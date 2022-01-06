Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2021, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel of judges to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2021.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 36 white wines, plus three orange wines, entered in the tasting.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Cantina Terlano, Primo Terlaner I Grande Cuvée201898
Argyros, Cuvée MonsignoriSantorini201897
Baron de Ley, Tres Viñas Reserva BlancoRioja201897
J. Hofstätter, Vigna Pirchschrait Gewürztraminer200897
Oldenburg Vineyards, Chenin Blanc202097
Stellenrust, Chenin Blanc202096
Walter Scott, X Novo ChardonnayWillamette Valley (Eola-Amity Hills)201996
Coffele, Ca' ViscoSoave Classico202095
Domaine de la Taille aux Loups, RemusMontlouis-sur-Loire201995
Flowstone, Queen of the Earth Sauvignon BlancMargaret River201895
Kumeu River, Matés Vineyard ChardonnayKumeu202095
Tokaj Nobilis, Hárs Barakonyi dűlő201895
Vigneti Massa, Montecitorio Derthona201795
Bell Hill, ChardonnayNorth Canterbury201694
Red Newt Cellars, The Knoll Lahoma Vineyards RieslingFinger Lakes201694
Villa Huesgen, Alte Reben Enkircher Steffensberg Riesling Wurzelecht201994
Bodegas Garcia de Lara, Finca Villalobillos Pie Franco Airen201993
Clos Figueras, Font de la FigueraPriorat201993
Cullen, Cullen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc-SemillonWilyabrup201793
Domaine Claudie Jobard, En VillerangeRully201993
Dominio do Bibei, LapolaRibeira Sacra201993
Gutter&Stars, I Wanna Be Adored BacchusEssex202093
Hardys, Eileen Hardy ChardonnayYarra Valley201993
Hunter's, Offshoot Chardonnay201893
La Guardiense, Janare Senete FalanghinaFalanghina del Sannio202093
Le Due Terre, SacrisassiFriuli (Colli Orientali)201893
Verget, La RocheMâconnais (Mâcon-Vergisson)202093
Domaine Cady, Résilience CheninAnjou202092
Domaine du Traginer, BlancCollioure202092
Domaine Sigalas, NychteriSantorini201992
Filos Estate, Single Vineyard Aspri Petra AssyrtikoFlorina202092
Nutbourne Vineyards, BacchusWest Sussex201992
Stopham Estate, Pinot GrisSussex202092
Tabalí, Talinay Chardonnay202092
Via Vinica, Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los Primos Chardonnay201991
Sakkie Mouton Family Wines, Full on Misfit Blanc202085
Le Soula, La Macération du Soula No 19IGP Côteaux des Fenouillèdes93
Winzer Krems, Orange Gruner VeltlinerKremstal201993
Château de Cérons, Coucher de SoleilGraves202091

See also

Wines of the Year 2021: top-scoring bottles