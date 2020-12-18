Maison Ventenac’s latest cuvée Le Paria

Our philosophy has always been to take wine off its pedestal. The winegrowing aristocracy and excessive luxury are anathema to us and in fact feel like an insult to the inherent ethos of our profession.

Core goal

Our overriding mission is that the simple pleasure derived from having a glass of wine should remain accessible to all, without making a lot of fuss about it or falling prey to one-upmanship.

This is why we like to express ourselves through single varietals. They encapsulate all of the above – the aromatic expression of a grape variety in a particular site, a strong identity due to a single focus, and therefore some self-evident conclusions when it comes to tasting them.

These are wines that make a lasting impression. They are markers of flavour. A single-focus, or monolithic wine, is not an insult for us, but rather the epitome of a forthright, straightforward, authentic and ultimately simple wine. These descriptors appeal to us.

We want wines with a strong identity – assertive wines, ones that are not pretentious but not without ambition.

Terroir & winemaking

Our wines are imbued with saline, iodine and chalky touches from the limestone seam, specific to the village of Ventenac, located in the South of France nearby Carcassonne, which cuts through the soils.

We practise organic vineyard management which shows respect for biodiverity and allows the wild ferements to develop effortlessly.

We don’t add any sulphites to the crop so that the yeast can do what it’s supposed to do, and that is to guarantee fermentation. The result is juicier wines stemming from gentler, more consistent and better-integrated tannin extraction.

New cuvée

Le Paria is part of our Dissident range, the flag-bearers of the knowledge and skill of Maison Ventenac.

Stamped Vin de France, this cuvée follows, like its predecessors, the path of transgression. Le Paria excels in its freshness, juiciness and minerality. A juicy, delicate and explosive wine.

Fresh and intense, it is an unusal Grenache which will make you consider the variety again after tasting this one. Le Paria will change your mind.