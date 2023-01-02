Balassa, Villő Tokaji Aszú 6 Puttonyos 2017 99 View Intense nose of apricot, marmalade, peach compote and saffron. Delicious palate, with a crisp balanced acidity with relevant sugar and typical botrytis hints. Exquisitely sweet and wonderfully expressive. Pure elixir. Nominated by Caroline Gilby MW

Mullineux, Olerasay 3 Chenin Blanc 98 View Gold-to-amber colour. Waxy with lanolin, peaches and honey, this intensely sweet straw wine is sunshine in a glass! Unadulterated, heady, sweet joy… you can practically drink it with a spoon. Nice wine for dessert. Nominated by Malu Lambert

Henriques & Henriques, 20 Year Old Terrantez 96 View The most amazing array of complex flavours in an old wine, a top example of noble ageing and brave resilience. Racy acidity, depth of rancio character, chestnut and dried figs, a kiss of sweetness, and an everlasting finish, it’s intense yet balanced. A mind-blowing wine that deserves to be savoured. Nominated by Richard Mayson

San Francisco Javier, Viña Corrales Fino (bottled 2021) 96 View A sweaty, aged fino in the best of ways, showing its age but with youthful notes of camomile and apple blossom as well as marzipan, almond skin and saline aromas. Complex, long and quite mouthwatering. In old fino style, drink very slowly while keeping focus on the very long, expressive finish. Nominated by Paz Levinson

Blandy’s, 20 Year Old Malmsey 96 View Coffee and kerosene haunt the nose of this intense yet smooth Malmsey. Elegant, impressive, very complex, with amazing acidity to counterbalance the high sugar. The finish is of mocha, chocolate and orange caramel – stunning. Nominated by Demetri Walters MW

