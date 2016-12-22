Not sure what to buy the wine lover in your life? Decanter.com is here to help...

Best wine gifts: Decanter gift guide 2016

22nd December: Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book 2017

What began 40 years ago as ‘an exercise in crowding angels on a pinhead’ now sells more than 12 million copies around the globe. This is perfect stocking filler material and will keep any wine obsessed relative happy for hours…Or you could treat yourself.

21st December: Muga Especial Reserva, Rioja 2010

This makes a special present for a Rioja lover as it’s only made in very good years, such as 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010. It displays the more modern face of Muga, with 90% French oak and dense, powerful fruit flavours of black fig and plum, with plenty of smoky vanilla sweetness and the acidity and structure to age.

20th December: Riedel Vitis Champagne flutes

Always an elegant choice, these Champagne flutes would make a lovely gift.

19th December: Recycled Champagne Bottle Candle

Made from 100% real branded glass Champagne bottles, upcycled and with vanilla scented candles. Choose your favourite Champagne for an exclusive handmade gift.

*Extra cost for US shipping

18th December: Château La Mission Haut-Brion wine box

Ch. La Mission Haut-Brion have launched the ultimate wine box with Harrods this Christmas. ‘Le Collection Gourmand’ comes with the 1982, 1989 and 2000 vintages of La Mission Haut-Brion, plus the white wine from 2009, as well as a set of knives made from the staves of the barrels the wines were aged in.

17th December: Decanter Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter tickets

Taste top Bordeaux wines this spring at the Decanter Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter. Producers will be bringing wines from 1990s vintages onwards in the grand tasting or go for an in-depth masterclass.

16th December: Kate Spade ‘Two of a kind’ bottle opener

This bottle opener takes inspiration from a masquerade mask. A stylish and elegant Christmas present.

15th December: Armand de Brignac, Blanc de Noirs, Champagne NV

14th December: Champagne stopper

A great stocking filler for any fan of sparkling wines, this will help preserve the bubbles in an open bottle – especially as experts say the trick of putting a spoon in the top does not work.

13th December: Eurocave Wine Art

Keep an open bottle of wine at the correct temperature for up to 10 days with the Wine Art from Eurocave. Stylishly designed in either black and silver or black and white, it can seat neatly in your kitchen and have your favourite wine ready to drink whenever you like.

UK stockist £309 EuroCave

US stockist $680 Amazon US

12th December: Opus One, Oakville, Napa Valley, California, USA 2012

For a really special bottle of wine, the 2012 Opus is developing nicely in bottle, and some additional complexity has already emerged to complement its Rubenesque fruit: its lavish blackberry and mulberry aromas are now married with emerging nuances of tobacco leaf, rich soil, graphite and dark spice. 94pts from William Kelley.

UK stockist £282 Amazon UK

11th December: Mint Juleps with Teddy Roosevelt

One for fans of both wine and history, find out the favourite drinks of US presidents – from what was served at campaign dinners to who would hide their favourite Bordeaux first growth wines from guests. Enjoy some of the highlights here.

UK stockist £22.48 Amazon UK

US stockist $19.93 Amazon US

10th December: Nude glasses

These elegant ‘Fantasy’ glasses from Nude make a great present for any wine lover,without breaking the bank. Comes in a set of two.

9th December: Rosé gummy bears

The Sugarfina ‘yes way rosé’ gummy bears caused a storm this summer when they sold out within two hours. Luckily the Whispering Angel infused sweets are back in stock, and now available in the UK and the US. Perfect as a fun stocking filler.

UK stockist £15.50 Harvey Nichols

US stockist $20 Sugarfina

8th December: Colheita Taylor’s, Single Harvest, Port 1964

Ok, this is for someone you really like. Traditionally the preserve of Portuguese-owned houses, colheita has been colonised by Taylor’s after its takeover of Krohn in 2013; just 2,000 bottles of this were made. Lifted caramel aromas with a hint of butterscotch. Suave, rich, spicy flavours – quite sweet but stops just short of cloying on the finish. Supremely fresh, delicate length. 95pts from Port expert, Richard Mayson.

UK stockist £234 Amazon UK

US stockist $375 Sherry Lehmann

7th December: Charles Heidsieck, Rosé Réserve, Brut Champagne NV

A top scorer, receiving Outstanding, in our recent expert panel tasting and fresh from our newly released January issue of Decanter magazine. A ‘rich opulent style’ that Michael Edwards recommends trying with seafood dishes. Read the full review here.

6th December: Coravin Model Two

The latest from Coravin for 2016; the Model Two, which claims to pour wine faster. Enjoy a glass of your favourite wine whenever you want – without opening the whole bottle. Choose from a range of colours – but the green option is exclusive to Harrods.

UK stockist £249 Harrods

US stockist $349 Amazon US

5th December: Decanter subscription

Ideal for any wine lover, get them a gift subscription and they’ll receive Decanter magazine every month, with the latest wine features, panel tastings, wine recommendations, travel, restaurants and more. Available both in print and on your digital device – order by 9th December to get the first issue in the new year.

4th December: World of Wine Game

The perfect gift for any self-professed wine buffs – or even a great way to spend the afternoon on Christmas day. Test your knowledge of different wine regions and styles with this board game, with over 300 question cards. Get a flavour of the questions with our quiz.

*Extra cost for US delivery

3rd December: Harrods Celebration of Christmas hamper

For the ultimate luxury Christmas gift, look no further than the Harrods Celebration of Christmas hamper. The hamper contains seven bottles of wine, including two Champagnes and a sweet wine, plus a whiskey – as well a tea, coffee, baked treats, jams and chutneys and even your Christmas crackers.

UK stockist only £750 Harrods

2nd December: Mini Moët Champagne

Treat some this Christmas to a mini bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne – or place one for each guest at a lavish Christmas dining table. At Selfridges, in store, you can get your bottle personalised with names and photos on the label (UK only).

UK stockist £19.99 Selfridges UK

US stockist $16 Selfridges US

1st December: Corkcicle wine pourer

Decanter tastings director Christelle Guibert recommends using a Corckcicle when you’ve not had time to chill your wine in advance. Just keep in the freezer, slot into your wine when you’re ready and it cools the wine as it pours. A perfect Secret Santa present…

UK stockist £14.99 Amazon UK

US stockist $15.95 Amazon US

