Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2022, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2022.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all six sweet and fortified wines that scored 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Balassa, Villő Tokaji Aszú 6 Puttonyos201799
Mullineux, Olerasay 3 Chenin Blanc98
Henriques & Henriques, 20 Year Old Terrantez96
San Francisco Javier, Viña Corrales Fino (bottled 2021)96
Blandy’s, 20 Year Old Malmsey96
Bodegas de Alberto, DoradoRueda95

