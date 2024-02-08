DWWA judge profile: Justin Martindale MW

Justin Martindale MW is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Justin Martindale MW

After studying for a music degree at Leeds University, followed by a brief stint as a classical musician, Justin Martindale MW joined the wine trade with Majestic in 2008. He worked across some of London’s busiest stores whilst studying for his WSET Level 3 certificate, for which he was awarded a distinction and the Cálem Port Award scholarship.

Since 2010, Justin has been based in Scotland, studying the WSET diploma during his time at Majestic, and winning the Derouet Jameson Award Scholarship which set him on the road for MW studies. In 2013, Justin established Lothian Wine School in Edinburgh, teaching WSET courses, masterclasses and bespoke private events, as well as running a consultancy business and judging at various international wine competitions.

In January 2024, Justin joined Wine Scholar Guild, and is responsible for improving and growing their membership programme. Justin became an MW in 2022, and received both the Madame Bollinger Award for the best tasting performance and the Quinta do Noval award for the best Research Paper.

Justin joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2024.

See more judges for 2024 DWWA.