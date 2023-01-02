Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2022, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2022.

The strength and depth of Italy and an incredible flight of Chardonnay were the highlights among the 46 white wines nominated in Decanter’s Wines of the Year 2022.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 17 white wines that scored 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Tolpuddle Vineyard, ChardonnayCoal River Valley202199
Bodegas Muriel, Viña Muriel Reserva BlancoRioja201396
De la Riva, Vino de Pasto Macharnudo201396
Giaconda, Estate Vineyard ChardonnayBeechworth201998
Vietti, Derthona TimorassoColli Tortonesi201797
Bernhard Huber, Schlossberg Chardonnay Grosses Gewächs202097
Bisci, Vigneto FoglianoVerdicchio (di Matelica)202096
Domaine Berthet-Bondet, Château-Chalon201996
Marco Felluga, Amani FriulanoCollio201496
Remírez de Ganuza, Olagar Gran Reserva BlancoRioja (Alavesa)201498
Shaw & Smith, M3 ChardonnayAdelaide Hills202197
Caravaglio, Chianu Cruci Bianco202197
Escala Humana, Credo SemillonUco Valley (Tupungato)201896
Manzone, Rossese BiancoLanghe201896
Mount Pleasant, Cellar Aged Elizabeth SemillonHunter Valley201496
Rascallion Wines, The Devonian Chenin Blanc202196
Vignerons de Plaimont, Les Cépages PréservésSaint-Mont201996

