Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut 2013 99 View Created in 1876 to satisfy the demanding tastes of Tsar Alexander II, Louis Roederer’s Cristal has since become a symbol of luxury all around the world. Produced only during the best years, it’s made from 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Chardonnay, the grapes coming from 45 of the finest lieux-dits in the region. 2013 was a late bloomer, with flowering only taking place in July after a cool spring. The summer was ideal with long periods of dry and warm weather. One third of the wine is aged in oak and there’s no malolactic fermentation. Vincenzo Arnese: Packed with elegant yet powerful aromas of ripe orchard trees that merge with brioche and dry cookies. This is a harmonious and well-defined Champagne with integrated residual sugar and astonishing acidity. Divine! Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW: Lemon coloured with a pink hue. Like a blanc de noirs, with cherries and white fruit aromas. Balanced and suave. Goes from less to more, with an exceptionally long and complex finish. Amanda Barnes: Appealing notes on the nose of pastry dough and apple tart that are very open. On the palate there’s beautiful concentration with lingering savoury notes. Minerally and sophisticated. Nominated by Peter Liem

Billecart-Salmon. Louis Salmon Blanc de Blancs Brut 2008 98 View A ripe and intense style, showing energy and vibrancy. Flinty, slightly earthy aromas that are more suggestive of long ageing in bottle. Sublime balance between salivating acidity, coy sweetness and richness. A reference for delicacy and refinement. Nominated by Charlotte Hale

Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut 2007 96 View Intense aromas of candied citrus, grapefruit juice and lemon peel. Incredibly youthful for its age, with a chalky minerality and richness on the palate. A finely built 100% Chardonnay with very discreet dosage, flinty acidity and an overall balance suggestive of a grande marque. It has great sophistication and poise. Nominated by Michael Hill Smith MW

Henri Giraud, Blanc de Craie Brut 96 View Restrained, subtle, amazingly elegant 100% Chardonnay, with the complexity that only an aged Champagne can offer. Notes of fresh apples with marzipan notes and freshly cooked biscuits. Sublime delicacy on the palate, with as firm an architecture as roses carved in stone. The finish is impressively slow and complex. Nominated by Charlotte Hale

Marguet, Sapience 1er Cru Brut Nature 2010 96 View 50% Chardonnay, 33% Pinot Meunier, 17% Pinot Noir. An oxidative style of Champagne, with evolved notes of truffle, honey, baked apple and evidence of oak ageing. Gorgeous developed style, with the complexity of ageing a firmly built base wine. Savoury in finish, completely dry but so appetising. Nominated by Yohan Castaing

Gusbourne Estate, Blanc de Blancs Brut 2016 95 View This mature sparkling shows great depth of autolysis on the nose with very pure blanc de blanc aromas: citrus peel and dried citrus fruit with extremely elegant brioche, pastry and biscuit notes. The palate is clean and fresh with good intensity and a nice persistent aftertaste. Nominated by Charlotte Hale

