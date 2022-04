Jamie Hutchinson is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Jamie Hutchinson

Jamie Hutchinson is the co founder and chairman of The Sampler, a London based independent wine retailer.

In 2015 he moved to south west France to start Domaine d’Audaux . Domaine d’Audaux made its first vintage of Petit Manseng in 2018 and has replanted a long-abandoned vineyard with Syrah, the first vintage of which was 2021.

Jamie Hutchinson was first a judge at the DWWA in 2011.