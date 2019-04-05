DWWA judge profile: Tom Forrest

Tom Forrest is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).



Tom Forrest

Edinburgh-born Tom Forrest first fell in love with wine, and especially Pinot Noir, at the age of 18 when he was given a bottle of Nuits-St-Georges by a hotel manager. Following a career in hotel management, he began teaching wine and spirits to hospitality students in 1982, and was the executive manager for wine experience and education at Vinopolis, from 1999 until its closure at the end of 2015. Since then he has worked with London restaurants, training companies, the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Cookery School and the BBC Good Food Shows.

A member of the Institute of Wines and Spirits and an accredited WSET wine educator, Forrest oversees the WSET education programme. He has judged at various international wine competitions since 1997, is the author of The Complete Wine Course, and in 2007 he won the UK Champagne Ambassador competition and was a European finalist.

Forrest has appeared on TV shows including This Morning, the Daily Politics Show and Come Date With Me, as well as on various local radio stations in London and the South East, and has recently contributed to the Evening Standard as their wine columnist and sommelier.

Forrest was first a DWWA judge in 2011.

Follow Tom on Twitter @vinopolistom