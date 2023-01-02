Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2022, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2022.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all seven sparkling wines that scored 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut201399
Billecart-Salmon. Louis Salmon Blanc de Blancs Brut200898
Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut200796
Henri Giraud, Blanc de Craie Brut96
Marguet, Sapience 1er Cru Brut Nature201096
Gusbourne Estate, Blanc de Blancs Brut201695
Fleur de Miraval, ER2 Exclusivement Rosé96

