfumed florality; violets, plums, black cherries and figs. A compelling weight on the palate, this has density and drive from the first sip with tannins that are really well integrated but have more of a juicy, high acid edge than overtly plush with a soft chalkiness and real mineral vein, the graphite, wet stone edges give clear terroir markers. Still lots of tension here, direct and focussed, you can feel the sculpting but there’s lots of energy too - such liveliness underpinning the serious core and wide, firm structure. Poised, layered and complex, a lot going on here with cinnamon, clove and cedar on the finish. A total knock-out where each sip gives a slightly different facet building to an impressive whole. Such is Figeac’s power of seduction, this makes you want to sit with it for a while marvelling at the complexity with a smile on your face. A Figeac that you're going to have to wait for and just have tons of Petit Figeac in the meantime!



Château L'Évangile Pomerol 2020 98 View Glamour and seduction in spades at L'Evangile giving classic Pomerol typicity with a kick. Floral and expressive on the nose with pink and purple flowers, pink peppercorns, white and dark chocolate, raspberries and black cherries. Gorgeous texture on the palate, rich, deep, potent in the weight and tannic frame - chalky, ripe, mouthfilling, gently chewy giving bounce to the blackcurrant, plum, strawberry and cherry fruit while the minerality and salinity give a cool, fresh undercurrent. Clearly youthful and strict but such long length, really direct and focussed. Sleek yet muscular, everything feels precise and sculpted with a lingering clove and cinnamon edge giving the angles and tension right now. Clean and straight with precision, shape and style, tons of energy and juiciness. A great wine.



Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2020 98 View A seriously memorable wine from La Conseillante in 2020. Uplifting and glamorous with blackcurrant patisserie, scented flowers - the Cabernet Franc showing itself on the nose, alongside herbal touches with dark chocolate. Immediately juicy and so lively and bright on the palate turning creamy with a combination of chalky and bitter tannins and touches of wet stone lifted by the almost sweet Merlot fruit with a fresh lift all the way through. Vibrant and strangely accessible - a real ‘drink me’ wine with balance and harmony that grows and expands as it opens becoming more tannic and grippy reminding you it’s a big wine that will reward patience.



Château Lafleur Pomerol 2020 98 View Smooth, supple and alive in the glass, this has an energy and brightness to it straight away. It’s compact no doubt, there’s density and concentration but coiled right now, almost narrow driving the flavours vertically. Seriously elegant, sophisticated and intellectual, less pleasurable in terms of fruit right now with the savoury elements of wet stone, liquorice, dried earth, tobacco and an iris and violet florality lingering and dominating but this manages a feat of being complex and detailed with polished tannins and a sense of absolute purity. A great Lafleur that will take its time, only just offering a glimpse of what’s to come.



Château Larcis Ducasse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 98 View Perfumed nose, so heady and seductive, the aromas shining out of the glass. Full, rich and vibrant tones of blackcurrant and black cherry. Ripe and chewy, the tannins really are present and grippy but have a plushness and a bounce to them, they coat the entire mouth, seriously wide and expansive but are gentle even in their fillingness. A powdery blueberry juiciness with intense liquorice touches walks the line between freshness and power so well. Really a step up in quality, still tight, strong and not exactly charming at this point but there’s no faulting the winemaking here, this is direct, powerful and firm but so long with great acidity. Packed and charged, ripe and rich, yet round and balanced. I adored it.



Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2020 98 View A pure, classy, understated VCC that manages to be elegant and delicate while hinting its potential for glamour and star power. Coiled and tightly knitted with rich and ripe black fruit flavours; currants, plums, figs and blackcurrants with a scintillating energy and grip. Effortlessly stylish yet beguiling, more of a sleeping beauty right now, concentration is clear with such detail to the fruit, well integrated tannins and thrilling acidity, but delivered sleekly. Confident winemaking on show, a wine that has been 'crafted for our children and grandchildren' says Alexandre Thienpont.



Château Angélus St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2020 97 View A deep and rich nose, but so pure, clear and clean, it smells beautiful. The aromas really shine in the glass too with a texture that is smooth and supple, giving and generous. A powerful wine with excellent persistence from start to finish. Extremely youthful, tense and focussed into one sleek line and although you get ripe fruit - black berries, cassis, with some gorgeous bitter orange peel nuances, there’s so much minty freshness too. Concentration but no overt heaviness, discrete power. I love the chalky, milk chocolate nuances - well built, nuanced and complex with a clear backbone and long ageing potential. Brilliant winemaking on show.



Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 97 View Dark and sultry, this is heady with ripe, perfumed fruits that dominate the palate giving vertical layers of freshness, acidity and fruit concentration. It has style to it, a sleekness to the texture, classy with a lovely core of juiciness. Still a little constricted with lots of liquorice and graphite on show and a touch of saltiness towards the finish. Really well worked, mouthfilling, weighty, intense, forward and energetic. It's bigger and broader in terms of frame and flavour than the 2019 - with floral, blood orange, blueberry and bramble fruits nuances but carries the weight well remaining focussed. This will be gorgeous in a few years. I love the expression, it's dark, cool, sleek and textured. Just a gorgeous delicious wine!



Château L'Eglise-Clinet Pomerol 2020 97 View Smooth and silky, rich for sure, you know you're in Pomerol in a ripe vintage with just-chewy tannins but that also have a cooling, crisp edge. Lots of herbal nuances and some bitterness in the coffee, black chocolate, clove and tobacco nuances but there’s good acidity and vibrancy overall. Really well controlled and delivered, retaining a sense of punchy classicism balancing richness, freshness, delicacy and plushness.



Château Le Pin Pomerol 2020 97 View Ripe, dark chocolate, floral scents, rich blackcurrants - heady but refined. Supple and racy on the palate, thrilling even, straight but a livewire of a wine. A combination of bitter and sour, savouriness and acidity. Much more freshness than I was expecting with clarity and precision. Lean and sinewy but with a wide finish. Less sexy more suave and it knows it! Quality of the tannins is excellent and this caresses the palate comfortably. A seamless and glowing Le Pin.



Château Pavie St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2020 97 View Smooth from the get go, still tense as you’d expect with a straight backbone, but the creamy texture is lovely with a beautiful balancing acidity and suaveness overall. More calm and quiet than I was expecting, certainly not shouting but with clear depth and length to the chocolate, blackcurrant, liquorice and graphite. Detailed and nuanced, not trying too hard with energy and plumpness yet retaining a serious, savouriness that brings you back to Pavie and to the terroir with clear minerality in the lick of wet stone on the finish. Well constructed with care.



Château Pavie Macquin St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 97 View Vivid and vibrant nose, full of rose petals, lilac floral edges, strawberries and black cherries. Forward, expressive, perfumed, alive. Sensual on the palate, smooth, velvety soft, intense but well balanced with a gorgeous plush, mouthful of ripe tannins. Really very good with the right intensity, structure and push. Powerful but controlled, poised yet plush, wild and raw yet pretty too with tons of energy and St-Emilion glamour. Has a core of juicy, bright red fruits with a grainy, herbal edge to the strawberries, a lovely bitterness, and edges of liquorice, slate and wet stone - nuanced and aromatic. I love this, they haven't pushed too far and the acidity is brilliant. Clean and precise.



Clos Fourtet St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 97 View Dark, brooding nose, jammy and ripe, heady and evocative. Really beautiful texture, grip, length and overall styling here. I like this more than the 2019, it’s dark with tons of liquorice and spice - wood is on show, but this has an excellent frame and such allure. Sensual, chalky and grippy in a good way with such persistence and length, mouthfilling but elegant at the same time. Bramble fruit flavours with cool blueberries, pomegranates and raspberries and lovely licks of wet stone and slate. Serious power but not taken too far. This has sex appeal with a gorgeous juiciness keeping things pure and lively. A clear standout.



Château Cos d'Estournel, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2020 96 View Ripe and expressive on the nose, aromatically complex with notes of carmalised lemons, honey, peach and wet stones. Clarity and precision from the start, such a well defined palate with striking high acidity, crisp and sharp citrus fruits and a salty undertone. Soft spicing comes in towards the finish suggesting this needs more time and will have a long life ahead but the nuanced bitterness, freshness and lift are all so appealing. Excellent weight and balance too with a bright and long finished - a gourmet style with plenty to like.



Château Hosanna Pomerol 2020 96 View Lively on the nose, so expressive but in a lifted bright and lively way, not so dark and brooding more 'look how pretty I am right now'. Floral and dark fruit - blackcurrant, plum, red cherry, powerful but poised too, this has elegance and charisma form the start, bright acidity gives a slightly strict frame but the fruit, tannis, acidity, oak handling are supremely good. Feels so beautiful, a touch shy, with liquorice edges and some dark chocolate elements. Supremely easy to like and see the star quality here. It’s intense and concentrated but shimmers and shines in the glass. The purity is exceptional and I love the balance and length. Detailed and well designed - what a wine!



Château La Dominique St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 96 View Lovely rich aromatic expression on the nose, so fragrant and full. Sleek and streamlined, a gorgeous texture, confident but charming, silky with a soft grip from the tannins but really well integrated with dark bramble fruits, liquorice and stone elements. It feels as if it's a little shy right now, not really giving its full expression but this stands out for the excellent acidity and purity of fruit. Well detailed and nuanced with toasted oak, tobacco and clove. Confident winemaking on show.



Château MargauxPavillon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2020 96 View Typical Sauvignon Blanc notes on the nose, elderflower, grass, green apple - really expressive and alive on the nose. Some lemon and lemongrass notes too with apricot. Seering acidity, lovely zesty freshness with lots of bitter orange and satsuma nuances. A creamy texture offsets the sharp fruit - this walks the line between richness and delicacy with freshness, a touch of sweetness and mouthwatering acidity giving the liveliness. Crisp and clean finish - this feels well worked with clear structure and salty minerality.



Château Suduiraut, Pur Semillon Bordeaux Blanc 2020 96 View A new, limited production wine from Suduiraut made only in select vintages with just 800 bottles produced in 2020. Honeyed lemon and caramel on the nose, with acacia and toasted elements. Cinnamon, vanilla and orange zest open on the palate which is crisp and bright, but also delivers a creamy texture around apricot and peach fruit. Mineral and fine, with wet stone and graphite tones raised by the acidity, leading to a long, elegant finish. Supremely balanced with a weighty, viscous texture that is finessed and so moreish. Characterful and extremely compelling.



Château Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 96 View Intense and brooding, powerful, muscular but finely built, really works with the vintage. Perfumed raspberry, strawberry and black cherry on the nose and palate. It's strong and potent, but so carefully sculpted, plush and ample. At 15% it's alcoholic, but it works, giving ripe fruit, firm but fine tannins and an undercurrent of liquorice supported by freshness. Linear right now, focused and driving from start to finish with the tannins giving the tight frame so it doesn't feel at all massy or too much. Liquorice laden, lots of oak, but super stylish, complex and confident. Extremely impressive.



Château Valandraud St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2020 96 View Juicy and alive, a brightness to this even though the fruits are dark in profile - blackcurrant, black cherry, herbal-tinged blueberries - heady and seductive. Layers of acidity, mint, freshness and toast combine to give quite a full and complex palate with everything at the fore yet staying the right side of being too much. Strong and characterful but totally charming. I love the St-Emilion glamour and muscle, softly flexing with a salty minerality and unmistakable signature.



Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2020 96 View Herbal-edged raspberries and red cherries, bramble elements, coffee, tobacco, clove, dark chocolate., violets, roses and dark berries on the nose. Silky but sleek, rich but firm, this has a focus to it straight away, crushed velvet tannins give the cushioning but with a cool blue and black fruit and wet stone, mineral grip that expands in the mouth. Still a little closed, this is knitted down - you get the power and the concentration - there's density but it's waiting and taking its time. A little strict but there is a pixelation of elements with lots of freshness. Just shy right now, this will grow into a beauty. Well executed and deliberate. Concentrated and classy with incredible length. Ageing 15 months, 60% new oak.



Les Champs Libres Bordeaux Blanc 2020 96 View Matchstick on the nose, less overtly fruit, more clean, clear crisp - delicate with aromas of white flowers, white spices and white pepper. Power but purity, this has density and weight, instantly hitting the mouth and expanding outwards, layered and unctuous, rich and oily - there is some fatness but also lots of stony minerality. Starts of big and bright and full then narrows and settles and becomes more detailed - you nuance and delineation. Piercing acidity with gooseberry and apple, then lemon and orange followed a lingering spice on the tongue and cheeks. It’s a big wine despite the acidity and the overall detail - it has weight and texture but it’s also so pure. A brilliant wine that you wouldn't necessarily put in Bordeaux but that gives you a sense of Lafleur class. Stunning wine.



Château Cheval Blanc, Petit Cheval St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 95 View Cola, liquorice and ripe blueberries on the nose - perfumed, heady and expressive. So delicious on the palate, smooth and driving with excellent energy - a youthful tension to the mid-palate. Sleek and stylish with a gorgeous texture, perfectly weighted to give a mouthfilling expression yet keeping a refined and focused delivery of black fruit, liquorice and floral flavours. Impressive and supremely pleasurable - this makes you want a glass immediately. Spicy, and perfumed because of the Cabernet Franc but all the better for it with 59% Cabernet Franc and 41% Merlot.



Château Clinet Pomerol 2020 95 View Dark and heady, smooth but still lean with a sense of seriousness with firm tannins that fill the mouth. Lovely high acidity offsets the powdery, chalky texture with perfumed blackberries and cherries alongside liquorice and cola touches. Rich and quite dense but with lovely persistence and energy.



Château du Domaine de L’Eglise Pomerol 2020 95 View Coffee, cocoa, dark chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, caramel, vanilla - exotic spices and savoury tones mingle with the ripe dark fruit on the nose. Incredibly aromatic but also extremely serious and potent. A little pent up on the palate, tannins are textured like crushed velvet, but not super-plush, there is a grain and grip to them giving the weight, overall frame and density. The fruit is ripe and has purity, but this is broad and powerful, concentrated and intense. It’s a specific style - extremely glamorous overt Pomerol but keeps the energy with a juicy, clean freshness.



Château Gazin Pomerol 2020 95 View Dark liquorice and black chocolate on the nose, smells dark and savoury with cedar tones, coffee beans and purple flowers. Round and chewy, cool and mineral - this is sleek and suave with clear sculpting. Tannins are fine, firm and gripping but well integrated. Feels well presented, clearly concentrated but very open and generous with lovely juicy acidity and nice strawberry and cherry elements. A bold Gazin, muscular and serious with liquorice, clove and aniseed giving length and the overall structure.



Château Grand Village Bordeaux Blanc 2020 95 View Gooseberry and white chocolate on the nose, pure, precise and clean with lemon and nectarine nuances. So unctuous and juicy, really mouthfilling, generous and so welcome. Lovely elements of tart oranges, juicy crunchy apples, clean peach with a chalky element but soft - there's so much to like here really balancing the Sauvignon Blanc tang with Semillon richness. Focussed and straight, the right side of piercing, but so much expansion too giving weight and structure. Still quite tense with flavours of white flowers, salted caramel, mouthwatering peach and honeyed lemon. Rich, characterful and so moreish. 10,000 bottles made.



Château Grand Village Bordeaux Supérieur 2020 95 View A medicinal edge on the nose, some gorgeous floral and herbal touches to the ripe fruit but a savoury element too. Compact and dense on the palate, the tannins and general weight is felt in the mouth straight away, with searing acidity making this quite lean and focused but with a lovely creaminess that comes through as it slowly expands. This has a lot of power and charge but no overt weight, density but no fat. I like the lingering coolness with fresh mint and graphite giving a saline, mineral element at the end. Complex and serious yet elegant, full of taste and detail.



Château L'Eglise-Clinet, Le Petit Eglise Pomerol 2020 95 View Rich nose immediately showing off the warm vintage but also has a delicacy to it, a sense of gentle florality, crushed rose petals and red fruits. Smooth and supple, generous, but creamy and soft. The weight comes from the layering of flavours and gentle persistence and push of the ripe tannins but they're cool and fine too, and this has a soft liquorice spice throughout. Great Pomerol typicity - pretty and gentle with balanced acidity. Feels very complete - subtle and seductive - deepening vertically but keeping the frame and detail. Already feels approachable, I love it!



Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Bright, open and expressive, really quite a joyful element to this with lively high-toned, high acid red fruits - strawberry juice, raspberries and red cherries, though a touch sour and a touch austere, the acidity and fruit more in the fore than the texture which is quite linear and focused. Really pristine, tannins are fine, barely making an impact really, just the slight clove aspect giving nuance of wood and oak. Well presented and packs a punch in terms of flavour. Pure focused, sleek, intense and classy.



Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 95 View Perfumed, delicate, generous and evocative all in equal measure. The fruit quality is excellent, so vibrant and lifted, shining out of the glass. Really bright with energy and dynamism. Lovely lifted expression full of rose petals, herbal-tinged raspberries, blackcurrants and plums. Chalky, creamy and salty, with a cooling freshness. Lots to like with classic elements as well as touches of the hot vintage. It’s not showing it’s best right now but this is delicious.



Château La Violette Pomerol 2020 95 View Heady and perfumed on the nose. A little constricted on the palate, slightly tense tannins coat the mouth with a perfumed, almost liqueur aspect to the dark black fruit. It stops short of being too much and instead gives nuance and aromatics. It's bold, but glamorous too, has a sense of style to the sculpting and overall presentation. Tons of Pomerol polish, oak effects are still very evident so this needs a good 5-10 years before opening but it will be devilishly good when the time comes.



Château Lassègue St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 95 View Wide, powdery, fine but firm tannins; a lovely density to this. Concentrated and intense, very straight and streamlined. Finessed and focused. Clearly powerful, the energy is apparent, but all the elements are kept quite tight and controlled, so you're not getting so much expansion or nuance necessarily. Still, well worked with clarity to the fruit and tannins. Wet stone, liquorice, toasted caramel all giving elements of wood but integrated and supportive. Feels like a sleeping giant, will be good in time, sleek and stylish.



Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol 2020 95 View Lifted and vibrant on the nose, lovely fresh red and black fruit nuances. Beguiling and enjoyable at the same time, giving a seductive core of strawberry, red cherry and raspberry - with high acidity - alongside liquorice-edged tannins that give the depth and density. Well worked, this retains a sense of style and signature, so easy to drink and to like, but with plenty of power, precision and focus. This wine just delivers on all fronts, balanced, harmonious, lovely high acidity giving the energy plus the texture which is just the perfect weight. You could drink this now but it will age so well. I just love this wine so much, clean, clear, crisp and stylish, it’s the undiscovered supermodel in a bottle. Yum!



Château Suduiraut, Vieilles Vignes Blanc Sec Bordeaux Blanc 2020 95 View The first vintage of a new dry white from Suduiraut made from Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc vines that have an average age of 45 years, specifically identified to reveal the elegance and concentration of these two grape varieties. Extremely expressive and aromatic on the nose, fragrant with frangipane, vanilla, caramel, hibiscus, pineapple, green apple, elderflower, toast, pear and white flowers. Rich yet clean, a gorgeous dose of bitter lemon with crunchy fresh pears and toasted elements on the palate giving a bitter sharpness, with orange rind alongside apple and lime. Gourmet and round, lovely intensity and weight with minerality on the finish, a salinity that leaves the lasting impression. Needs some time to round but there's energy and precision with both grapes speaking clearly. I love the hint of Sauternes in the mouthwatering orange citrus element on the finish which is remarkable considering there’s no residual sugar in this. Shows the potential for dry whites in the appellation.



Clos 1873 St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 95 View Beautiful fragrance on the nose, alive and expressive, softly perfumed with hints of roses and violets. Juicy and fresh, this definitely has a dark core, the fruit is intense, verging on raisined with prune notes, too, but there is a core of acidity and sleek but raw tannins; this will be delicious in time. Still restricted, the oak playing a part in keeping the fruit from widening - the rawness of tannins playing - but feels well worked with good definition. You get a sense they tried to be restrained and were working with the grapes they had at harvest time in the best way. I love the texture, just mouthcoating, not quite chewy but grippy and tight with liquorice and clove edges. A strong, bold style with length. You could enjoy this today but it will age well.



Château Bélair-Monange, Annonce de Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 94 View Supple and generous, dark and brooding with perfume and charm. The flavours go vertically, giving depth on the mid-palate, but remaining defined and detailed. I love the very subtle sweetness, a sweet strawberry jam element to the mid-palate that gives joy and life, while quite serious savoury elements expand around the mouth - clove, cinnamon, aniseed, baking spices, cedar and dark chocolate. A serious wine, certainly with ageing potential. Well worked, long and ripe with lovely mineral touches. Needs some more time to come around but this is a brilliant second wine - one to get hold of!



Château Bellefont-Belcier St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View A vivid and vibrant colour in the glass and fruitiness on the palate. This has crisp and crunchy blackcurrant and plum fruit - fragrant and quite potent but with a lovely smooth and ripe texture where the tannins support rather than overwhelm the fruit and this stays the right side of being too dry in the mouth. It's on the richer side, and is still extremely youthful and forward, but I like the styling and there is lots of freshness which keeps the palate wide and open. Lots of glamour on show with a sleekness to the overall impression. Confident winemaking.



Château Bellevue-Mondotte St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 94 View Quite heady nose full of fleshy and fragrant plum jam. Unctuous and bright on the palate, lifted and lively, I love the hint of sweetness alongside wet stone, liquorice and a sharp, almost bitter black chocolate note. A lovely gentle elegance and sense of refinement. Plush tannins give the weight, density and structure, kept lifted by the acidity and finishing with a salty, minerality.



Château Bonalgue Pomerol 2020 94 View Silky yet crunchy and chewy, this is smooth and supple with a lovely immediate brightness to the fruits, a crystalline aspect and almost sharp/sour tang to the mid-palate. The acidity is clearly present while the ripe fruit flavours settle around the edges of the mouth before a saltiness and salivation comes in towards the end. A super refined Pomerol in a year where you could have gone too far. This has a lovely tannic structure, grippy and expanding vertically on the mid-palate. I love the immediate appeal, the bright red fruits, cherry and strawberry tang, a hint of slate, and the overall freshness. It's elegant with a sense of sleekness and precision. Excellent work happening at this estate. 90IPT. 3.6pH. Ageing 40% new oak, 14 months.



Château Certan de May Pomerol 2020 94 View Ripe fruit aromas alongside vanilla and cinnamon, dark and brooding with soft floral flecks. A little more serious than I was expecting, this is taught and focused, direct, streamlined - it feels little tight and withholding some of its joy right now. Clearly powerful and potent, a core of ripe fruit but the salinity is showing through with wet stone, graphite, pencil lead touches alongside cool minty blueberries. Feels as If it hasn't quite hit its stride, but it's sleek with a lovely tannic impression. A bit of heat comes across in fig elements, with some cedar and cinnamon and liquorice spicing, but it works well with the vintage, taking what was given and presenting a fuller, bolder style. Will take time to come around but will be lovely when it does. They haven't tried too hard here and I love the focus and purity you get on the mid-palate.



Château de Ferrand St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View A lovely floral fragrance on the nose with cool blue fruit elements; fresh and appealing. Juicy, bright and clean, this stands out with mouthwatering acidity underpinning a sleek core of well-defined creamy and chalky fruits - blackcurrant, plum and blueberry with lots of fragrance, too; you really get the Cabernet Franc speaking here. There is tons of salinity as well as oak aspects in the clove, cinnamon and bitter dark chocolate. It's well made with so many elements on show, but all well configured. A gourmet, dark chocolate bitterness lingers on the finish. Feels well made and purposeful. Dark, brooding and persistent. A great wine from an estate that's really improving. Winemaker Gonzague de Lambert with consultant Axel Marchal.



Château de Sales Pomerol 2020 94 View A juicy intensity with bright red fruits, delicate and alive in the glass - friendly but with a salty liquorice kick that gives it some seriousness. Lean and direct but polished and clean on the finish. A touch of lingering heat at the end but this has vibrancy and is well structured with clear bite and power.



Château Feytit-Clinet Pomerol 2020 94 View Such precision to this, the sleek texture is really appealing and this has a gorgeous weight on the palate which is filled with herbal, toasty blackcurrant and bramble fruit. Definite oak touches here, clearly youthful but well held together with a good direction and energy. Juicy and alive, yet darkly fruited and really quite savoury. A little narrow and bitter on the finish, though this has a shine to it also; something darkly charming.



Château FigeacPetit Figeac St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 94 View Gorgeous aromatic complexity on the nose, floral and bramble fruits. Juicy and so appealing on the palate, the tannins are chalky and fruity at the same time with a beautiful density and liveliness. Lovely precision on the mid-palate, fruit forward, open, expressive and vibrant with so much freshness shining out of the glass. A joyful expression with mouthwateringly pure strawberry, redcurrant, raspberry and red cherry given structure and frame by touches of oak. I love the lick of slate on the finish with the minerality putting this squarely in St-Emilion. A lovely introduction to Figeac with its own personality. You can drink this now, but has potential to age. Keep a bottle to open when anyone comes over, this will impress!



Château Fleur Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Supple and utterly charming, with a juicy core, fine tannins and chalky edges. This is quite reserved still, not showing its full width but I love the detail and precision of the elements. Feels sleek and well made, dark and brooding, concentrated and ripe, with liquorice and clove showing the oak but there's a refinement in the texture and overall weight. It's broad shouldered but with a charming core. Clean and confident. It's potent with layers of flavour and texture, but structured and presented very well. Impressive.



Château Fonplégade St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View A sweetness to the blackcurrant fruit on the nose; perfumed, aromatic and interesting. Ripe and rich, this is a bold style, there’s clear power, concentration and drive. High-toned ripe fruit with spice from the tannins giving this heft right now. Long length. You feel they worked hard here to refine the overall expression, to not push too much. Lots of mint and liquorice, though, which do takeover. But, this also has great freshness and cooling blue fruit touches. I love the finish, it’s lifted, salty and strong. Wait for this.



Château Gazin Pomerol 2020 94 View Supple and juicy, but still quite tight in terms of texture. A little reserved perhaps, the coiled and muscular mid-palate stops some of the push from the fruit which is really well defined with a crystalline aspect to it. Real purity and freshness, tannins have an appealing grip with a salty, cola, liquorice, dark chocolate and coffee powder edge to them. Lots of nuance and complexity.



Château Grand Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Punchy and vibrant, this has such style to it straight away, clean and crystalline, a smooth core with just grainy tannins giving the weight and width. Extremely complete, a little spiced right now, with some angles overall, but lovely vibrant and concentrated blackcurrant and plum fruit with medicinal minty, wet stone, pencil lead aspects and lovely floral touches. Nice drive and presentation from an estate I love in St-Emilion. A dark, brooding style but clean, forward and linear.



Château Jean Faure St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Perfumed and ripe on the nose, but then so charming and sleek on the palate. Supple, with excellent energy, a nice surprise here, good juiciness, clarity and precision to the fruit: redcurrants, raspberries, creamy strawberries, violets and lavender. Lovely acidity, a joy to drink this where they did not push too hard. Crushed velvet tannins give the frame and structure. Nuanced and detailed, you can't fault this for delivering a lovely glass of wine with texture, fragrance and well-worked fruit.



Château La Pointe Pomerol 2020 94 View Blackcurrant, milk chocolate and floral scents - lovely expression, alive and forward. Stylish and compelling, this hits the mark straight away, bold and tangy, with a sharpness to the fruit profile from high acidity. Tannins give a layered effect with detail and precision and you can feel the sculpting. Juicy and alive, there's great energy and charm, upfront and forward, shining out of the glass. Generous and almost sweet but then straightens and tightens on the finish, giving a tongue scraping clean element with salty, minerality, liquorice and oak spice. The 2019 is more cool and classic, but this will appeal to all. Showcases the talent and hardwork done at the estate for the past 15 years.



Château La Serre St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Dark and brooding, you can smell the heat from the vintage in the dark ripe fruits. Concentrated and intense straight away, but also really quite lively on the palate which shows a chewy and crunchy fruit profile. Acidity matches the crushed velvet tannins that settle on the tongue and mouth. Plush and dense. I love the extra ripeness you get here that stays on the right side of being too much. Lovely weight and depth. It’s slightly more bold and confident, but also just a lot of fun, maybe loses some detail because of the plushness, but there’s a real vein of cool classic touches with the terroir markers that keep it refined. Liquorice and mint on the end. Juicy, fun and long. Needs a bit more time. I love the red fruit elements, though, and the density.



Château Laroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Ripe, juicy and so seductive. This is delicious, a gorgeous texture of just grainy tannins giving the structure and the frame while crushed stone, salty black fruits give the flavour. Edges of liquorice and clove are present giving the sense of oak but they combine to the whole rather than sticking out overtly. A really impressive wine with bite, grip and interest. Youthful and high-toned, this is serious, it's not a wine for the faint hearted, but expertly positioned and presented.



Château Le Gay Pomerol 2020 94 View Coiled with tension and focus. The elements feel well worked with an appealing, grainy grip to the tannins, dark fruit and perfumed nuances. Feels really quite glamorous and heady. Structured and concentrated no doubt, but with a nice blackcurrant juiciness and well integrated wood. Long finish.



Château Le Prieuré St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Juicy and alive on the palate, this has a real zing to it giving an energy many don't have because of the heat, alcohol or tannins. It's lightly framed in terms of texture and weight, the tannins integrated and fine but this is still concentrated with a core of ripe fruit and lots of acidity. Sculpted and fresh, feels like they have treaded delicately when it was easy to overdo in 2020. Vibrant and punchy yet reined in with a sense of sleekness, glamour and classicism. Excellent job and a top buy, also one of the few that feels like it's settling in the bottle already.



Château Les Cruzelles Lalande-de-Pomerol 2020 94 View Rhubarb, strawberries, raspberries and rose petals, a soft sweetness on the nose with herbal accents and milk chocolate. Supple and bouncy, this has energy and verve. Tannins are fine but grippy, slightly grainy in their texture which lingers as spice on the tongue, but this also delivers waves of flavour and texture on the palate with red and black fruits, high acidity, liquorice, clove and slate minerality. and saltiness. A stand out wine from Lalande with cool freshness and an appealing overall character.



Château Nénin Pomerol 2020 94 View Black pepper, liquorice, cedar, cinnamon, some dark chocolate on the nose, quite savoury and dark in nature. Floral and aromatic, with some potent black fruit aromas. Heady, smooth and succulent, quite mouthwatering but also a bit severe, the liquorice tang coming through and giving this a bit of potency. A touch woody and lacking in charm right now, but packs a punch and is glamorous. Structured for the long run.



Château Sansonnet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Ripe, fleshy and mouthcoating, this packs a punch in terms of flavour, concentration, acidity and tannins. Everything is on show. Minty liquorice is dominant, so you get quite a lot of wood spice and bitter elements which do detract a little from the fruit, although this is a bold, brooding and characterful wine. Rich and heady. A blockbuster that just manages to stay on the right side of being too much. One to watch.



Château Valandraud, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2020 94 View Herbal lemon, caramelised patisserie, baked lemon tart with some apple flecks. Round, unctuous, strong and bold, but clean and clear with a honeyed, caramel pastry tang on the palate balanced by a shot of zesty lemon, lime, orange and peach - the citrus fruits holding the backbone with high acidity and freshness. Richly layered and powerful but also friendly, generous and lively. It’s serious but with elements of fun!



Clos des Jacobins St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View Dark and brooding on the nose, liquorice and blackcurrants., ripe and expressive. Direct and precise, this has a nice tension to it, all driving in one line from start to finish. The flavours are well controlled, clearly powerful with oak touches in the cinnamon, toast and clove edges but this feels well worked. It's not yet expansive, but has some style to it. I like the dark juiciness of this with milk chocolate touches - the acidity well judged and giving a seductive energy. It's clean and precise with a gorgeous salty, minerality on the finish. Still a bit closed, but one to watch. Impressive.



Clos Dubreuil St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2020 94 View Round, bright, clear and energetic. This starts of forward and upfront with pristine blackcurrant, black cherry and blueberry fruit - precise and crystalline with such welcome and appealing purity. Excellent fruit with good maturity. Acidity is high and this has a lovely sleek, satiny texture. It wears it's 15% alcohol well, the only signs being a spiced cinnamon, clove, vanilla and toast undercurrent and slight feeling of heat on the finish with a liquorice tang. But there's excellent ageing potential and in a few years this will be shining.



Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2020 94 View A touch of liqueur on the nose, smells heady with gorgeous purple floral touches. Ripe and firm, a touch severe in the flavours; blackcurrant, plum, prune, fig and lots of liquorice giving it a savoury tang, though overall it's vivid and vibrant. Forward and streamlined with touches of warm spice. Broad and muscular but with a clean finish of wet stone and slate minerality. Lots to like here though you can feel the power of the 15% alcohol - it needs some time.



Domaine de l'A Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2020 94 View Beautiful fragrance on the nose which is full of ripe black bramble fruit. Juicy, supple and generous on the palate, this bursts with energy and grace. Plenty of finesse, the tannins are wonderfully fine and supportive, giving frame to the wine which has a core of blackcurrant and cherry fruit, as well as strawberry and raspberry elements edged by cola and liquorice. Delicately presented despite the clear concentration and power. Sculpted and restrained in terms of weight but poised. A fantastic wine Not yet hit its stride but feels carefully controlled and well positioned.



Domaine Simon Blanchard, Au Champ de la Fenêtre St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2020 94 View Floral tones with pomegranate - so welcoming with a juicy mix of black, red and blue bramble fruit elements. Intense aromatics. Bright, juicy and alive, this has lovely energy. It’s not weighty or particularly plush or fleshy, but fine, grippy and softly chalky. Powdery tannins yet supportive at the same time - the texture of whole bunch rather than the wood, like eating grape skins. Good precision and detail to the fruit - finessed and restrained, clean and clear. A delicious wine.



Domaine Virginie Thunevin Bordeaux 2020 94 View Floral, fruity, high-toned, bright and vibrant, but still rich and heady at the same time with lots of warmth and perfumed, ripe fruit. Still lean on the palate though, incredibly spiced, in the sense of cool, chalky limestone touches with dark chocolate and blueberries, strawberries and red cherries. Overall quite coiled and reticent right now, feels shy though clearly well made with clarity and precision. Good persistence - focused and direct. A tempting wine.

