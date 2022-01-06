Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2021, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2021.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 17 sparkling wines (listed white, rosé then red), three sweet and two fortified wines from the tasting.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Dom Pérignon200898
Louis Roederer, Collection 24297
Bruno Paillard, Assemblage201296
Raventós i Blanc, Mas del Serral Brut NatureConca del Riu Anoia200996
Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs200896
Masottina, ContradaGrandaProsecco (Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore)95
Jansz, Premium Cuvée Brut94
Bollinger, PN VZ16 Brut93
Graham Beck, Ultra Brut201593
Harrow & Hope, Blanc de Noirs BrutBuckinghamshire201593
Domaine Pfister, Breit Blanc de Blancs Extra BrutCrémant d'Alsace92
Chandon India, Brut Classic92
Lightning Rock, Elysia Vineyard Blanc de Noirs Brut NatureOkanagan Valley201990
Billecart-Salmon, Elisabeth Salmon Rosé200897
Philipponnat, 1522 - Extra Brut Rosé201294
Langham Wine Estate, Brut RoséDorset92
Seppelt, Show Sparkling Limited Release ShirazGreat Western200891
Benvenuti, San Salvatore Muškat201597
Kracher, Zwischen den Seen Nummer 9 Welschriesling201894
Morris, Classic Liqueur MuscatRutherglen96
Henriques & Henriques, 20 Year Old Verdelho97
Lustau, VORS 30 Year Old Palo Cortado96

