Ceretto, Bricco Rocche Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2018 96 View On Sant'Agata marls with a sandy base, Bricco Rocche is the smallest MGA of Barolo. It has been bottled separately by the Ceretto family since 1982. Reductive at first, it then focuses on graphite minerality and a slightly buttery note, with a delicious depth of Parma violets and fresh rose. Lifted, vibrant cherry fruit dominates the palate woven together with large, velvety tannins. The crisp acidity balances a warming finish. Great concentration for 2018.

GB Burlotto, Castelletto Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2018 96 View For the first time, Fabio Alessandria invested in Monforte, where he now manages a vineyard in Castelletto. The MGA was deliberately chosen due to its easterly exposition, in order to preserve as much as possible the freshness of fruit in this Barolo. Perky orange zest shines on the nose, along with watermelon peel, red currants and balsamic whiffs. Savoury and dense with a significant concentration and thickness, it doesn't come across as overextracted but the tannins are muscular and dusty, allied to a kernel flavour on the ripe finish. It's all underlined by firm, quite high acidity. Great tension for the 2018 vintage in this Castelletto, more bony than meaty. One to follow.

Giacomo Conterno, Arione Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 96 View With young soils and steep hills, the importance of Arione is easily understood. The southern exposure helped the quality in this vintage and the wine shows a restrained red currant fruit aroma with graceful cinnamon, sweet violet and watermelon, allied to an anise, almost herbal, whiff. Full, refreshing and very elegant yet not without a firm structure, it features an extracted chalky finish. It will age quite well for a 2018.

Giovanni Rosso, Serra Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 96 View Serra is a small and misunderstood MGA. The reason is possibly due to its dual east and west exposures. Giovanni Rosso manages a plot in the eastern part which exacerbates the fresh and austere character of these wines. The colour is very pale and bright garnet, the nose restrained and austere. Perky pomegranate fruit is allied to macerated flowers and pot pourri, with earthy tones in depth. Full of sucrosity on the palate, this 2018 shows chewy tannins, extracted and muscular yet ripe, with almost zesty high acidity which is perfectly woven with dried cherry on the finish. An austere wine, definitely not for Barolo beginners. It should be intended for the long haul due to the freshness of the fruit and the stern structure. Great.

Palladino, Parafada Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 96 View Less intense than usual yet elegantly focused on wild strawberry and chestnut earthiness, this Parafada shows an intoxicating fresh orange peel flavour that you can't spit, perfectly woven with lifted acidity and just a bit of warming alcohol. The tension keeps it going with a tight liquorice and cherry kernel finish. Great concentration for the 2018 vintage.

Azelia, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 95 View Cerretta is the last MGA to be harvested by the Scavino family. For the 2018, the grapes were picked on 20 October, fermented and macerated for 50 days then aged in large oak casks for up to 30 months. Reductive at first, the wine reveals graceful aromas of sweet Parma violet alongside new leather, dried cherry and meat. The palate is full of sucrosity, with still-rugged tannins and a savoury character allied to crisp acidity and a blood orange flavour. Refined on the finish, it again finds its integration and an almost-mineral character. What a great example of the 2018 vintage!

Borgogno, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2018 95 View The ripeness of Cannubi here saves a difficult vintage and gives the wine concentration, balance and refinement. This is more modern then the classic examples of the past, yet is still built for the long haul. The structure is refined and the texture dusty - in a positive way - for a young Barolo. The super-elegant attack features Parma violet, a touch of mint, watermelon, rhubarb and framboise sauvage, accompanied by silky tannins, concentration of fruit and refreshing acidity. The finish is quite thick, savoury and long, enhanced by cherry kernel and liquorice.

Brovia, Brea Vigna Ca' Mia Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 95 View Vigna Ca' Mia is in the most southeasterly part of the Brea MGA in Serralunga. Definitely the most representative wine of this 'menzione', the wine is very pale ruby in colour with an intense aroma of violet and red currants which then opens up to reveal sweet, exotic spices with touches of linden tree and camphor depth. This interpretation exhibits elegant tannins, between chalk and dust in terms of texture, with crisp acidity and a good, slightly bitter finish which imparts character and length to the wine.

Casa E di Mirafiore, Lazzarito Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 95 View This is the first vintage where the estate is certified organic. Still ruby in the glass, the wine starts with a poised nose of intense pot pourri, restrained dried cherry fruit and a whiff of tar. Very elegant, it features dense, velvety tannins, super-refined and umami, woven with refreshing acidity and assertive liquorice and sweet violet flavours. The tannins develop a dustiness on the finish, combined with pipe tobacco notes. A great wine.

E Pira & Figli, Mosconi Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2018 95 View This Mosconi from Chiara Boschis comes from a calcareous marl soil at almost 400 metres above sea level. The wine is quite a dense ruby colour in the glass, with restrained forest floor scents and whiffs of rosemary, chocolate and wild red fruits. Filigreed and complex, the palate has a delicate attack, firm tannins and good density, with flavours of tar and plenty of violet and pomegranate. Biting and still austere but softened by the French barriques - where the wine ages for two years - it's not ready to drink now yet will evolve nicely.

Francesco Rinaldi & Figli, Brunate Barolo (Barolo) 2018 95 View A super-classic Barolo made with a long maceration and extended ageing of 36 months in large oak casks. It features aromas of orange leaf, bright cherry, confected and dried fruits, and savoury depths of liquorice. Full bodied with good concentration of fruit, it has crisp acidity and a great quality to the tannins, whose dusty and massive structure is balanced by the fruit. The savoury finish is not brief, with cherry kernel and floral notes.

Gagliasso, Torriglione Barolo (La Morra) 2018 95 View Luca Gagliasso ferments his Torriglione with spontaneous yeast in stainless steel at 30-31°C. After a long maceration of 20 days, the wine is aged firstly in French barrique (10% new) for six months then blended in large oak vessels, where it ages for another 22 to 24 months. Ruby in the glass, it has a restrained balsamic tinge followed by delicate cherry and raspberry scents allied to delicacy on the palate, showing rose and smoky woodland flavours. There's great concentration of fruit and weight, with ripe yet crunchy tannins and crisp acidity. The earthy finish enhances this wine's complexity.

Gaja, Conteisa Barolo (Barolo) 2018 95 View The grapes for Gaja's Conteisa all come from Cerequio. 'Just 5,000 bottles this year, while in the best vintages we could reach 10,000,' said Gaia Gaja. The nose is highlighted by kirsch, dried cherry and earthy tones with subtle mint and peony. Cherry and strawberry dominate the fruit-driven palate, with a touch of coffee. The wine is full, with ripe tannins of great quality and moderate acidity.

GB Burlotto, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2018 95 View The exposure of Cannubi gives this 2018 a special concentration. Dried cherry and pot pourri with vibrant mint leaf and almost peppermint aromas are allied to dried cherry flavour, ripe and velvety tannins, and moderate refreshing acidity. The wine is sustained more by the muscular tannins than the acidity but it's overall well balanced and delightful to drink now.

GD Vajra, Bricco delle Viole Barolo (Barolo) 2018 95 View The nervy style of Bricco delle Viole is excited by the lightness of the 2018 vintage. The nose is dominated by leafy lightness and vibrant aromas ranging from cherry kernel to lemon leaf. It could seem to have low complexity but its focused on a sort of austere freshness that's worth discovering. The firm palate with quite aggressive acidity and almost sturdy youth is allied to great fruit concentration. The savoury finish is loaded with dust and chalk. Needs time.

Giacomo Conterno, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 95 View Roberto Conterno ferments his wines in conical oak vessels and ages them in large Austrian Stockinger casks. His Cerretta is full of complex, heavier aromas of tar, aromatic herbs and leather, focusing in on graceful mint, chocolate and a camphor depth. Full and austere on the palate, it shows great concentration for 2018, with moderate acidity and thick, grainy yet ripe tannins. Remarkable savoury finish.

Giovanni Sordo, Monprivato Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2018 95 View Sordo's Monprivato is classically vinified with a long submerged-cap maceration for four to seven weeks. Natural malolactic fermentation is done in stainless steel before 24 months of ageing in Slavonian oak barrels. Violet, rose, earthy strawberry and cherry introduce a blood orange flavour accompanied by velvety tannins and firm yet integrated acidity, long, lifted and elegant. The refinement of the tannins seems to be Monprivato's signature of elegance, allied to a sweet violet aftertaste. Youthful and brilliant to the end, this will last.

Giuseppe Rinaldi, Tre Tine Barolo 2018 95 View Tre tine' is the name used by Beppe Rinaldi since 2011 to summarise Cannubi-San Lorenzo-Ravera, from which the grapes are sourced for this wine. Not one of the easiest Barolo tasted, it is more than restrained: reluctant and tight-lipped. It seems to be simple but indeed it's not. Leafy lightness on the nose is saturated with red currant and blood orange. The sternness dominates the palate in perfect Rinaldi style, with firm, muscular, grainy yet ripe tannins. Tension and some roundness make it classic; austere to drink now but with great potential for lovers of traditional Barolo.

Luigi Baudana, Baudana Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 95 View Managed since 2009 by the Vajra family, Luigi Baudana's Baudana is fermented in oak then aged in large casks for 32 months. Open-knit with a stunning intensity of pot pourri, wild strawberry, camphor in depth and sweet violet, its graceful style continues on the palate with refined silky tannins - firm and slightly dusty - refreshing acidity and a slightly warming finish. The finish is austere yet full of liquorice elegance, and the woven integration it exhibits will keep this strong for decades. A major success for a vintage of often leaner wines.

Luigi Pira, Margheria Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 95 View This Margheria from Pira is elegant and restrained, showing leafy lightness with red currant and confected violet aromas. After a silky attack, it demonstrates delicacy on a warming palate, with ripe tannins and quite high, crisp acidity integrated into a tight-knit structure. The finish is more austere and dusty, too young now but intended for the long haul: the freshness of red currant fruits allied with the savouriness of the liquorice will help during bottle ageing. Very classic.

Mauro Veglio, Paiagallo Barolo (Barolo) 2018 95 View This 2018 is the third vintage of Mauro Veglio's Paiagallo. Here, Alessandro Veglio today manages a plot of 40-year-old vines in the middle of the hill, between 240 and 270 metres above sea level with a southeast to east exposure over sandstone soil (more so than the lower plots). The wine packs a punch for its multifaceted aromas of peony and violet, wild strawberry and blood orange. Both violets and oranges come back on the palate, not ungainly woven with firm tannins. It's full on the mid-palate, with almost-zesty acidity and a sweet, ripe finish. The wine is aged in large French untoasted oak casks for 24 months. A great example of the 2018 vintage.

Paolo Manzone, Meriame Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 95 View Meriame lies over a calcareous clay soil at 350 metres above sea level. The vines here are 70 years old and the wine is traditionally aged in large Slavonian oak for at least 24 months. Leather and macerated flower scents appear first, then liquorice and balsamic tones in depth. It has great concentration on the full bodied palate, which is unexpected for a 2018 tasted blind yet makes sense given the age of the vines. The tannins are ripe and of great quality, supporting a vibrant and savoury palate. It's a bit rustic on the finish but is authentic, with dried cherry and liquorice notes. One to follow.

Pio Cesare, Ornato Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 95 View Pio Cesare owns the largest part of Ornato, located between Briccolina and Falletto. The Serralunga character is exquisitely typical here, with wild strawberry and cherry fruit allied to rhubarb and minerality. The attack is silky, with great concentration and savouriness, woven acidity and refined tannins to the persistent finish.

Azelia, San Rocco Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 94 View San Rocco typically produces Barolo with a darker character compared to the other MGAs of Serralunga. Here, black cherry and blackberry are joined by mint and chocolate, with an intense menthol depth. The attack is dense and full, followed by austere tannins, refreshing acidity, plenty of mid-palate weight and a thick finish. Its sternness dominates the aftertaste, which seems to be less expressive than expected. There's good potential for ageing here.

Boasso, Gabutti Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 94 View Boasso manages 0.5ha in the west to southwest part of the Gabutti MGA, planted 20 years ago. His winemaking is fairly traditional, despite a cooler fermentation at 28°C in stainless steel. The wine is macerated for 20 days under submerged cap and aged for 36 months in large 10hL oak casks. The colour is a concentrated ruby and the wine displays complex and vibrant aromas of wild dark fruits, cherry, mint and balsamic depth. The attack is dense, full bodied with ripe tannins, maybe less marked on the mid-palate yet austere on the finish, which is dusty and tarry. It seems to be from another vintage, such is its richness.

Brezza, Sarmassa Barolo (Barolo) 2018 94 View Lower production volume than usual for Brezza's Sarmassa, located in the flatter and more evolved soil of the MGA, helps to give balance to this 2018 vintage. Aromas of red currants, liquorice, pepper, then dried cherry with a great depth of mint; a multifaceted Barolo with graceful complexity. The attack is austere yet precise, with crisp acidity, clean red currant flavour and a crunchy finish.

Casa E di Mirafiore, Paiagallo Barolo (Barolo) 2018 94 View This Paiagallo from Mirafiore estate was called 'La Villa up until 1990. The plot is at the east side of the MGA. The freshness of fruit comes across as balanced and elegant. There is no garnet tinge here, despite two years of ageing in large French oak vessels. The intense smoky and savoury nose of liquorice root is enhanced by pot pourri and focuses on bright pomegranate. The attack is all for firm, angular yet ripe tannins as well as firm acidity, both amazingly woven with floral flavours. Austere yet precise on the finish, this is a wine for the long haul.

Cavallotto, Bricco Boschis Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2018 94 View Muscular and powerful, don’t search for elegance here. Bricco Boschis is an old style Barolo typical of Alfio Cavallotto and his passion for authentic wines. The concentration and power are impressive for the 2018 vintage. Prunes and leather, leafy lightness, a touch of orange and an almost grapefruit note are sustained by firm acidity on a large, full, biting palate built for the long haul, filled out with youthful fruit concentration.

Ceretto, Brunate Barolo (Barolo) 2018 94 View Despite a moderate acidity - which is due to both the vintage and the southern exposition of Brunate - this Ceretto shows a compelling, delicious character. Liquorice, smoky woodland notes, dried cherry, tar, cinnamon and tea leaf aromas are loaded with red currants and strawberries. Full bodied, it has slightly oaky tannins and a dusty yet ripe finish. Filigreed elegance.

Conterno Fantino, Sorì Ginestra Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2018 94 View Sorì Ginestra is the southern plot of Conterno Fantino within the Ginestra MGA. Concentrated ruby in colour without any garnet on the rim, it's restrained and focused on wild strawberry and tar, with notes of liquorice root and yellow peach vibrancy. Full bodied with slightly warming alcohol, it is balanced by its zesty acidity - which is great for this vintage - and ripe, velvety tannins. Overall a chewy, youthful wine, sticky to the finish but with the precise dustiness of a young Nebbiolo ripe for ageing. A good balance between power and elegance.

Domenico Clerico, Pajana Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2018 94 View From vines planted in 1971 and 1990, Pajana is rich on the nose with pot pourri scents and a restrained mix of red cherry and blood orange. It's more approachable and less austere than usual but juicy, tasty and savoury - almost salty on the palate with intoxicating flavours of fruit and flower. Despite the graceful attack, the wine is then supported by a firm structure with slightly dusty tannins. Crisp acidity carries a camphor note to the persistent finish.

Elvio Cogno, Ravera Barolo (Novello) 2018 94 View Based on the Lampià (60%) and Michet (40%) biotypes from 70-year-old vines, this Ravera is aged for 24 months in large untoasted Slavonian oak. Mostly floral aromas of rose, violet and pot pourri, with strawberry and darker fruits allied to the vibrancy of a balsamic whiff, introduce a savoury blood orange flavour on the dense and weighted palate. It has ripe and dusty tannins with great extraction on the mid-palate, crisp acidity and the fruit concentration to achieve an amazing balance. It will gain further complexity with ageing.

Fratelli Alessandria, Gramolere Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2018 94 View A wine fermented in stainless steel for 25 to 30 days then aged in large French oak vessels for 36 months. Bright garnet in the glass, its restrained rhubarb root, cinnamon candy and red currant aromas and flavours shine. The crunchy palate is full bodied with precise, polished tannins, dusty yet ripe, balanced by crisp acidity and displaying persistency and great quality to the finish, which is lengthened by a bitter note.

GB Burlotto, Acclivi Barolo (Verduno) 2018 94 View Acclivi is an assemblage from Verduno (Rocche Olmo, Neirane and Monvigliero) between 300 and 370 metres above sea level. The fresher style of the wine is underlined by cinnamon and peachy aromas with pomegranate fruit and a floral bouquet in depth. The interpretation exhibits an easier-drinking palate with elegant if dusty tannins and crisp acidity, balanced by good concentration for the vintage.

Giacomo Fenocchio, Villero Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2018 94 View Giacomo Fenocchio ferments his wines using their own natural yeasts, with long maceration and ageing in large Slavonian oak casks for 30 months. Villero, based on sandstone like Rocche di Castiglione or Monprivato, is more generous than the latter two MGAs due to its southwest exposition. Bright garnet in the glass, its intense framboise sauvage aroma allied to leafy lightness and earthy depth of minerality shine. Dried cherry and tar emerge with time: a classic Barolo definition. The attack is relaxing and dense with lots of sucrosity. Firm, dusty tannins, large and ripe, are accompanied by crisp acidity and great length.

Giovanni Rosso, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 94 View Cerretta is a clay and chalk soil MGA 'which produces more feminine wines, mostly compared to Serra,' according to Giovanni Rosso's winemaker, Andrea Delpiano. The Barolos here age for 30 months in large oak casks. The 2018 Cerretta is bright garnet in the glass, scented of fresh rose, violet and pomegranate juice. The palate is darker, with cherry, blood orange and great weight and concentration. With moderate acidity, its plentiful fruits flow to a chalky finish.

Giovanni Sordo, Perno Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2018 94 View Perno lies over sandstone with different percentages of sand and clay, between 270 and 400 metres above sea level. Fermentation and maceration took place in stainless steel tanks, as well as malolactic fermentation, while for ageing the wine spent 24 months in large oak vessels. A smoky and restrained liquorice aroma is joined by dried cherry, a whiff of peach skin and chocolate. Elegant tannins carry the palate, with crisp acidity, great tension of red currant fruit, and a tight finish where cherry kernel and liquorice are woven with the mature tannins. A major success for a vintage of often dilute wines.

Luigi Vico, Prapò Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 94 View This is the third vintage for Luigi Vico and the easterly exposition of Prapò contributes to an amazing freshness of fruit here. The wine is fermented in concrete and aged for up to 30 months in large Slavonian oak. The wine shines for its red currant aroma and sweet cinnamon and pomegranate flavours. It's very acidic on the palate, with massive yet not drying tannins, more velvety than dusty, completed by a good finish showing more red currant fruit. Lacking layers now, I would bet on its evolution.

Massolino Barolo 2018 94 View While at the village level in 2018 we seem to find more dilute wines, Massolino should be considered an exception because they produced just a village Barolo, a blend of all their MGAs, including Vigna Rionda. The wine shines for its bright ruby colour, meaty and tarry with a incredible depth of rhubarb and minerality. Open-knit with its wild strawberry and cherry fruits, it flows on the velvety palate, lean yet refined, with polished tannins and brilliant integrated acidity. The finish is all cherry kernel and liquorice root. With this 2018 the estate confirms its consistency.

Mauro Molino, Conca Barolo (La Morra) 2018 94 View A natural amphitheatre within Annunziata with a majority of clay, this Conca is fermented in oak for the first time in 2018. It shows plenty of floral character with violet, pomegranate, pepper leaf, a touch of tar and menthol intensity. There's a lot of sucrosity on the palate, accompanied by peachy and oaky flavours, and velvety tannins. Chalky on the finish with crisp acidity, this is a very savoury, tasty wine.

Mauro Molino, Gallinotto Barolo (Barolo) 2018 94 View Gallinotto is a Molino-registered vineyard name since 2001, located within the Berri MGA in La Morra, at the westernmost part of Barolo. It's very exposed here, but the most essential element is the altitude, at 400 metres above sea level. The wine is aged in both small French barriques for eight months and large oak vessels for 18 to 20 months. Smoky and tarry at first, soulful bay leaf and eucalyptus aromas then emerge along with focused peach skin and cherry. Burnt orange dominates the flavour with cola and sucrosity, crunchy tannins, almost zesty acidity and a grippy finish. A wine with great personality, it will be better once the oak has become more integrated.

Monchiero, Montanello Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2018 94 View Tasting this wine you'll fall in love with its sweet violet aroma, not obvious yet melded with tar, cherry and peach skin fruitiness of an intoxicating intensity. This is the merit of less extracted 2018s, even here in Montanello where the vines of the Monchiero family lie on Diano sandstone soil. The attack is silky and lifted, chewy with red currant aromas and flavours. The finish isn't impressively long but features floral and chalky notes.

Principiano Ferdinando, Boscareto Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2018 94 View Compared with Badarina, where there is more altitude and tension, Boscareto tends to offer more mineral character, This shows graphite in depth, with a floral peony touch and wild strawberry, red currants, orange and peach skin flavours. The tannins are velvety, ripe and relaxing, while a graceful rose-flavoured finish features tight-knit acidity and amazing length. A great wine. Cask sample.

Réva, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2018 94 View Réva owns 0.3ha in Cannubi with an easterly exposure, planted to 100% of the Lampià biotype of Nebbiolo. This wine is fermented with its natural yeast in conical oak vats for 35 days. The 2018 vintage shows an outstanding grace: cinnamon, sweet violet, peach skin and slightly confected fruits mingle with the typical minty signature of the MGA. Full and silky but lighter than usual, its juicy palate showcases crisp acidity and pleasant fruit freshness to the finish.

Réva, Ravera Barolo (Novello) 2018 94 View Ravera was the first MGA where Réva invested, 10 years ago now. A relatively young estate for Barolo, they nevertheless produce pretty classic, or - as they love to define it - neoclassic wines. The must is fermented in oak, and after a long maceration the wine is aged in large oak casks for 24 months. Ravera has altitude and so tense freshness is typical of this wine, aided by the conditions in 2018. The wine is complex and open-knit, with aromas of strawberry, Parma violet, olive-like intricacies tar, orange and camphor wrapped around a core of cherry and violet flavours. It shows good concentration for a 2018, with firm, velvety tannins, a polished finish and moderate acidity. It will be released in 2023.

Brezza, Sarmassa Riserva Barolo (Barolo) 2016 96 View This Riserva is only released in the best years from this certified organic estate. Vigna Bricco is the steepest part of the Sarmassa MGA. The wine is initially closed but extremely clean and fresh, revealing intense fruitiness of wild strawberry and red currants, cinnamon and sweet spice with a well defined tea leaf aroma. The attack is firm, lean rather than broad, and more focused on elegance than power. The tannins are crunchy and extracted, with great mid-palate concentration and a ripe finish, briny and integrated, softened by glycerol and graceful liquorice and cherry kernel flavours. An elegant Riserva for the long haul.

Fratelli Giacosa, Scarrone Vigna Mandorlo Riserva Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2016 96 View Vigna Mandorlo is a southeast-facing site within the Scarrone MGA, not as steep as Rocche Rivera. Fratelli Giacosa's Riserva is still ruby in the glass, rich in matter. Dried cherry, liquorice stick and smoky woodland notes dominate the nose in a very classic style. Sweet violets lend grace while it displays its signature meatiness in depth. The full bodied palate features a dark liquorice character melded with fresh pomegranate. The tannins are very ripe and well extracted, accompanied by refreshing, brilliant acidity. The finish is super-savoury.

Franco Boasso, Margheria Riserva Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2016 95 View This Riserva is sourced from relatively young vines planted in 2000. The wine undergoes 15 days of post-fermentation maceration under submerged cap, then ages in large Slavonian oak for 36 months. Dense garnet in the glass, it shines for its clean, complex and incredibly well-integrated aroma of dried cherry, blood orange, tar, liquorice and carob notes. Firm and tense, the palate is even fresher than the nose with crunchy and briny red currants and a cherry kernel finish allied to an austere yet ripe structure.

Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, Cannubi Riserva Barolo (Barolo) 2016 94 View Serio and Battista Borgogno owns one of the steepest vineyards in the heart of Cannubi, with an easterly exposition and the estate's Riserva is a benchmark for the MGA. The wine is fermented, macerated and aged in large Slavonian oak casks, for 52 months. Complex and dark aromas of smoky woodland notes, violet, black cherry and orange peel introduce a dense, firm and dusty palate - as you might expect from a Riserva. It's extracted and tannic yet refined, with refreshing acidity, youthful character and pomegranate fruit. It doesn't lack elegance despite its power and a thick finish. This will develop more savouriness with bottle ageing.

Monchiero, Pernanno Riserva Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2016 94 View This wine gives you that great emotion of tasting a Riserva from a great vintage. Very bright and pale garnet in the glass, it suggests a classic Barolo. Pomegranate, cinnamon and coffee grounds create a multifaceted aromatic profile. The attack is firm and dusty with plenty of brilliant tension and a grainy yet sweet finish. One could argue that there isn't much complexity at the moment - but there is so much extraction among which more details are waiting to be discovered with bottle age.

