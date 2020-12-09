Best spirits gifts to buy this Christmas

It’s not always easy to find the ideal gift, so if you’re short on inspiration this year, we’ve hand-picked a selection of products that will delight the spirits lover in your life.

We’ve chosen ideas that cover a range of budgets, from special Christmas-edition bottles to boozy books and elegant glassware.

You’ll find ideas across the different spirits categories, including whisky and gin, as well as choices for cocktail fans…

Linden Leaf Cocktail Elements

A perfect stocking filler, these bright 20ml atomisers have been created by molecular scientists. Each one perfectly captures the flavours and aromas of seasonal organic citrus fruit, so that you can add a natural zesty garnish to cocktails – even in the depths of winter. We love the vibrant Lime with a G&T; or try Orange with an Old Fashioned. £10 each or buy the set of three for £25.

Drinking French by David Lebovitz

Chef and New York Times bestselling author David Lebovitz moved to Paris in 2004 and has written a series of brilliant cookbooks including My Paris Kitchen. His latest is a delightful overview of French drinking culture, with 160 recipes that cover classic French cocktails, quintessential apértifs such as Suze and Lillet, and homemade liqueurs – there’s even a guide to making for Champagne truffles.

Drink What You Want by John deBary

One for both adventurous home mixologists and people who have never made a cocktail in their lives. John deBary’s book breaks down the science behind making mixed drinks and explains how you can tweak any drink to suit your tastes. With no-nonsense write-ups and bright retro illustrations, it will give you the confidence to grab a cocktail shaker. There’s even a ‘Feeling Festive’ section of Christmas party drinks.

The Glencairn Gin Goblet

Best known for its iconic whisky glasses, Glencairn Crystal has launched a gorgeous goblet that’s perfect for serving up Spanish-style Gintonicas. Created to be the perfect weight in your hand, the crystal design also includes a shaped curve at the top to enhance aromas and is designed to require less ice, meaning that your gin doesn’t become too diluted. Comes in its own presentation box for easy wrapping.

One Gin Port Barrel Rested

Indulge the gin lover in your life and celebrate Christmas with a conscience: One Gin works in partnership with The One Foundation and 10% of its profits go towards funding clean water projects. This Christmas release is finished in Port barrels, giving a pale ruby colour. On the palate you get One Gin’s characteristic herbal taste, with distinctive notes of sage, with a warming spiced fruit notes. Alc 43%

LSA Bar Culture Cocktail Glasses

This set of two elegant and contemporary cocktail glasses is perfect for serving up sophisticated Martinis à deux. Standing 20cm-high, they are made of mouth-blown glass, with tall stems that are drawn by hand.

Tomatin 2006 Fino Sherry Cask

Limited to just 1,691 bottles, Tomatin’s latest single malt Scotch release makes an exclusive gift for whisky lovers. Aged for 13 years at the Highland distillery, spending the final four years in used fino sherry casks, it’s a mellow dram for sipping on winter evenings, with malt, yeast and fruit notes, baked apple, Dundee cake, caramel biscuits, nuts, citrus and lingering spice. Alc 46%

Gin School Experience at Gin Jamboree

Based in an old school house in Staffordshire, Gin Jamboree serves up lessons in distilling, so that pupils can create their very own gin using a mini-still. The course includes a session on the basics and history of gin, as well as a tasting of different gin styles. You can buy gift vouchers for one (£120) or two people (£135). Vouchers are delivered in a gift box and are valid for a year.

Hennessy X.O limited-edition by Frank Gehry

Hennessy marked its 150th anniversary in 2020. To celebrate, the Cognac house commissioned world-renowned architect Frank Gehry to reinterpret the Hennessy X.O bottle using his signature sculptural style (pictured, Alc 40%). In addition Gehry has also designed 150 ‘Masterpiece’ gold and glass decanters for serious spirits collectors, priced at a cool £15,000 each.

Bacardí Mixing Console

For the rum-lover who has everything… Bacardí rum has joined forces with award-winning designer Hugh Miller to create this limited-edition Mixing Console. The design makes use of individual rum-soaked staves from barrels of Bacardí’s top expressions to create the console’s turntable base and bar top. Including a built-in Fluance RT80 Vinyl Turntable, custom Bluetooth speakers, a walnut bar top set with handmade oak cocktail-stirrers, also crafted from the rum barrels – and a bottle of Bacardí Gran Reserva Diez of course.

