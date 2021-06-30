Tuscany banner

After tasting 262 Tuscan wines from Chianti Classico, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano and Brunello di Montalcino, Michaela Morris has given her verdict on the latest releases from the region.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all the wines she tasted scoring 94 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
FuligniBrunello di Montalcino99
Conti CostantiBrunello di Montalcino98
Il Marroneto, Madonna delle GrazieBrunello di Montalcino98
Canalicchio di Sopra, La CasacciaBrunello di Montalcino97
Casanova di Neri, Tenuta NuovaBrunello di Montalcino97
Le ChiuseBrunello di Montalcino97
Le Ragnaie, Vigna VecchiaBrunello di Montalcino97
PadellettiBrunello di Montalcino97
San Polino, HelichrysumBrunello di Montalcino97
Sesta di SopraBrunello di Montalcino97
Casanova di Neri, CerretaltoBrunello di Montalcino97
Baricci, MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino96
Poggio di SottoBrunello di Montalcino96
Silvio Nardi, ManachiaraBrunello di Montalcino96
Biondi-SantiBrunello di Montalcino96
Altesino, MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino95
Argiano, Vigna del SuoloBrunello di Montalcino95
Casanova di NeriBrunello di Montalcino95
Castello Romitorio, Filo di SetaBrunello di Montalcino95
Il MarronetoBrunello di Montalcino95
Il PoggioneBrunello di Montalcino95
La MagiaBrunello di Montalcino95
Le Ragnaie, Casanovina MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino95
LisiniBrunello di Montalcino95
Gaja, Pieve Santa Restituta SugarilleBrunello di Montalcino95
San PolinoBrunello di Montalcino95
SestiBrunello di Montalcino95
Tassi, Giuseppe TassiBrunello di Montalcino95
Lisini, UgolaiaBrunello di Montalcino95
AltesinoBrunello di Montalcino94
Canalicchio di SopraBrunello di Montalcino94
Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, PianrossoBrunello di Montalcino94
Gianni BrunelliBrunello di Montalcino94
Podere GiodoBrunello di Montalcino94
La Cerbaiola di SalvioniBrunello di Montalcino94
La Magia, CiliegioBrunello di Montalcino94
Le PotazzineBrunello di Montalcino94
Le RagnaieBrunello di Montalcino94
Silvio Nardi, Poggio DoriaBrunello di Montalcino94
TalentiBrunello di Montalcino94
Talenti, PieroBrunello di Montalcino94
Tassi, ColombaioBrunello di Montalcino94
Tenuta San Giorgio, UgolforteBrunello di Montalcino94
Val di Suga, Vigna SpuntaliBrunello di Montalcino94
ValdicavaBrunello di Montalcino94
Fuligni, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino97
Padelletti, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino97
Canalicchio di Sopra, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino96
La Magia, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino96
Lisini, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino96
Sesti, Phenomena RiservaBrunello di Montalcino96
Baricci, Nello RiservaBrunello di Montalcino95
Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Vigna di Pianrosso Santa Caterina d'Oro RiservaBrunello di Montalcino95
Conti Costanti, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino95
Biondi-Santi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino95
Altesino, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino94
Caprili, AdAlberto RiservaBrunello di Montalcino94
Castello Romitorio, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino94
Gianni Brunelli, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino94
Il Poggione, Vigna Paganelli RiservaBrunello di Montalcino94
Sassetti Livio, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino94
Siro Pacenti, PS RiservaBrunello di Montalcino94
Tassi, Franci RiservaBrunello di Montalcino94
Rocca di Montegrossi, Vigneto San Marcellino Gran SelezioneChianti (Classico)96
Monte Bernardi, Sa'etta RiservaChianti (Classico)95
Fèlsina, Colonia Gran SelezioneChianti (Classico)95
Fontodi, Vigna del Sorbo Gran SelezioneChianti (Classico)95
Castello di Monsanto, Il Poggio Gran SelezioneChianti (Classico)95
Le Cinciole, Aluigi Gran SelezioneChianti (Classico)95
Poggerino, RiservaChianti (Classico)94
San Giusto a Rentennano, Baròncole RiservaChianti (Classico)94
L'Erta di Radda, RiservaChianti (Classico)94
Val delle Corti, RiservaChianti (Classico)94
Castello di Volpaia, Puro Gran SelezioneChianti (Classico)94
Le Miccine, Gran SelezioneChianti (Classico)94
Istine, Vigna CavarchioneChianti (Classico)94
Boscarelli, Costa GrandeVino Nobile di Montepulciano94

