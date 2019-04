Alan Bednarski is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Alan Bednarski

Alan Bednarski is Head Sommelier and Wine Buyer at the Michelin starred Texture Restaurant and Champagne Bar in London.

He was previously Head Sommelier at 28-50 Wine Workshop and Kitchen in London.

Prior to moving to London, he held Head Sommelier positions in his native Poland, and he is now an Advanced Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers.