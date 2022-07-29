Barolo 2018 and Riserva 2016

After tasting more than 130 Barolo 2018 and Riserva 2016s, Aldo Fiordelli presented a mix of top scorers, solid performers and great-value bottles.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 51 wines that scored 94 points or above.


Ceretto, Bricco RoccheBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201896
GB Burlotto, CastellettoBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201896
Giacomo Conterno, ArioneBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201896
Giovanni Rosso, SerraBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201896
Palladino, ParafadaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201896
Azelia, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201895
Borgogno, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201895
Brovia, Brea Vigna Ca' MiaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201895
Casa E di Mirafiore, LazzaritoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201895
E Pira & Figli, MosconiBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201895
Francesco Rinaldi & Figli, BrunateBarolo (Barolo)201895
Gagliasso, TorriglioneBarolo (La Morra)201895
Gaja, ConteisaBarolo (Barolo)201895
GB Burlotto, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201895
GD Vajra, Bricco delle VioleBarolo (Barolo)201895
Giacomo Conterno, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201895
Giovanni Sordo, MonprivatoBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201895
Giuseppe Rinaldi, Tre TineBarolo201895
Luigi Baudana, BaudanaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201895
Luigi Pira, MargheriaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201895
Mauro Veglio, PaiagalloBarolo (Barolo)201895
Paolo Manzone, MeriameBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201895
Pio Cesare, OrnatoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201895
Azelia, San RoccoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201894
Boasso, GabuttiBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201894
Brezza, SarmassaBarolo (Barolo)201894
Casa E di Mirafiore, PaiagalloBarolo (Barolo)201894
Cavallotto, Bricco BoschisBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201894
Ceretto, BrunateBarolo (Barolo)201894
Conterno Fantino, Sorì GinestraBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201894
Domenico Clerico, PajanaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201894
Elvio Cogno, RaveraBarolo (Novello)201894
Fratelli Alessandria, GramolereBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201894
GB Burlotto, AccliviBarolo (Verduno)201894
Giacomo Fenocchio, VilleroBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201894
Giovanni Rosso, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201894
Giovanni Sordo, PernoBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201894
Luigi Vico, PrapòBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201894
MassolinoBarolo201894
Mauro Molino, ConcaBarolo (La Morra)201894
Mauro Molino, GallinottoBarolo (Barolo)201894
Monchiero, MontanelloBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201894
Principiano Ferdinando, BoscaretoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201894
Réva, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201894
Réva, RaveraBarolo (Novello)201894
Brezza, Sarmassa RiservaBarolo (Barolo)201696
Fratelli Giacosa, Scarrone Vigna Mandorlo RiservaBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201696
Franco Boasso, Margheria RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201695
Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, Cannubi RiservaBarolo (Barolo)201694
Monchiero, Pernanno RiservaBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201694
Palladino, San Bernardo RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201694

