Christmas 2023: Wine & Spirits Advent calendars

Tipsy advent calendars have become as popular as their beauty counterparts, some flying off the shelves even before hitting them. But there’s still time to get one’s hands on some of this year’s best selection from the UK’s leading retailers.

In lieu of chocolates or Christmas figures, embark on an exploration of different wines and spirits before the big festive day(s). It will lift your mood and give you the chance to explore styles, regions and producers that might be outside your comfort zone.

This year, alongside long-standing favourites, there are also more niche and explorative options, some of which are also worth considering as thoughtful and edgy gifts.

Wine Advent Calendars:

Laithwaites Mixed Wine Advent Calendar





With the white- and red-only selections already sold out, you should act quickly for a chance to grab the mixed version of Laithwaites extremely popular advent calendar. As always, the countdown ends with a full bottle of Prosecco on December 24th. If willing to splurge, you might like to check out the beautiful Fine Wine selection (£150), presented in sustainable tasting packs, each with its own tasting note, serving suggestion and QR code to access all wine details.

£99.99 from Laithwaites

John Lewis Fizz Advent Calendar

John Lewis’ wine and spirits advent calendars are always among the most anticipated festive releases and this year is no exception. The still mixed selection is available for £95, but it’s the Fizz counterpart that truly evokes a festive feel with its selection of 24 Proseccos, Cavas and Champagnes. Worth considering the Cocktails alternative as well to add some more colourful sparkle to December days.

£140 from John Lewis

Brixton Wine Club Advent Calendar

The first batch of Brixton Wine Club’s advent calendar sold out fast but batch #2 is now being shipped. Fun and sustainable, it includes 24 cans of sparkling, white, orange, rosé and red wine, and a sheet with descriptions and tasting notes. A great way to test the format and discover new wines. For added suspense the full-line will be kept a secret while sales last.

£130 from Brixton Wine Club

Quevedo Port Wine Advent Calendar

Treat yourself to a daily sip of Port – bound to help with the colds and coughs – with this neatly packaged selection from family-owned Port House Quevedo. The box includes all styles of Port, from Dry White to Colheita, by way of (young and aged) Tawny, Ruby, LBV and even Rosé. A great exploration of Portugal’s flagship fortified wine. The historical Real Companhia Velha also has its own, equally comprehensive, Port advent calendar available for £97.50 from Rusty Nail Spirits.

From Amazon UK

Spirits Advent Calendars:

The Japanese Whisky Advent Calendar

The Japanese Whisky Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram is always worth the wait, both for its contents and its idiosyncratic packaging. This year one can actually choose from two different, equally beautiful, designs: classic and kintsugi, a tribute to the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery and celebrating imperfection. Whichever your choice, you’ll be enjoying a selection of exquisite nipponic whiskies until Santa arrives.

£249.95 from Master of Malt

Fortnum & Mason Spirits & Liqueurs Advent Calendar

Iconic and always highly anticipated, Fortnum & Mason’s many advent calendars invariably sell out quickly. The premium spirits and liqueurs selection is truly one of a kind. Beautifully packaged and thoughtfully curated, it includes Gins, Vodka, Whisky, Rum and Liqueurs from F&M’s own range and many collaborations with renowned distilleries. A real festive treat.

£225 from Fortnum & Mason

Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar

Among the most affordable options for a tipsy advent calendar, Fever Tree’s Gin & Tonic countdown selection is beautifully presented and offers a fun proposition: a different mix every two days, to make the winter blues go away. 12 Fever Tree tonics are paired with 12 gins from both established and lesser-known brands; a great way to refine your botanical and mixology skills.

£65 from John Lewis

24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar

Brought to you by The Whisky Exchange, this advent calendar offers a comprehensive journey through the world of rum: 24 rums from around the world, tasting notes and two glasses to enjoy each daily treat in good company. There’s also a warming Spiced Rum version for lovers of more playful styles.

£79.95 from The Whisky Exchange

Premium Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar – A Whisky Tour Of Scotland

Gravity Drinks’ Premium Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar can easily be repurposed as a super classy gift for a whisky lover. The handmade wooden cabinet contains 24 whiskies from all five Scottish whisky regions as well as two spirits nosing glasses.

From Amazon UK

