Henschke, Hill of Grace Eden Valley 2016 99 View Stephen and Prue Henschke are the fifth generation in charge of Henschke’s highly regarded wines, with a focus on purity and terroir, using traditional winemaking techniques. Hill of Grace is Henschke’s most renowned vineyard, producing wonderful Shiraz from just 4 hectares, with the first vines planted here in 1860. Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW: Lots of black fruit with a hint of dried herbs. Oak spice gently wraps around the fruit, tannins firm but fine grained. Lovely wine. Stefan Neumann MS: Elevated dark fruit with spice, chocolate and dried flowers. So inviting. Perfect execution of aromas and flavours. Perfection in a glass. This is heaven on earth. Matt Walls: Polished leather and menthol, this has a sense of measure and elegance. Generous, silky, rounded. Fruity but not sweet. A very long finish, it’s almost endless. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Huon Hooke.

Click to see full details

Cape Landing, Blackwood Cabernet Sauvignon Margaret River 2019 98 View Cape Landing is an independent family-owned winery making classic Margaret River wines. Single-vineyard wines are made in order to reflect the style of each plot, integrating biodiversity, restoration and the maintenance of native species in the vineyards. The finest parcels of fruit from each vintage are selected for Blackwood Cabernet Sauvignon, and production is generally restricted to 1,800 bottles per year. Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW: Fragrant with notes of dill and rosemary. Loads of blackcurrant mixed with woodsmoke and spice. Acidity adds an element of freshness. Stefan Neumann MS: This is a highly perfumed style. Shows ripeness of dark fruit but it’s not too fruity or intense. Has a remarkable balance of power and concentration yet elegance. Matt Walls: A perfumed, pure Cabernet Sauvignon that feels very Margaret River; elegant, refined, pure. Very silky, velvety, plush, but still fresh and harmonious. Very seductive. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Rupert Owen.

Click to see full details

Château Lynch-Moussas Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2016 97 View Peppery and earthy nose with cedary scents under blackcurrant and minty aromas. Firm tannins on the palate supported by a wonderful black fruit concentration, and a balancing freshness and precision. Classic and harmonious. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Natalie Earl.

Click to see full details

Il Marroneto Brunello di Montalcino 2016 97 View Classical nose of red cherries, sweet juicy plums, tea leaves, rose petals and dried mushrooms with a touch of spice and hints of dried herbs. Dense palate with a great impact and precision, assertive tannins and crisp acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2038. Nominated by: Alessandra Piubello.

Click to see full details

La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 890 Rioja 2005 97 View Deep and powerful, showing all the spectrum of Rioja in its full glory with a surprising amount of fruit on the nose alongside mushrooms, spice and vanilla. Some serious concentration on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Sarah Jane Evans MW.

Click to see full details

La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 904 Rioja 2011 97 View Lovely intensity on the nose, with savoury smoked meat under thyme and rosemary nuances, and classic red fruit aromas. Plush and fruity with smooth tannins and harmonious acidity. Graceful and elegant, very long. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Laura Bianco.

Click to see full details

Felton Road, Calvert Pinot Noir Bannockburn 2019 96 View Beautifully concentrated nose with ripe strawberries and raspberries, black cherry and hints of star anise and delicate oak spices. Smooth and intense on the palate with a fantastic balance and purity of fruit. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2042. Nominated by: Bob Campbell MW.

Click to see full details

Pasqua, Mai dire Mai Amarone della Valpolicella 2012 96 View Restrained, classic nose showing notes of red cherry compote, sweet spices, smoky woodfire and nuances of anise and earthy notes. It offers a wealth of concentration on the palate with a balanced bright acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Stephen Hobley.

Click to see full details

Produttori del Barbaresco Barbaresco 2017 96 View Aromatic notes of dried sage and rosemary combined with juicy ripe red cherries with tar and red roses undertones. Very silky and ripe, approachable on the palate with a great fine-grained tannic structure. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Justin Knock MW.

Click to see full details

Thymiopoulos Vineyards, Vrana Petra Naoussa 2017 96 View Crunchy red fruits on the nose, with floral notes of dried roses, dried cherry, red plums and aromatic herbs. Beautifully integrated tannic structure with a lively freshness. Earthy, persistent finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2042. Nominated by: Anthony Rose.

Click to see full details

Argento, Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec Uco Valley (Altamira) 2019 95 View Complex nose displaying scents of ripe black currant, plums, perfumed flowers and herbs with hints of smoked meat. Delightfully fresh and drinkable, with lots of firm tannins and a great elegance. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Amanda Barnes.

Click to see full details

Cafaggio, Villa Cafaggio Chianti (Classico) 2018 95 View Aromatic note of dried herbs with liquorice elements, some sweet spices and ripe red fruit notes. Zesty on the palate with some serious depth and drive, elegant and fresh, harmonious style. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Peter Czismadia Honigh.

Click to see full details

Boekenhoutskloof, Syrah 2018 95 View Big and bold with plenty of smoky elements, barbecue notes and dried blue and black berries with aromatic herbs nuances. Smooth and silky with subtle ripe tannins, light in body. Quite fresh, defined and delicious. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Tina Gellie.

Click to see full details

Château Lancyre, Coste d'Aleyrac Pic St-Loup 2019 95 View Aromatic and fresh nose with olive notes, tomato tapenade, lavender, plums, camphor and violets over nuances of creamy oak and leather. Rich and full on the palate with plenty of smooth tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Michael Denton.

Click to see full details

Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan 2019 95 View Restrained nose with complex aromas of blackcurrants, dark plums and tobacco. Gentle and plush in style, with gravelly tannins and a crisp acidity. Seriously wonderful and complex expression of a modern Bordeaux. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Jane Anson.

Click to see full details

Cillar de Silos, Crianza 2018 95 View Highly seductive aromas of refined dark fruit with layers of spice and smoke. Refined elegance on the palate, with a bright acidity and fine-grained tannins, precise in style, fresh and focused. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Simon Field MW.

Click to see full details

Dagaz, Kolwe Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 95 View Attractive aromas showing generous blackcurrants, blackberries, mint chocolate and hints of leafy notes. Fine, elegant and fresh, yet showing a serious concentration, velvety tannins and depth. Very long finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Alistair Cooper MW.

Click to see full details

Diamantakos, Xinomavro Naoussa 2018 95 View Delicate nose with crunchy red fruits, spicy cumin, juicy raspberry and peppery cranberry aromas with hints of dried herbs. There is a good amount of concentration on the palate with herbal freshness. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2042. Nominated by: Yiannis Karakasis MW.

Click to see full details

Concha y Toro, Don Melchor Puente Alto 2018 95 View Rich and dense with loads of ripe black fruit, gentle oak spices and hints of smoke and savoury undertones. Deep and concentrated, bold with smooth tannins and a piercing acidity balancing the alcohol. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Alistair Cooper MW.

Click to see full details

I Fabbri Chianti (Classico Riserva) 2016 95 View Energetic and concentrated aromas of dried and pickled cherries, wild strawberries, woody spices and hints of game. Dense and firm on the palate with finely-texture tannins surrounded by a fresh acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Aldo Fiordelli.

Click to see full details

Marta's Vineyard, Signature Reserve Cabernet Franc Luján de Cuyo 2016 95 View Fruity nose with generous blackberry and cassis fruit, a dab of wasabi and sweet milk chocolate over spice and smoke undertones. Luxurious and opulent, quite potent with a well-balanced acidity and long, pure finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Sonja van Praag.

Click to see full details

Paul Lato, Atticus John Sebastiano Vineyard Pinot Noir Santa Barbara County (Santa Rita Hills) 2017 95 View Inviting perfumed aromas of sage and lavender with ripe red cherries, freshly picked red roses and a hint of sweet oak. Dense and ripe expression, very smooth with plenty of substance. Pure and easy to like. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2032. Nominated by: Ronan Sayburn MS.

Click to see full details

Rutini, Apartado Gran Malbec Uco Valley 2019 95 View Savoury and slightly smoky in style, with ripe aromas of raspberry, fresh leaves and hints of black fruit. Fine and concentrated with some lovely uplifting fruit, firm yet fine-grained tannins and a lingering finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2040. Nominated by: Cesar Soler.

Click to see full details

San Leonardo Vigneti delle Dolomiti 2015 95 View Creamy nose, generous and soft with notes of cedar and plummy fruit, with red cherry nuances. Firm on the palate with fine-grained tannins and a crunchy acidic core providing balance. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Jeannie Cho Lee MW.

Click to see full details

Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia Bolgheri (Sassicaia) 2018 95 View Notes of woodsmoke, blackcurrants along with a hint of mint. Nuances of tobacco and cigar box are adding complexity. Dark, dense and highly concentrated style with a spicy character. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Aldo Fiordelli.

Click to see full details

Tinazzi, Feudo Croce Imperio LXXIV Primitivo di Manduria 2019 95 View Full of aromatic lavender, dill, stewed raspberries and concentrated blackberries. Spicy on the palate, with a lovely balance and energy. Very approachable and drinkable, with a lingering fennel finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Stephen Hobley.

Click to see full details

Torbreck, Descendant Barossa Valley 2018 95 View Ripe and rich nose of black plums, dark cherries, blackcurrant, fennel and chocolate notes. Very ripe and full-bodied with elegant velvety tannins. Warm, juicy and concentrated, classically powerful. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Sarah Ahmed.

Click to see full details

Babylonstoren, Shiraz Simonsberg 2019 94 View Perfumed and fresh nose with elegant notes of juicy black fruits seasoned by sweet spices and creamy undertones. Juicy and lengthy, with pliable, well-worked tannins. Fully ripe, defined and elegant. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Michela Nassiz.

Click to see full details

Dei, Madonna della Querce Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2016 94 View Impressive concentration of high-pinched fruit, layered red and black plums with earthy mushrooms and undergrowth tones. Powerful and very rounded with loads of fruit balanced by big, bold tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2025. Nominated by: Barbara Philp MW.

Click to see full details

Château Joanin-Becot Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2018 94 View Ripe and concentrated plummy character on the nose with hints of oaky sweet spices. Rich in the mouth yet showing some restraint. Soft tannins, with a fresh acidity providing balance. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Yohan Castaing.

Click to see full details

La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza Reserva Rioja 2012 94 View Mature nose displaying scents of dried fruit, mushrooms and smoke under oaky spices, sweet coconut and plum sauce notes. Creamy on the palate with strawberry fruit and vanilla flavours. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Beth Willard.

Click to see full details

Capezzana, Villa di Capezzana Carmignano 2018 93 View Concentrated nose of red and black fruits with hints of gentle baking spices and notes of dried mushrooms. Very elegant texture with velvety tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Richard Baudains.

Click to see full details

Castello di Fonterutoli, Badiòla Chianti (Classico Gran Selezione) 2017 93 View Restrained nose of red plums with hints of dried porcini and cloves. Dense and structured, with firm tannins and a light freshness. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Susan Hulme MW.

Click to see full details

Château de Plaisance, Sur la Butte Anjou 2019 93 View Gentle earthiness on the nose with notes of leaves, petrichor, pepper and red currants. Charming palate, inviting and intriguing with fresh acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Tina Gellie.

Click to see full details

KWV, Roodeberg 1949 2017 93 View Ripe and concentrated with smoke notes, cured meat, bramble and blackberries. Rich with a firm structure on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Greg Sherwood MW.

Click to see full details

Moric, Blaufränkisch 2019 93 View Savoury nose with sappy notes of fresh mushrooms and autumn leaf, paprika and blueberry. Juicy, lively and fluid, firm tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2032. Nominated by: James Lawther MW.

Click to see full details

Purcari, Negru de Purcari 2019 93 View Seriously classy nose with some punchy clean ripe dark fruit and red pepper. Lovely concentration and purity, surprisingly long. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Caroline Gilby MW.

Click to see full details

SC Pannell, Tempranillo-Touriga 2018 93 View High pinched perfume and peppery nose with gamey nuances and jammy red fruits. Great concentration and freshness, firm tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Michael Hill Smith MW.

Click to see full details

San Leonardo Vigneti Delle Dolomiti 2016 93 View Cool menthol core to the blackberry fruit with fresh herbal notes. Fresh and crunchy with fresh acidity. Enjoyably textural. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Markus Del Monego MW.

Click to see full details

Viña Ventisquero, Enclave Cabernet Sauvignon Alto Maipo 2014 93 View Jammy black fruit with creamy vanilla and complex savoury and balsamic notes. Fresh on the palate with well-resolved tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Julie Sheppard.

Click to see full details

Bodegas Verum, Ulterior Parcela No. 17 Graciano 2016 92 View Vibrant aromas of earthy violets, herbs, tomato, delicious strawberries and cherries. Ripe and concentrated, deep on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Sarah Jane Evans MW.

Click to see full details

Casa Santos Lima, Quid Pro Quo 2019 92 View Waves of jammy blackberry and blueberry with anise, rosemary and hints of creamy oak. Smooth and concentrated with crisp acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Barbara Philp MW.

Click to see full details

Chabiant, Madrasa 2017 92 View Lovely, lively distinctive nose of sweet cooked plums, vanilla and sweet spices with dried roses and herbs. Soft and rounded palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2026. Nominated by: Simon Field MW.

Click to see full details

Destinos Cruzados, Detrás da Casa Larga Rías Baixas 2019 92 View Smoky nose with earthy and meaty nuances under notes of red cherries and black pepper. Refreshing acidity and lingering finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Beth Willard.

Click to see full details

Establecimientos Juanico, Bizarra Extravaganza Amphora Progreso 2019 92 View Smoked cured meat nose with classy red and black fruit aromas. Huge and muscular yet polished on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Amanda Barnes.

Click to see full details

Ktima Foundi, Xinomavro Naoussa 2016 92 View Ripe aromas of jammy red fruit and earthy nuances. Compact on the palate with rampant tannins and piercing acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2026. Nominated by: Amy Wislocki.

Click to see full details

St Andrea, Bull Egri Bikavér Superior 2019 92 View Savoury style with notes of ripe bramble, leafy black fruits, cinnamon and cloves. Firm tannins and crisp acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2032. Nominated by: Beth Willard.

Click to see full details

Tasca d'Almerita, Rosso del Conte Contea di Sclafani 2016 92 View Liquorice notes with touches of violets and black cherries. Ripe with firm velvety tannins. Complex, precise and delicious. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Michela Nassiz.

Click to see full details

Teperberg, Legacy Cabernet Franc 2018 92 View Full of spice and green bell pepper notes, dried thyme and tarragon. Fresh and juicy with a searing acidity, very assertive. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Michela Nassiz.

Click to see full details

Vilafonté, Seriously Old Dirt 2019 92 View Lovely smoky nose with herbal freshness and hints of black plums with meaty nuances. Vibrant and concentrated, grippy. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Greg Sherwood MW .

Click to see full details

Leyda, Lot 21 Pinot Noir Leyda Valley 2018 92 View Earthy aromas with a savoury character of undergrowth, mushrooms, wood smoke and red fruits. Delicate oak on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Cesar Soler.

Click to see full details

Avondale, Qvevri 2019 91 View Fragrant notes of red berries and herbs with spicy undertones. Smooth tannins and soft fruit on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Fiona McDonald.

Click to see full details

Domaine Jean Claude Courtault, Côte de Grisey Bourgogne (Epineuil) 2019 91 View Lovely savoury nose with some red plums and juicy cherries. Plenty of substance, rounded and spicy palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2031. Nominated by: Rosemary George MW.

Click to see full details

Domaine Vaquer, L'Exception Côtes du Roussillon (Les Aspres) 2016 91 View Powerful nose of chocolatey jammy dark fruits and hints of liquorice. Big, with soft tannins and a balancing acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Rosemary George MW.

Click to see full details

Fattoria di Magliano, Heba Morellino di Scansano 2018 91 View Fresh red fruit, black cherry and blackberry with hints of game. Plenty of fresh, juicy fruit and berry acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Aldo Fiordelli.

Click to see full details

Pitticco, Serika Tazzelenghe Friuli (Colli Orientali) 2019 91 View Lots of ripe black cherries and plums with hints of creamy oak. Very full-bodied and powerful, firm tannic structure. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Michael Garner.

Click to see full details

Tantalus, Reserve Pinot Noir Okanagan Valley 2018 91 View Very savoury style, a smoky and earthy aromatic display with dark plum notes. Gently grippy on the finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Sonja van Praag.

Click to see full details

Thorne & Daughters, Wanderer's Heart 2020 91 View Ripe red and black cherries with gamey notes. Spicy oak on the palate with a firm acidity and tannic structure. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Natalie Earl.

Click to see full details

Vignerons Ardéchois, Monnaie d'Or Chatus Ardèche 2020 91 View Intense black cherry on the nose, alongside sage and thyme. Good concentration, juicy with plenty of fine-grained tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2032. Nominated by: Rosemary George MW.

Click to see full details

Bibi Graetz, Testamatta Toscana 2018 90 View Inviting aromas of dried red cherries with spicy oak and tea leaves. Joyful expression with firm gravelly tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2032. Nominated by: Georgina Hindle.

Click to see full details

Fautor, Aurore Rară Neagră 2018 90 View Gently aromatic nose of ripe dark plums with nuances of herbs and creamy oak. Silky, fruity and rounded. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2026. Nominated by: Sylvia Wu.

Click to see full details

Passopisciaro, Contrada G Terre Siciliane 2019 90 View Quite pale in colour. Good sense of freshness, with herb-flecked berry fruit. Fluid, drinkable and well structured. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Jim Button.

Click to see full details

Heppington, Pinot Noir Kent 2020 89 View Delicate, ethereal nose of strawberries and perky spices. Fluid and unforced on the palate, very refreshing. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2031. Nominated by: Justin Howard-Sneyd MW.

Click to see full details

Domaine Maby, Libiamo Tavel 2019 94 View Deeply spicy nose with notes of red berries and stone fruit. Full-bodied and intense, detailed and complex on the palate, with complexity provided by a savoury character and driving acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Elizabeth Gabay MW.

Click to see full details