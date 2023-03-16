Right Bank Bordeaux 2020

After tasting more than 900 Bordeaux 2020 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 74 Right Bank Bordeaux wines all with 94 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)2020100
Château TrotanoyPomerol2020100
PetrusPomerol2020100
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202099
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202099
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol202099
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202098
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202098
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202098
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol202098
Château La ConseillantePomerol202098
Château LafleurPomerol202098
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202098
Vieux Château CertanPomerol202098
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202097
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202097
Château L'Eglise-ClinetPomerol202097
Château Le PinPomerol202097
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202097
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202097
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202097
Château Cos d'Estournel, BlancBordeaux Blanc202096
Château HosannaPomerol202096
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202096
Château MargauxPavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc202096
Château Suduiraut, Pur SemillonBordeaux Blanc202096
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202096
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202096
Clos du ClocherPomerol202096
Les Champs LibresBordeaux Blanc202096
Château Cheval Blanc, Petit ChevalSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202095
Château ClinetPomerol202095
Château du Domaine de L’EglisePomerol202095
Château GazinPomerol202095
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Blanc202095
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Supérieur202095
Château L'Eglise-Clinet, Le Petit EglisePomerol202095
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202095
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202095
Château La ViolettePomerol202095
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202095
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol202095
Château Suduiraut, Vieilles Vignes Blanc SecBordeaux Blanc202095
Clos 1873St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202095
Château Bélair-Monange, Annonce de Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202094
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Bellevue-MondotteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202094
Château BonalguePomerol202094
Château Certan de MayPomerol202094
Château de FerrandSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château de SalesPomerol202094
Château Feytit-ClinetPomerol202094
Château FigeacPetit FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202094
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château FonplégadeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château GazinPomerol202094
Château Grand MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Jean FaureSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château La PointePomerol202094
Château La SerreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Le GayPomerol202094
Château Le PrieuréSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Les CruzellesLalande-de-Pomerol202094
Château NéninPomerol202094
Château SansonnetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Château Valandraud, BlancBordeaux Blanc202094
Clos des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Clos DubreuilSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202094
Clos St-MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202094
Domaine de l'ACastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202094
Domaine Simon Blanchard, Au Champ de la FenêtreSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202094
Domaine Virginie ThunevinBordeaux202094
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur202094

See also

Bordeaux 2020 in bottle: overview and top-scoring wines