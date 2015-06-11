DWWA judge profile: Brett Crittenden

Brett Crittenden is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Brett Crittenden has been involved with the wine industry for more than 40 years. After graduating from Australian wine school Roseworthy College he worked with his family’s business, importing and retailing many of the great wines of the world, before spending more than a decade at LVMH (Moet & Chandon) in Australia, Argentina and the UK. Crittenden is now working with a number of top wineries in the world, including Guigal in the Rhône Valley, Domaine’s in Burgundy, Italy and Spain, and his personal favourites from Australia and New Zealand, Argentina and the USA. Crittenden is a regular wine educator, has previously worked with Australian television and radio, and now contributes to a number of international journals as well as teaching at sommelier schools. Crittenden was first a DWWA judge in 2004.