DWWA judge profile: Jane Boyce MW

Jane Boyce MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Jane Boyce MW

Jane Boyce MW is the Fine Wine Manager at James Nicholson Wine Merchant, re-joining the company 7 years ago after nearly twenty years working freelance within the wine trade.

Before taking up her role at JNwine, Boyce ran wine courses, lectured widely on food and wine, and consulted for both the five-star Merchant Hotel and Ross’s Auction house in Belfast.

As a freelance writer, Boyce was the wine columnist for Irish Tatler, Licensed Catering News and Easy Food, as well as contributing pieces to publications internationally, including Food and Wine magazine and the Irish Times.

Her wine career spans 35 years, in which she has experienced all aspects of the industry, from buying and selling to marketing, and compiling wine lists and training staff for the on-trade.

Jane Boyce MW first judged in the DWWA in 2008.