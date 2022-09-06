September Releases 2022 Place de Bordeaux

New vintages of renowned wines from France and beyond, including Italy, the US, Australia, Argentina, Chile, China, New Zealand and South Africa, are being launched this month via Bordeaux's famous distribution network.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 110 wines being released on the Place de Bordeaux this September.

Wines are listed in score order by country. Click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


"" ""
Producer Country Vintage Score Notes
Viña Cobos, Malbec, Uco ValleyArgentina201997
Catena Zapata, Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae, Uco ValleyArgentina201996
Cheval des Andes, , Uco ValleyArgentina201996
Bodega Monteviejo, Lindaflor La Violeta, Uco ValleyArgentina201395
Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata, Uco ValleyArgentina201994
Zuccardi, Finca Canal Uco, Uco ValleyArgentina201994
Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz, Clare ValleyAustralia2018100
Cloudburst, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret RiverAustralia201996
Wynns Coonawarra Estate, John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon, CoonawarraAustralia201996
Penfolds, Bin 169, CoonawarraAustralia201995
Cloudburst, Chardonnay, Margaret RiverAustralia202095
Kracher, Trockenbeerenauslese Grande Cuvée, NeusiedlerseeAustria201995
Errazuriz, Viñedo Chadwick, Alto MaipoChile202098
Casa Lapostolle, Clos Apalta, ApaltaChile201997
Seña, Aconcagua ValleyChile202095
Santa Rita, Casa Real, Alto MaipoChile201994
Seña, Rocas de Seña, Aconcagua ValleyChile202092
Casa Lapostolle, Le Petit Clos, ApaltaChile201992
Ao Yun, YunanChina201895
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques Perrin, Châteauneuf-du-PapeFrance202098
Lanson, Le Clos Lanson, ChampagneFrance200998
Philipponnat, Clos des Goisses, ChampagneFrance201396
Thiénot, La Vigne aux Gamins, ChampagneFrance201097
Boizel, Joyau de France, ChampagneFrance200896
Château d'Avize - Leclerc Briant, Blanc de Blancs, ChampagneFrance201296
Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Blanc de Blancs, ChampagneFrance201296
Pierre Graffeuille and Matthieu Dumarcher, Odyssée, Vin de FranceFrance201993
Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Rosé, ChampagneFrance201293
Domaine de Terrebrune, Rouge, BandolFrance201993
Château d'Estoublon, Roseblood d'Estoublon, Méditerranée IGPFrance202192
Domaine de Terrebrune, , BandolFrance202191
Domaine de Terrebrune, Rosé, BandolFrance202190
Château Pajzos, Eszencia, TokajiHungary201696
Château Pajzos, Szamorodni Sec, TokajiHungary201192
Château Pajzos, 5 Puttonyos, TokajiHungary201794
Allegrini, Fierimonte, Amarone della Valpolicella (Classico)Italy2015100
Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Ripe al Convento Riserva, Brunello di MontalcinoItaly2016100
Castello di Fonterutoli, Siepi, ToscanaItaly202098
Bibi Graetz, Colore, ToscanaItaly202098
Antinori, Solaia, ToscanaItaly201997
Bibi Graetz, Testamatta, ToscanaItaly202097
Masseto, ToscanaItaly201997
Parusso, Riserva Oro Vigna Munie, BaroloItaly201397
Luce, ToscanaItaly201997
Michele Chiarlo, Cerequio, BaroloItaly201896
Ornellaia, Bolgheri (Superiore)Italy201996
Orma, , ToscanaItaly202096
Allegrini, La Poja, Amarone della ValpolicellaItaly201795
Giovanni Rosso, , Barolo (Ceretto)Italy201895
Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo, Brunello di MontalcinoItaly201795
Tenuta Sant'Antonio, Manfro, Amarone della ValpolicellaItaly201895
Ornellaia, Bianco, ToscanaItaly201995
Alberelli di Giodo, Terre SicilianeItaly202093
Tenuta Sant'Antonio, Lilium Est Riserva, Amarone della ValpolicellaItaly201294
Castello di Fonterutoli, Concerto, ToscanaItaly202094
Luce, Brunello di MontalcinoItaly201794
Giovanni Rosso, EtnaItaly201994
Castellare di Castellina, I Sodi di San Niccolò, ToscanaItaly201894
Orma, Passi di Orma, BolgheriItaly202093
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Oreno, ToscanaItaly202093
Caiarossa, , ToscanaItaly201993
Fattoria Petrolo, Petrolo Galatrona, Valdarno di SopraItaly202093
Podere Giodo, , Brunello di MontalcinoItaly201893
Poggio Antico, Riserva, Brunello di MontalcinoItaly201693
Ornellaia, Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia, ToscanaItaly202093
Podere Giodo, La Quinta, ToscanaItaly202193
Fattoria Petrolo, Boggina C Riserva, Valdarno di SopraItaly202093
Alberelli di Giodo, , Terre SicilianeItaly202193
Ornellaia, Le Volte, ToscanaItaly202092
Ornellaia, Le Serre Nuove Dell'Ornellaia, BolgheriItaly201992
Luce, Luce Lux Vitis, ToscanaItaly201892
Masseto, Massetino, ToscanaItaly202092
Feudo Maccari, Family and Friends Bianco, Terre SicilianeItaly202092
Passopisciaro, Animardente, EtnaItaly201992
Poggio Antico, Rosso di MontalcinoItaly202092
Poggio Antico, Brunello di MontalcinoItaly201792
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Crognolo, ToscanaItaly202091
Luce, Lucente, ToscanaItaly201991
Castello di Fonterutoli, Philip, ToscanaItaly201991
Fattoria Petrolo, Bòggina B, ToscanaItaly202089
Destiny Bay, Magna Praemia, Waiheke IslandNew Zealand201997
Craggy Range, Aroha, Te Muna Road, MartinboroughNew Zealand202095
Craggy Range, Le Sol, Gimblett GravelsNew Zealand202095
Klein Constantia, Vin de Constance, ConstantiaSouth Africa201998
Telmo Rodriguez, Yjar, Rioja (Alavesa)Spain201897
CVNE, Real de Asua Carromaza, RiojaSpain201995
Favia, Cero Sur, Napa Valley (Coombsville)USA2019100
Inglenook, Rubicon, Napa Valley (Rutherford)USA201998
Joseph Phelps, Insignia, Napa ValleyUSA201997
Promontory, , Napa ValleyUSA201798
L'Aventure, Estate Cuvée, Paso Robles (Willow Creek)USA202097
Opus One, , Napa Valley (Oakville)USA201998
Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (Rutherford)USA201997
Peter Michael, Au Paradis, Napa Valley (Oakville)USA201997
Morlet Family Vineyards, Cœur de Vallée, Napa ValleyUSA201996
Favia, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (Coombsville)USA201996
Dalla Valle Vineyards, Maya, Napa Valley (Oakville)USA201995
L'Aventure, Côte à Côte, Paso RoblesUSA202094
Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa ValleyUSA201994
Quintessa, , Napa Valley (Rutherford)USA201996
Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma CountyUSA201995
Quintessa, Illumination Sauvignon Blanc,USA202194
Peter Michael, Les Pavots, Napa Valley (St Helena)USA201994
L'Aventure, Optimus, Paso Robles (Willow Creek)USA202093
Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma CountyUSA201994
Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma CountyUSA201994
Opus One, Ouverture, Napa Valley (Oakville)USA93
Inglenook, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (Rutherford)USA201994
Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Napa Valley (Rutherford)USA202091

