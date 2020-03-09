DWWA judge profile: Tobias Brauweiler MS

Tobias Brauweiler MS is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Tobias Brauweiler MS

Originally from Germany, Tobias Brauweiler MS has over 10 years’ experience managing wine programmes for leading luxury hospitality brands.

Tobias has worked with Hakkasan Group since 2014 and is currently Group Sommelier, overseeing the wine programmes for all Asian Luxury Collection brands for the group including Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Sake no Hana and Ling Ling. Prior to this, Tobias was Head Sommelier at a number of prestigious hotels including Grande Roche, Paarl, South Africa; Ellenborough Park, Cheltenham Spa and The Ritz, London.

In 2015, Tobias earned his Master Sommelier (MS) Diploma. He became the first Amorim Taster of the Year, as well as receiving The Patrick Sandeman Vintners’ Award from the WSET. Tobias has also been both a semi-finalist and runner up in the UK Sommelier of the Year competition.

Tobias Brauweiler MS first joined DWWA as a judge in 2016.