DWWA judge profile: Dr Orsi Szentkiralyi

Dr Orsi Szentkiralyi is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Dr Orsi Szentkiralyi is a Hungarian-born wine professional, judge, and author.

She runs her wine consultancy Liquid Talent. Her wine career began in hospitality where she worked as a sommelier in top restaurants worldwide. Later, she transitioned to luxury wine retail, eventually starting her own consulting company.

She is an experienced wine judge and the managing editor of the Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia.

Her doctorate is in law, specializing in the protected origin of wine.

Dr Szentkiralyi joined the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2021.

