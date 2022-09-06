Viña Cobos, Malbec, Uco Valley Argentina 2019 97 View Vivid purple in the glass, dark chocolate, plum and blackcurrants - quite a savoury edge with floral touches too. Smooth, supple, generous and so delicious. This has crunchy fruit, lively and vibrant with a smooth texture and such great definition of blue and red fruits - blueberries, raspberries and figs. Tannins are finessed with good oak integration giving a hint of spice on the finish. Feels expressive and stylish - still very youthful, it's structured and chiselled yet direct and penetrating. Such purity of expression with excellent acidity - this has an electrifying lifeforce that leaves you wanting more! A worthy addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year. You could drink now but you'll be rewarded by waiting at least five years. The 2019 is a 'textbook vintage' said Paul Hobbs, this is the result of eight individual vinifications that start with a cold maceration before fermenting (25% whole cluster) with indigenous yeasts in tanks. Malolactic happens in barrels before ageing 18 months in French oak (61% new), 225l and 500l.



Catena Zapata, Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae, Uco Valley Argentina 2019 96 View Sweet, joyful and full of life, this is immediately really quite vibrant on the palate, the rich, concentrated blackcurrants and black cherries given lift by high acidity and a touch of sweetness as well as saltiness that gives such a brilliant combination of flavours. Complex and confident. I like the styling here, there are hints of bitterness and some spiced edges that give nuance, still quite youthful. Great potential. Consistent winemaking and quality. Fermentation in concrete vats (75%) with 50% whole cluster, the remaining 25% in oak foudres. Ageing 18 months in French oak barrels.



Cheval des Andes, , Uco Valley Argentina 2019 96 View Smooth and so seductive, I love the texture here, supple but silky. Tannis give structure and support and the focus is on perfumed red and black fruits with a richness and concentration yet liveliness from sharp acidity. It doesn't feel at all heavy but sintilates with fragrance and freshness. Easy to drink, lovely detail on show - blackcurrants, red cherries, violets with vanilla and liquorice hints. Very smooth and charming while still being a full wine. This has extreme delectability. Great winemaking on show.



Bodega Monteviejo, Lindaflor La Violeta, Uco Valley Argentina 2013 95 View New to the Place de Bordeaux this year - the Argentinian project of Henri Parent, owner of La Violette in Pomerol. Intensely fragrant on the nose, so perfumed and so full of ripe black fruits. This has such concentration and fullness, massy tannins and a hearty dose of wood giving a strong caramel toast aspect to the edges of the wine alongside liquorice, black cherries and plums. It's big, bold and structured with lovely acidity and intensity of flavour, also with some stone minerality. A specific style, very aromatic and quite oaky so it would pair excellently with red meat. There is a finesse to this though, it's been well worked and is reminiscent of the glamour you find in Pomerol. A very long life ahead.



Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata, Uco Valley Argentina 2019 94 View Richly scented on the nose. Concentrated and full on the palate, a serious wine with intention. Driving flavours of blackcurrant and black cherry with cinnamon spice and mineral saltiness abound on the palate with a touch of sweetness. Tannins are ripe and massy, plush and gently chewy but this has exceptional freshness that keeps the whole palate quite lifted and alive. Feels well worked and there is a sense of serious style to this. I like the expression - lovely nuance and finesse, the details are so appealing. Enjoy with some hearty food.



Zuccardi, Finca Canal Uco, Uco Valley Argentina 2019 94 View This is the first wine from Zuccardi that will be sold through the Place de Bordeaux this year. A 100% Malbec coming from the distinctive high-altitude Finca Canal Uco, 1,100m high with alluvial and calcareous soils in Paraja Altamira. It has a beautifully fragrant nose, smells so seductive with ripe blackcurrant fruits and soft floral touches. Gorgeous texture and intensity here, slightly chalky and salty tannins support the rich and concentrated fruits. There is power and richness but also finesse and such striking energy, it's a bold wine with lots to say. Clearly confident but I love the drive and the fresh finish. There is a clarity and definition here that is quite compelling and a lingering minerality that is appealing. Aged in concrete tanks so the wine sees no oak.



Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz, Clare Valley Australia 2018 100 View A meaty, savoury, spiced nose, something so welcoming about it, warm and friendly with a touch of perfume, dark chocolate, cinnamon and pink peppercorn to the blackcurrant, damsons and plums. Rich, ample and generous, yet delivered with such supple and velvety-soft tannins. This has an elegance to it, a cool sophistication in terms of the profile - neat and tidy, quite linear right now, brimming with energy, not yet fully expansive or loose, but quietly controlled and calm. It's confident though with invigorating acidity and I love the focus, detail and the purity of fruit. Sweet red fruits - strawberries, raspberries and red cherries with a slight balsamic, pomegranate edge that is so delicious. Juicy, crunchy, succulent and ripe but with an effortless edge to it. Supremely drinkable and likeable - what a gorgeous wine! A quality vintage and excellent winemaking skill on show. Ageing 18 months in French oak.



Cloudburst, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River Australia 2019 96 View Gorgeous blue and black fruits on the nose with some eucalyptus, blackcurrant and blueberry aromas alongside rose petals and soft exotic spices - smells absolutely divine. Sharp and high toned on the palate, this is a bit closed right now, it's on the delicate side. Very refined and gentle, you get the blackcurrant and blackberry elements with a hint of violets carried along the palate by fine and powdery tannins. The wood elements take over a little bit and closes down the fruit expression, stopping the enjoyment a little short at this stage. This feels very well worked however, it has beautiful purity to the red fruits, and a lovely overall elegance.



Wynns Coonawarra Estate, John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra Australia 2019 96 View An enticing savoury element to the nose, a soft wood spicing, sweet with cedar and some soft scrubland thyme notes and just a hint of violet perfume. Smooth and super succulent, juicy and fresh, instantly lively on the palate full of direction and purpose. Crunchy and bright yet also sumptuous and filling, the tannins are plump, massy and cover the mouth but gently and delicately so you get a sense of refinement and class here while still having power and concentration. It's certainly on the ripe side, with plenty of sun-kissed, concentrated fruit as well as dark chocolate and cedar. A sense of classicism to this, it's expansive and has a lovely Cabernet menthol touch at the end which is so appealing and leaves a moreish lasting impression. Ageing 16 months in new and seasoned French oak barrels; 31% new French oak, 69% in 1-4 year old French oak (85% barriques, 15% hogsheads).



Penfolds, Bin 169, Coonawarra Australia 2019 95 View Soft wood touches on the nose alongside herbal sage, raspberries, nutmeg and cinnamon. Juicy and taught, this has tension and purity, a drive from start to finish. It feels quite strict and linear at the moment, all delivered in one straight line but with focus, persistence and detail - this one will require some patience. I like the styling, it's well worked with tannins that are fine and integrated, supporting the dark blackcurrant, black cherry and blackberry flavours with minty freshness from the start. Mouthwatering but also with structure, it feels stylish and sophisticated - absolutely delivers what you expect from Penfolds. Ageing 17 months in French oak hogsheads (56% new, 44% one year old).



Cloudburst, Chardonnay, Margaret River Australia 2020 95 View So aromatic on the nose, fully evocative and inviting comprising buttery, honeyed citrus notes with subtle orange blossom. This is delicious, it has a lovely salinity to it, a crunch and crispness with a delicacy to the acidity and fruit. It's very neat and controlled with plenty of concentrated flavours; mineral, oyster shell, slate, pear, peach and nectarine, all presented with elegance and style. It perhaps didn't wow as much as the 2019 last year which I loved but there is such unmistakable quality here.



Kracher, Trockenbeerenauslese Grande Cuvée, Neusiedlersee Austria 2019 95 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year and the first Austrian wine to join the cohort. Incredible purity of aroma on the nose, dried apricot, wild honey, runny toffee - so beguiling. Wonderful texture, filling and sumptuous yet not too cloying. Retains a sense of liveliness and finesse, just really quite pure and pristine. The sweetness is well balanced by the acidity meaning that it's still vibrant and almost playful. Charming and just delicious. I love the sweet honeyed elements, the lemon and orange bitterness and the nectarine fruit. It's fun while being so generously sweet. Excellent control. 7.1g/L acidity, 205g residual sugar. Fermented and aged in new barriques for 28 months. This will be a small release of 7,000 bottles. A special wooden collection box will also be available featuring this wine and eight others of different grape varieties and sweetness levels (this one being number five).



Errazuriz, Viñedo Chadwick, Alto Maipo Chile 2020 98 View Gorgeous nose with tobacco, cherry and strawberry nuances, incredibly aromatic. Beautifully textured and supremely balanced, so smooth with tannins that are there but fine and gently supporting the fruit. Everything in balance. Coffee, cinnamon, liquorice, all gentle and nuanced just giving the small details. Feels well controlled and purposeful. There is concentration no doubt but this has exceptional acidity, fruit forwardness, concentration and poise. A full bodied wine with plenty going on but finessed with a real sense of class to it. Delicious and so drinkable even now. Ageing 22 months in French oak barrels (75% new) and 25% foudres.



Casa Lapostolle, Clos Apalta, Apalta Chile 2019 97 View A dark, brooding nose with hints of smoked meat and figs. Juicy and intense, you get power and acidity and poise. There is lots of finesse in this wine, you feel the step up from the second wine in the detail of the slightly grainy but very present tannins and the sculpting of the fruit - blackcurrants, red cherries, plums and balsamic touches. A real stylish element to this, it's generous and giving but not too overtly. It's still rich and concentrated and you do get the 15% alcohol - but feels like they've taken the foot off the pedal slightly allowing the different elements to shine in their own right. Smooth and totally seductive, the texture and the lingering slightly chalky element stays on the tongue while the fruit lasts and lasts. A lovely wine. This has one of the highest percentages of Carménère ever at 70% with 4% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Aged 24 months in French oak barrels (90% new) followed by one year in bottle. Biodynamic.



Seña, Aconcagua Valley Chile 2020 95 View Beautiful fruit expression, clear and well defined, lovely texture, concentrated but smooth and round. This is full of sweet, juicy ripe fruits with a chalky, creamy texture underpinned by lifted acidity. It's bold and clearly powerful with a depth of ripe blackcurrants, black cherries, plums and raspberries alongside notes of freshly-cut flowers, herbs and sweet spices; rosemary, violets and cinnamon. Tannins are fine and well integrated and this feels well worked with finesse. Beautifully expressive - I like the styling here, everything feels very polished and purposeful. 7% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Ageing 22 months in French oak barrels (78% new) and 10% foudres.



Santa Rita, Casa Real, Alto Maipo Chile 2019 94 View Full, bold and powerful, this is striking from the first sip giving massy tannins and herbal-edged blackcurrant fruit with veins of iodine, coffee, caramel and toast. It has a lovely texture - smooth but weighty, concentrated and intense - and feels well made with precision and detail on show. It's hefty at the moment, firm and round showing its might with edges of liquorice and clove. A long and penetrating finish shows the pedigree of this cuvée. Ageing in French oak barrels for 20 months (82% new,18 % second year). The wine was bottled without filtration or clarification.



Seña, Rocas de Seña, Aconcagua Valley Chile 2020 92 View The first time Seña's second wine will be sold via the Place de Bordeaux. Full and vibrant, such a lovely bright intensity to this. It's not massively complex but delivers a full glass of ripe strawberries, red cherries, pomegranates and blackcurrants with mocha notes and a hint of sweet and smoked spice. Vibrant with lifted acidity and overall freshness. Stylish and characterful with fresh fruit, thrilling acidity and balance. Easy to drink and like. This is well made and a surefire hit! A blend of 38% Malbec, 25% Syrah, 15% Cabernet Sauvignon, 14% Grenache and 8% Petit Verdot. Ageing 22 months in French oak barrels (65% new).



Casa Lapostolle, Le Petit Clos, Apalta Chile 2019 92 View Wow, deeply scented with a rich nose full of dark chocolate, lots of floral touches, smells sunny and rich. Seriously spiced on the palate, the sweet and dry spice lingers on the tongue spreading out the mouth with crushed peppercorns, juniper, caramel, toasted wood, violets and cherry jam. A lot going on here, strong and bold, quite in your face, giving tons of energy and character still with acidity that doesn't make it heavy and rather plumps up the richness without detracting. Quite woody, you feel the oak in the texture and richness but it's still bouncy and vibrant, good crunchiness, forward, open but with bright freshness. Balanced but by no means a wallflower of a wine. I love the mintiness at the end. A great food wine. They did well to balance the heat from one of the warmest and driest vintages in recent time. 3% Petit Verdot completes the blend.



Ao Yun, Yunan China 2018 95 View So expressive on the nose, Chinese five spice, slightly roasted herbs, sweet and piquanced black fruit and fragrant black tea leaves all at the same time, really expressive and very singular. Excellent definition here, feels well worked with fine tannins and good structure with lovely acidity keeping things lifted. There is lots of complexity and lots of nuance - smooth and silky but still with tension and poise. One to sit with and really taste the individual elements. A really specific wine that couldn't easily be placed anywhere else. A blend of 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Cabernet Franc, 10% Merlot, 7% Syrah and 4% Petit Verdot. Grapes come from: 19% Xidang, 23% Sinong, 29% Shuori, 29% Adong. As of 2018 tanks were filled by gravity rather than by pumps and less oak used in ageing - five months in Chinese earthenware jars (50%), wooden barrels (50%), additional ageing for 10 months in new oak (30%), one-year-old barrels (30%) and older barrels (40%).



Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques Perrin, Châteauneuf-du-Pape France 2020 98 View Gorgeous florality on the nose, fresh rose petals and sweet red fruits, so beguiling and tempting. Beautiful fragranced fruit on the palate, the roses really continue all the way, edging the fruit and giving the palate such scent. Tannins are smooth and well integrated and this has a gorgeous texture, full and generous but silky smooth and so delectable. Excellent acidity gives freshness and energy and underpins the flavours giving a lovely hit of spiced liquorice, caramelised nuts and cola cubes. Feels really well worked, intense and concentrated but excellent definition and focus. A stylish and seductive wine. Hold onto for a few years. 5% Counoise completes the blend.



Lanson, Le Clos Lanson, Champagne France 2009 98 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year from the 1ha-walled Chardonnay vineyard in the centre of Reims. A gorgeous toasted buttery nose filled with hazelnuts, lemon rind, orange skin and acaia - all subtly combined but giving complexity and nuance. Instantly salivating on the palate, unctuous yet so delicate in terms of power and heaviness. Generous with a velvet sensation to the bubbles and a slightly chalky finish. Bright and lifted - a joyous combination of citrus - lemon and orange acidity, honeysuckle flowers and stone fruits, balanced by a touch of bitterness and a hint of salty minerality. Such complexity and overall enjoyment to be found here - utterly charming and confident at the same time. The flavours totally envelop the mouth yet the overall expression is finessed and elegant. Drink now (in a wine glass) to savour the fresh zestiness or cellar for decades. A limited production of 7,000 bottles. Aged 12 years on the lees. Disgorged May 2022. 3g/l dosage. The cooler 2008 vintage will be released after this.



Philipponnat, Clos des Goisses, Champagne France 2013 96 View Gently aromatic nose, floral and fresh. Round, generous and so delicate. Tiny bubbles are so lovely, coating the mouth in a fresh lemon, green apple, peach and nectarine quality. Sensual almost, so charming, so welcoming. Round, not massively full, but driving and persistent. You can definitely have this without food and just enjoy the balance, the detail and the nuance. Excellent winemaking here. Beautifully controlled and such a joy to drink. Dosage 4.5g/L.



Thiénot, La Vigne aux Gamins, Champagne France 2010 97 View Racy and thrilling, this hits the spot in terms of direct and punchy yellow fruit flavours - lemon, grapefruit, orange and quince with a crisp texture and fine bubbles that fill the mouth. Such tension and precision. It has a sharp yet also mouthwatering acidity giving you a push pull of intensity and generosity. It's super dry and gives a raciness to the overall impression with very tiny hints of sweetness providing the round feel that's so appealing. Shines brightly and still feels so youthful, such a long ageing potential yet. I like the energy and the persistence here, it's clean and finessed. Not trying too hard but so easy to drink. 100% Chardonnay of white 90% comes from grands crus vineyards. Dosage 4g/L. Disgorged February 2022.



Boizel, Joyau de France, Champagne France 2008 96 View Smells quite toasted on the nose, hazelnuts, a rich nutty quality with warm bread and dried orange peel aromas. Lively and full of citrus tang on the palate, bubbles are tiny and froth quickly. This has such vibrancy and energy, a mix of bitter lemon, honeyed lemon, orange and toasted brioche. A nuttiness is apparent in the richness of the flavours but this has excellent acidity and an enjoyable citrus tang. Made with Premier and Grand Cru grapes: Pinot Noir grapes from Mailly, Cumières, and Chigny-les-Roses, and Chardonnay grapes from Avize, Chouilly, and Vertus. Grapes are aged 12 years on their lees. Dosage 3g/L.



Château d'Avize - Leclerc Briant, Blanc de Blancs, Champagne France 2012 96 View Smells fresh with lemon and soft floral scents. Delicate and refined, this is crips, sharp and piercing yet also layered and rich. Bitter lemon rind mixes with honeyed orange and some pie crust savoury elements to give real character. A little bit woody still, just peeking out, in contrast to the fruit, still showing its youthfulness. After a few minutes all the flavours seem much brighter in the glass, more evocative and expressive. Thrillingly precise, dry and crisp. Dosage 2g/L. Made from 100% grand cru grapes.



Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Blanc de Blancs, Champagne France 2012 96 View Toasty and nutty on the nose with candied lemon peel, peach and dried apricots. Full, fully flavoured, quite intense and fruit forward. I like the hints of bitterness with lemon zest, coffee beans, toasted vanilla pod alongside crisp green apple. Crunchy and direct at the same time with lifted acidity. Quite upfront and powerful - well worked but still youthful with tension despite being a decade old. A charming Champagne. Grapes comes from 6ha of vineyards across four grands crus of the Côte des Blancs: Avize, Cramant, Oger and Le Mesnil-sur-Oger. Plots are individually vinified in small 20hl stainless steel vats and a small proportion in barrels. Lees ageing for nine months with regular stirring then eight years in the cellar with 12 months rest after disgorgement. Dosage 4g/L.



Pierre Graffeuille and Matthieu Dumarcher, Odyssée, Vin de France France 2019 93 View Milk chocolate cherry notes on the nose, ripe and welcoming. Supple, ample and fresh, this has nice definition on the palate with a bitter orange, dark chocolate and savoury garrigue herbal aspect coming through. It's still quite angular with edges of sweet spice, liquorice and toasted wood coming through but I like the confidence. It's full and bold, powerful but delivered with a controlled touch. The alcohol and wood stand out a touch and just mark the finish though there is nice tension and precision throughout. Made from 55% Cabernet Sauvignon from the Médoc (harvest from 25/9 to 8/10), 25% Grenache from the Southern Rhône (harvest from 17/9 to 19/9) and 20% Mourvèdre from the Southern Rhône (harvest from 19/9 to 21/9).



Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Rosé, Champagne France 2012 93 View Strawberries and raspberries on the nose with subtle toasted spices and creamy vanilla. Tiny little bubbles are lovely, and this has a nice succulence to it. Good acidity, forward and direct, full throttle, perhaps less elegant and more in your face but this is well worked with bright acidity, layers of flavour, good overall structure with persistence and drive. I preferred the white but this is extremely drinkable Grapes are from premiers and grands crus; Avize, Oger, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger Cramant for the Chardonnay; Verzenay, Virtues for Pinot Noir. Dosage 4g/L.



Domaine de Terrebrune, Rouge, Bandol France 2019 93 View The first vintage on the Place this year and the first Bandol property to be represented. Roses, lychee, peach, floral scented red cherries and strawberries too, a very nuanced and expressive nose. Full, plush and ripe on the palate, massy chewy tannins fill the mouth and provide a chalky base for the ripe fruit. This is carefully controlled though, nothing sticks out or is too much. Despite the concentration there is a nice delicacy to the overall feel. I like the herbal aspects, the floral ones, the minty liquorice touch and cola at the end. Easy drinking with nuance and style.



Château d'Estoublon, Roseblood d'Estoublon, Méditerranée IGP France 2021 92 View Lovely aromas really reminiscent of roses, raspberries and strawberries. Excellent purity of expression on the palate with softly sweet red berry and raspberry leaf delivered with poise. Delicate yet full of flavour. Crisp and fresh, nuanced with a mouthwatering aspect offsetting the crunchy fruit yet also has a touch of creaminess and minerality underneath alongside a delicate florality all the way through. A lovely rose from the estate bought in 2020 by French entrepreneur Stéphane Courbit with a minority stake taken by the Prats family who also oversee the winemaking.



Domaine de Terrebrune, , Bandol France 2021 91 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year. Fresh, precise and lively on the nose, full of exotic fruits and white flowers. It has a sense of crystalline purity on the palate too. There is a viscosity that gives this a mouthfilling aspect, it's rich and concentrated yet also has lovely white stone fruit flavours - peach pit, pear and apple alongside some bitter lemon and orange notes. It has a stony-mineral appeal too, pure and direct. There is a lot of flavour packed into this and it has a refreshing aspect that is so enjoyable. An excellent food wine. 5% Rolle and % Marsanna complete the blend.



Domaine de Terrebrune, Rosé, Bandol France 2021 90 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux. Some salinity here, a salty tang to the red berry fruits on the palate. Crisp and fresh, a light touch in the glass with a hint of sweetness and freshness. Quite a delicate style but cool and nuanced with appealing grapefruit zest elements. Fermentation takes place at low temperature in stainless steel vats, as does ageing, which preserves the freshness and finesse.



Château Pajzos, Eszencia, Tokaji Hungary 2016 96 View Such a gorgeous nose - bitter orange peel marmalade, grapefruit, dried apricots, wild acacia honey and lemon. Such thick gorgeous sweet sherbet lemon fruit flavours alongside maple syrup, quince, gingerbread and subtle floral scents add to the overall complex composition on the palate. The texture is massy and full, so delicious and succulent and fully mouthcoating. Really very generous but so welcome, it's like a big hug, the sweetness is dominant but the acidity is perfect to counteract it. A wonderful expression here. Lifted, complex, perfectly handled and controlled. Joyful with a sense of direction which is not an easy feat when there's so much sugar and only 2% alcohol. Chill and serve in small portions. 600g/L residual sugar. First time on the Place de Bordeaux for three Hungarian wines from this estate which is owned and managed by Jean-Louis and Ronan Laborde of Château Clinet in Pomerol.



Château Pajzos, Szamorodni Sec, Tokaji Hungary 2011 92 View Three wines join the Place de Bordeaux from Hungary this year, all coming from Château Pajzos which is owned and managed by Jean-Louis and Ronan Laborde of Château Clinet in Pomerol. Dry and flavourful, full of dried flowers, orange peel, dried herbs, toast, honeyed hazelnuts, butterscotch, toffee, chocolate and toasted almonds with mineral salinity too. A mass of salty, dry lemon flavours - just so much going on. This definitely has a certain appeal with contemplative elements that you could sit and identify for hours. The nuttiness and the complexity in general is stunning and for the price of around €7 it's a must! 2.2g/L residual sugar.



Château Pajzos, 5 Puttonyos, Tokaji Hungary 2017 94 View Joyful and upbeat, this has a sense of fun and liveliness from the start. A brightness to the fruit and acidity which lifts the sweetness off the palate. A directness and linearity too, it's straight and detailed, all in one line, meaning it's not cloying or heavy but vibrant. A fun, sweet style, light almost in its playfulness with bright citrus and stone fruits, lemon, grapefruit, nectarine, orange and peach alongside marzipan, salty almonds and honeycomb nuances. Stunning purity. If you want this style, or are looking for a great-value (around €16) and quality entry into Tokaj this is excellent. 157 g/L of residual sugar. First time on the Place de Bordeaux for three Hungarian wines from this estate which is owned and managed by Jean-Louis and Ronan Laborde of Château Clinet in Pomerol.



Allegrini, Fierimonte, Amarone della Valpolicella (Classico) Italy 2015 100 View One of two Allegrini wines making their debut on the Place de Bordeaux this year. From an 8ha vineyard at 415m. Richly scented on the nose with a beautiful nuance to the dark fruits, floral scents and sweet spices, all melding together. The texture is so appealing, rich yet smooth and silky, dominating the palate with the flavours of stewed blackcurrants, coffee beans, orange rind, slightly bitter medicinal herbs, juicy balsamic peppery fruit and a beguiling saltiness. It's enveloping in the best way, but still juicy and lively, really leaves a lingering impression on the palate, an absolute lifeforce. Tannins are on the chewy and grippy side, coating the mouth and tongue but the presentation of the flavours is so precise and detailed. This is amazingly good with excellent freshness throughout. 5% Oseleta completes the blend. Ageing 48 months in French oak barriques, 6 months in Slavonian oak. First vintage was 2011 with no 2014 made.



Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Ripe al Convento Riserva, Brunello di Montalcino Italy 2016 100 View Mocha notes on the nose, coffee, cola, vanilla, cinnamon and pink flowers. Fresh with a tannic hold, ample, massy and fleshy but with such clear definition - tannins are mouthfilling but detailed and nuanced so you feel the precision going on as well as the flavours themselves. Feels extremely well worked, all in its place. I love the chewiness, the concentrated ripeness and overall 'in your face' expression because you feel the detail behind it as well as the nuance ranging from primary blueberry, cherry and blackcurrant fruit to more tertiary elements of tobacco, coffee beans, leather, sweet exotic spices and peppery tones. It's lifted and sophisticated, powerful but poised. What a wine! Amazing potential here. It gives you the chills tasting a wine like this. From vines at 450m on schist-based Galestro soils.



Castello di Fonterutoli, Siepi, Toscana Italy 2020 98 View Dried herbs and sweet spices on the nose, forest notes with bramble fruits, concentrated and expressive. Such a smooth delivery on the palate, tannins glide across the tongue giving the sweet strawberry, raspberry and plum fruit time to expand in the mouth as the acidity gives a mouthwatering aspect. This is very much on the lively and vibrant fruit - shouting loudly about its energy. Feels extremely well made, clear definition, finesse and balance. Such a gorgeous fruit profile, the high-toned strawberry and cherry, bright and piercing, yet also round and generous with tobacco and wood nuances. Ample tannins are fine but present, giving support. All round an exceptionally beautiful wine. I love this. Giving such immediate and youthful enjoyment but this will continue to age well. Ageing 18 months in French oak barrels (70% new), barriques (Merlot), tonneaux (Sangiovese), followed by four months in concrete tanks.



Bibi Graetz, Colore, Toscana Italy 2020 98 View Bright and lively on the palate, such beautifully expressed raspberry and red cherry fruit flavours alongside high-shining acidity that is so clean and precise. A supremely joyful expression with hints of caramelised strawberries and fresh mint. So sharp but so well defined with a clarity to the palate that is gorgeous. Really delivers a sophisticated, charming, characterful wine that is balanced, easy to enjoy with plenty of life. A more structured and perhaps harder to understand wine than Testamatta this year, but both have their own lovely personalities. This is so complete and abundant, muscular but controlled and full of complexity and detail - there's weight and density without heaviness. A sensational wine. Ageing 12 months in 500l French oak barrels.



Antinori, Solaia, Toscana Italy 2019 97 View Wonderful raspberry and black cherry fragrance on the nose, ripe and sweet and expressive, aromas bursting from the glass. Fleshy and sweet, sticky and full, this is giving a whole load of ripe, plush tannins and powerful fruit but underpinned by bright acidity that keeps things lifted and vibrant. A very serious wine, this is brooding and confident. It's showcasing lots of elements right now - ample, generous, hefty and stylish with flecks of red flowers, white pepper spice, ground coffee, herbs and chocolate. A dark horse at the moment waiting for its moment to fully shine. Individual lots were fermented in 60hl truncated cone-shaped vats, racked with malolactic fermentation beginning in barriques followed by ageing for 18 months in French oak barrels before blending and reput into barrels to complete the process.



Bibi Graetz, Testamatta, Toscana Italy 2020 97 View Wild roses and wild strawberries, the nose has a lovely fragrance and expression. Lifted and bright, this has such a beautiful delicacy to it, a creamy, chalkiness comes from the fine tannins with bright, succulent strawberry and raspberry leaf elements. You feel the savoury side too, the sweet vanilla spice and dried herb aspect which counter the fruit and the high acidity. I adore the finesse here, the sharp fruit giving the energy and the chalky texture giving the layers. Feels well controlled, powerful yet delivered with poise. It doesn't have so much overt weight, it's definitely more ethereal in terms of density, but the nuance of flavour is thrillingly captivating and this has a long lifted finish. A contemplative wine that keeps you wanting more and more. Made in new winery facilities in Fiesole. Grapes were picked from the best six vineyards; vincigliata, Olmo, Londa, Lamole, Montefili and Siena with each divided into parcels and harvested up to eight times to get the perfect ripening points. Natural and indigenous fermentation in open top barriques (225l) for smaller parcels and 50hl cask or stainless steel tanks for larger plots. After 7-10 days of maceration, the parcels are moved into old barriques and 50hl casks for 20 months.



Masseto, Toscana Italy 2019 97 View Savoury notes on the nose, woodland fragrances, cedar, tobacco, blackcurrant and violets. Lovely fresh acidity fills the mouth, lifting the slightly grippy tannins and ripe cherry and plum fruit. Tannins are mouthcoating but fine, supportive and they have a nice feel giving structure to the overall feel. I like the texture here, the wine feels well worked with nothing sticking out. It's perhaps a little sombre and not so overtly vibrant right now with stand out dark chocolate, mint and liquorice elements but there is elegance here despite the power and concentration and the wine feels extremely well made. Malolactic fermentation began in 100% new oak barriques with all the individual lots kept separate for the first 12 months of ageing before being blended and aged for another 12 months in barrel. The wine was then aged for a final 12 months in bottle before being released.



Parusso, Riserva Oro Vigna Munie, Barolo Italy 2013 97 View A new cuvée for Parusso on the Place de Bordeaux this year joining the three other Barolo wines. What a nose; aniseed sweets, liquorice, rosemary, coffee, cocoa, tobacco, baked strawberries and cola. Tannins make the immediate impression filling the mouth and coating the tongue in a chalky, mass of black fruit, sweet liquorice, wild flowers, mint and cola flavours while the acidity gives freshness and lots of life. It's round and full, ample, generous, giving such a lot of flavour and texture with a long finish. I like the structure and the focus here with such intensity of acidity and fruit. Simply shining out the glass. Full-bodied and full of character. A brilliant wine with lots to like and a really graphite, wet stone touch at the end that I love. Indigenous yeasts used for fermentation with no additional sulphur. Ageing in small oak barrels for at least 18 months followed by additional time in bottle.



Luce, Toscana Italy 2019 97 View A dark tone to the nose, black pepper, liquorice and black cherries with hints of rose. So fruit forward and expressive on the palate, a riot of wild strawberries, herbal-touched raspberries and spiced liquorice sticks exude from the glass giving nuance and complexity on the palate. This is clean and crisp with fine but softly creamy tannins, weighty structure and such sweet, succulent fruit. Intense yet delivered with a slight of hand that gives definition and layers, it's fun and serious - just wonderful. So much going on here. Ageing for 24 months in barriques (80% new, 20% one year old).



Michele Chiarlo, Cerequio, Barolo Italy 2018 96 View Coffee, cola cubes, cherries and sweet cinnamon - such a gorgeous smell of Barolo. Smooth, delicate and refined with lifted acidity giving this such supreme drinking pleasure with subtle hints of toasted sweet spice, dried herbs, floral scents and bright red fruits. Succulent and so joyous, the mouthwatering acidity is excellent and the overall impression is so detailed and nuanced. Careful and controlled with layers of elegant flavour. Really very good with brilliant Barolo signature. Still so fresh and expansive on the finish. Fermentation in 55l oak vats for 20 days with skins, minimum of three years' ageing; two in oak casks, one in bottle.



Ornellaia, Bolgheri (Superiore) Italy 2019 96 View Nuanced nose, not so expressive at this point. Rich and massy, this is a little sombre, direct and focussed with well-integrated tannins that have a black fruit tone with edges of sweet and spicy liquorice. Acidity is nice and lifted and there is a lovely saline, mineral edge that lingers on the tongue as well as touches of balsamic herbs and peppery spice. It holds attention from the start and you can tell this has been well worked with nuance and a sense of elegant style but it's not delivering the star quality this wine can right now! 3% Cabernet Franc completes the blend.



Orma, , Toscana Italy 2020 96 View Fragrant and expressive on the nose, the floral / dried herbal scents mingle on the nose putting you squarely in Tuscany. Lifted and beautiful, a sensational vibrant, lively, pure and pristine wine. So carefully delivered in terms of texture with a joyous quality to the fruit flavours and mineral aspects - a cleanness and precision. Detailed and finessed. Stunning with fleshy but well-integrated tannins and a kick all the way through to a long fresh finish. Complexity and structure, supremely balanced. A top pick and great value! Ageing 18 months in French oak barriques and tonneaux then in bottle for one year before being released.



Allegrini, La Poja, Amarone della Valpolicella Italy 2017 95 View One of two Allegrini wines making their debut on the Place de Bordeaux this year. Such an incredible nose, cola, vanilla, sticky tar, perfume, baked blackcurrants, herbal-edged cherries, plums, so much going on, so alive and expressive on the nose. Classy and contemporary, this is smooth and so seductive. Direct from the start, you get the tang of orange and grapefruit giving a nice bitterness to counteract the strength and richness of the dark fruit. Acidity is there giving a mouthwatering appeal and providing such a lovely base from which all the flavours expand - all perfectly controlled and in harmony. It's still quite tense and strict, in high definition and focussed. You really feel the sculpting of the elements - strawberry, red cherry, smoke and some sweet wood spices which have succulence and a touch of piquance along the edges. Smooth yet impactful, a bold style but perfectly executed with freshness, acidity and a clean minerality on the finish that just makes you want another glass. What a thrilling wine. Ageing 20 months in new Allier barrels, eight months in large Slavonian oak casks and then 10 months in bottle.



Giovanni Rosso, , Barolo (Ceretto) Italy 2018 95 View New to the Place de Bordeaux this year. Sweet baked fruit and floral scents on the nose, so expressive and nuanced - it smells divine. Supple, bright and vibrant - you get the mix of crushed velvet tannins giving a mouthfilling texture then the brightness and lift from the red fruit and touches of dryness from the minerality. Excellent definition and character here, supremely balanced and full of life. Just a pleasure to drink. The cleanness / precision comes across more than anything - so focussed. A soft, silky expression with lovely poise on show. It's not shouting but calmly displaying its excellent qualities. Fermentation 25 days in contact with the skins in concrete tanks.



Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo, Brunello di Montalcino Italy 2017 95 View Supple and generous in terms of acidity, crushed velvet-textured tannins and herbal-edged red berry fruit - mouth filling and lively. This has character and definition, so youthful still, with tannins on the ripe, grippy side but there is nice underlying spice and touches of bitter orange peel, cinnamon and toasted cedar alongside more delicate rose and violet floral elements all of which come in waves presenting themselves one after the other building to a harmonious and characterful crescendo on the finish. Structured and persistent with depth and lasting power. Totally captivating.



Tenuta Sant'Antonio, Manfro, Amarone della Valpolicella Italy 2018 95 View Lovely aromatic expression, richly scented and nuanced with caramel, roses, potpourri, meaty tones, chocolate and orange. Succulent and sharp, this has such intensity from the start with a precision that gives each aspect a high tone and edge in the mouth with the expansive flavours coming a little after the initial taste. It's a powerful, full wine, with plenty of flavour but it's delivered with a light touch, it's not as viscous as I thought it would be, but so nuanced, driving and persistent. Structured and supportive, this is an interesting wine that carefully blends sweet and savoury elements with freshness. A blend of 70% Corvina and Corvinone, 20% Rondinella, 5% Croatina and 5% Oseleta. Ageing two years in 500l French oak casks.



Ornellaia, Bianco, Toscana Italy 2019 95 View Wow, such an aromatic nose, full of white flowers, white stone fruit, vanilla, cedar, peach and nectarine - smells so expressive and full but you can also smell the caramel, toast and sage. Round and generous, the flavours are ample but delivered with purity and freshness. Lovely saline undercoating which gives the elegance while the flavours are crisp. This is mouthwatering with floral nuances giving the aromatics on the palate, green apples, lemon rind, peach, nectarine juiciness and a spiced touch around the edges. It's a complex wine with a lot going on, still supremely youthful. I do like the salinity though and the purity of the elements, everything is in sharp detail. Very expansive.



Alberelli di Giodo, Terre Siciliane Italy 2020 93 View Cola, tobacco, cinnamon and baked cherries. Freshness and lift straight away, super fresh with a juicy succulence that is so inviting. A clean palate with a gentle driving of flavour. Feels well worked with finesse. Balanced with so much juicy goodness, lovely, velvety-textured tannins and sweet strawberry, raspberry and pomegranate fruit on the palate. Excellent expansion too with time in the glass. This has power for sure, depth and strength. One to age. Seven days fermentation in stainless steel tanks, 18 months ageing in large 500l and 700l oak casks followed by additional time in concrete.



Tenuta Sant'Antonio, Lilium Est Riserva, Amarone della Valpolicella Italy 2012 94 View Gosh, such a beguiling nose, wood, caramel, parma violets, floral with coffee/mocha tones. Full bodied and full of life, tannins make the immediate impact, massy and fleshy but also powdery so you get the depth of flavour on the tongue and a fine coating of texture around the cheeks. A powerhouse of a wine, layers of vibrant acidity, rich concentration and persistent freshness with gorgeous coffee, toffee, star anise, vanilla, cinnamon, pepper and balsamic leather aspects. The fruit is crunchy with a high-toned toasted element that all seems to work in harmony delivering a nuanced wine with so much going on. A blend of 70% Corvina and Corvinone, 20% Rondinella, 5% Croatina and 5% Oseleta. Ageing three years in new Bordeaux barrels followed by four years in bottle before being sold.



Castello di Fonterutoli, Concerto, Toscana Italy 2020 94 View A deep, serious, brooding nose, full of dried herbs and scrubland notes with pepper spice and blackcurrants - a savoury expression. High acidity fills the mouth giving succulent and juicy red and black fruit flavours, bright, vibrant and lively. Quite direct right now, all in a straight line, driving from start to finish. This has some nuance from the spiced edges but it's so immediately generous and expansive. Lots of power here, there is concentration and structure, clear depth with a rich appeal. Will be excellent in time. Ageing 18 months in small French oak barrels - tonneaux (Sangiovese), barriques (Cabernet Sauvignon) and three months in concrete tanks.



Luce, Brunello di Montalcino Italy 2017 94 View Gorgeous aromas on the nose, cola, cherries and exotic sweet spices. Lovely intensity straight away, piercing, finely detailed and driven. Wild strawberries, cherries and raspberries combined with dried scrubland mingling together to give both fruit and savoury aspects while the acidity keeps things lifted and bright. I love the freshness with the hit of sweet cherry and cola. Nuanced and giving. Still a touch of wood spice on the finish giving things a piquance and reminding you that this is a 14.5% alcohol wine and is one to be taken seriously. Excellent ageing potential.



Giovanni Rosso, Etna Italy 2019 94 View Gorgeous salted, sour cherry notes on the nose with touches of iron filings. Vibrant and lifted, this has a lovely delicacy to it, smooth and almost light in terms of overall weight but with a piercing density of flavour that fills the mouth and drives to the finish. I love the slightly sour element and touch of iron you get on the tongue too. Excellent detail and precision, clarity and sense of minerality alongside hints of raspberry, violet and white pepper. Lovely control here, letting the terroir shine through. Excellent expression, great value and such a pleasure to drink.



Castellare di Castellina, I Sodi di San Niccolò, Toscana Italy 2018 94 View Bright and vibrant, the trademark lively and vibrant acidity at the fore straight away giving life and lift to the caramelised cherries, pomegranates and strawberry fruit. The wood is a little apparent, giving the frame a spiced edge that sticks out a little and pulls the fruit forwardness back a bit. Clearly powerful, there is a richness and ripeness to the fruit with massy tannins. Nuanced and generous with precision and focus from beginning to the end.



Orma, Passi di Orma, Bolgheri Italy 2020 93 View Smells expressive and aromatic, lots of floral scents mixed with raspberries and red cherries. I love the intensity and clarity here, very detailed and precise showing nuance to the raspberry leaf, herbal scents, liquorice, tobacco, cedar and coffee beans. This has lots going on, coming in waves with freshness and acidity giving appeal. I love the bright and very noticeable cherry fragrance and flavour to this, it's a celebration of the fruit and all presented with structure and a solid backbone ending with a fresh lift. Extremely good. Six months ageing in barriques and tonneaux, six months in bottle.



Tenuta Sette Ponti, Oreno, Toscana Italy 2020 93 View Lovely detail on the nose, a sweet floral scent with touches of dried herbs, coffee and mint. Structured and fleshy, this has weight and power straight away with the focus more on the tannins and concentration of crunchy fruit than overt liveliness at this point. A serious, contemplative wine with lots going on. I love the intensity here, this is confident with clear direction and energy. I also love the salty, smoked stone taste at the end giving nuance and sense of place. Detailed and expressive, great winemaking on show here, and there is lots to get stuck into. Ageing 18 months in French oak barriques and tonneaux then in bottle for one year before being released.



Caiarossa, , Toscana Italy 2019 93 View Richly scented plums and black cherries on the nose. Weighty and full in the mouth but smooth and soft, the fine tannins well integrated and supporting the bright strawberry, creamy red cherry and plum fruit flavours. Tannins give a chalky texture to the palate, gently supporting the fruit which has a subtle toasted spice to the finish. I love the acidity, the intensity of the sweet yet full fruit at the beginning, a smoky spiced element to the mid palate and a mineral tinged - wet stone, saline finish. Still feels very youthful. Under the same ownership as Château Giscours in Bordeaux. Blend completed after malolactic fermentation and aged for 14 months in barriques (30% new), then rests for six months in concrete tanks before being bottled. A blend of Syrah (26%), Cabernet Franc (24%), Merlot (23%) Cabernet Sauvignon (14%), Petit Verdot (7%), Sangiovese (4%) and Grenache (2%). Axel Marchal consultant.



Fattoria Petrolo, Petrolo Galatrona, Valdarno di Sopra Italy 2020 93 View Some forest floor notes mingled with dark fruits and fresh herbs - liquorice and blackcurrant with hints of dark chocolate and thyme. Supple and mouthfilling, this has weight from the get go, the tannins massy, plush and fleshy filling the mouth with rich, concentrated black fruit flavours. Detailed and precise, this has power and is well framed with high acidity giving the lifeforce to balance the concentration. A hefty wine, with real might but still some finesse. Some spiced wood elements at the end and a sense of high alcohol.



Podere Giodo, , Brunello di Montalcino Italy 2018 93 View Farmyard notes on the nose, caramel, wood, cedar and toast. Lively sweet strawberries and red berry fruit on the palate, touches of sharpness, bitterness and a creamy sensation from the tannins. I like the soft salinity - wet stone and salt that dot the palate and the sweetness with acidity keeps things so lifted and joyful. Not hugely complex, but a supremely elegant expression, gentle, balanced and complete. Ageing for approximately 30 months in 500, 700 and 2,500-litre oak casks, followed by additional time in concrete vats and 18 months in bottle.



Poggio Antico, Riserva, Brunello di Montalcino Italy 2016 93 View Cola, caramel and toasty notes combine with blackcurrants and black cherries. The focus is on more of the savoury, herbal qualities at the moment, the dark fruits taking a bit of a back seat. But this has nice definition, crunchy fruit, fine tannins and lifted acidity. You can feel the alcohol and the wood here at this point so give it a few more years. Ageing for 30 months in 25hl Slavonian and French oak barrels, then another 30 months in bottle.



Ornellaia, Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia, Toscana Italy 2020 93 View Lovely nuanced nose, some grassy aromas, white stone fruits and a soft herbal edge - incredible aromatics. Crisp and impactful straight away but also round and expansive giving a lot of flavour on the palate. I like the honeyed lemon element with a bit of chalkiness giving texture and body. This has character with lemon, orange and lots of peach flavours. Maybe a touch bitter on the finish, some lemon rind that nicely counters the acidity. Fresh and sharp but also elegant and characterful. 4% Verdicchio completes the blend.



Podere Giodo, La Quinta, Toscana Italy 2021 93 View Bright and lively on the palate, such beautifully expressed raspberry and red cherry fruit flavours alongside high-shining acidity that is so clean and precise. Joyful expression with hints of caramelised strawberries and fresh mint. So sharp but so well defined with a clarity to the palate that is gorgeous. Not totally complex but delivers a balanced, easy to enjoy wine with plenty of life. Ageing 12 months in 500l French oak barrels.



Fattoria Petrolo, Boggina C Riserva, Valdarno di Sopra Italy 2020 93 View Really lovely florality to the nose, fragrant rose and violets mingle with blackcurrants and black cherries, it smells divine. Sweet, succulent, mouthwatering and full of scented and expressive black fruit on the palate. Loses a little thrust on the mid palate, the density of the ripe fruit is a little heavy at the moment, but this has concentration and gentle definition. I like the freshness at the end and the touch of wet stone, graphite minerality that gives it a bit more nuance. It will be extremely drinkable.



Alberelli di Giodo, , Terre Siciliane Italy 2021 93 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux. Crushed stone minerality on the nose, this smells pure with a nice, clean fragrance. Crisp and clean on the palate too, this has some lovely crunchy green apple fruit - mouthwatering, with peach juiciness and some nectarine elements. A touch of bitterness adds nuance and there is also a bit of spice around the edges as well as some oyster shell aspects, a salinity and minerality that is appealing leaving a clean palate at the end. It's not the most complex but delivers a characterful and charming glass of wine perfect for warm summer days. Ageing six months in steel tanks on lees and 10 months in bottle.



Ornellaia, Le Volte, Toscana Italy 2020 92 View Dried herbs and sweet strawberry scents on the nose, smells fresh and lively. Bright acidity fills the mouth with succulent but also raspy tannins. Some bitter and herbal dried orange flavours alongside red cherries and Mediterranean scrubland. A tinge of black pepper and sweet spice lingers on the cheeks. This has an appealing crunchiness and lengthy drive of flavour with lift and zest. Some mineral, salty touches too on the finish.



Ornellaia, Le Serre Nuove Dell'Ornellaia, Bolgheri Italy 2019 92 View Raspberries and blackcurrants on the nose, some soapy-floral aromas. Crunchy fruit with chalky tannins that make an impression straight away. A little bit subdued at the moment, not showing so brightly in the glass. Less wowed than I have been. But nice density, plush tannins are mouthfilling and this has some heft to it. It's not as defined or nuanced, lacking a little finesse right now, but there is good structure and weight in the mouth. Give this time. 4% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. Malolactic fermentation in stainless steel tanks then racked into barriques (25% new and 75% one use) for 12 months, reassembled then returned to barriques for three months then bottle aged for six months prior to release.



Luce, Luce Lux Vitis, Toscana Italy 2018 92 View Supremely fragranced on the nose, floral and richly fruited. Concentrated and dark, this is mouthfilling and serious, tannins are fine and well integrated and support the cool blue and dark black fruit touches on the palate - blueberries, plums, blackcurrants and black bramble berry fruit. There is lots of wood here too with balsamic and peppery touches, a little harsh on the palate, stripping some of the enjoyment at this stage. Feels quite heavy and rich and heat from the alcohol is noticeable but the structure is there with a long finish. This is a big wine that needs time but will have a long ageing potential.



Masseto, Massetino, Toscana Italy 2020 92 View Softly fragranced on the nose with some toasted spices and sweet dried herbal tones. Lovely fleshy ripe tannins fill the mouth, this has a serious side, rich and deep in flavour. There is power and character here, a sense of brightness to the ripe cherry fruit but with clear concentration and structure. It's still supremely youthful - crisp and fresh - with some toasted wood notes, liquorice spice and menthol finish. There is lots going on and I like the overall arrangement. Spontaneous wild yeast fermentation for 21-25 days, malolactic in barrels (50% new oak), 12 months ageing before being blended and put back into barrels for another three months before bottling.



Feudo Maccari, Family and Friends Bianco, Terre Siciliane Italy 2020 92 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year. Fresh and lively on the nose, lemongrass, crisp green apple and vanilla. Supple and charming on the palate, gentle with more bruised apple and pear notes, some crisp lemon rind and soft orange fruit flavours. Very accessible and easy to drink with a succulence and hint of sweet lemon sherbet that makes the mouth water. Well made and enjoyable with a long finish. Ageing at least six months in concrete vats and small barrels then six months in bottle before being released.



Passopisciaro, Animardente, Etna Italy 2019 92 View New to the Place de Bordeaux this year. Raspberries, cola cubes and vanilla touches on the nose. Light, fresh and high toned but with a creaminess to the tannins. Mouthfilling and bright with an ease about it. Well balanced and juicy. Would be excellent with food, not too high acidity, all in balance. Easy to drink and enjoy. Fermentation and maceration in stainless steel tanks for around 15 days, 18 months ageing in big barrels, six months bottle ageing before release.



Poggio Antico, Rosso di Montalcino Italy 2020 92 View Bright and lively on the palate, such beautifully expressed raspberry and red cherry fruit flavours alongside high-shining acidity that is so clean and precise. Joyful expression with hints of caramelised strawberries and fresh mint. So sharp but so well defined with a clarity to the palate that is gorgeous. Not totally complex but delivers a balanced, easy to enjoy wine with plenty of life. Ageing 12 months in 500l French oak barrels.



Poggio Antico, Brunello di Montalcino Italy 2017 92 View Caramelised cherries, a herbal element to the nose too, a mixture of wood and flowers. Gentle and piercing, this has a focus on the bright intense fruit expression with an underlying acidity that is fresh and ample. Then the spice comes in, closing it down a little and giving a touch of astringency in terms of dryness to the mouth. Good potential though, the flavours are concentrated, intense and focussed. Detailed but just a touch on the aggressive side right now. Ageing 30 months in 40hl Slavonian oak barrels then another 18 months in bottle.



Tenuta Sette Ponti, Crognolo, Toscana Italy 2020 91 View New to the Place de Bordeaux this year, the second wine to the flagship Oreno. This is darkly scented with a floral-touched nose, blackcurrants, violet potpourri and liquorice. So juicy and seductive on the palate, this has a depth which is beguiling, layering the dark fruit, herbal and salty flavours on the tongue - a sweet, sticky almost liquorice blackcurrant added to by a black pepper and minty aftertaste giving some minerality to the palate. Nicely structured and round. This is ample and fresh - easy to drink with lots to like. Ageing for 12-14 months in tonneaux and barriques.



Luce, Lucente, Toscana Italy 2019 91 View Floral, rose-touched strawberry scents on the nose - red fruited. Generous and lively on the palate, a little high toned in the straightness of the flavours, it's direct and quite taught right now, all focussed and driven but nice intensity of red fruit flavour with the most wonderful lifted acidity keeping things so fresh and lively. Slowly expands, this has a lot of joy to it with nuance coming from the pink peppercorn spice, floral notes and dried herbs.



Castello di Fonterutoli, Philip, Toscana Italy 2019 91 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year from Castello di Fonterutoli, a single-varietal Cabernet Sauvignon dedicated to Philip Mazzei, an illustrious ancestor of the family and American patriot. It has tobacco, smoked black cherries and dried herbs on the nose. Intense and seering dark berry fruit, high acidity is noticeable straight away filling the mouth with juice but the tannins also come into play with a touch of velvet texture coating the tongue and cheeks. It's still hiding a bit, just showing some signs of life but quite knitted down for the moment. Tightly, brimming with underlying energy but controlled at the moment. Nice depth and clarity with a long lingering finish.



Fattoria Petrolo, Bòggina B, Toscana Italy 2020 89 View Bright and lively on the palate, such beautifully expressed raspberry and red cherry fruit flavours alongside high-shining acidity that is so clean and precise. A supremely joyful expression with hints of caramelised strawberries and fresh mint. So sharp but so well defined with a clarity to the palate that is gorgeous. Really delivers a sophisticated, charming, characterful wine that is balanced, easy to enjoy with plenty of life. A more structured and perhaps harder to understand wine than Testamatta this year, but both have their own lovely personalities. This is so complete and abundant, muscular but controlled and full of complexity and detail - there's weight and density without heaviness. A sensational wine. Ageing 12 months in 500l French oak barrels.



Destiny Bay, Magna Praemia, Waiheke Island New Zealand 2019 97 View Cameron Douglas: Incredibly youthful appearance with a core of dark purple and ruby at the rim. Aromas of ripe Cabernets with fresh blackberry and dark plum flesh scents, there's a mix of sweet black olive and moments of chocolate before a dried herb, sweet violet and fresh tobacco qualities emerge. Oak scents reflect portions of new and some aged wood with clove and five spice. Pure and fresh with a clay-mineral core. Equally complex on the palate with fruit flavours a mirror of the bouquet and touching the palate first. Tannins are abundant, polished and very fine with a long chain effect. Acidity adds freshness and carries flavours and texture highlights through the palate. The lengthy finish is also taut and salivating with a light saline quality.



Craggy Range, Aroha, Te Muna Road, Martinborough New Zealand 2020 95 View One of two Craggy Range wines to join the Place de Bordeaux this year, the Pinot Noir-based Aroha alongside the Syrah-based Le Sol. Such a gorgeous perfumed fragrance on the nose; a wild flower garden, roses, violets, grass, juniper berry. So joyful on the palate, scented and fragrant, expressive but light and gentle, so graceful on the palate with a seriously juicy core that just gives lift to the whole palate. Focussed and direct, it's not weighty but delivers in a straight line of flavour with the aroma giving the expansiveness. Piercing yet airy, sweet cherry flavours dominate in terms of fruit with a touch of plum and hint of wild stewed strawberry with tiny hints of spice. Distinctly Pinot Noir and yet not at all Burgundian, a beautiful different expression. Leaves a lifted and lingering impression - this wine will put a smile on your face. Cameron Douglas: 95 points: A complex bouquet and palate with scents and flavours of blackcurrant and dark cherry, wild flowers and red berry fruits then a stone and mineral quality. Youthful, varietal and complex. Even on day two the wine has a youthful taut appeal, flavours reflect the bouquet with energy and mix of ripe and tart fruits from cherry to cranberry, plum to blackcurrant. An abundance of fine tannins and medium+ acidity - a wine that will continue to dvelop over the next three to five years. This wine presents best on day two which is a strong indication that it will age well.



Craggy Range, Le Sol, Gimblett Gravels New Zealand 2020 95 View One of two Craggy Range wines to join the Place de Bordeaux this year alongside the Pinot Noir-based Aroha. Meaty and wild, a sense of roasted meat, smoky and deliberate with a balsamic element too. Bay leaf, cooking herbs and some graphite touches - lots of expression. A full and bold style, but so juicy and succulent, really sucks the cheeks in, makes the mouth water with strawberry, red cherry, plum and raspberry fruit. It's smooth and penetrating but it has such a lovely crushed velvet texture, slightly chalky but full of life and vigour. I like this expression, feels vibrant but also with quite a lot of tension at this point. Nice detail on show in the smoke and florality but all very soft letting the vibrancy show through at this point. Cameron Douglas: 96 points. The core of ripe red berry fruits and blackcurrant, sweet meat and toasty vanilla barrel spice captures the essence of a fine Syrah. Complexity from scents of violet and raspberry, blackcurrant and wild flowers are woven between scents of fruit spice and smoky wood, a whisper of pepper spice, flat mushroom and baking spices of barrel. Complex and youthful. Delicious and dry on the palate with a taut mouthfeel, a squeeze of tannins and backbone of acidity showcase a young wine that needs time to come together. The lengthy finish and developing complexities as the wine opens up assures me this wine is a keeper.



Klein Constantia, Vin de Constance, Constantia South Africa 2019 98 View Butterscotch, lemon patisserie and peach aromas. Pristine quality to the texture, lively and thrilling, this is a serious, opulent and powerful wine, more on the spiced, nuanced side with aspects of dried herbs, wood scents and bitter lemon and orange with a touch of honeyed lychee. It feels supremely complex and characterful. Sophisticated, layered and balanced with some minerality, a slight graphite edge all of which adds to the whole. It's still extremely youthful but there is real sculpting here, a sense of precision, style and freshness. Well crafted with an extremely long life ahead. A wonder, and one of the best from the estate!



Telmo Rodriguez, Yjar, Rioja (Alavesa) Spain 2018 97 View The second vintage by oenologist-winemaker Telmo Rodriguez, the 3.8-hectare, single-vineyard cuvée from the limestone foothills of the Sierra de Toloño in Rioja Alavesa made from a massal selection of Tempranillo, Graciano, Garnacha, Granegro and Rojal. Heady and seductive nose, full and ripe, darkly fruited with a sweet vanilla caramel tone. Full, round and mouthfilling, this is gorgeous. It's generous so you get lots of flavour in the mouth, and the tannins are present, just fleshy and plump yet this retains a sense of style and grace. It's bold and powerful no doubt with clear concentration but stops short of being too much. Sweet, salty, dark fruited with chew and grip, all presented with such detail. You can feel a sense of sculpting, it has muscles and sinew, pulsing energy and a vitality that is thrilling and nicely counters the ripe fruit aspects. I like the clarity to the finish, it really leaves you wanting more. Characterful and contemplative.



CVNE, Real de Asua Carromaza, Rioja Spain 2019 95 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux. This is a 'more modern' wine from the established Spanish winery says CVNE CEO and fifth generation family member Victor Urrutia made from the 2.5ha plot of 30-year-old Tempranillo grapes known as Carromaza in the village of Villalba, 700m high in Rioja Alta. Gorgeous fragrance on the nose with a soft and juicy core of black and red cherry and bramble raspberry fruit with liquorice, toasted caramel and clove spice backed up by chalky tannins that give an enjoyable minerality to the palate. Lifted and driven, this is vibrant with plush but well defined fruit and a sculpted frame. Excellent freshness overall, youthful and energetic.



Favia, Cero Sur, Napa Valley (Coombsville) USA 2019 100 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year - the eponymous project of husband and wife duo; viticulturist Annie Favia and winemaker Andy Erickson. A beautifully scented nose full of rose and violet touches, the Cabernet Franc nuances leap from the glass - fresh and minty, full of herbal sun-kissed ripe fruit but pristinely delivered. Smooth and driving on the palate, crunchy, crisp flavours give a real bite to the palate - red berries, blackcurrants and raisins, all nicely integrated and balanced. This doesn't feel super worked and polished, instead it gives crystalline iron-minerality, lifted acidity and fragrance throughout - real signatures of the terroir and the minimal interventionist winemaking style - the grapes speak more than the winemaking. I just love the sense of wildness, a smoked touch with blue fruits, Asian spices and slightly angular tannins but with ripe fruit giving the body and cool acidity giving the freshness. A stunning wine and welcome addition to the Place. Ageing in French oak barrels (50% new).



Inglenook, Rubicon, Napa Valley (Rutherford) USA 2019 98 View Supple, generous and supremely well textured with chalky but fine tannins supporting the rich blackcurrant and cherry fruit. I love the cool blue fruit sensation also, this feels well worked and differently stylistically than many other Napa wines. A sense of refinement here, delicate yet still vibrant and confident. A clear difference between this and the normal bottling. Chewy and ripe with floral fragrance, some milk chocolate elements, caramel, coffee, sweet strawberries, herbal raspberries, liquorice and tobacco - such a lot going on here, but you can feel all the nuance and detail. An excellent wine worth seeking out. 3% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Ageing 20 months in French oak (74%) new.



Joseph Phelps, Insignia, Napa Valley USA 2019 97 View Smells ripe and heady on the nose, expressive and seductive. This is rich and bold, it's edging on too much, with lots of wood on show in the slightly heavy texture, liquorice and coffee flavour and fullness in the mouth but there are such alluring and captivating aspects to this wine with striking details of rose, tobacco, blackberry, red berries and dark chocolate shavings on show. I like the fragranced aspects and the energetic acidity that gives lift and a sense of brightness but this is a strong, powerful and muscular wine that will need at least a decade to come around. Given enough time it will be beautiful. Ageing 24 months in 100% new French oak.



Promontory, , Napa Valley USA 2017 98 View Lovely fragrance to the nose, smells inviting. Lifted and fresh straight away, this has focus and is quite straight at the moment, linear with a precision that keeps it quite tight from start to finish. You can sense the detail and the definition to the fruit - herbal spiced red berry fruits with tons of liquorice giving a sweet, sticky aspect and some fresh mint notes too that come in towards the end. Feels well handled, it's quietly confident with no excess, it certainly doesn't shout loudly but it's well balanced and captivating. Markedly different to some of the other Napa Cabernets.



L'Aventure, Estate Cuvée, Paso Robles (Willow Creek) USA 2020 97 View Dark chocolate, a bit animalistic, so brooding and dark. Sumptuous texture, rich and deep yet vibrant too, this is plush and opulent but there is refinement here, you can feel the sculpting of the fruit and the tannins, there is nuance and detail to the different aspects. It's still quite massy and bold, it's a big style, lots going on with plenty of power and punch but a deliciously bright and lifted understone with acidity to keep it from being too heavy. Strawberry touches, blackberries, cinnamon, pepper, toast, tobacco and cocoa, all melding together with a lingering piquancy that lasts and lasts. A classic and memorable wine. Ageing 15 months in French oak (80% new, 20% one year old).



Opus One, , Napa Valley (Oakville) USA 2019 98 View Intensely perfumed on the nose, rose petals, violets, deeply scented and seductive. Rich yet expansive on the palate, very open with dark chocolate, cherries, fragrant blackcurrant - sweet and scented, with satin-like tannins that effortlessly support the flavours. There is real drive and persistency to this, fresh, youthful and alive with a vibrant juiciness that is so appealing. No one element is too dominant, this feels harmonious and balanced with an excellent tangy acidity and long minty, herbal finish with edges of tobacco and dark chocolate. A classic Opus with breadth, finesse and energy. Grapes were harvested 10 days earlier than average, on 10th September with harvest lasting four weeks. 6% Cabernet Franc and 2% Malbec complete the blend. Ageing 19 months in new French oak.



Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (Rutherford) USA 2019 97 View Fragranced and richly fruited on the nose, vivid and vibrant. Smooth yet with crunchy fruit, this makes an immediate impression. Exuberant, racy and fruit forward with a sense of detail and character. I like the soft floral touches, the sweet blackcurrants and red berry elements, the chalky, minty fresh edges as well as some wild thyme and bay leaf herbal notes and a soft dusting of coffee and cocoa powder. Lots of tension still but also richness and concentration. The powdery yet also fleshy texture is so captivating and together with a mouthwatering capacity gives this wine such star power. Elegant and refined with supreme freshness and a real sense of vibrancy. That said, it's more serious than the stunning 2018, less immediately approachable - it feels cooler but with more precision. One to wait for. Amazing styling going on by winemaker Trevor Durling. This has to be one of the best value Napa Valley wines going. Ageing 20 months in French oak (95% new). More Petit Verdot in the blend than usual at 9%.



Peter Michael, Au Paradis, Napa Valley (Oakville) USA 2019 97 View Rich and intense, quite highly spiced and potent on the nose. Powerful and precise, blackcurrant dominant with black cherry and plum fruit. This is supremely lifted and full of life. I love the minerality here, the sense of style and the juiciness. It feels playful yet at the same time full of flavour and nunce. The flavours expand in the mouth, lightly but deeply, there's no heaviness here. Quite a pure expression where you feel the sense of place in the cooler aspects - juicy, succulent, mouthwatering, but it's the definition and the precision that gets me, it's so moreish, so well worked and smooth. Just a joy to drink and will get even better in time. Great ageing potential. I love it! Ageing 18 months in 100% French oak barrels.



Morlet Family Vineyards, Cœur de Vallée, Napa Valley USA 2019 96 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year, the 'heart of the valley' comes from a 10ha plot in Oakville, that overlooks Mount St. John in the Mayacamas Range and shares the same soil profile as the nearby To Kalon vineyard. Chocolate covered cherries and blackcurrants on the nose, really expressive and aromatic with elements of mocha and graphite. Deep and rich - so intense from the get go., sensual and seductive. A dense texture, smooth but deep is so impactful and really quite memorable, velvet and imposing in the mouth - it's the absolute signature of the estate. It's so charming, the flavours slowly expand from start to finish and side to side coating the tongue and cheeks in ripe red and black fruit, cocoa powder, sweet cinnamon and vanilla and a touch of toasted black pepper and liquorice spice. Round and generous but well delivered, feels purposeful and direct but still with excellent acidity giving a juicy and salivating quality to the wine as well as sweet spices that dot the palate. A lovely expression that is layered vertically giving energy and definition. Lifted, bright and finessed. The definition really lingers, not too heavy yet delivering so much flavour. An excellent wine by Luc Morlet. The second vintage of this wine. Ageing 16 months in French oak barrels.



Favia, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (Coombsville) USA 2019 96 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year - the eponymous project of husband and wife duo; viticulturist Annie Favia and winemaker Andy Erickson. This is 100% Cabernet Sauvignon from Coombsville reflecting the gravelly, volcanic terroir and proximity to San Pablo Bay with a minimal interventionist practise. Powerful and expressive nose, extremely aromatic, but feels direct and quite detailed. Juicy and alive, you feel the life pulsing through this wine, it's got depth of flavour but the texture is light graceful piercing almost with a sharp crisp tang that is so thrilling. The acidity is there giving life and joy to the blackcurrant and berry fruits and this has such detail and nuance in the savoury earthy edges; smoked meats, liquorice, dark chocolate dusting, iodine-soy saltiness, strawberry tang and long finish. Well structured, with balance and elegance and lovely details throughout. So much character here.



Dalla Valle Vineyards, Maya, Napa Valley (Oakville) USA 2019 95 View Smells gorgeous, heady and seductive. Smooth and sensual, this is a bold wine, concentrated and intense, full of silky but grippy tannins, liquorice and herbal spice with dark chocolate covered blackcurrants all delivered so well. Such pristine quality to this with detail and nuance. It's heady and rich and at 15% you can feel the alcohol but there is definition and direction here. It's unashamedly confident and wows on the palate.



L'Aventure, Côte à Côte, Paso Robles USA 2020 94 View Floral and lifted on the nose, dark chocolate, violets and rose petals with sweet strawberries and pomegranates. This has a sticky side, balsamic touches but with herbal edges too. Thrilling with a lovely texture, you get the grip and pull from the fine but tense tannins, this has a purity an energy to it with excellent acidity. I like the direction and the push from start to finish. You get the California heat and the stewed strawberry fruit but there is also an elegance and energy to this where it doesn't feel overworked and still has freshness and a juicy appeal. Ageing 14 months in French oak (33% new, 36% one year old, 17% concrete and 15% amphora).



Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley USA 2019 94 View Ripe and concentrated on the nose, smells full. Gorgeous texture and overall impression in the mouth. I love the sticky liquorice aspect to the black cherries, blackcurrants and plum fruit, it's not spicy so much as in piquant but the hints of cinnamon and tobacco leaf give that added complexity and edge to the concentrated fruit. It's a bold style, but I like the sweetness and the acidity keeping it lifted. It's a joyful expression, easy to drink. Rich and round but not heavy, there really is nothing not to like here. Amazing for the price! 1% Malbec completes the blend. Ageing 18 months in 48% new oak (58% French, 42% American) and 52% older French and American oak barrels before bottling.



Quintessa, , Napa Valley (Rutherford) USA 2019 96 View Dark chocolate, violets and blackcurrants on the nose. Sticky, sweet, full, plush and ripe, fruit is dark - blackcurrant, black cherry and plum with lots of sweet liquorice and some earthy notes that give it a savoury touch. A bold and powerful style, you can feel the alcohol a bit and the wood still but there is good vibrancy and energy with a chiselled frame and generous freshness. Still extremely youthful with the structure fully on show, still settling and finding its refinement. 2% Carménère completes the blend. Ageing 22 months in French oak (60% new).



Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County USA 2019 95 View Grippy and structured, this is bold and powerful Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant wine with grippy tannins, a chalky texture almost with liquorice spice and blackcurrant fruit. I love the gentle sweetness here and the lifted acidity that keeps it all fresh. A complex and characterful style with plenty to like. On the rich side, but there is nuance here. 4% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Ageing 16 months in French oak (95% new).



Quintessa, Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, USA 2021 94 View A new addition to the Place de Bordeaux this year. Fresh and lively on the nose, smells wonderfully aromatic, pure and precise. Focussed and pristine, this has such a delicacy in terms of texture, smooth and silky but with a richness of flavour and mouthwatering acidity. It's full bodied, full of toasted wood aspects - caramel, creamy honey and vanilla, but they support rather than dominant the grapefruit, lemon and mineral-edged quince fruit. Acidity is there to balance the herbal touches with the fruit giving a nice sense of completion - so each element adds to the frame rather than overpowering each other. A blockbuster of a wine. Feels really well made.



Peter Michael, Les Pavots, Napa Valley (St Helena) USA 2019 94 View Strong and rich nose, powerful and expressive with dark chocolate and dark black berry fruit. Stewed, concentrated, jammy, this is rich and abundant, generous in terms of fruit with a spiced, slightly iron-rich tang on the tongue. Vanilla and cinnamon give a sense of aromatic spice, alongside tobacco, scrubland notes and menthol elements. Quite direct, not so much expansion in the mouth, rather more focussed but with depth and length of flavour. Good freshness and I like the clarity you get on the mid palate. Long length, it's got the trademarks of Napa abundance but I like the nuance. Luc Morlet consultant. 5% Petit Verdot completed the blend. Ageing 18 months in 100% French oak barrels.



L'Aventure, Optimus, Paso Robles (Willow Creek) USA 2020 93 View Tobacco, tar, dark chocolate, floral touches, bitter blood orange, scrubland herbs - so much going on the nose, really aromatic and expressive in a dark, sticky way. Gorgeously lifted and lively, full of bright and crunchy red fruits that you're just not expecting after the nose, this is direct but it has a pristine quality to it. Tannis are fine and the whole taste is just so clean. Juicy, mouthwatering and joyful, really bright and playful, I love the whole lifted tone, almost verging on tangy and sour but just keeps the depth. You get a bit of saltiness too on the finish. I like this a lot, especially the touch of metallic, iron-filing, blood on the finish. Characterful. The first vintage to use an optical sorted at harvest. Ageing 14 months in French oak (65% new and 35% in one year old).



Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County USA 2019 94 View Smooth and well defined, this Merlot-dominant wine has a nice delicacy to it. Lifted and bright, there is a sense of joy to this with excellent detail and definition to the fruit and the fine tannins. Clearly powerful with concentration but well delivered. I like the liquorice and the subtle herbal spiced edges - rosemary and cinnamon giving nuance as well as the slightly sweet but supple red and black cherry and blueberries fruit which mingle with scented dried flower notes. A refined style with a lifted finish that is really enjoyable. Ageing 16 months in French oak (95% new).



Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma County USA 2019 94 View Such a beautiful fragrance to the nose, you can really tell the three wines apart and identity the aromatic Cabernet Franc on this one. Chewy and ripe fruit on the palate, this has grip and flesh from the start but also a nice liquorice spiced aspect which combines well with the pink rose, cherry, blackcurrant and cinnamon aspects. Tannins are fine and powdery, just a touch dry and chalky but this has nice detail and vibrant acidity. 4% Cabernet Sauvignon completes the blend. Ageing 16 months in French oak (95% new).



Opus One, Ouverture, Napa Valley (Oakville) USA 93 View The first time specific blocks have been used for this wine. Dark forest berry notes on the nose with perfumed elements and notes of milk chocolate. Supple and agile, generous with textured, slightly grainy tannins that are so pleasant - expansive and round in the mouth. It's well built and very approachable with blackcurrant and black cherry flavours on the palate. Concentrated, deep and layered but still with elegance. Extremely characterful. A blend of the 2018 and 2019 vintages with 18 months ageing in French oak barrels. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend.



Inglenook, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (Rutherford) USA 2019 94 View Nicely weighted on the palate, this is full of dark fruits with menthol edges and lifted acidity. It's a full style, bold and powerful, with a delicious crunchy sweetness to the black cherry and blackcurrant fruit - everything's in place, fresh and lifted. After a few minutes mineral touches come through with fine tannins pushing the flavours to a long finish. Heady and evocative with harmony and refinement. Ageing 19 months in French oak (50% new).

