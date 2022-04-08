DWWA judge profile: Daisuke Kawai

Daisuke Kawai, Director and Chief Sommelier at La Terre, a luxury wine bar in Singapore, is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards

Daisuke Kawai

Daisuke Kawai is the Founder of La Terre, a luxury wine bar in Singapore. His 27 year career started at the Imperial Hotel, Toyko and he has been working in the food and beverage industry ever since. Daisuke has been based in Singapore since 2010 when he joined 3 Michelin Star Les Amis as Chief Sommelier.

Daisuke has won several accolades throughout his career, including Best Sommelier of the Year three times in the Singapore World Gourmet Series Award in 2013, 2017 and 2019, as well as Hall of Fame Best Sommelier of the year. He has also been the winner of the Gastromonth Favourite Sommelier by Robert Parker and Michelin 2017, the Asia Best Sommelier Competition in French Wines by SOPEXA 2017, and Singapore’s Best Sommelier for California Wines 2018.

Daisuke conducts wine education classes for professionals and wine lovers, and judges in the National Sommelier Competition of Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as Asia’s Best Sommelier Competition by SOPEXA.

Daisuke has been a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards for several years and joins the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2022.