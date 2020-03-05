DWWA judge profile: Joanna Locke MW

Joanna Locke MW is a judge at the at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Joanna Locke MW

Joanna Locke MW joined the UK wine industry as a result of studying French at University, and has worked in a variety of roles, including buying, marketing and PR.

After starting in Harrods’ wine department in London, she spent four years at wholesaler Michael Morgan, and then joined Grants of St James’s in Guildford as an assistant buyer. Following this, she worked at Cellarworld and The Fulham Road Wine Centre, alongside Angela Muir MW and James Rogers. She passed the MW in 1990, and has served as chairman of the Institute of Masters of Wine (2006-2008).

In 1991, Joanna Locke MW became a wine buyer for the Thresher group, moving to PR and marketing roles within Thresher/First Quench, before joining John E Fells & Sons in 2000.

Since 2004, she has been a wine buyer at The Wine Society, and is now responsible for buying the wines of the Loire, Alsace, Portugal, and South Africa.