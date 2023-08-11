Willamette Valley 2021 score table

After tasting 180 wines from the 2021 vintage in the Willamette Valley, Clive Pursehouse presents a mix of top scorers, solid performers and wines to seek out.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 68 wines that scored 94 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Bethel Heights, Casteel Estate Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202197
Martin Woods, Hyland Vineyard Pinot Noir, McMinnvilleWillamette Valley202197
Walter Scott, Freedom Hill Vineyard Chardonnay, Mt. PisgahWillamette Valley202197
Walter Scott, X Novo Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202197
Beaux Frères, Upper Terrace Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202196
Bethel Heights, Casteel Estate Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202196
Bergström, Silice, Chehalem MountainsWillamette Valley202196
Cristom Vineyards, Seven Springs Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202196
Eyrie Vineyards, Daphne Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202196
Eyrie Vineyards, The Eyrie Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202196
Eyrie Vineyards, The Eyrie Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202196
Hundred Suns, Sequitur Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202196
Lingua Franca, Bunker Hill Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202196
Martin Woods, Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay,Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202196
Walter Scott, Sojeau Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202196
Walter Scott, Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mt. PisgahWillamette Valley202196
Beaux Frères, Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202195
Big Table Farm, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Cristom Vineyards, Eileen Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Cristom Vineyards, Jessie Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Cristom Vineyards, Louise Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Cristom Vineyards, Louise Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Hundred Suns, Own Rooted Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202195
Ken Wright Cellars, Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mt PisgahWillamette Valley202195
Ken Wright Cellars, Pinot Noir, Yamhill-CarltonWillamette Valley202195
Lingua Franca, Estate Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Lingua Franca, The Plow Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Martin Woods, Jessie James Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Martin Woods, Koosah Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Martin Woods, Pearlstad Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202195
Nicolas-Jay, Bishop Creek Chardonnay, Yamhill-CarltonWillamette Valley202195
Beaux Frères, Sequitir Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202194
Bergström, Bergström Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Bergström, Cumberland ReserveWillamette Valley202194
Bergström, Le Pré du Col Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202194
Bergström, Winery Block Pinot Noir, Chehalem MountainsWillamette Valley202194
Bethel Heights, Estate Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202194
Big Table Farm, Earth Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202194
Brick House, Evelyn's Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202194
Brick House, Les Dijonnais Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202194
Brickhouse, Select Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202194
Cristom Vineyards, Marjorie Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202194
Domaine Serene, Triple Crown Vineyard, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Dusky Goose, Chardonnay Willamette Valley202194
Dusky Goose, Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Eyrie Vineyards, Estate Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Eyrie Vineyards, Outcrop Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Eyrie Vineyards, Rolland Green Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Eyrie Vineyards, Sisters Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Hundred Suns, Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202194
Hundred Suns, Bednarik Pinot Noir, Tualatin HillsWillamette Valley202194
Hundred Suns, Carson Phillips Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Hundred Suns, Old Eight Cut ChardonnayWillamette Valley202194
Ken Wright Cellars, Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202194
Ken Wright Cellars, Bryce Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202194
Ken Wright Cellars, Guadalupe Vineyard Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202194
Lemelson Vineyards, Barrel Select Reserve ChardonnayWillamette Valley202194
Martin Woods, Yamhill Valley Vineyard Chardonnay, McMinnvilleWillamette Valley202194
Nicolas-Jay, Affinités Chardonnay Willamette Valley202194
Nicolas-Jay, Bishop Creek Pinot Noir, Yamhill-CarltonWillamette Valley202194
Nicolas-Jay, Own Rooted Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202194
Nicolas-Jay, Spirit Hill Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202194
Nicolas-Jay, Temperance Hill Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202194
Sokol Blosser Winery, Temperance Hill Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202194
Soléna Estate, Domaine Danielle Laurent Vineyard Chardonnay, Yamhill-CarltonWillamette Valley202194
Trisaetum, Wichmann Dundee Estate Riesling, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202194
Walter Scott, Cuvée Anne ChardonnayWillamette Valley202194
Walter Scott, Cuvée Ruth Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202194

See also

Oregon's Willamette Valley 2021: vintage report and top-scoring wines