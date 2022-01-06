Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2021, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2021.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 63 red, and two rosé wines, entered in the tasting.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Henschke, Hill of GraceEden Valley201699
Cape Landing, Blackwood Cabernet SauvignonMargaret River201998
Château Lynch-MoussasPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201697
Il MarronetoBrunello di Montalcino201697
La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 890Rioja200597
La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 904Rioja201197
Felton Road, Calvert Pinot NoirBannockburn201996
Pasqua, Mai dire MaiAmarone della Valpolicella201296
Produttori del BarbarescoBarbaresco201796
Thymiopoulos Vineyards, Vrana PetraNaoussa201796
Argento, Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic MalbecUco Valley (Altamira)201995
Cafaggio, Villa CafaggioChianti (Classico)201895
Boekenhoutskloof, Syrah201895
Château Lancyre, Coste d'AleyracPic St-Loup201995
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan201995
Cillar de Silos, Crianza201895
Dagaz, Kolwe Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon201995
Diamantakos, XinomavroNaoussa201895
Concha y Toro, Don MelchorPuente Alto201895
I FabbriChianti (Classico Riserva)201695
Marta's Vineyard, Signature Reserve Cabernet FrancLuján de Cuyo201695
Paul Lato, Atticus John Sebastiano Vineyard Pinot NoirSanta Barbara County (Santa Rita Hills)201795
Rutini, Apartado Gran MalbecUco Valley201995
San LeonardoVigneti delle Dolomiti201595
Tenuta San Guido, SassicaiaBolgheri (Sassicaia)201895
Tinazzi, Feudo Croce Imperio LXXIVPrimitivo di Manduria201995
Torbreck, DescendantBarossa Valley201895
Babylonstoren, ShirazSimonsberg201994
Dei, Madonna della QuerceVino Nobile di Montepulciano201694
Château Joanin-BecotCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201894
La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza ReservaRioja201294
Capezzana, Villa di CapezzanaCarmignano201893
Castello di Fonterutoli, BadiòlaChianti (Classico Gran Selezione)201793
Château de Plaisance, Sur la ButteAnjou201993
KWV, Roodeberg 1949201793
Moric, Blaufränkisch201993
Purcari, Negru de Purcari201993
SC Pannell, Tempranillo-Touriga201893
San LeonardoVigneti Delle Dolomiti201693
Viña Ventisquero, Enclave Cabernet SauvignonAlto Maipo201493
Bodegas Verum, Ulterior Parcela No. 17 Graciano201692
Casa Santos Lima, Quid Pro Quo201992
Chabiant, Madrasa201792
Destinos Cruzados, Detrás da Casa LargaRías Baixas201992
Establecimientos Juanico, Bizarra Extravaganza AmphoraProgreso201992
Ktima Foundi, XinomavroNaoussa201692
St Andrea, Bull Egri Bikavér Superior201992
Tasca d'Almerita, Rosso del ConteContea di Sclafani201692
Teperberg, Legacy Cabernet Franc201892
Vilafonté, Seriously Old Dirt201992
Leyda, Lot 21 Pinot NoirLeyda Valley201892
Avondale, Qvevri201991
Domaine Jean Claude Courtault, Côte de GriseyBourgogne (Epineuil)201991
Domaine Vaquer, L'ExceptionCôtes du Roussillon (Les Aspres)201691
Fattoria di Magliano, HebaMorellino di Scansano201891
Pitticco, Serika TazzelengheFriuli (Colli Orientali)201991
Tantalus, Reserve Pinot NoirOkanagan Valley201891
Thorne & Daughters, Wanderer's Heart202091
Vignerons Ardéchois, Monnaie d'Or ChatusArdèche202091
Bibi Graetz, TestamattaToscana201890
Fautor, Aurore Rară Neagră201890
Passopisciaro, Contrada GTerre Siciliane201990
Heppington, Pinot NoirKent202089
Domaine Maby, LibiamoTavel201994
Gérard Bertrand, Clos du TempleCabrières202093

