Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2022, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2022.
Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all six sweet and fortified wines that scored 95 points or above.
|Producer
|Appellation
|Score
|Notes
|Balassa, Villő Tokaji Aszú 6 Puttonyos
|2017
|99
|Intense nose of apricot, marmalade, peach compote and saffron. Delicious palate, with a crisp balanced acidity with relevant sugar and typical botrytis hints. Exquisitely sweet and wonderfully expressive. Pure elixir. Nominated by Caroline Gilby MW
|Mullineux, Olerasay 3 Chenin Blanc
|98
|Gold-to-amber colour. Waxy with lanolin, peaches and honey, this intensely sweet straw wine is sunshine in a glass! Unadulterated, heady, sweet joy… you can practically drink it with a spoon. Nice wine for dessert. Nominated by Malu Lambert
|Henriques & Henriques, 20 Year Old Terrantez
|96
|The most amazing array of complex flavours in an old wine, a top example of noble ageing and brave resilience. Racy acidity, depth of rancio character, chestnut and dried figs, a kiss of sweetness, and an everlasting finish, it’s intense yet balanced. A mind-blowing wine that deserves to be savoured. Nominated by Richard Mayson
|San Francisco Javier, Viña Corrales Fino (bottled 2021)
|96
|A sweaty, aged fino in the best of ways, showing its age but with youthful notes of camomile and apple blossom as well as marzipan, almond skin and saline aromas. Complex, long and quite mouthwatering. In old fino style, drink very slowly while keeping focus on the very long, expressive finish. Nominated by Paz Levinson
|Blandy’s, 20 Year Old Malmsey
|96
|Coffee and kerosene haunt the nose of this intense yet smooth Malmsey. Elegant, impressive, very complex, with amazing acidity to counterbalance the high sugar. The finish is of mocha, chocolate and orange caramel – stunning. Nominated by Demetri Walters MW
|Bodegas de Alberto, Dorado
|Rueda
|95
|Nutty and wild with interesting notes of caramel, sourdough and pecan pastry. A balanced Verdejo with a lovely oxidative touch, clean and straightforward. Deep complexity with richness and great length, the finish is fresh and intense. Nominated by Gabriela Colotto
