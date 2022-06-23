DWWA judge profile: Beatrice Bessi

Thirsty to increase her knowledge of the wine world, she joined Ronan Sayburn MS and his team at 67 Pall Mall. Here she started as Junior Sommelier, working her way up to become Assistant Head Sommelier.

Beatrice Bessi has worked in hospitality for over 20 years. Sic years ago, she moved from Italy where she was a restaurant manager to London.

In those three and a half years, she studied for the Court of Master Sommelier qualification.

Currently Beatrice is Head Sommelier at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone, a five star luxury boutique hotel, with a restaurant and a cocktail bar.

She working towards the Master Sommelier qualification, the WSET Diploma and becoming a WSET Educator.

Beatrice joined the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2021.