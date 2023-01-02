Ornellaia Bolgheri 2012 99 View This famed SuperTuscan wine (a Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot blend with 10% Cabernet Franc and 7% Petit Verdot) is the flagship cuvée of Ornellaia, one of the most prominent estates in the small Bolgheri region and owned by the Frescobaldi family. Like 2011, it was a dry growing year in 2012, and it wasn’t until scattered showers hit the vines in August and September that the ripening was propelled, resulting in fine overall ripeness. Each variety was vinified separately before being moved into 70% new barriques. Vincenzo Arnese; Complex notes of ripe blackcurrant and dark cherry on the nose, with walnut, cedar and smoked charcoal. The palate is fresh and vibrant, showing rich yet integrated tannins. It will also improve with time. Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW: Amazingly refined cassis, blackberry, ink and dried flower aromas, with a touch of spice. On the palate it’s deep, complex, multi-layered, silky and long. Impressive. Amanda Barnes: There are seductive notes of crème de cassis with some cigar box and liquorice on the nose. A very inviting blend with a silky fruit profile and a mineral tension to the fine tannins and fresh acid. Nominated by Ronan Sayburn MS

Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2010 98 View 62% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Franc. Still a very youthful and lively Margaux with fine tannins and fresh acidity. The wine needs a long time to reach its peak; it is a top classic. The nose is refined and layered, with notes of blueberry and prune, followed by integrated oak with evidence of charcoal wood and pencil shavings. Nominated by Michael Denton

Château Figeac St Emilion (Premier Grands Crus Classes) 2006 98 View 33% each of Merlot and Cabernets Sauvignon and Franc. Complex and unfurling with notes of animal, cedar and aged tobacco with a subtle cassis running through the core. Distinctive, restrained and elegant. Despite the powerful structure it has unbelievable finesse, with fine-grained tannins, a dusty texture and a long finish. Incredible! Nominated by Andrew Jefford

López de Haro, Classica Gran Reserva Rioja 2004 98 View Inky and rich with evolved notes of cigar box and leather. The palate is fresh, acidity is lingering, the fruit is still present and tannins are perfectly integrated. Ready to be enjoyed but also has potential to age. A great Rioja, putting together classic know-how and a modern approach. Nominated by Laura Bianco

Mastroberardino, Antonio Radici Taurasi Riserva Irpinia Aglianico 2008 98 View Showing beautiful evolution with notes of peppermint oil, truffle and dried rose petals. Vibrant structure, subtle earthiness, fine grain and easygoing freshness. A powerful attack and delicate touch. A vinous wine (100% Aglianico) with a good persistent finish and notes of tobacco and cigar box. Nominated by James Button

Mauro Molino, Gallinotto Barolo 2017 98 View A powerful wine with a tender soul. A hint of spearmint lifts this otherwise brooding nose of black cherry and earth. The palate is poised, with firm tannins helping to smooth the acidity, and combining to give an impossible pairing: a feeling of delicacy with a touch of infinite power. Nominated by Susan Hulme MW

Produttori del Barbaresco, Montestefano Riserva Barbaresco 2016 98 View Subtle and complex aromas of dried fruit, fresh plums, kerosene, dried flowers and pencil. Racy and vibrant with intense, pulsating acidity and tightrope tannins. It shows complexity and a long finish. A wine to decant, or cellar. Delicious. Nominated by Michaela Morris

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana Etna 2019 98 View 100% Nerello Mascalese. A seductive nose with ripe berry fruit, white truffle and dried rose notes. Elegant and fresh with a balanced structure, volcanic mineral aromas and a vibrant finish. A refined wine that has energy and complexity with tension like silk, and will age well. Longstanding and persistent. Nominated by Anthony Rose

Domaine Alain Voge, Les Vieilles Fontaines Cornas 2019 97 View With violets and spice, lavender, mint, earth, cherries and berries, this is so Rhône. Impressive tannins pass smoothly but leave a long memory. The refreshing acidity lifts the wine at the end, enticing you for another sip. This dense Syrah shows the might and depth of Cornas and its great ageing potential. Nominated by Matt Walls

Dominus Estate Napa Valley (Yountville) 2018 98 View Ripe blackcurrant and vegetal aromas of tomato leaves and aubergine. So distinguished on the nose with discreet notes of cassis, tertiary spicy aromas and that earthy undertone. A full-bodied and long red wine with fine fruit tannins and extra layers of texture from oak ageing. A classic style of a Napa Cabernet Sauvignon blend. Nominated by Georgina Hindle

Pasqua, Famiglia Pasqua Valpolicella (Ripasso Superiore) 2017 98 View 65% Corvina, 35% Rondinella. A ripe nose reveals morello cherry and underlying notes of strawberry, raisin and figs. A powerful, referential Valpolicella wine, with evidence of deft ripasso, great concentration and a smoothing acidity. Supple and quite silky with a kiss of sweetness, this is a full-bodied and long wine with exquisite balance. Nominated by Michela Nassiz

Castello del Terriccio, Lupicaia 2016 98 View Good intensity and freshness, the wine is showing ripe blackcurrant and a note of fresh bramble from its Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot fruit. Fine-grained tannins and refreshing acidity, with a long, balanced finish. A great wine, it gets better and better in the glass. Nominated by Aldo Fiordelli

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2018 98 View 37% Cabernet Franc, 34% Cabernet Sauvignon, 29% Merlot. A ripe fruit core with cassis and bramble fruit, and savoury layers of spice and minerals. Amazing structure in the mouth; well-grained, deep and complex, so distinctive. Vibrancy on the palate and potential to age. Nominated by Yohan Castaing

Littorai, One Acre Pinot Noir Mendocino County (Anderson Valley) 2019 98 View Clean, well-defined cherry and berry aromas, with a spicy note. Palate is refined, vibrant and intense, nice fruit sweetness, blending the strawberry flavours with the sweet spices. A good finish with velvety tannins merging in the refined acidity. Nominated by Stacy Slinkard

Wine by Farr, Tout Près by Farr Pinot Noir Geelong 2019 98 View Black smoked tea notes lead a toasty, full-bodied Pinot Noir with bold black fruit aromas and a long, peppery finish. Long refreshing notes of menthol and eucalyptus are framing a well-made wine with a palate that shows great structure and intensity. Deliciously balanced in the mouth – complex and very deep but keeping a joyful expression. Nominated by Huon Hooke

Bodega Noemia, J Alberto Río Negro 2019 97 View Restrained and elegant, this Malbec blended with a little Merlot has discreet blackberry notes and a touch of violet. The palate is fleshy and bold, there’s intense acidity and a good finish. This charming wine offers lovely balance and poise, with a refreshing yet lingering finish. Nominated by Aldo Fiordelli

Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch 2020 97 View Ripe red cherry and crispy red flowers of good intensity. Light but persistent. Tart, crisp acidity underpins this bright red fruit-scented wine, leaving a mouthwatering finish. Mountain fresh herbal notes with a hint of shiitake add intrigue, and hint at the tertiary evolution to come.

Caravaglio, Palmento di Salina 2021 97 View A third each of Nerello Mascalese, Corinto Nero and Calabrese. Invitingly elegant, fresh red fruits with a note of flowers, this sings. A fresh, crunchy wine with appealing juicy fruit in the palate and a lively finish with untempered racy acidity. A seriously drinkable, and rather dangerous bottle... this light red would be far too easy to finish within moments. Nominated by Elizabeth Gabay MW

Domaine Gramenon, L’Emouvante Côtes du Rhône 2019 96 View Pure fruit with lovely violet, blueberry, flowery expression. Palate is fresh and classic, peppery and nice fruitiness, long finish. An enjoyable Syrah that delivers as a great all-rounder with fruit, spice and texture. Nominated by Matt Walls

Errazuriz, Wild Ferment Pinot Noir 2021 96 View Sweet red fruit, meadow flowers and a lift of wild herbs make this a very inviting Pinot Noir, but there’s grip and earthiness on the palate that show a much more serious side. Evidence of lovely oxidative ageing, increasing complexity and identity. Good finish and intense sweet spice note of nutmeg and cinnamon. Nominated by Alejandro Iglesias

Forage Supply Co, Caveman Carignan 2021 96 View Elegant style of Carignan, with good freshness, and ripe, fresh aromas of blueberry and dark cherry. Amazingly concentrated with a silky structure and impressive persistence. Intriguing expression, with a unique blend of Mediterranean expressions and a grained texture. Nominated by Amy Wislocki

Giuseppe Apicella, A’ Scippata Riserva Costa d'Amalfi 2017 96 View 80% Tintore Nero, 20% Piedirosso. On the nose the wine is a bit closed, showing ripe fruits of blueberry and plum, plus notes of herbaceousness and earthiness, forest floor and porcini mushrooms. Inky with graphite-like tannins and tension in the palate, underpinned by a youthful, racy acidity. Bold and brooding, with many years left to uncoil. Nominated by Alessandra Piubello

Istine, Levigne Chianti Classico Riserva 2016 95 View The nose already shows complexity and concentration, taking on tertiary notes of tar and truffle. This is an earthy Chianti which has complexity and a long, bone-dry finish. On the palate it keeps that Tuscan freshness with lots of concentration. Nominated by Barbara Philip MW

Lake Breeze, Bernoota Shiraz-Cabernet 2019 95 View Uplifting eucalyptus and rosemary give a herbal nuance to this blend, which has a supple, fragrant finish and bright style. In the mouth it is hearty, soft, appealing, long and appetising. Balanced and juicy, this is a lively and distinctive wine. Nominated by David Sly

Mac Forbes, The Blind Spot Pinot Meunier Yarra Valley 2021 95 View A light ruby colour and shows an incredible aromatic uplift of fresh red fruits – strawberry and crunchy red cherry – and floral notes of red roses and geranium. Deliciously light and deep at the same time, with amazing acidity and a prolonged finish. Easy to enjoy, and one to drink chilled in summer! Nominated by Tina Gellie

Marchesi di Barolo, Sarmassa Barolo 2017 95 View Notes of ripe raspberry and red cherry fruits, fresh fig marmalade and integrated oak. Savoury and spiced, this mouthwatering Barolo is still in its youth with lip-puckering tannins that demand rich Piedmontese cuisine. Nominated by Michela Nassiz

Marqués de Riscal, XR Reserva Rioja 2017 95 View Balanced and complex, showing ripeness and integrated oak, plus notes of nutmeg, walnut, cedar and crushed almond. This reserva with 5% Graciano evokes Christmas cake with vanilla and cinnamon spice dancing over the palate with dried fruit in the background. Textbook. Nominated by Laura Bianco

Piekenierskloof Wine Co, Grenache Noir Piekenierskloof 2020 95 View Spiced oak adds complexity to this silky Grenache with ripe blue fruit and floral notes. On the palate it becomes very lively. Very European in style, nobody would say it is South African – long, elegant, warm, complex, bold and juicy. Nominated by Fiona McDonald

Pujanza, Norte 2018 95 View Youthful still in its fresh fruit appeal with juicy notes of blackcurrant and a touch of graphite. Amazingly balanced, with restrained fruit that opens up little by little in the mouth, silky tannins and extraordinary persistence. Rioja with tension and texture, and a fruit-focused finish. Really enjoyable ultra-modern style! Nominated by Julie Sheppard

Rutini, Single Vineyard Altamira Malbec Uco Valley 2019 95 View Ripe and rich with a good intensity of aromas of dried blueberry and plum. Juicy and vibrant with crunchy bright fruit expression and a lively texture on the palate with great finesse. Pure Malbec explosion. Great style. Nominated by Cesar Soler

