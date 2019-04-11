DWWA judge profile: Victoria Mason

Victoria Mason is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Victoria Mason

Victoria Mason is a wine buyer for Waitrose. Her role involves sourcing wines from South Africa, the Loire Valley, Eastern & Central Europe, and England & Wales, as well as buying alternative wine formats (small bottles, cans, bag in box).

She has 7 years of retail buying experience, and before wine she bought horticulture for the UK grocer. After gaining a scholarship for her WSET Level 3 results, she secured a role in the wine team in 2016.

She completed her WSET Diploma studies in the summer of 2018 and was awarded the Wines from Spain prize for outstanding results.

Victoria joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.