Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut 2013 99 View Created in 1876 to satisfy the demanding tastes of Tsar Alexander II, Louis Roederer’s Cristal has since become a symbol of luxury all around the world. Produced only during the best years, it’s made from 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Chardonnay, the grapes coming from 45 of the finest lieux-dits in the region. 2013 was a late bloomer, with flowering only taking place in July after a cool spring. The summer was ideal with long periods of dry and warm weather. One third of the wine is aged in oak and there’s no malolactic fermentation. Vincenzo Arnese: Packed with elegant yet powerful aromas of ripe orchard trees that merge with brioche and dry cookies. This is a harmonious and well-defined Champagne with integrated residual sugar and astonishing acidity. Divine! Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW: Lemon coloured with a pink hue. Like a blanc de noirs, with cherries and white fruit aromas. Balanced and suave. Goes from less to more, with an exceptionally long and complex finish. Amanda Barnes: Appealing notes on the nose of pastry dough and apple tart that are very open. On the palate there’s beautiful concentration with lingering savoury notes. Minerally and sophisticated. Nominated by Peter Liem

Ornellaia Bolgheri 2012 99 View This famed SuperTuscan wine (a Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot blend with 10% Cabernet Franc and 7% Petit Verdot) is the flagship cuvée of Ornellaia, one of the most prominent estates in the small Bolgheri region and owned by the Frescobaldi family. Like 2011, it was a dry growing year in 2012, and it wasn’t until scattered showers hit the vines in August and September that the ripening was propelled, resulting in fine overall ripeness. Each variety was vinified separately before being moved into 70% new barriques. Vincenzo Arnese; Complex notes of ripe blackcurrant and dark cherry on the nose, with walnut, cedar and smoked charcoal. The palate is fresh and vibrant, showing rich yet integrated tannins. It will also improve with time. Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW: Amazingly refined cassis, blackberry, ink and dried flower aromas, with a touch of spice. On the palate it’s deep, complex, multi-layered, silky and long. Impressive. Amanda Barnes: There are seductive notes of crème de cassis with some cigar box and liquorice on the nose. A very inviting blend with a silky fruit profile and a mineral tension to the fine tannins and fresh acid. Nominated by Ronan Sayburn MS

Tolpuddle Vineyard, Chardonnay Coal River Valley 2021 99 View Owned since 2011 by Michael Hill Smith MW and Martin Shaw of Shaw & Smith Wines in the Adelaide Hills, the 20ha northeast facing Tolpuddle vineyard occupies a prime position in Tasmania’s Coal River Valley. The pair saw the vineyard’s potential immediately, and have been producing exceptional single-vineyard Chardonnay and Pinot Noir ever since. There was a particularly wet start to 2021 – one of the coolest on record – resulting in much smaller but more concentrated grapes. Harvested by hand, the grapes are whole-bunch pressed then aged in French oak for nine months. Vincenzo Arnese: The nose is fresh and ripe with incredible structure, showing quince, candied lemon peel, grapefruit juice and subtle oak. A lingering acidity completes the frame of this outstanding wine. Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW: A wonder of lightness and precision; a hedonistic mix of immediate restrained pleasure and long-term intellectual provocation. An amazingly subtle and complex finish. I adore this wine. Amanda Barnes: Aromas of gunflint, lavender, lemon peel and wet stones lead into a mouthfilling yet svelte wine with mouthwatering acidity and a long, savoury finish. Will cellar well for more than a decade. Nominated by Sarah Ahmed

Billecart-Salmon. Louis Salmon Blanc de Blancs Brut 2008 98 View A ripe and intense style, showing energy and vibrancy. Flinty, slightly earthy aromas that are more suggestive of long ageing in bottle. Sublime balance between salivating acidity, coy sweetness and richness. A reference for delicacy and refinement. Nominated by Charlotte Hale

Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2010 98 View 62% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Franc. Still a very youthful and lively Margaux with fine tannins and fresh acidity. The wine needs a long time to reach its peak; it is a top classic. The nose is refined and layered, with notes of blueberry and prune, followed by integrated oak with evidence of charcoal wood and pencil shavings. Nominated by Michael Denton

Château Figeac St Emilion (Premier Grands Crus Classes) 2006 98 View 33% each of Merlot and Cabernets Sauvignon and Franc. Complex and unfurling with notes of animal, cedar and aged tobacco with a subtle cassis running through the core. Distinctive, restrained and elegant. Despite the powerful structure it has unbelievable finesse, with fine-grained tannins, a dusty texture and a long finish. Incredible! Nominated by Andrew Jefford

De la Riva, Vino de Pasto Macharnudo 2019 98 View 100% Palomino. A new, more approachable version of Jerez Palomino. Deliciously tempting nose of salt and sourdough that lures you into a full-bodied and mouthfilling wine that is bone dry and lean in the finish, with minerality and a touch of salinity in the mouth. Great new-generation Sherry, so indicative of origin. Nominated by Sarah Jane Evans MW

Henriques & Henriques, 20 Year Old Terrantez 98 View The most amazing array of complex flavours in an old wine, a top example of noble ageing and brave resilience. Racy acidity, depth of rancio character, chestnut and dried figs, a kiss of sweetness, and an everlasting finish, it’s intense yet balanced. A mind-blowing wine that deserves to be savoured. Nominated by Richard Mayson

López de Haro, Classica Gran Reserva Rioja 2004 98 View Inky and rich with evolved notes of cigar box and leather. The palate is fresh, acidity is lingering, the fruit is still present and tannins are perfectly integrated. Ready to be enjoyed but also has potential to age. A great Rioja, putting together classic know-how and a modern approach. Nominated by Laura Bianco

Mastroberardino, Antonio Radici Taurasi Riserva Irpinia Aglianico 2008 98 View Showing beautiful evolution with notes of peppermint oil, truffle and dried rose petals. Vibrant structure, subtle earthiness, fine grain and easygoing freshness. A powerful attack and delicate touch. A vinous wine (100% Aglianico) with a good persistent finish and notes of tobacco and cigar box. Nominated by James Button

Mauro Molino, Gallinotto Barolo 2017 98 View A powerful wine with a tender soul. A hint of spearmint lifts this otherwise brooding nose of black cherry and earth. The palate is poised, with firm tannins helping to smooth the acidity, and combining to give an impossible pairing: a feeling of delicacy with a touch of infinite power. Nominated by Susan Hulme MW

Produttori del Barbaresco, Montestefano Riserva Barbaresco 2016 98 View Subtle and complex aromas of dried fruit, fresh plums, kerosene, dried flowers and pencil. Racy and vibrant with intense, pulsating acidity and tightrope tannins. It shows complexity and a long finish. A wine to decant, or cellar. Delicious. Nominated by Michaela Morris

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana Etna 2019 98 View 100% Nerello Mascalese. A seductive nose with ripe berry fruit, white truffle and dried rose notes. Elegant and fresh with a balanced structure, volcanic mineral aromas and a vibrant finish. A refined wine that has energy and complexity with tension like silk, and will age well. Longstanding and persistent. Nominated by Anthony Rose

Domaine Alain Voge, Les Vieilles Fontaines Cornas 2019 97 View With violets and spice, lavender, mint, earth, cherries and berries, this is so Rhône. Impressive tannins pass smoothly but leave a long memory. The refreshing acidity lifts the wine at the end, enticing you for another sip. This dense Syrah shows the might and depth of Cornas and its great ageing potential. Nominated by Matt Walls

Dominus Estate Napa Valley (Yountville) 2018 97 View Ripe blackcurrant and vegetal aromas of tomato leaves and aubergine. So distinguished on the nose with discreet notes of cassis, tertiary spicy aromas and that earthy undertone. A full-bodied and long red wine with fine fruit tannins and extra layers of texture from oak ageing. A classic style of a Napa Cabernet Sauvignon blend. Nominated by Georgina Hindle

Giaconda, Estate Vineyard Chardonnay Beechworth 2017 97 View Elegant and intense, ripe and concentrated. Hints of gunflint and smoke lead the way in this savoury Chardonnay. Amazing blend of French oak ageing, batonnage and top-quality cool-climate fruit, resulting in an appealing aromatic expression. Dense but smooth on the palate, immediately appealing, and a very long and complex finish. Nominated by Richard Mayson

Pasqua, Famiglia Pasqua Valpolicella (Ripasso Superiore) 2017 97 View 65% Corvina, 35% Rondinella. A ripe nose reveals morello cherry and underlying notes of strawberry, raisin and figs. A powerful, referential Valpolicella wine, with evidence of deft ripasso, great concentration and a smoothing acidity. Supple and quite silky with a kiss of sweetness, this is a full-bodied and long wine with exquisite balance. Nominated by Michela Nassiz

San Francisco Javier, Viña Corrales Fino (bottled 2021) 97 View A sweaty, aged fino in the best of ways, showing its age but with youthful notes of camomile and apple blossom as well as marzipan, almond skin and saline aromas. Complex, long and quite mouthwatering. In old fino style, drink very slowly while keeping focus on the very long, expressive finish. Nominated by Paz Levinson

Vietti, Derthona Timorasso Colli Tortonesi 2020 97 View Reserved on the nose, with more citrus aromas and little lees. Delicious persistence in the mouth, it is really classy, with elegant acidity and open fruit expression. It is textured and oily, and has the Piedmont purity - an austere mountain wine. Nominated by Susan Hulme MW

Balassa, Villő Tokaji Aszú 6 Puttonyos 2017 96 View Intense nose of apricot, marmalade, peach compote and saffron. Delicious palate, with a crisp balanced acidity with relevant sugar and typical botrytis hints. Exquisitely sweet and wonderfully expressive. Pure elixir. Nominated by Caroline Gilby MW

Bernhard Huber, Schlossberg Chardonnay Grosses Gewächs 2020 96 View A flinty, skinny-jeans style of Chardonnay with a rock ’n’ roll attitude – great presence, length and tension. Very lively. There’s freshness and savoury fruit, oak is present but integrated and gives body and complexity. Has an appealing fruity finish. Nominated by Caro Maurer MW

Bisci, Vigneto Fogliano Verdicchio (di Matelica) 2019 96 View Steely and saline, with intense citrus and a note of crushed almond. This Verdicchio is all about precision and focus, with a mouthwatering mouthfeel that lingers with flavours of wild flowers and citrus fruit. Nominated by Michael Garner

Blandy’s, 20 Year Old Malmsey 96 View Coffee and kerosene haunt the nose of this intense yet smooth Malmsey. Elegant, impressive, very complex, with amazing acidity to counterbalance the high sugar. The finish is of mocha, chocolate and orange caramel – stunning. Nominated by Demetri Walters MW

Bodegas Muriel, Viña Muriel Reserva Blanco Rioja 2013 96 View From the founding estate of renowned Spanish wine group Muriel Wines, this single-variety white Rioja is made with specially selected Viura grapes from vines more than 40 years old, planted on chalky clay soils on the El Gallo estate in Rioja Alavesa. It undergoes fermentation for 20 days in French oak barrels, followed by eight months’ ageing in the same vessels. It is then aged for a minimum of 18 months before release. Vincenzo Arnese: This wine has incredible complexity. The nose is ripe with precise oak characters, and the palate shows richness and creaminess, ending with a lingering finish. Excellent. Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW: Classic Rioja style, with evidence of oak ageing and refined citrus aromas. Very well balanced in the mouth, with the right acidity and nice extract. Very well made. Amanda Barnes: A wine that is yet to reach its prime. Hints of gunflint on the nose and a lively acidity that endures in the aftertaste, with a rolling smoky finish. This is a wine to hold on to. Nominated by Sonja van Praag

Castello del Terriccio, Lupicaia 2016 96 View Good intensity and freshness, the wine is showing ripe blackcurrant and a note of fresh bramble from its Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot fruit. Fine-grained tannins and refreshing acidity, with a long, balanced finish. A great wine, it gets better and better in the glass. Nominated by Aldo Fiordelli

Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut 2007 96 View Intense aromas of candied citrus, grapefruit juice and lemon peel. Incredibly youthful for its age, with a chalky minerality and richness on the palate. A finely built 100% Chardonnay with very discreet dosage, flinty acidity and an overall balance suggestive of a grande marque. It has great sophistication and poise. Nominated by Michael Hill Smith MW

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2018 96 View 37% Cabernet Franc, 34% Cabernet Sauvignon, 29% Merlot. A ripe fruit core with cassis and bramble fruit, and savoury layers of spice and minerals. Amazing structure in the mouth; well-grained, deep and complex, so distinctive. Vibrancy on the palate and potential to age. Nominated by Yohan Castaing

Domaine Berthet-Bondet, Château-Chalon 2014 96 View 100% Savagnin. The wine screams Jura, with a nice intensity on the nose and pronounced toastiness, as well as distinctively nutty notes with sourdough and salt. Powerful and lingering, it shows greater complexity from ageing, and unfurls on the palate for moments after sipping. Nominated by Thierry Meyer

Fleur de Miraval, ER2 Exclusivement Rosé 96 View 75% Chardonnay, 25% Pinot Noir. The 2021 edition of this powerful rosé Champagne has a complex nose with notes of shiitake, preserved cherry and citrus peel. The palate is multilayered with freshness and nicely integrated oxidation, and the finish is mushroomy and chalky. Nominated by Elizabeth Gabay MW

Henri Giraud, Blanc de Craie Brut 96 View Restrained, subtle, amazingly elegant 100% Chardonnay, with the complexity that only an aged Champagne can offer. Notes of fresh apples with marzipan notes and freshly cooked biscuits. Sublime delicacy on the palate, with as firm an architecture as roses carved in stone. The finish is impressively slow and complex. Nominated by Charlotte Hale

Littorai, One Acre Pinot Noir Mendocino County (Anderson Valley) 2019 96 View Clean, well-defined cherry and berry aromas, with a spicy note. Palate is refined, vibrant and intense, nice fruit sweetness, blending the strawberry flavours with the sweet spices. A good finish with velvety tannins merging in the refined acidity. Nominated by Stacy Slinkard

Marco Felluga, Amani Friulano Collio 2021 96 View Leesy and rubbery, this has intense marzipan and earthy notes like dry white mushrooms. Fresh and creamy in the mouth, it's distinctively gentle, with a long, very pure and fruity finish. Elegant and delicious. Nominated by Alessandra Piubello

Marguet, Sapience 1er Cru Brut Nature 2010 96 View 50% Chardonnay, 33% Pinot Meunier, 17% Pinot Noir. An oxidative style of Champagne, with evolved notes of truffle, honey, baked apple and evidence of oak ageing. Gorgeous developed style, with the complexity of ageing a firmly built base wine. Savoury in finish, completely dry but so appetising. Nominated by Yohan Castaing

Remírez de Ganuza, Olagar Gran Reserva Blanco Rioja (Alavesa) 2014 96 View 100% Viura. There's richness, ripeness and complexity in this stunning, long-lived Viura. Impressive aromatic expression, with lots of vanilla and toasty notes over citrus and pear fruit. A long finish with layers of flavour. Powerful and gentle, a wine to play in the top leagues. Nominated by Laura Bianco

Shaw & Smith, M3 Chardonnay Adelaide Hills 2021 96 View Restrained, elegant and complex, with no hint of tropical fruit but relevant citrus and white fruit notes in this cool-climate Chardonnay. Oak integration is stunning and the wine shows personality, vibrancy, mouthwatering acidity and a precise, long finish. Nominated by Justin Knock MW

Wine by Farr, Tout Près by Farr Pinot Noir Geelong 2019 96 View Black smoked tea notes lead a toasty, full-bodied Pinot Noir with bold black fruit aromas and a long, peppery finish. Long refreshing notes of menthol and eucalyptus are framing a well-made wine with a palate that shows great structure and intensity. Deliciously balanced in the mouth – complex and very deep but keeping a joyful expression. Nominated by Huon Hooke

Bodega Noemia, J Alberto Río Negro 2019 95 View Restrained and elegant, this Malbec blended with a little Merlot has discreet blackberry notes and a touch of violet. The palate is fleshy and bold, there’s intense acidity and a good finish. This charming wine offers lovely balance and poise, with a refreshing yet lingering finish. Nominated by Aldo Fiordelli

Bodegas de Alberto, Dorado Rueda 95 View Nutty and wild with interesting notes of caramel, sourdough and pecan pastry. A balanced Verdejo with a lovely oxidative touch, clean and straightforward. Deep complexity with richness and great length, the finish is fresh and intense. Nominated by Gabriela Colotto

Caravaglio, Chianu Cruci Bianco 2021 95 View A distinctive wine (80% Malvasia with other local varieties) has very pure Malmsey notes – slightly musky but with a nice herbal freshness. The palate has pronounced acidity and good vibrancy; saline seaside notes with a tangy minerality and a lingering, mouthwatering finish. A wine to lap up with oysters and shellfish by the sea. Nominated by Peter Liem

Caravaglio, Palmento di Salina 2021 95 View A third each of Nerello Mascalese, Corinto Nero and Calabrese. Invitingly elegant, fresh red fruits with a note of flowers, this sings. A fresh, crunchy wine with appealing juicy fruit in the palate and a lively finish with untempered racy acidity. A seriously drinkable, and rather dangerous bottle... this light red would be far too easy to finish within moments. Nominated by Elizabeth Gabay MW

Domaine Gramenon, L’Emouvante Côtes du Rhône 2019 95 View Pure fruit with lovely violet, blueberry, flowery expression. Palate is fresh and classic, peppery and nice fruitiness, long finish. An enjoyable Syrah that delivers as a great all-rounder with fruit, spice and texture. Nominated by Matt Walls

Errazuriz, Wild Ferment Pinot Noir 2021 95 View Sweet red fruit, meadow flowers and a lift of wild herbs make this a very inviting Pinot Noir, but there’s grip and earthiness on the palate that show a much more serious side. Evidence of lovely oxidative ageing, increasing complexity and identity. Good finish and intense sweet spice note of nutmeg and cinnamon. Nominated by Alejandro Iglesias

Escala Humana, Credo Semillon Uco Valley (Tupungato) 2018 95 View Very classic, Bordeaux-style, with relevant oak aromas and discreet citrus fruit notes. It’s a savoury Semillon with gunflint and wet chalk notes with a very long, concentrated and mouthwatering finish. Appealing in its age but certainly capable of cellaring well for another decade at least. Nominated by Alejandro Iglesias

Forage Supply Co, Caveman Carignan 2021 95 View Elegant style of Carignan, with good freshness, and ripe, fresh aromas of blueberry and dark cherry. Amazingly concentrated with a silky structure and impressive persistence. Intriguing expression, with a unique blend of Mediterranean expressions and a grained texture. Nominated by Amy Wislocki

Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch 2020 95 View Ripe red cherry and crispy red flowers of good intensity. Light but persistent. Tart, crisp acidity underpins this bright red fruit-scented wine, leaving a mouthwatering finish. Mountain fresh herbal notes with a hint of shiitake add intrigue, and hint at the tertiary evolution to come.

Giuseppe Apicella, A’ Scippata Riserva Costa d'Amalfi 2017 95 View 80% Tintore Nero, 20% Piedirosso. On the nose the wine is a bit closed, showing ripe fruits of blueberry and plum, plus notes of herbaceousness and earthiness, forest floor and porcini mushrooms. Inky with graphite-like tannins and tension in the palate, underpinned by a youthful, racy acidity. Bold and brooding, with many years left to uncoil. Nominated by Alessandra Piubello

Gusbourne Estate, Blanc de Blancs Brut 2016 95 View This mature sparkling shows great depth of autolysis on the nose with very pure blanc de blanc aromas: citrus peel and dried citrus fruit with extremely elegant brioche, pastry and biscuit notes. The palate is clean and fresh with good intensity and a nice persistent aftertaste. Nominated by Charlotte Hale

Istine, Levigne Chianti Classico Riserva 2016 95 View The nose already shows complexity and concentration, taking on tertiary notes of tar and truffle. This is an earthy Chianti which has complexity and a long, bone-dry finish. On the palate it keeps that Tuscan freshness with lots of concentration. Nominated by Barbara Philip MW

Lake Breeze, Bernoota Shiraz-Cabernet 2019 95 View Uplifting eucalyptus and rosemary give a herbal nuance to this blend, which has a supple, fragrant finish and bright style. In the mouth it is hearty, soft, appealing, long and appetising. Balanced and juicy, this is a lively and distinctive wine. Nominated by David Sly

Mac Forbes, The Blind Spot Pinot Meunier Yarra Valley 2021 95 View A light ruby colour and shows an incredible aromatic uplift of fresh red fruits – strawberry and crunchy red cherry – and floral notes of red roses and geranium. Deliciously light and deep at the same time, with amazing acidity and a prolonged finish. Easy to enjoy, and one to drink chilled in summer! Nominated by Tina Gellie

Manzone, Rossese Bianco Langhe 2018 95 View Unique approach, with notes of quince, pear juice and a little yeast. Everything is in its place in this inviting wine: restrained, clean aromas, nice fresh impression, with enough extract to excite the senses. Stoney minerality with a richness from lees, resulting in a subtle yet full wine. Nominated by James Button

Marchesi di Barolo, Sarmassa Barolo 2017 95 View Notes of ripe raspberry and red cherry fruits, fresh fig marmalade and integrated oak. Savoury and spiced, this mouthwatering Barolo is still in its youth with lip-puckering tannins that demand rich Piedmontese cuisine. Nominated by Michela Nassiz

Marqués de Riscal, XR Reserva Rioja 2017 95 View Balanced and complex, showing ripeness and integrated oak, plus notes of nutmeg, walnut, cedar and crushed almond. This reserva with 5% Graciano evokes Christmas cake with vanilla and cinnamon spice dancing over the palate with dried fruit in the background. Textbook. Nominated by Laura Bianco

Mount Pleasant, Cellar Aged Elizabeth Semillon Hunter Valley 2014 95 View A distinctive style of aged Hunter Valley Semillon has enticing pear and apple aromas opening up for gentle expression on the palate, with petrol, briney salinity and a tangy minerality. It has an enticingly long finish. A classic. Nominated by Sonja van Praag

Mullineux, Olerasay 3 Chenin Blanc 95 View Gold-to-amber colour. Waxy with lanolin, peaches and honey, this intensely sweet straw wine is sunshine in a glass! Unadulterated, heady, sweet joy… you can practically drink it with a spoon. Nice wine for dessert. Nominated by Malu Lambert

Piekenierskloof Wine Co, Grenache Noir Piekenierskloof 2020 95 View Spiced oak adds complexity to this silky Grenache with ripe blue fruit and floral notes. On the palate it becomes very lively. Very European in style, nobody would say it is South African – long, elegant, warm, complex, bold and juicy. Nominated by Fiona McDonald

Pujanza, Norte 2018 95 View Youthful still in its fresh fruit appeal with juicy notes of blackcurrant and a touch of graphite. Amazingly balanced, with restrained fruit that opens up little by little in the mouth, silky tannins and extraordinary persistence. Rioja with tension and texture, and a fruit-focused finish. Really enjoyable ultra-modern style! Nominated by Julie Sheppard

Rascallion Wines, The Devonian Chenin Blanc 2021 95 View Pure Chenin Blanc nose, with quince and green apple followed by rubber and a lees note. Waxy yet bright, this is a wonderfully complete Chenin with great acidity, length and richness. Nominated by Malu Lambert

Rutini, Single Vineyard Altamira Malbec Uco Valley 2019 95 View Ripe and rich with a good intensity of aromas of dried blueberry and plum. Juicy and vibrant with crunchy bright fruit expression and a lively texture on the palate with great finesse. Pure Malbec explosion. Great style. Nominated by Cesar Soler

T-Oinos, Clos Stegasta Rare Mavrotragano Cyclades 2019 95 View Quite concentrated dried apricot, lavender and cherries. A tangy wine with enticing salinity and refreshing acidity, this is a lively yet balanced red from Tinos. It is rich but elegant and the palate is complete, has linearity and integrated tannin structure. Nominated by Sylvia Wu

