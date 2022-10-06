Masseto Toscana 2019 99 View Masseto 2019 will be remembered as the first release with a bracing 10% of Cabernet Franc. Nevertheless, its poised wild fennel aroma with restrained bramble fruit, straw, graphite and balmy Mediterranean depth continues to finely represent the terroir of Bolgheri more than simply its grape varieties. The blue clay gives to the wine density - this year with a larger shoulder - grainy, ripe tannins and great fruit concentration sustained by enticing acidity and a sweet tobacco aftertaste. A sleek wine chiselled to perfection. It will keep going strong for decades.

Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia Bolgheri (Sassicaia) 2019 98 View Sassicaia is a fresh Mediterranean wine with elegance and although concentrated, it's almost never huge - and definitely not this 2019, which is arguably leaner than expected for a Bolgheri. However, this style is the signature of this great wine: extremely elegant lavender scents alongside bramble fruit, leafy Mediterranean spiciness and cedar wood length, supported by ripe, polished tannins and poised, savoury fruit. It recalls some of the classic vintages of the 1980s; its chiselled balance suggests long ageing potential. The traditional blend for this wine is 90% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Cabernet Franc, aged for 25 months in oak (one-third new).

Ornellaia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 97 View A structured, graceful wine; the Giuseppe Verdi of Bolgheri for its concentration, density and controlled power. Bramble fruit and eucalyptus flavours are completed by clove, a touch of rose and balsamic chocolate depth, supported by dense woven tannins. There's huge mid-palate extraction and lifted yet moderate acidity. The finish is soaked with cassis, a whiff of bell pepper and blond tobacco, giving an amazing aftertaste. Despite the more moderate acidity of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 vintages - as reported by managing director Axel Heinz - with a tendency towards more sweetness than freshness, I personally find the return to the traditional higher percentage of Cabernet Sauvignon (62% in 2019) a great option for Ornellaia.

Tenuta Argentiera, Ventaglio Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 97 View Following the trend of 100% Cabernet Franc, this label is carving out a place among the greatest wines of Bolgheri. Ventaglio translates as 'fan' and is the name of the fan-shaped vineyard which produces the fruit for this wine. Produced since 2015 - initially with a splash of Cabernet Sauvignon - it is today the top wine of Tenuta Argentiera. The nose is an astonishing palette of elegant dried eucalyptus leaf, cassis, fresh leather, earthy tones and chocolate in depth. The attack is velvety and vibrant, then its elegance dominates the concentration, with super-refreshing acidity chauffeuring the fruit to an amazing, ripe aftertaste. To be released in 2024.

Caccia al Piano, Caccia al Piano Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 96 View Caccia al Piano 2019 is the second edition of this wine - since 2018, the Cabernet Sauvignon (80%) and Cabernet Franc (20%) are harvested exclusively from San Biagio, one of the highest vineyards of the appellation, located just below Castiglioncello di Bolgheri at around 300 metres above sea level. The wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks, aged in oak barrels for 24 months and then blended in large wooden casks before bottling. Beguiling aromas of restrained cassis, clove, leather, wild fennel and liquorice are highlighted by a cassis flavour and an integrated smorgasbord of spices. The attack is firm and velvety, with refreshing acidity and well-woven and elegant tannins, ending with a sweet and toasty finish without heftiness. A wine built to last.

Gaja, Ca' Marcanda Camarcanda Bolgheri 2019 96 View Ca' Marcanda is officially a Bolgheri DOC, not a Superiore, but it is handled as if it were the latter. The blend of 80% Cabernet Sauvignon and 20% Cabernet Franc (there has been no Merlot since 2015) - a small percentage whole-bunch - is aged in oak (10% new) for 18 months. Volume and vibrancy distinguishes this 2019. It's super-floral on the nose, with a graceful violet aroma, restrained cassis, a smorgasbord of Mediterranean herbs, the leafy eucalyptus typical of Bolgheri, and savoury chocolate and tobacco. The attack is full, with refined crunchy tannins and brilliant acidity. An enticing wine worth waiting for.

Grattamacco Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 96 View Grattamacco is a blend of 65% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot and 15% Sangiovese, which certainly contributes to the fresher style of this wine. The whole picture is complete only when understanding that the vineyards used for this blend are among the highest of the appellation. According to winemaker Luca Marrone, in 2019 the ripening of the grapes was slow and the harvests took place on 4 October. Grattamacco shines for its signature leafy, Mediterranean forest aromas, with assertive kiwi peel, restrained cassis, bell pepper and chocolate flavours. The attack is velvety, youthful and firm, less easy-going compared to Alberello but more tight-knit and extremely elegant - the Sangiovese grapes seem to emphasise the red freshness of the fruit. The length is amazing.

Le Macchiole, Paleo Toscana 2019 96 View In 2019, Paleo regains its precise and stylish character alongside amazing concentration. Fermented and macerated in concrete, this Cabernet Franc is then aged in new French oak for 18 months. Dark and crimson, it shows restrained cassis wrapped up in a pallete of spices and milk chocolate, with assertive eucalyptus and delicious Parma violet. The palate is juicy and almost zesty, velvety and woven with tannins soaked in violet and cassis. Remarkable length with integrated toastiness.

Poggio al Tesoro, Dedicato a Walter Toscana 2019 96 View This 100% Cabernet Franc is becoming the flagship label of Poggio al Tesoro. The consultant here is Luca d'Attoma, considered the master of this grape variety on the Tuscan coast. The 2019 vintage unfolds in the glass with restrained bramble fruits, fresh eucalyptus leaf and clove aromas. The attack is robust yet not rugged; the sternness of great tannic extraction dominating the palate. The oak is well judged and the fruit concentration is sumptuous. Fresh, not foursquare, it's a youthful example of a powerful fine wine built for the long haul.

Villanoviana, Sant'Uberto Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 96 View Villanoviana is a relatively new estate aided by consultant Niccolò Carrara, a young and talented winemaker in Bolgheri. This blend is composed of a classic 50% Merlot and 35% Cabernet Franc, completed by a rather more unusual and abundant proportion of 15% Petit Verdot, which brings with it a lot of structure. After fermentation in concrete, the wine is aged in both new and second-fill French oak for a relatively short term of 14 months. This vintage shines for its fresh profile, with violet, merde de poule and restrained cassis. The attack is chewy, with fine-tuned tannins and lifted acidity, ending with a great ripe and fresh finish soaked with violet and cassis flavours.

I Greppi, Greppicaia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 95 View Tenuta I Greppi is undergoing a high-tech revolution under the management of proprietor and geological research expert, Neil McMahon. The 2019 is a blend of 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Cabernet Franc and 20% Merlot aged for 18 months in 80% new French oak. The oaky character is still too assertive to be fully integrated but the wine shines for its intensity of smoky woodland, cedar wood and graphite which do not veil the bright purity of the cassis fruit, enhanced by eucalyptus and coconut. The attack is fresh due to the high definition of the fruit, crisp integrated acidity and creamy, refined and matured tannins. The extraction is polite up to the end, where the oaky flavour is still dominant. One to wait for.

Il Castellaccio Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 95 View Castellaccio is a relatively new estate which only produced its first Bolgheri Superiore in 2018. The vineyards are located at Segalare, one of the highest parts of the appellation. The blend here is 95% Cabernet Franc and 5% Pugnitello. After 50 days of maceration, the wine is aged for 12 months in used oak and 12 months in amphora. It's full of leafy eucalyptus, black and green pepper and restrained bramble fruits enhanced by juicy cassis and cedar wood flavours. The attack is full, the tannins dense and creamy, and the acidity refreshing, leading to a high-toned finish.

Le Macchiole, Messorio Toscana 2019 95 View Bright cassis, straw and graphite on the nose - these are all the more open-knit characters typical of Merlot in the solarity of Bolgheri. The concentration of fruit packs a punch on the dense and fleshy palate, with a tight oaky, slightly chalky, austere character alongside velvety tannins and a graceful cedar wood finish. Assertive yet integrated acidity keeps the alcohol in balance. Great ageing potential.

Tenuta Argentiera, Argentiera Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 95 View In Argentiera 2019 there is more Merlot than usual, raised to 50% of the blend, supporting the perception of a good quality vintage in Bolgheri. The blend is then composed of 44% Cabernet Sauvignon and 6% Cabernet Franc. Graceful, restrained dark fruit aromas shine in the glass, with cassis, plum and chocolate. Despite its fruitiness, the Merlot is more leafy than ripe, very classic and elegant. On the palate the wine is thick and dusty yet ripe, with crisp acidity leading to a red fruit and clove finish.

Tenuta Meraviglia, Maestro di Cava Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 95 View Maestro di Cava is a pure Cabernet Franc wine handled to enhance its freshness. Restrained at first with leafy Mediterranean notes, fresh cedar, lavender, wild fennel and fresh blueberry and cassis fruits, it seems to recall a walk along the Bolgherese road. The finely tuned tannins are youthful and fragrant, the palate chewy with crisp acidity. There's a whiff of bell pepper then a very juicy finish, full of dark fruits. The 13% alcohol supports its consistent style in Bolgheri, looking more to the Loire Cabs than to the Bordeaux ones, expressing the fresh, elegant and drinkable side of this Mediterranean climate.

Tenuta Sette Cieli, Scipio Toscana 2019 95 View Tenuta Sette Cieli is one of the highest estates in the hills around Bolgheri, reaching 400 metres above sea level. The vineyards are outside the appellation but the 'Bolgheri' style is very consistent. Talented winemaker Elena Pozzolini aims for clean and pure fruit, sometimes too restrained for classic Bordeaux-style wine lovers but pretty classic in this 2019 vintage. An earthy mix of leafy, cassis and bell pepper tones lead to a packed and woven palate with great concentration, refined tannins and refreshing, brillant acidity. The finish is a bit sticky due to the oak influence but this is a wine intended for ageing.

Castello di Bolgheri Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View In 2019, harvest ran from the beginning of September for the Merlot, followed by the Cabernet Franc, to the end of September for the Cabernet Sauvignon, which claims the largest proportion of the blend. Extremely dense in colour with a restrained nose of violet, cassis and gracefully fresh kiwi peel and some yellow fruit hints. Soft on the palate, it seems to be light and more focused on elegance than power. It's very juicy and precise, with a whiff of Cabernet pyrazines. This is one of the best vintages of Castello di Bolgheri, its fierce acidity handling a warming but balanced finish ending with a graphite flavour.

Fornacelle, Guarda Boschi Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View Fornacelle is one of the 'garagistes' of Bolgheri. The vineyards were planted in 1998 and the blend of Guarda Boschi (named after the subzone it comes from) is 40% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon and 30% Cabernet Franc. The 2019 vintage is really an exploit for this small family estate, displaying a kind of Pauillac austerity. Dense garnet in colour with aromas of cedar wood, leather, smoke and earthy clay minerality. It's very classic on the broad, warming palate, which is focused on complex and layered cassis fruit, with brilliant acidity and grainy tannins to the finish. There's possibly a bit of Brett here, yet there's also plenty of personality and detail.

Grattamacco, Alberello Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View The particularity of Alberello is not only the training system of bush vines ('alberello' in Italian), but also that the grapes - 70% Cabernet Sauvignon and 30% Cabernet Franc - are co-fermented in oak. Since 2018, Petit Verdot is no longer included in the blend. The wine then matures for 18 to 20 months in casks. It has a dark profile with graphite, whiffs of bell pepper and luscious cassis with fresh leather in depth. Eucalyptus leaf with balsamic amplitude dominate the palate, showing velvety tannins and refreshing acidity. Savoury spices and garrigue unfold in the glass and on the slightly warming finish.

I Luoghi, Campo al Fico Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View I Luoghi represents one of the hit estates in Bolgheri: its smaller size and genuine approach gives its comparatively affordable wines a boutique aura. Their top wine, Campo al Fico, is the classic 'Sassicaia-like' blend of 80% Cabernet Sauvignon and 20% Cabernet Franc. Not without funky notes, this 2019 is a multifaceted wine showing earthy clay minerality alongside lavender, bramble fruit and some meatiness. The palate is dense and somehow over-extracted, with sticky tannins and firm acidity, finding balance in a good weight and body. An old-style Cabernet blend which need more bottle ageing but is full of detail.

Marchesi Antinori, Guado al Tasso Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View Guado al Tasso has evolved to this classic blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot - the Petit Verdot has been omitted since 2015. It confirms in this good, impressively fresh vintage the consistency demonstrated last year. The wine is full of straw, eucalyptus leaf and graphite flavours which mingle with cassis and cedar wood. It has a great mid-palate, which doesn't come across as over-extracted, although the tannins are still oaky on the finish and the toastiness is yet to be integrated. It will evolve gracefully.

Michele Satta, Piastraia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View Piastraia is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sangiovese and Syrah in almost-equal proportions. The wine ferments in 30hl oak vats and ages in French barrels, one-third new, for 20 months. In the glass it shines for its bright ruby colour, with initial earthy tones followed by rose bud, lavender, assertive leather (Brett?) and fresh bramble fruits. The attack is elegant, with refined tannins and long, firm acidity which are well integrated. It has good weight and the polished finish is soaked in an amazing violet flavour.

Podere Conca, Apistos Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View Podere Conca is a small and relatively young estate in the heart of the appellation - it was founded in 1977 but wine production only started recently. Its identity lies in its chic style, with 100% Cabernet Franc very gently handled due to moderate extractions and a polite use of oak (ageing in new and second-fill barrels for 16 months). Intense bell pepper wafts harmonise with clove and cassis in a very classic style. The attack is firm, with ripe tannins, vibrancy of oak and crisp acidity. Fierce, almost zesty, it's a very lively wine showcasing delicacy married to controlled power, completed by some toasty sweetness through to the finish. Delicious.

Poggio al Tesoro, Sondraia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View Despite increasing a lot in price due to demand, Sondraia is still one of the best buys in Bolgheri. This 2019 is extremely youthful, with estery notes on the nose enhanced by restrained but layered and concentrated bramble fruits, and menthol and chocolate in depth. The attack is fleshy then more tight than supple. Full bodied, with angular tannins and firm acidity, it's not ready to drink now but is full of potential.

Tenuta San Guido, Guidalberto Toscana 2019 94 View Guidalberto is still considered the 'second vin' of Sassicaia but this is a terrible mistake - first of all, its blend is completely different, as is the selection of the grapes. Secondly, the quality of the tannins today is excellent. In good - if not great - vintages such as 2019, Guidalberto shines for its classic style of sleek bramble fruit, astonishing elegance of the tannins, and the signature freshness of the estate. The suppleness of Merlot helps this wine to become more approachable sooner, yet no less ageworthy.

Villanoviana, Ferrugo Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 94 View There is another label - and another estate - to mark on the list of Bolgheri wines. 2019 is the first vintage of this 100% Merlot, in some way in countertrend. 'We did not set out to produce a 100% Merlot,' commented owner Barbara Monacelli, 'but when we tasted the barrique the wine was so delicious that we determined to bottle it.' From the Ferrugini subzone, this wine shows a enticing graceful fruit character among notes of cherry, peach skin, crayon and toastiness. The 100% new oak is well judged here. There's an amazing savoury character, with an integrated graphite flavour and some peach tea juiciness accompanied by vibrant fruit, velvety to silky tannins, lifted acidity and a chalky, slightly warming finish. A great wine to drink in its youth as well as to cellar. Released January 2023.

I Luoghi, Franco Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 93 View This 100% ungrafted Cabernet Franc from sandy soils ages in French oak for 20 months and produces a few hundred bottles. The nose is dominated by a graphite mineral character with floral touches and savoury cassis. The wine is more tight than generous at the moment, with firm yet ripe tannins and fierce acidity packing a punch without over-extraction. The finish is austere but will improve with bottle ageing.

Masseto, Massetino Toscana 2019 93 View Massetino 2019 is the third release of this wine. Rare and in demand, it is mostly Merlot, as with first wine Masseto, but with a less oaky character when young. It has gorgeous fruit concentration, full of dark fruits and restrained chocolate, with straw and a balsamic touch, a grainy mid-palate, then a toasty, angular, dry and austere finish.

Michele Satta, Marianova Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 93 View Marianova is a blend of Sangiovese and Syrah introduced by the young Giacomo Satta, who is today in charge of the estate. The must is fermented in concrete and aged in oak and amphorae for 12 months each. This is the top label of the winery and it will not be produced in 2020. Waiting for the 2021 - where 50% new oak is used for the Syrah and which seems to be stunning - the 2019 shines for its savoury nose of black olives and cassis underpinned by floral freshness. Plummy fruit flavours are balanced by zesty acidity and firm, grainy tannins with great extraction on the mid-palate and a chalky finish. Crunchy, graceful and tense.

Sapaio Toscana 2019 93 View In 2019, finally, Sapaio seems to be less over-extracted than usual. This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and a significant proportion of Petit Verdot, aged for 18 months in oak barrels, doesn't come across as hefty thanks to its restrained cassis aroma, graphite minerality and vibrancy of fruit. Earthy tones reveal crunchy tannins with chewy acidity. The alcohol is slightly burning and not fully integrated but the oak is well judged and the wine will evolve.

Tenuta Le Colonne Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 93 View Ruby coloured and leafy scented, this is full of fresh notes of rosemary and lavender, pipe tobacco and a balsamic touch. Multifaceted and complex, dense and fresh, it shows a delicate rose flavour with tight, youthful and crunchy cassis and red cherry. It's angular but the toasty flavours make for a nice finish.

Terre del Marchesato, Aldone Toscana 2019 93 View September was hot and dry, allowing for a long, gradual ripening - not bad news for a 100% Merlot wine. Aldone is multifaceted, with scents of myrtle, bark, black olives and an intense smoky character soaked with dark fruits. Forest notes, minerality and vibrancy on the palate are accompanied by graceful tannins, leading to a tantalising chewy finish due to amazing acidity and spicy complexity.

Castello Banfi, Aska Bolgheri 2019 92 View This Bordeaux blend in Bolgheri by Banfi is improving a lot. Typical of the vintage, this Aska 2019 is intense with elegant and restrained bell pepper, plenty of eucalyptus, then fine-tuned silky tannins with crisp acidity and - despite the leaner body and the assertive herbal character - a sweet milk chocolate finish and fierce freshness. Will improve with ageing.

Ceralti, Alfeo Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 92 View Alfeo is a blend of 50% Merlot, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Cabernet Franc. Maceration and fermentation take place at controlled temperatures in concrete vats, while malolactic fermentation takes place in French oak casks (1,500l) where the wine matures for 12 months. Ruby in the glass and bracing on the nose: rosemary, violet, rose, fresh red fruits of cherry and almost strawberry. It's very floral in both aroma and flavour, with a tight and fruity attack and firm tannins. It has a good mid-palate with crisp, grapey acidity. A very youthful style; crunchy and ageworthy.

Le Macchiole, Scrio Toscana 2019 92 View For the last two or three harvests, Scrio has been lighter in style compared to the past. However, in the 2019 vintage this 100% Syrah regains an interesting balance. Crimson in the glass, it shines for its savoury, meaty character with a note reminiscent of olives, black and green pepper, then bright cassis definition on both nose and palate. Don't search for concentration here, but enjoy the light, silky palate with good overall balance and its savoury fruit finish.

San Felice, Bell'Aja Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 92 View Bell'Aja's vineyards are mostly planted in the Sondraie subregion of the appellation. The blend for the Superiore is 95% Merlot and 5% Cabernet Sauvignon, picking the oldest plots of the former. The wine is dense garnet, with a lot of new oak alongside aromas of rose bud and violet, black pepper, liquorice and a touch of smoke. The attack is dense and full, smooth if not creamy, with cassis flavour and woven tannins. The approachable character of Merlot is underlined by well integrated, moderate acidity. Despite an oaky and warming finish, this wine is complex and ready to drink.

Terre del Marchesato, Marchesale Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 92 View A blend of 50% Syrah, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Merlot and 5% Petit Verdot, Marchesale has been a Bolgheri Superiore since 2017. A dense, purplish wine full of youthful estery notes, lavender, violet and peppery aromas, it also shows very youthful fruit flavours reminiscent of a young Bordeaux. There's great concentration on the palate with some meatiness, firm yet graceful tannins integrated with quite crisp acidity, and a fruit focused finish. Seems a bit one-dimensional at the moment, but perky.

Villanoviana Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 92 View Fairly youthful, this 100% Cabernet Franc is focused on fresh cassis with whiffs of leafy character and toasty depth. Silky tannins are followed by refreshing, integrated acidity and good length. It lacks a bit of concentration and refinement but will improve with ageing.

Fabio Motta, Le Gonnare Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 91 View Fabio Motta produces his Bolgheri Superiore with 85% Merlot and 15% Syrah and its character and personality shine. In the 2019 vintage, however, a bit more concentration would be expected. The wine is pale ruby in colour, with restrained, graceful and feminine notes of rose petal, fresh red cherry and spices. This interpretation exhibits good texture, with velvety tannins and brilliant acidity leading to a tantalising cherry kernel finish. Chewy and nice to drink, it could entice younger drinkers and wine novices to Bolgheri Superiore with its lightness and delicacy.

Michele Satta, Cavaliere Toscana 2019 91 View Cavaliere is the flagship of Sangiovese in Bolgheri. 'It’s our Sangiovese selection in the estate vineyards, harvested at full maturation,' said Giacomo Satta. Fermented with 30% whole-bunch fruit in 30hl open-top oak vats with indigenous yeast then aged in concrete for 18 months, the 2019 is ripe with plentiful cherry and raspberry fruit aromas. There's a floral and spicy touch but the fruitiness dominates the palate as well, with ripe, jammy cherry soaked in silky tannins, followed by a chalky, more austere finish.

Giorgio Meletti Cavallari, Impronte Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 90 View The Meletti Cavallari estate is celebrating 20 years. The blend for Impronte is a fairly classic 70% Cabernet Sauvignon and 30% Cabernet Franc. After a cold soak of 36 to 48 hours, the must is fermented with its own yeast at moderate temperature and aged for 14 months in oak. This interpretation exhibits smoky woodland aromas with graphite, straw and a slightly funky whiff. The palate is silky, with moderate acidity and sternness to the finish.

Mulini di Segalari, Ai Confini del Bosco Bolgheri 2019 90 View Natural wine lovers will already know this DOC wine well. It's one of the few garage wineries of the appellation based on biodynamic viticulture, from one of the best subzones, Segalari, at altitude: take a look at the alcohol of just 13%! The ageing process is in big oak vessels for 12 months. The wine is pale and purplish, with liquorice, smoky notes and myrtle. Crisp and focused on fresh plums and bright cherry flavours, it shows a soft extraction this year, achieving a crunchy style and an amazing freshness of fruit, with a chalky yet clean finish.

Fabio Motta, Lo Scudiere Toscana 2019 89 View Fabio Motta, in the footsteps of his father-in-law, Michele Satta, is making his own 100% Sangiovese in Bolgheri called Lo Scudiere ('the squire') - a tribute to Satta's Il Cavaliere ('the knight'). The winemaking is ambitious, with oak fermented grapes of which one-third are whole-bunch. The wine is fully juicy, focused on cherry fruit, black pepper and chalk minerality in depth. Lean in comparison to the typical Bordeaux blend, it's firm and super-refreshing. It shows a slightly dry finish and a lack of weight, but would be nice paired with a dish of game.

Campo al Pero, Dedicato a Vittorio Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 88 View Dedicato a Vittorio is a 100% Merlot aged in oak for 15 months. Crimson in the glass, this 2019 is full of floral aromas such as violet, then cassis fruit and spices including nutmeg. The palate is focused on fruit, with a bright blueberry flavour supported by firm tannins and acidity, and toasty length. Despite the ambitious style the wine lacks a bit of weight and concentration, requiring more meat on the bones to achieve a better balance.

Campo Alla Sughera, Arnione Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 88 View Arnione is the flagship label of Campo alla Sughera, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc. Well known to be a precise wine and - all things considered - more elegant than powerful, in 2019 it seems to be an underwhelming example. Geranium jumps out from the glass with cherry and cassis fruits. The mid-palate is relatively hollow, with tight tannins and chewy acidity. While the finish is the best part of this wine, with a toasty sweetness, it doesn't quite compensate for the simple style.

Chiappini, Lienà Toscana 2019 88 View An extractive and powerful style, this full-bodied wine with 15% alcohol has an extremely rich fruit character with cherry jam, chocolate and tobacco aromas. The wine is firm and chewy with tight, chalky tannins, slightly sticky on the finish but not bitter. A fierce and rustic wine intended for ageing.

Donne Fittipaldi Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 88 View In the 2019 vintage the Bolgheri Superiore of this very good estate - a blend of mostly Cabernet Sauvignon with 30% Cabernet Franc and 30% Merlot aged in partially new French oak for 15 months - seems to be not as precise as usual. The nose is appealing, with a milk chocolate and toasty character, and there is floral complexity, but then the cassis fruit on the palate is slightly overwhelmed by tight tannins and a slightly austere, if not bitter finish.

I Luoghi, Podere Ritorti Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 88 View Podere Ritorti is a blend of mostly Cabernet Sauvignon with 20% of Merlot, Syrah and Cabernet Franc, fermented in stainless steel tanks and aged for 14 months in French oak. This 2019 is crimson in colour and focused on cassis, with some funky notes and milk chocolate scents. Rich cherry and cassis flavours are supported by crunchy and grainy tannins - a bit rustic - underlined by firm acidity. Despite its sweetness on the finish, it lacks integration at the moment.

Chiappini, Guado de' Gemoli Bolgheri (Superiore) 2019 87 View From Le Grottine, planted in 1978 and Felciaino, planted in 1986, this is the most representative label of Chiappini. The wine is dominated by oak now, with a subtle cassis aroma, dried flowers and a graphite depth. It doesn't come across as over-extracted but the oaky tannins keep it tight and firm. The style is chewy and crisp, with the acidity to carry the fruit finish - although it's still a bit foursquare and the oak needs time to integrate.

