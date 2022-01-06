Cantina Terlano, Primo Terlaner I Grande Cuvée 2018 98 View Cantina Terlano in Alto Adige is arguably Italy’s top white wine cooperative. Founded in 1893, today 143 members cultivate some 190ha of vines northwest of Bolzano. From low-yielding vineyards (35hl/ha), Primo Grande Cuvée is mainly made up of Pinot Bianco, with up to one third Chardonnay plus Sauvignon Blanc (around 3% in the 2018 vintage). Fermented and matured in oak where it spends 12 months on its lees before bottling, the wine more than lives up to its billing. Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW: This has loads of different aromatic characters: fruit, almonds, honey… And the palate is backed with all of it, fresh acidity, lingering finish. Super wine. Stefan Neumann MS: A superb nose, grabbing your attention, wonderful creamy note with hints of yellow apples and pear, sweet quince and ripe peach. Good mineral backbone giving it a wonderful vibrancy. Matt Walls: Very lean, very flinty, very smoky. Then driving intensity and focus on the palate. A cleansing alpine style. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2055. Nominated by: Michael Garner.

Click to see full details

Argyros, Cuvée Monsignori Santorini 2018 97 View Fresh, intense aromas of grapefruit peel, limes, oyster shells and a touch of brie rind. Great depth and drive with an ethereal lightness and deep mineral energy. It shows tension on the gently smoky finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2055. Nominated by: Yiannis Karakasis MW & Justin Knock MW.

Click to see full details

Baron de Ley, Tres Viñas Reserva Blanco Rioja 2018 97 View Very expressive nose of clarified butter, vanilla, toasty nuts and peaches, with hints of red apples. Creamy on the palate with a fresh acidity adding lift and liveliness. Great energy, with a savoury edge. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045. Nominated by: Sonja van Praag.

Click to see full details

J. Hofstätter, Vigna Pirchschrait Gewürztraminer 2008 97 View Amazing golden colour. The nose is perfumed, showing rose petals, dried mango, passion fruit, Turkish delight, beeswax and brioche scents. Rounded, soft palate carrying a lot of weight with cumin and curry nuances. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Markus Del Monego MW.

Click to see full details

Oldenburg Vineyards, Chenin Blanc 2020 97 View Powerful, expressive nose with citrus fruit, yellow plums, ripe pear, red apple and hints of wax and honey with vanilla and clove undertones. Very young and precise, tight acidity and lovely concentration. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045. Nominated by: Georgina Hindle.

Click to see full details

Stellenrust, Chenin Blanc 2020 96 View Inviting nose with touches of lime skin, oyster shell, green fruit, wax, candied rose petals and hints of curry. Very classic and seriously focused, intense with a vibrant and perfectly integrated freshness. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045. Nominated by: Fiona McDonald.

Click to see full details

Walter Scott, X Novo Chardonnay Willamette Valley (Eola-Amity Hills) 2019 96 View Lots of citrus notes layered with delicate spices, nuts, gunpowder and cumin. Full-bodied, quite rich and expressive, with a broad palate supported by a searing acidity and a very persistent stony finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Charles Curtis MW .

Click to see full details

Coffele, Ca' Visco Soave Classico 2020 95 View Lovely freshness with mineral undertones, delicate yellow plums, ripe citrusy notes and hints of exotic fruits under peach and pear aromas. Peppery and crisp on the palate with freshness and elegance. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Michael Garner.

Click to see full details

Domaine de la Taille aux Loups, Remus Montlouis-sur-Loire 2019 95 View Ripe expression on the nose with some citrus elements along with apple pie, raspberries and grapefruit pith. Vibrant, with great drive and savoury notes on the palate. Quite a long finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045. Nominated by: James Lawther MW.

Click to see full details

Flowstone, Queen of the Earth Sauvignon Blanc Margaret River 2018 95 View Aromatic nose with grassy notes, punchy gooseberry followed by hints of green tea, gunpowder and lemongrass. Highly distinctive with passion fruit flavours on the palate and a lengthy, austere finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2025. Nominated by: Rupert Owen.

Click to see full details

Kumeu River, Matés Vineyard Chardonnay Kumeu 2020 95 View Expressive style with notes of apples and peaches, fairly toasty with nutty undertones, hints of smoke and cream. Creamy on the palate with layers of flavours and an impressive length. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Andy Howard MW.

Click to see full details

Tokaj Nobilis, Hárs Barakonyi dűlő 2018 95 View Lovely toasty nose with aromatic notes of tangerine peel, ripe red apples, spiced quince, cloves and oolong tea over nuances of lime marmalade. Very pleasant refreshing acidity with a slightly bitter backbone. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Caroline Gilby MW.

Click to see full details

Vigneti Massa, Montecitorio Derthona 2017 95 View From the Timorasso grape, rescued from extinction by winemaker Walter Massa. Lots of character on the nose, displaying scents of ripe apricots, mango, honeydew melon, pear, croissant and citrus notes with nutty nuances. Lovely weight balance by citrussy energy. Saline finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Alessandra Piubello.

Click to see full details

Bell Hill, Chardonnay North Canterbury 2016 94 View Poised and perfumed aromas of ripe red apples, quince, mango, guava and toasty scents of nuts and corn. Very crisp and fresh on the palate with a round, creamy texture and intense, salty finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Bob Campbell MW.

Click to see full details

Red Newt Cellars, The Knoll Lahoma Vineyards Riesling Finger Lakes 2016 94 View Youthful expression with peaches, green apple, limon oil, honey and petrol nuances. Real energy and cut on the palate. Dy, straight as a razor, precise and searingly fruity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Tina Gellie.

Click to see full details

Villa Huesgen, Alte Reben Enkircher Steffensberg Riesling Wurzelecht 2019 94 View Aromatic and fresh aromas or petrichor, nectarine, yellow plums, white peaches, lemon peel and subtle kerosene notes. Nice crunchy mid-palate with a citrusy spark of ripe lemon and lemongrass. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2028. Nominated by: Markus Del Monego MW.

Click to see full details

Bodegas Garcia de Lara, Finca Villalobillos Pie Franco Airen 2019 93 View Mineral and salty nose with a flinty touch and nuances of almond and macadamia nuts. Impressive freshness and focus with a persistent finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW.

Click to see full details

Clos Figueras, Font de la Figuera Priorat 2019 93 View Interesting aromas of dried petals, wax, fresh peaches and yellow plums. Rounded texture with lots of body and lively acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2024. Nominated by: James Lawther MW.

Click to see full details

Cullen, Cullen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon Wilyabrup 2017 93 View Delicate floral expression with minty undertones, nettles and yellow apples with waxy nuances. Harmonious and crisp on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2024. Nominated by: Sarah Ahmed.

Click to see full details

Domaine Claudie Jobard, En Villerange Rully 2019 93 View Aromatic and expressive with buttery notes, brioche and white toast under yellow apple and cloves. Crisp and concentrated on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Andy Howard MW.

Click to see full details

Dominio do Bibei, Lapola Ribeira Sacra 2019 93 View Appealing nectarines on the nose with scents of golden apples, citrus, melon and hints of blossom. Tangy on the palate, round and creamy. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Matt Walls.

Click to see full details

Gutter&Stars, I Wanna Be Adored Bacchus Essex 2020 93 View Aromatic notes of grass and nettles with a touch of almond and green tea leaves. Fresh and fruit driven, precise. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Justin Howard-Sneyd MW.

Click to see full details

Hardys, Eileen Hardy Chardonnay Yarra Valley 2019 93 View Expressive nose of smoked salt, oyster shells, ripe apples, melon and layers of spice and cream. Great intensity and precision. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Rupert Owen.

Click to see full details

Hunter's, Offshoot Chardonnay 2018 93 View Loads or ripe fruit on the nose with touches of popcorn and toasty spices. Creamy and round on the palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Georgina Hindle.

Click to see full details

La Guardiense, Janare Senete Falanghina Falanghina del Sannio 2020 93 View Aromatic blossom, peach, lemon curd and ripe lime notes on the nose. Refreshing in the mouth with a chalky mid-palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Susan Hulme MW.

Click to see full details

Le Due Terre, Sacrisassi Friuli (Colli Orientali) 2018 93 View Mature nose of nuts, honey, beeswax and nuances of hints and saffron. Tactile on the palate, layered and complex. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Richard Baudains.

Click to see full details

Verget, La Roche Mâconnais (Mâcon-Vergisson) 2020 93 View Generous aromas of ripe stone fruit, lemon rind and savoury notes. Gently plump with a remarkable freshness, crisp and saline. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Charles Curtis MW .

Click to see full details

Domaine Cady, Résilience Chenin Anjou 2020 92 View Typical aromas of lemons and green apple with subtle honey notes. Soft and easy-going, easy to enjoy with a mineral edge. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2040. Nominated by: Jim Budd.

Click to see full details

Domaine du Traginer, Blanc Collioure 2020 92 View Wild flowers, hay, red apples, stone fruit and pleasant almond notes. Broad and generous, full-bodied with a salty finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Natalie Earl.

Click to see full details

Domaine Sigalas, Nychteri Santorini 2019 92 View Wonderful freshness of sweet orange and tangerine with nutty nuances. Rich body with layers of citrus fruit. Extremely graceful. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Ronan Sayburn MS.

Click to see full details

Filos Estate, Single Vineyard Aspri Petra Assyrtiko Florina 2020 92 View Really youthful expression with citrus aromas of lemon and lime, melon and passion fruit. Crisp and refreshing, long finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Jim Budd.

Click to see full details

Nutbourne Vineyards, Bacchus West Sussex 2019 92 View Pungent notes of grass, elderflower, basil and asparagus. Pleasingly dry, crisp and fresh with a very persistent finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Sylvia Wu.

Click to see full details

Stopham Estate, Pinot Gris Sussex 2020 92 View Aromatic and expressive, showing notes of ripe apple and pear, hints of apricots and grapes. Soft acidity and nice mouthfeel. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036. Nominated by: Rosemary George MW.

Click to see full details

Tabalí, Talinay Chardonnay 2020 92 View Fresh lemons and green fruit with ripe plums and spicy notes. Plenty of trenchant acidity with creamy lees. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035. Nominated by: Amanda Barnes.

Click to see full details

Via Vinica, Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los Primos Chardonnay 2019 91 View Peachy style with candied citrus elements of tangerine skin and burnt orange. Lovely power and freshness, broad mouthfeel. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030. Nominated by: Alistair Cooper MW.

Click to see full details

Sakkie Mouton Family Wines, Full on Misfit Blanc 2020 85 View Leafy aromas of nettles and grass, with notes of asparagus. Very fluid and dry. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2024. Nominated by: Greg Sherwood MW .

Click to see full details

Le Soula, La Macération du Soula No 19 IGP Côteaux des Fenouillèdes 93 View Cloudy amber colour. Punchy notes of burnt orange, tangerine skin, dried mango and honey. Savoury and textured palate. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2028. Nominated by: Amy Wislocki.

Click to see full details

Winzer Krems, Orange Gruner Veltliner Kremstal 2019 93 View Nose of dried fruit, and peach jam with hints of saffron and dried flowers. Tactile and textured with a precise acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2025. Nominated by: Peter Czismadia Honigh.

Click to see full details