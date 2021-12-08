After tasting more than 1,200 Rhône 2020 en primeur samples, Matt Walls has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 88 Southern Rhône wines that scored 94 points and above.


Wines are listed white then red in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Château RayasChâteauneuf-du-Pape202099
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Château de Beaucastel, Roussanne Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Château La Nerthe, Clos de BeauvenirChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine de Beaurenard, BoisrenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Alain Jaume & Fils, La FontaineChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine de la Janasse, PrestigeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
La Bastide St-Dominique, ChapelleChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Château de FonsaletteCôtes du Rhône202095
Château de Nalys, Grand VinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine André Mathieu, Vin di FelibreChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine de la Solitude, Vin de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine de MarcouxChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Le Clos du Caillou, Les SafresChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Château de Montfaucon, Vin de Madame la ComtesseLirac202094
Château de Vaudieu, Clos du BelvédèreChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Château des Fines Roches, Cuvée des Fines RochesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Château La NertheChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Clos du Mont-OlivetChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine Alary, L'EstevenasCairanne202094
Domaine de la JanasseChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine du Pegau, Cuvée RéservéeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine du Vieux TélégrapheChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine la Monardière, GaléjadeVacqueyras202094
Domaine le Sang des Cailloux, Un Sang BlancVacqueyras202094
Domaine Montirius, MinéralVacqueyras202094
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure RoussanneChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine Moulin-la-Viguerie, La Combe des RieuTavel202094
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Domaine de la Janasse, ChaupinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202098
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques PerrinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Château RayasChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, RéservéChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine de Marcoux, Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Domaine Saint Préfert, ColombisChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Rotem & Mounir Saouma, Amphore BigotChâteauneuf-du-Pape202097
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Château de FonsaletteCôtes du Rhône202096
Château de St Cosme, Le ClauxGigondas202096
Château Rayas, PignanChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine de Beaurenard, BoisrenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine de la Janasse, Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine du Vieux TélégrapheChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine Roger Sabon, Le Secret des SabonChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine Santa Duc, La Crau OuestChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
La Bastide St-Dominique, Les HespéridesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
La Bastide St-Dominique, Secrets de PignanChâteauneuf-du-Pape202096
Domaine Alary, L'EstevenasCairanne202095
Domaine Chante Cigale, PIChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine CharvinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric 'Le Grand Pin'Châteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine de la Solitude, Vin de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine du Grapillon d'Or, ExcellenceGigondas202095
Domaine la Barroche, PureChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Cuvée Impériale - Vignes CentenairesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine Saint-Préfert, Isabel FerrandoChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Domaine Santa Duc, Le Pied de BaudChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
M Chapoutier, Pie VIChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Moulin de la Gardette, VentabrenGigondas202095
PiedlongChâteauneuf-du-Pape202095
Château de la Gardine, ImmortelleChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Château de St Cosme, Hominis FidesGigondas202094
Clos St Michel, M MChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine Chante Cigale, Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric 'La Guigasse'Châteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, Le Haut LieuxChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine de Saje, Marquis Anselme MathieuChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine des Bosquets, La CollineGigondas202094
Domaine des Bosquets, Le Plateau...Gigondas202094
Domaine du Bosquet des Papes, Chante Le Merle - Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine du Bosquet des Papes, Les Sens de PignanChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine du Gour de Chaulé, TraditionGigondas202094
Domaine du Grapillon d'Or, Cuvée 1806Gigondas202094
Domaine du Pegau, Cuvée RéservéeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine du Père Caboche, Vieilles Vignes Elisabeth ChambellanChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine le Sang des Cailloux, LopyVacqueyras202094
Domaine Les Goubert, Cuvée FlorenceGigondas202094
Domaine Olivier Hillaire, Les TerrassesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Domaine RichaudCairanne202094
Domaine Richaud, L'EbrescadeCairanne202094
Domaine Santa Duc, Clos Derrière VieilleGigondas202094
Domaine Santa Duc, Les Hautes GarriguesGigondas202094
Domaine Santa Duc, Les Saintes ViergesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Julien Masquin, Si… rareChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Le Clos des Cazaux, Le SouirasGigondas202094
Le Clos du Caillou, Les QuartzChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094
Rotem & Mounir Saouma, OmniaChâteauneuf-du-Pape202094

