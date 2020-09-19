DWWA judge profile: Tamas Czinki

Tamas Czinki is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Tamas Czinki

Tamas Czinki was born and raised in Hungary where he started his 10 year career in the catering industry. Having passed his WSET level 2 and level 3, he became thirsty for wine knowledge and wine become his passion.

Moving to the UK in 2013, he started work as a Sommelier in Cheshire. After a year, he became Assistant Sommelier at Northcote where he worked under Adam Pawlowski MS. Czinki passed his Certified and Advanced CMS exam and was promoted to Head Sommelier.

Since then, he has been studying for his MS exam. In 2014 he was named Sommelier of the Year in the Sud de France Competition, and came third place in Castel Cup Best Young Sommelier of Europe 2016.

Follow Tamas on Twitter @ Tamas_Sommelier