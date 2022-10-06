BOLGHERI SCORE TABLE

Aldo Fiordelli analyses the 2019 Bolgheri vintage, which he scores 5/5.

Read Aldo's Bolgheri 2019: Vintage report here.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 50 wines tasted. .


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
MassetoToscana201999
Tenuta San Guido, SassicaiaBolgheri (Sassicaia)201998
OrnellaiaBolgheri (Superiore)201997
Tenuta Argentiera, VentaglioBolgheri (Superiore)201997
Caccia al Piano, Caccia al PianoBolgheri (Superiore)201996
Gaja, Ca' Marcanda CamarcandaBolgheri201996
GrattamaccoBolgheri (Superiore)201996
Le Macchiole, PaleoToscana201996
Poggio al Tesoro, Dedicato a WalterToscana201996
Villanoviana, Sant'UbertoBolgheri (Superiore)201996
I Greppi, GreppicaiaBolgheri (Superiore)201995
Il CastellaccioBolgheri (Superiore)201995
Le Macchiole, MessorioToscana201995
Tenuta Argentiera, ArgentieraBolgheri (Superiore)201995
Tenuta Meraviglia, Maestro di CavaBolgheri (Superiore)201995
Tenuta Sette Cieli, ScipioToscana201995
Castello di BolgheriBolgheri (Superiore)201994
Fornacelle, Guarda BoschiBolgheri (Superiore)201994
Grattamacco, AlberelloBolgheri (Superiore)201994
I Luoghi, Campo al FicoBolgheri (Superiore)201994
Marchesi Antinori, Guado al TassoBolgheri (Superiore)201994
Michele Satta, PiastraiaBolgheri (Superiore)201994
Podere Conca, ApistosBolgheri (Superiore)201994
Poggio al Tesoro, SondraiaBolgheri (Superiore)201994
Tenuta San Guido, GuidalbertoToscana201994
Villanoviana, FerrugoBolgheri (Superiore)201994
I Luoghi, FrancoBolgheri (Superiore)201993
Masseto, MassetinoToscana201993
Michele Satta, MarianovaBolgheri (Superiore)201993
SapaioToscana201993
Tenuta Le ColonneBolgheri (Superiore)201993
Terre del Marchesato, AldoneToscana201993
Castello Banfi, AskaBolgheri201992
Ceralti, AlfeoBolgheri (Superiore)201992
Le Macchiole, ScrioToscana201992
San Felice, Bell'AjaBolgheri (Superiore)201992
Terre del Marchesato, MarchesaleBolgheri (Superiore)201992
VillanovianaBolgheri (Superiore)201992
Fabio Motta, Le GonnareBolgheri (Superiore)201991
Michele Satta, CavaliereToscana201991
Giorgio Meletti Cavallari, ImpronteBolgheri (Superiore)201990
Mulini di Segalari, Ai Confini del BoscoBolgheri201990
Fabio Motta, Lo ScudiereToscana201989
Campo al Pero, Dedicato a VittorioBolgheri (Superiore)201988
Campo Alla Sughera, ArnioneBolgheri (Superiore)201988
Chiappini, LienàToscana201988
Donne FittipaldiBolgheri (Superiore)201988
I Luoghi, Podere RitortiBolgheri (Superiore)201988
Chiappini, Guado de' GemoliBolgheri (Superiore)201987
Di Vaira, BolghereseBolgheri (Superiore)201987

See also

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2019 & 2018: New releases

Bibi Graetz Testamatta: 2000-2019 vertical

Napa Cabernet 2019: full vintage report and top-scoring wines