September releases 2023 on the Place de Bordeaux

New vintages of renowned wines from France and beyond, including Italy, the US, Australia, Argentina, Chile, China, New Zealand and South Africa, are being launched this month via Bordeaux's famous distribution network.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 104 wines being released on the Place de Bordeaux this September.

Wines are listed white then red, in score order, by country. Click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


Producer Country Vintage Score Notes
White
Zuccardi, Fosil, Uco ValleyArgentina202295
Zuccardi, Botanico, Uco Valley (Gualtallary)Argentina202294
Red
Catena Zapata, Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae, Uco ValleyArgentina202098
Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata, MendozaArgentina202097
Zuccardi, Finca Canal Uco, Uco Valley (Paraje Altamira)Argentina202096
Zuccardi, Aluvional, Uco Valley (Gualtallary)Argentina202096
Viña Cobos, Malbec, Uco ValleyArgentina202096
Bodegas Caro, MendozaArgentina202195
Cheval des Andes, Uco ValleyArgentina202095
Zuccardi, Aluvional, Uco Valley (Paraje Altamira)Argentina202095
La Violeta, MendozaArgentina201494
White
Kracher, Trockenbeerenauslese Grande Cuvée N° 4, Nouvelle Vague, BurgenlandAustria202098
Cloudburst, Chardonnay, Margaret RiverAustralia202197
Red
Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz, Clare ValleyAustralia201998
Cloudburst, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret RiverAustralia202097
Wynns, John Riddoch, CoonawarraAustralia202096
Viñedo Chadwick, Alto MaipoChile202198
Seña, Aconcagua ValleyChile202197
Clos Apalta, ApaltaChile202097
Santa Rita, Casa Real Reserve, Alto MaipoChile202096
Montes, Muse, Alto MaipoChile202096
Seña, Rocas de Seña, Aconcagua ValleyChile202194
Clos Apalta, Petit Clos, ApaltaChile202093
White - Sparkling
Lanson, Le Clos Lanson, ChampagneFrance200897
Philipponnat, Clos des Goisses, Champagne, 2014France201497
Thiénot, La Vigne aux Gamins Extra Brut, Champagne, 2011France201197
Philipponnat, Clos des Goisses L.V., ChampagneFrance199896
Château d'Avize - Leclerc Briant, Blanc de Blancs, ChampagneFrance201395
Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Blancs de Blancs, ChampagneFrance201395
White
Domaine de la Chapelle, Le Chevalier de Sterimberg, HermitageFrance202196
Domaine Chapuis, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, BurgundyFrance202095
Domaine de Terrebrune, Blanc, BandolFrance202293
Domaine de Baronarques, Blanc, LimouxFrance202193
Domaine Chapuis, Chorey-lès-Beaune, BurgundyFrance202092
La Bouche du Roi, Le Grand Lever, Ile de FranceFrance202292
La Bouche du Roi, Grande Vue, Ile de FranceFrance202290
La Bouche du Roi, Les Louis d'Or, Ile de FranceFrance202288
Rosé
Philipponnat, Les Cintres, ChampagneFrance201299
Barons de Rothschild, Rare collection Rosé, ChampagneFrance201394
Red
Domaine de la Chapelle, La Chapelle, HermitageFrance202196
Château de Beaucastel, Beaucastel Hommage à Jaques Perrin, Châteauneuf-du-PapeFrance202195
Les Héritiers Saint-Genys, Clos Marcilly Monopole, Mercurey (1er Cru), BurgundyFrance202194
Domaine Chapuis, Aloxe-Corton (1er Cru), BurgundyFrance202094
Red
Domaine de Terrebrune, BandolFrance202094
Odyssée, Vin de FranceFrance202094
Les Héritiers Saint-Genys, Aux Charmes, Beaujolais (Morgon)France202093
Château d'Aussières, Corbieres, Languedoc-RoussillonFrance201994
Domaine Chapuis, Aloxe-Corton, BurgundyFrance202093
Domaine de Baronarques, Rouge, Limoux, Languedoc-RoussillonFrance202193
La Bouche du Roi, Abondance, Ile de FranceFrance202291
La Bouche du Roi, Coquilles Rouges, Ile de FranceFrance202289
Domaine de Baronarques, Capitelle de Baronarques, Limoux, Languedoc-RoussillonFrance202189
La Bouche du Roi, Les Trois Corneilles, Ile de FranceFrance202288
White
Bibi Graetz, Colore Bianco, ToscanaItaly202296
Alberelli di Giodo, Carricante, Terre SicilianeItaly202295
Famille Moretti Cuseri, Animalucente, Etna BiancoItaly202294
Giovanni Rosso, Etna BiancoItaly202294
Bibi Graetz, Testamatta Bianco, ToscanaItaly202294
Feudo Maccari, Family and Friends, Terre SicilianeItaly202192
Family and Friends, Firrau, Terre Sicilian BiancoItaly202191
Red
Masseto, ToscanaItaly2020100
Allegrini, Fieramonte, Amarone della Valpolicella (Classico)Italy2016100
Bibi Graetz, Colore, ToscanaItaly202199
Allegrini, La Poja, Amarone della ValpolicellaItaly201898
Castello di Fonterutoli, Siepi, ToscanaItaly202197
Petrolo, Galatrona, Valdarno di SopraItaly202197
Antinori, Solaia, ToscanaItaly202097
Bibi Graetz, Testamatta, ToscanaItaly202197
Castello di Fonterutoli, Concerto, ToscanaItaly202196
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Oreno, ToscanaItaly202196
Tenuta La Massa, Giorgio Primo , ToscanaItaly201996
Tenuta Sant'Antonio, Manfro Amarone, Amarone della ValpolicellaItaly201996
Giovanni Rosso, Barolo (Ceretta)Italy201995
Parusso, Riserva, Oro, Vigna Munie, Barolo (Bussia)Italy201495
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Orma, BolgheriItaly202195
Podere Giodo, Brunello di MontalcinoItaly201995
Caiarossa, ToscanaItaly202094
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Sette, ToscanaItaly202094
Giovanni Rosso, EtnaItaly202093
Alberelli di Giodo, Terre SicilianeItaly202193
Masseto, Massetino, ToscanaItaly202193
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Pasi di Orma, BolgheriItaly202192
Animardente, EtnaItaly202091
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Crognolo, ToscanaItaly202191
Sweet
Klein Constantia, Vin de Constance, ConstantiaSouth Africa202096
White
De La Riva, Vino de Pasto Macharnudo, San Cayetano,Spain202298
Red
Telmo Rodriguez, Yjar, Rioja (Alavesa)Spain201998
CVNE, Real de Asúa Carromaza, RiojaSpain202097
Marqués de Riscal, Tapias de Marqués de Riscal, RiojaSpain202096
Viñedos de Matallana, Ribera del DueroSpain202095
Adega Algueira, Dolio, Ribeira SacraSpain201993
White
Quintessa, Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, Napa County and Sonoma CountyUSA202193
White
Dalla Valle Vineyards, Maya, Napa Valley (Oakville)USA202099
Paul Hobbs, Cristina's Signature, Nathan Coombs Estate, Napa Valley (Coombsville)USA202098
Quintessa, Napa Valley (Rutherford)USA202098
Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour, Napa ValleyUSA202097
Favia, Cerro Sur, Napa ValleyUSA201497
Favia, Coombsville, Napa Valley (Coombsville)USA202097
Morlet Family Vineyards, Coueur de Vallée, Napa Valley (Oakville)USA202097
Inglenook, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (Rutherford)USA202096
Chappellet, Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa ValleyUSA201996
Chappellet, Pritchard Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa ValleyUSA201996
Inglenook, Rubicon, Napa Valley (Rutherford)USA202095
Appassionata, Pinot Noir, Fortissimo, Willamette Valley (Dundee Hills)USA201295

See also

Tasting September fine wine releases via the Bordeaux Place 2023