Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2022, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2022.

Classic wines, dominated by another strong performance from Italy, were the stars among the 63 red wines nominated in Decanter’s Wines of the Year 2022.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 31 red wines that scored 95 points or more.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
OrnellaiaBolgheri201299
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201098
Château FigeacSt Emilion (Premier Grands Crus Classes)200698
López de Haro, Classica Gran ReservaRioja200498
Mastroberardino, Antonio Radici Taurasi RiservaIrpinia Aglianico200898
Mauro Molino, GallinottoBarolo201798
Produttori del Barbaresco, Montestefano RiservaBarbaresco201698
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara SottanaEtna201998
Domaine Alain Voge, Les Vieilles FontainesCornas201997
Dominus EstateNapa Valley (Yountville)201898
Pasqua, Famiglia PasquaValpolicella (Ripasso Superiore)201798
Castello del Terriccio, Lupicaia201698
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201898
Littorai, One Acre Pinot NoirMendocino County (Anderson Valley)201998
Wine by Farr, Tout Près by Farr Pinot NoirGeelong201998
Bodega Noemia, J AlbertoRío Negro201997
Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch202097
Caravaglio, Palmento di Salina202197
Domaine Gramenon, L’Emouvante Côtes du Rhône201996
Errazuriz, Wild Ferment Pinot Noir202196
Forage Supply Co, Caveman Carignan202196
Giuseppe Apicella, A’ Scippata RiservaCosta d'Amalfi201796
Istine, Levigne Chianti Classico Riserva201695
Lake Breeze, Bernoota Shiraz-Cabernet201995
Mac Forbes, The Blind Spot Pinot MeunierYarra Valley202195
Marchesi di Barolo, SarmassaBarolo201795
Marqués de Riscal, XR ReservaRioja201795
Piekenierskloof Wine Co, Grenache NoirPiekenierskloof202095
Pujanza, Norte201895
Rutini, Single Vineyard Altamira MalbecUco Valley201995
T-Oinos, Clos Stegasta Rare MavrotraganoCyclades201995

See also

Wines of the Year 2022: top-scoring bottles