DWWA judge profile: Marcus Lai

Marcus Lai, Managing Partner at Asia Wine Cellar, is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022

Having left his career in the healthcare industry, Marcus Lai chose to pursue his passion in the wine business, which came about after he won a black glass wine tasting held by The Local Nose.

He then went on to set up a wine auction house based in Singapore for the Asian market which specialises in fine and rare wines and spirits.

After gaining adequate momentum in the auction circle, he took the decision to step out, seeking a change of environment in order to focus deeper into this luxury segment by setting up Asia Wine Cellar in order to have better control of the supply chain that focuses on niche wines with the best provenance.

Marcus has travelled to numerous wine regions, writes articles for The Local Nose and is currently studying the Master of Wine programme. He is also a member of the La Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin & Confrérie du Sabre d’Or and is serving for both the roles as Maître de Vinothecaire.