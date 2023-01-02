Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2022, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2022.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 62 red, white and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 95 points or more.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut201399
OrnellaiaBolgheri201299
Tolpuddle Vineyard, ChardonnayCoal River Valley202199
Billecart-Salmon. Louis Salmon Blanc de Blancs Brut200898
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201098
Château FigeacSt Emilion (Premier Grands Crus Classes)200698
De la Riva, Vino de Pasto Macharnudo201998
Henriques & Henriques, 20 Year Old Terrantez98
López de Haro, Classica Gran ReservaRioja200498
Mastroberardino, Antonio Radici Taurasi RiservaIrpinia Aglianico200898
Mauro Molino, GallinottoBarolo201798
Produttori del Barbaresco, Montestefano RiservaBarbaresco201698
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara SottanaEtna201998
Domaine Alain Voge, Les Vieilles FontainesCornas201997
Dominus EstateNapa Valley (Yountville)201897
Giaconda, Estate Vineyard ChardonnayBeechworth201797
Pasqua, Famiglia PasquaValpolicella (Ripasso Superiore)201797
San Francisco Javier, Viña Corrales Fino (bottled 2021)97
Vietti, Derthona TimorassoColli Tortonesi202097
Balassa, Villő Tokaji Aszú 6 Puttonyos201796
Bernhard Huber, Schlossberg Chardonnay Grosses Gewächs202096
Bisci, Vigneto FoglianoVerdicchio (di Matelica)201996
Blandy’s, 20 Year Old Malmsey96
Bodegas Muriel, Viña Muriel Reserva BlancoRioja201396
Castello del Terriccio, Lupicaia201696
Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut200796
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201896
Domaine Berthet-Bondet, Château-Chalon201496
Fleur de Miraval, ER2 Exclusivement Rosé96
Henri Giraud, Blanc de Craie Brut96
Littorai, One Acre Pinot NoirMendocino County (Anderson Valley)201996
Marco Felluga, Amani FriulanoCollio202196
Marguet, Sapience 1er Cru Brut Nature201096
Remírez de Ganuza, Olagar Gran Reserva BlancoRioja (Alavesa)201496
Shaw & Smith, M3 ChardonnayAdelaide Hills202196
Wine by Farr, Tout Près by Farr Pinot NoirGeelong201996
Bodega Noemia, J AlbertoRío Negro201995
Bodegas de Alberto, DoradoRueda95
Caravaglio, Chianu Cruci Bianco202195
Caravaglio, Palmento di Salina202195
Domaine Gramenon, L’Emouvante Côtes du Rhône201995
Errazuriz, Wild Ferment Pinot Noir202195
Escala Humana, Credo SemillonUco Valley (Tupungato)201895
Forage Supply Co, Caveman Carignan202195
Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch202095
Giuseppe Apicella, A’ Scippata RiservaCosta d'Amalfi201795
Gusbourne Estate, Blanc de Blancs Brut201695
Istine, Levigne Chianti Classico Riserva201695
Lake Breeze, Bernoota Shiraz-Cabernet201995
Mac Forbes, The Blind Spot Pinot MeunierYarra Valley202195
Manzone, Rossese BiancoLanghe201895
Marchesi di Barolo, SarmassaBarolo201795
Marqués de Riscal, XR ReservaRioja201795
Mount Pleasant, Cellar Aged Elizabeth SemillonHunter Valley201495
Mullineux, Olerasay 3 Chenin Blanc95
Piekenierskloof Wine Co, Grenache NoirPiekenierskloof202095
Pujanza, Norte201895
Rascallion Wines, The Devonian Chenin Blanc202195
Rutini, Single Vineyard Altamira MalbecUco Valley201995
T-Oinos, Clos Stegasta Rare MavrotraganoCyclades201995
Vignerons de Plaimont, Les Cépages PréservésSaint-Mont201995

