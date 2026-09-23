In Nova Scotia’s rolling Annapolis Valley, a gentle breeze riffles the vines. A consequence of the world’s most dramatic tidal swings in the nearby Bay of Fundy, this near-constant airflow prevents diseases and insulates this cool-climate appellation when winter temperatures drop below freezing.

Running through western Nova Scotia and demarcated by the pragmatically named North and South Mountains, the Annapolis Valley is a tight-knit community of family-owned farms.

Around a dozen wineries, most practising regenerative viticulture, cluster around the small towns of Grand Pré and Wolfville.

The valley is rich in tourist stops. There’s the UNESCO-inscribed Landscape of Grand Pré, the Bay of Fundy, and the heritage-rich Evangeline Trail driving route, dotted with lobster shacks and historic forts. Even in high summer, however, it can feel wonderfully undiscovered.

Tradition and innovation

Its wine scene has overcome past missteps by leaning into its strengths: vibrant, high-acid whites and world-class traditional method sparkling wines. Three to four years on the lees is the average for the region's sparkling output, even for non-vintage bottles.

In 2012, its regional appellation wine, Tidal Bay, was created to showcase the bracing acidity and minerality that typifies the region’s output.

All expressions of Tidal Bay, which make up about half of Annapolis Valley’s total production, have the low alcohol (around 11%) typical of Nova Scotian wines.

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With a warming climate and sparkling output, the Annapolis Valley draws comparisons to southern England.

But whereas English wine makes use of its geological kinship to Champagne, many Nova Scotian winemakers, growing in predominantly sandy loam soil, hold true to their iconic hybrid variety, L’Acadie Blanc.

There are acres of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir here as well, planted alongside hardy, quick-ripening varieties like Lucie Kuhlmann and Ortega.

This mix has led to a region full of delicious surprises for wine lovers.

Six Annapolis Valley wineries to visit Benjamin Bridge When Benjamin Bridge launched Nova 7 in 2008, this successful, off-dry, low-intervention sparkling wine helped establish Nova Scotia as an up-and-coming wine region. While Nova 7 remains its flagship bottle, Benjamin Bridge also crafts elegant traditional method sparkling. Their stylish tasting space looks out on the Gaspereau Valley – a sub-valley within the Annapolis Valley. Open daily year-round; guided experiences by appointment. Domaine de Grand Pré Named for the adjacent UNESCO-protected Landscape of Grand Pré, Domaine de Grand Pré was Atlantic Canada’s first farm winery. Acquired by the Swiss Stutz family in 1994, guests can now stay in the glossy, modern rooms of the renovated 19th century mansion, ideal for collapsing in after a long dinner at the vineyard’s Le Caveau restaurant. Grand Pré’s Tidal Bay is regularly judged one of the appellation’s finest. Open daily in season. Lightfoot & Wolfville Lightfoot & Wolfville is set on a ridge with far-reaching views over the energetic waters of the Minas Basin. Having farmed here for eight generations, the Lightfoot family diversified into vines in 2009. Chardonnay and L’Acadie Blanc are its most planted varietals across nearly 40 acres of organic and biodynamic-certified terroir. The award-winning vineyard also produces delicious reds, such as its Gamay Noir and Kékfrankos. Its hospitality offering is one of the most polished in the area. Open daily in season. L'Acadie Vineyards This organic-certified, 30-acre Gaspereau Valley vineyard was the first in Nova Scotia to release a traditional method sparkling wine. When 95 points and a gold medal were awarded to L’Acadie’s Prestige Brut Estate at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards, it was testimony to winemaker Bruce Ewert’s focus on L’Acadie Blanc, Nova Scotia’s cold-hardy signature varietal. Its Prestige Brut, which has five years on the lees, offers notes of toasted brioche, jasmine, and crisp green apple with a distinctive salinity on the finish. Open daily in season. Planters Ridge A retirement project by chemical engineer John McLarty and his partner, Lisa Law, Planters Ridge opened its renovated 170-year-old barn doors in 2014. Situated on land that once belonged to New England Planters, Planters Ridge also cultivates 15 acres of vinifera on the south face of North Mountain. ‘Acid is available here,’ John says of Nova Scotia terroir and his quest for balanced wines, ‘but it doesn’t have to take the enamel off your teeth.’ Among the vineyard’s tasty medium-bodied reds – best experienced on the barn’s panoramic terrace – is its rich, award-winning Quintessence, a blend of Lucie Kuhlmann, Castel and Marquette grapes. Open daily in season. Blomidon Estate Winery Set close to the shore of the Minas Basin, the sandy soils of Blomidon Estate’s lower fields are often submerged beneath the fluctuating tides. The winery produces around 60,000 bottles annually that head winemaker, Simon Rafuse, accurately describes as 'light on their feet and full of fresh fruit'. Linear, elegant acidity from attack to finish equips its crémants and brut reserves for superb longevity in the cellar. Open daily June through October.

My perfect day in Annapolis Valley

(Image credit: Jessica Emin)

Morning

If it’s the weekend, begin with a lobster roll and a chilled Domaine de Grand Pré Tidal Bay at Longfellow Restaurant in Grand Pré. As you wait for the vineyards to open (from 10am), explore Wolfville’s pretty waterfront trails with a free bike or e-bike from Wolfville Recreation Centre.

Lunch and Afternoon

Either hire the knowledgeable Stephanie Duchon of Wine & Vine Tours for a private, tailored itinerary; hop-on-and-off the Magic Winery Bus, or go it alone.

A lunchtime flight of wines at Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards is a must, paired with salt-sharp East Coast oysters and indulgent bacon and bay scallops.

Drive to L'Acadie Vineyards in the Gaspereau Valley for the region’s finest sparkling expressions of L’Acadie Blanc.

Alternatively, return to Grand Pré for afternoon High Tea (book ahead) in the tranquil gardens concealed behind Tangled Garden’s preserves and liqueur shop.

Evening

Return to Grand Pré for your reservation at the stand-out Le Caveau. Plump for the four-course tasting menu, with dishes like Parisian Tartare paired with the creamy red fruit of the winery’s luscious Brut Rosé.

Your Annapolis Valley address book

Accommodation

The Inn at Grand Pré Winery

Located in a historic UNESCO-designated district, this six-room inn set on a vineyard offers modern comforts, warm apple scones for breakfast, and a bed in walking distance of the valley’s most sophisticated restaurant.

Queen Anne Inn

At the western end of the valley in historic Annapolis Royal, check in to the Queen Anne Inn – a handsome mansion attired in period gilt and lace. Highlights include a three-course breakfast, four-poster beds, and outstanding water pressure.

Restaurants

Le Caveau

Acclaimed winery restaurant at Domaine de Grand Pré ideal for elegant terrace lunches or wine-paired dinners.

The regional fine-dining menu highlights seasonal Nova Scotian seafood and farm-to-table produce, with a wine list offering local as well as global coverage.

Hall's Harbour Lobster Pound

Several storeys of lobster-eating goodness set above a pebble beach rich in driftwood.

Grab a famed lobster roll or choose a small-to-jumbo lobster from the tanks. If you’ve arrived at low tide, marvel at the harbour filling rapidly with the incoming Bay of Fundy tide.

Shopping

Stop by Fox Hill Cheese House for artisanal maritime cheeses and washed-rind local heroes like Valley Gold.

If flying out of Halifax, look for Liquid Assets post-security; this shop offers a good selection of Annapolis Valley wines to carry onto your flight.

Pair it with a live carry-on lobster available from the airport’s Clearwater Seafoods.

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