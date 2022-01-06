Dom Pérignon 2008 98 View Dom Pérignon is named after 17th-century Benedictine monk Dom Pierre Pérignon (1638-1715), who is said to have invented sparkling wine while cellarmaster at the Abbey of Hautvillers. In truth, his task was to find a way to prevent a second fermentation in the bottle as the bottles were exploding. Dom Pérignon is a vintage Champagne made using an approximate blend of 50/50 Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. It is one of the highest-rated and most desirable Champagnes on the market. Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW: Brioche, almonds and red apples on the nose and palate. Great balance with dosage and acidity. Excellent combination of fruit and bottle age. Stefan Neumann MS: Top-notch salty, mineral, iodine-like aromas. Showing a wonderful sourdough-like character with delicate roasted nuts. Depth and drive, elegance and power. Matt Walls: Deep, intense, full-bodied style of Champagne, voluminous, generous, very powerful and thunderous. Very long – this is a great wine. So harmonious. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Jane Anson.

Louis Roederer, Collection 242 97 View Fresh, vibrant nose displaying aromas of orange, lime peel, almond, honey and brioche with ripe quince and sweet pear undertones. Great focus and length on the palate, seriously harmonious, joyful and unforced. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Simon Field MW.

Bruno Paillard, Assemblage 2012 96 View Mature aromas of nuts, honey, brioche, pine nuts and lovely creamy notes with ricotta undertones and nuances of lemons and apples. Very refined, soft and luxurious, generous yet showing freshness. Wonderfully persistent. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045. Nominated by: Amy Wislocki.

Raventós i Blanc, Mas del Serral Brut Nature Conca del Riu Anoia 2009 96 View Distinctive aromatic character of apples, honey, biscuits with ripe lychees and fresh melon scents. Soft fizz on the palate with a crisp vibrant acidity. There is serious depth and complexity with layers of flavour. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW.

Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs 2008 96 View Wonderful, intriguing nose with ripe orchard fruits of conference pear and pink lady apples, seasoned with brioche and roasted cashew nuts. Rich on the palate with layers of citrusy silky tones and a touch of honey. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045. Nominated by: Charlotte Hale.

Masottina, ContradaGranda Prosecco (Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore) 95 View Fragrant aromas of lemon curd with dried petals, bubblegum and jelly sweet notes over chalky undertones. Silky and seductive on the palate with a floral character and zesty acidity, ending in a steely finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2025. Nominated by: Stephen Hobley.

Jansz, Premium Cuvée Brut 94 View Complex aromas of croissant, salted butter, hints of caramel and cashew nuts, wind candied Amalfi lemon peel nuances. It delivers power and elegance in equal measures. Delicious from start to finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Justin Knock MW.

Bollinger, PN VZ16 Brut 93 View Delicate aromas of spiced baked apples, pear, quince, a touch of raspberry and notes of brioche and biscuits. Excellent fine mousse, dry and refreshing. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Yohan Castaing.

Graham Beck, Ultra Brut 2015 93 View Toasty nose of brioche with hints of seashell and oysters. Crunchy and crisp on the palate, quite refreshing with a lot of persistence. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Fiona McDonald.

Harrow & Hope, Blanc de Noirs Brut Buckinghamshire 2015 93 View Highly expressive and vibrant style showing pear, ripe red apples, hints of quince and pickled ginger. Tangy and dry. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Justin Howard-Sneyd MW.

Domaine Pfister, Breit Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Crémant d'Alsace 92 View Expressive nose with white flowers like lilies and roses, slightly dried, and hints of green tea. Subtle and fresh, vibrant. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Thierry Meyer.

Chandon India, Brut Classic 92 View Interesting aromas of candied apples, fresh mango, tinned pineapple and ripe golden apples. Mouth-filling and full-bodied, powerfully flavoured. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Peter Czismadia Honigh.

Lightning Rock, Elysia Vineyard Blanc de Noirs Brut Nature Okanagan Valley 2019 90 View Delicate expression and aroma of ripe candied citrus notes like grapefruit and lime peel. Piercing balanced acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Barbara Philp MW.

Billecart-Salmon, Elisabeth Salmon Rosé 2008 97 View Orange hue with a copper hint. Ripe berries on the nose with red apple, peaches and tangerine notes over hazelnuts and pastry nuances. Fresh and compact on the palate with a zesty acidity, showing finesse. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045. Nominated by: Charlotte Hale.

Philipponnat, 1522 - Extra Brut Rosé 2012 94 View Restrained nose of candied orange peel, dried flowers, apples and rye bread. Refined and elegant on the palate, very fresh with fine delicate bubbles. It ends in a lingering chalky finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Charlotte Hale.

Langham Wine Estate, Brut Rosé Dorset 92 View Delicate fruit-driven and perfumed nose with hints of raspberries and redcurrants. Precise and tangy with a mineral finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Anthony Rose.

Seppelt, Show Sparkling Limited Release Shiraz Great Western 2008 91 View Fragrant aromas of dried flowers and blueberries with notes of tapenade and menthol. Explosive yet refreshing, very distinctive. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Huon Hooke.

Benvenuti, San Salvatore Muškat 2015 97 View Golden amber colour. Beautifully poised nose with pungent aromas of peach, mango, orange rind, rosewater, dried apricots, forest honey and a hint of sea salt. Luscious in texture, sweet and rich with loads of fruit concentration. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2080. Nominated by: Caroline Gilby MW.

Kracher, Zwischen den Seen Nummer 9 Welschriesling 2018 94 View Powerful aromas of sweet candied peaches, apricot jam, lemon peel and pineapple. It shows a remarkable freshness with notes of sweet orange skin. Rich and sweet, loaded with fruit. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2050. Nominated by: Jeannie Cho Lee MW.

Morris, Classic Liqueur Muscat Rutherglen 96 View Gorgeously perfumed nose, full of caramelised sweet nuts, toffee, succulent dates, prunes and molasses. It is silky on the palate with a line of orange zest-like acidity balancing its viscous texture. Never-ending layered finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2080. Nominated by: Huon Hooke.

Henriques & Henriques, 20 Year Old Verdelho 97 View Perfumed nose with mango chutney notes and aromas of caramel, candied hazelnuts, dates, prunes and figs. Fantastic, piercing, rapier-like acidity balancing the elegant sweetness. Ample, with plenty of flavour and a salty finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Michael Hill Smith MW.

