Effervescent Italian style: Asti DOCG

We all enjoy small indulgences; little treats that simply make life sweeter. Italians know this well: they embrace la dolce vita – the sweet life – making time for everyday pleasures, from spending time with friends and family to relishing good food and wine.

Right across Italy you’ll find countless local food and wine pairings that embody this ethos. Take Piedmont in the northwest, home to Asti Spumante DOCG and Moscato d’Asti DOCG – two premium sparkling and semi-sparkling wine styles that should be on every wine lover’s radar.

Moscato d’Asti: A match made in heaven

One of the ultimate Italian pairings originated in Piedmont: Moscato d’Asti and zabaione. This airy whipped dessert is made from egg yolks, sugar and sweet wine, traditionally served with rich buttery biscuits. A glass of lightly sparkling Moscato d’Asti elevates this sweet treat to a sublime indulgence.

Made from the aromatic Moscato Bianco grape, Moscato d’Asti is characterised by its gently sweet honeyed notes of peach and orange blossom, which harmoniously complement the mellow eggy flavours of the dessert. Meanwhile, vibrant acidity adds freshness and elegance to the match, cleansing the palate and lifting the rich notes of the dessert. Indeed, it’s a pairing that perfectly reflects the diverse richness of Piedmontese culture.

Because in Piedmont, sweet wines aren’t just for dessert. Locals also enjoy a glass of Moscato d’Asti with tagliere: platters of cured meats, regional cheeses, olives, figs and nuts. The sweetness of the wine offers a satisfying contrast to savoury and salty flavours, turning a simple antipasti into a memorable moment to savour.

Asti Spumante: A versatile pairing partner

It’s the same story for Asti Spumante, also crafted in Piedmont from Moscato Bianco, but with a slightly drier flavour profile – typically including notes of peach, pear, tropical fruit, elderflower and acacia – more persistent bubbles and a higher alcohol content. While Moscato d’Asti is around 5-5.5% alcohol, Asti Spumante is 7-9%, whilst the dry styles can reach 11%. Their naturally lower abv makes both wines a great choice for anyone in search of accessible low-alcohol sparkling options.

Thanks to Asti Spumante’s effervescence and lively acidity, it’s a surprisingly delicious match for salty, fatty and umami-rich foods, pairing beautifully with strong cheeses such as Pecorino or Gorgonzola, as well as cured meats like Prosciutto and speck. This contrasting balance between sweet and savoury taps into the historic gastronomic traditions of Piedmont, where locals have been eating and drinking this way for centuries.

So to add a little Italian sparkle to your life – whatever the occasion – seek out the DOCG wines of Asti. Whether you enjoy Moscato d’Asti with a bowl of ripe red summer berries; or pair Asti Spumante with panettone for your festive celebrations. Graze on salted almonds with an aperitivo of Moscato d’Asti; or enjoy a simple snack of punchy blue cheese and elegant Asti Spumante. You’ll discover that there are countless ways to savour la dolce vita…

Share your favourite #AstiPairing #AstiDOCG pairings with us on Instagram

Discover more about Asti DOCG

Connect on

Read more about Asti DOCG