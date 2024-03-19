Masseto Toscana 2020 98 View A high-flying sleek wine wine for this vintage that's built to last. Masseto 2020 reminds me of the 2000 with its milk and mint freshness, outstanding elegance and supple texture. It's a lavish wine with a magic balance between elegance and structured power. Scents of white chocolate, milk chocolate, coconut, clove and restrained cassis and leafy aromas lead to a palate full of restrained estery aromas and smooth, silky tannins. The massive mid-palate showcases super-concentration of fruit, with savouriness and warmth, then a long tobacco, graphite and mineral finish with excellent integration of an almost zesty acidity. Naturally fermented in concrete vats and aged for 24 months in 100% new French oak.

Ornellaia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 97 View Ornellaia 2020 shows an outstanding balance between suppleness and structure. Each grape variety and individual block were vinified separately in stainless steel and concrete tanks, followed by maceration for about 15 days, for a total time in the vat of about three weeks. The malolactic fermentation took place mainly in oak barrels, 70% new and 30% used once. After the first 12 months of maturation in barriques, the wine was assembled and then returned to the barriques for an additional six months. Purple in the glass and concentrated yet very restrained, dark cassis emerges above leafy kiwi peel and citrussy hints. There's some lightness on the palate, with velvety tannins and a savoury yet youthful character. The finish is lively, super-fresh and grainy, and the alcohol is integrated well. Graphite and ‘Early morning’ pipe tobacco enhance the aftertaste.

Grattamacco Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 96 View ‘This vintage gifted generous fruit with excellent, crisp acidities, alongside clean-edged balsam and pungent Mediterranean scrub,’ said winemaker, Luca Marrone. The grapes are hand-harvested in vineyards with an average age of 25 years. Spontaneous fermentation occurs in 7hl oak vats with a frequent and gentle manual pigeage, enabling long macerations and slow release of only fully ripe and noble tannins. This wine was aged for 18 months in oak barrels and bottled in August 2022. Restrained cassis and Mediterranean herb scents are allied to fresher red fruits and a floral touch. It's very well composed, demonstrating an elegant and juicy style with great integration of oak and youthful, chewy fruit. A Bolgheri to wait for – this is intended for the long haul.

Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 96 View Even in a round vintage like the 2020, Sassicaia, upon release, appears taut and subtle. Its austere elegance makes it seem as if it's from farther north. Its typical leafy restraint emerges on the nose, with kiwi peel, fresh cassis, violet, cedar wood, and citrus in depth. The body is tight-knit, more elegant than powerful, with great integration and natural freshness, vibrancy and a lively character; almost zesty in profile. Sassicaia typically ages in French oak barrels (45% new) for 25 months.

Antinori, Guado al Tasso Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 95 View ‘This is not the best possible Guado al Tasso, but it's the best we could do in vintages like this,’ commented Antinori CEO, Renzo Cotarella. ‘Cabernet Sauvignon is slightly lighter in this vintage due to the rainfalls of September.’ Dense purple in the glass, the 2020 offers a complex bouquet of cassis, earthy forest floor, wild Mediterranean herbs and intense dried eucalyptus leaf. Density and extraction dance in an embrace on a palate that's full of concentration, youth and precision. The tannins are velvety, the acidity natural and crisp, and the use of oak well judged. The finish is focused on graphite minerality, for an enticing yet ageworthy Superiore.

Gaja, Ca' Marcanda Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 95 View Ca' Marcanda is, for a couple of years now, without Merlot in the blend. Instead it focuses on a majority of Cabernet Sauvignon, along with 20% of Cabernet Franc – the most classic Bolgheri blend, which can achieve suppleness as well as structure from the best plots above the Bolgherese road. The nose of this Bolgheri Superiore packs a punch for its lavish integration of clove, balsam, eucalyptus leaf and restrained bramble fruits. The attack is velvety, with great development of youthful, fine-grained tannins over the mid-palate, long, lifted acidity, and a toasty finish soaked with fruit. A wine with a long life ahead, a great example of a Bordeaux blend with Mediterranean identity, and one of the greatest Bolgheri tasted from Ca' Marcanda to date.

Le Macchiole, Messorio Toscana 2020 95 View The Merlot harvest took place irregularly between the first and third weeks of September (interspersed with a few days of pause). Today, Messorio is aged for 16 months in both new French oak and gres amphora, following fermentation and maceration in concrete. Dark garnet in the glass, the wine packs an aromatic punch for its restrained cassis and leafy character contrasted with meaty darkness then underlying clayey minerality. The dense, viscous and velvety palate is balanced by chewy acidity, slightly grainy, youthful tannins and polished finish.

Le Macchiole, Paleo Toscana 2020 95 View Produced since 1989 but 100% Cabernet Franc since 2001, Paleo is the forefather of all other single-varietal Cabernet Franc bottlings in Bolgheri. Today, it is aged for 16 months in both new French oak and gres amphora. Its aroma is an intoxicating combination of leafy and cedar wood scents saturated with vibrant graphite minerality, citrus and liquorice depth. This is supported by huge extraction and power on the palate, with firm, oaky tannins and a graphite aftertaste of astonishing elegance.

Mulini di Segalari, Soloterra Toscana 2020 95 View In 2020, Soloterra is the Sangiovese that shines in Bolgheri for its detailed character. Very pale ruby in colour, it needs time to open up due to its reductive character, but fresh red cherry, even red currants, eventually emerge. Almost sour, leafy and precise, it's leathery and full of fresh cedar in depth. The palate is dense and relaxing, the attack is balanced with great fruit concentration and amazing tension, and the aftertaste is focused on freshness of fruit. Outstanding. Aged for five months in amphorae.

Tenuta Meraviglia, Maestro di Cava Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 95 View A 100% Cabernet Franc handled with spontaneous fermentation in truncated conical concrete vats for about 13 days. Ageing is carried out in large untoasted French oak barrels for 24 months. Dense garnet in the glass, it's at first toasty, like smoky woodland, with leather and prunes alongside cedar wood, then freshening touches of pyrazines, helichrysum and earthy notes in depth. The attack is velvety if not silky, with crisp and lively acidity, good development through the palate, and a long, savoury, elegant finish of liquorice and smoky woodland. Great balance with a lower alcohol level of 13.5%, this is a wine focused on freshness and is improving year by year. One to follow.

Caccia al Piano Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 94 View The new Bolgheri Superiore from Caccia al Piano – the Tuscan estate of the Ziliani family of Berlucchi fame – is this expression of the San Biagio vineyard, higher in altitude in a cool valley close to Magona, the forest behind the vineyards. A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, it matures for approximately 24 months: 12 months in 50% new French oak, and 12 months in large oak vessels. Dense garnet in the glass, it is extremely youthful with an almost estery aroma, floral and full of sweet spice. Eucalyptus dominates due to the higher percentage of Cabernet Franc. The attack is silky, with ripe tannins on a dense but crunchy palate thanks to fresh acidity. There's great mid-palate extraction and an assertive sweet tobacco finish. Too young now, but excellent.

Grattamacco, L'Alberello Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 94 View The Alberello vineyard was picked on 19 September, thus escaping the abundant rainfall that marked the following days. ‘This wine is produced from the first vineyard in Bolgheri trained to bush vines (‘alberello’ in Italian). ‘The vines are fifteen years old and planted at the same distance to share the same light and loam-clay soil portions. Organic farming allows a low and well-balanced production of 1kg of grapes per plant,’ reported Luca Marrone, winemaker of Colle Massari estates. Dark garnet with aromas of blueberry and forest floor, this is very Mediterranean and youthful, with cedar wood and liquorice candy complexity on the finish. Firm and grippy at first, it's extracted and powerful with a concentration of fruit and freshness in a tight-knit matter. A great Bordeaux blend worth waiting for.

Michele Satta, Cavaliere Toscana 2020 94 View A selection of Sangiovese from estate vineyards harvested at full ripeness, Cavaliere ferments in 30hl non-vitrified concrete vats with 30% whole clusters. The maceration can last until January of the following year. Smoky woodland notes with ripe raspberry, rose and a touch of leather lead to a fresh, balanced, chewy palate with fierce, bony tannins. Tight, crisp and dusty on the finish, this is a gourmet wine to approach in a couple of years.

Orma Toscana 2020 94 View A classic Merlot blend from Bolgheri focused on concentration, phenolic maturity and new French oak barrel ageing. The profile is fruity with overt bramble fruit aromas, almost blueberry, allied to the complexity of Mediterranean herbs and chocolate. Dense and velvety with refined tannins, it flows crisp and chewy, very fruity if not zesty, with a long chocolatey finish. It deserves bottle ageing to integrate the fruit richness.

Podere Conca, Apistos Toscana 2020 94 View Light but nice – which means deliciously representative of the 2020 vintage in Bolgheri – Conca is a very small family estate close to Ornellaia along the Bolgherese road. This wine seems overoaked at first, but the quality of the new French oak is great indeed. Fine grained tannins on the attack are accompanied by elegant leafy freshness. Bitter orange and eucalyptus notes are supported by bramble fruits and a cedar wood finish with good savoury length. Very refreshing and light on its feet.

Podere Sapaio Toscana 2020 94 View Sapaio is one of Bolgheri's garagistes, well known for its extracted and powerful wines. Possibly due to the lighter 2020 vintage for Cabernet Sauvignon, this is finely structured yet very attractive. Reductive and restrained on the nose, with green pepper, violet and cassis soaked with spices, it leads to a full, dense, extracted and fierce palate with almost dusty tannins. The wine is savoury but mostly very fresh, chewy and dynamic. It's still a bit austere on the finish and needs more bottle ageing, but it deserves attention for the long term.

Tenuta Argentiera, Argentiera Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 94 View ‘The weather during summer was regular and dry, without excessively high temperatures and only a thunderstorm by the end of August that brought 40mm of rain, which became fundamental for the final stage of grape maturation. Waiting for the perfect polyphenolic maturity of the reds led to harvesting abundant Merlot grapes endowed with remarkable fruit,’ commented Leonardo Raspini, managing director of the estate. Argentiera typically shines for its reddish fruit in this hilly southern part of Bolgheri, and here we have an intensity of red fruits, mostly cherry, which dominates the notes along with a floral touch. The style is juicy with refined, velvety tannins, zesty acidity, and a polished, elegant palate impression. The use of oak is balanced, with a soft toastiness and restrained tobacco aftertaste. Still tight at the moment, this will need bottle ageing to soften it.

Villanoviana, Sant'Uberto Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 94 View Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot fermented in concrete with malolactic fermentation done in oak, than aged for 18 months in used French oak barrels, this wine is improving year by year under the input of Niccolò Carrara, a well known winemaker in Bolgheri. This 2020 is very aromatic, full of Mediterranean perfumes such as thyme and oregano, as well as blueberry, a floral touch and merde de poule in depth. It's classic Bolgheri on the palate, with good density, velvety ripe tannins and refreshing long acidity well integrated with fruit concentration. A wine full of character and personality, it shows well in 2020 where others perhaps suffered slightly from imperfect maturation of the Cabernet Sauvignon. One to follow.

Campo al Mare, Gallico Toscana 2020 93 View An unusual 100% Petit Verdot which ages for 20-24 months in French oak, half new. Dark ruby in colour, it is full of spices, with aromas of helichrysum, milk chocolate, cassis and deep, assertive blood orange. Bone dry and structured, it doesn't come across as overextracted. The tannins are refined, allied to lifted acidity which balances the alcohol, and a savoury and leathery finish with a touch of bitterness.

Castello di Bolgheri Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 93 View Castello di Bolgheri is quite traditionally made, with partial oak fermentation in 500l barrels and long macerations of up to 30 days for Cabernet Sauvignon, and up to 20 for Cabernet Franc and Merlot. An intense nose of cassis with floral hints and black olives is enhanced by balsamic depth. There's sucrosity on the chewy, lively and youthful palate. The tannins seems to be grainy, extracted, still to condense but ripe, with crisp balancing acidity. The sweetness of the fruit, a bit confected, is balanced by a kind of bitter finish.

Chiappini, Guado de' Gemoli Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 93 View With the 2020 vintage this wine celebrates its 20th anniversary. Dark purplish and restrained, it seems to be closed and austere at first. Cedar wood, straw and ‘Early Morning’ pipe tobacco dominate over youthful cassis, but great potential arrives from the palate, integrated and extracted, with full weight in the middle and with long, chewy acidity. Firm and chalky, powerful and warming, it finds balance on the finish due to good fruit concentration. A bit four-square, the impression at the moment is of a wine very well managed in the winery which needs time to mature in bottle.

Chiappini, Lienà Toscana 2020 93 View Reductive yet full of bright dried eucalyptus notes, this is a very interesting wine. Its bracing, lightly concentrated body has some weight and a savoury character, with lots of freshness and vibrant fruit. Tense and chewy, it's a bit dry on the finish but with good citrussy aftertaste. A satisfying near-term wine due to light concentration and tantalising freshness.

Donna Olimpia 1898, Millepassi Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 93 View The tight character of Donna Olimpia is confirmed in a supple vintage such as 2020. Toasty oak is supported by layered dark bramble fruits. Velvety tannins and fierce acidity flow to a long, sweet tobacco aftertaste. This wine is released later than many other Superiore, since it ages in 50% new oak for 24 months. Despite this, it is still very youthful.

I Greppi, Greppicaia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 93 View The winemaking style at I Greppi aims to be very precise, with meticulous attention to fruit and cleanliness. The estate is working with a geologist to analyse the soils and understand how they inform the wines. The 2020 is still crimson in colour, with a cola aroma allied to overt cassis fruit concentration and savoury black olive depth. Firm, oaky tannins, still very young, are allied to fierce acidity which is not fully integrated at the moment. It's not a bold style but it deserves time to improve integration and complexity.

Podere Il Castellaccio Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 93 View This Bolgheri Superiore is a blend of Cabernet Franc and Pugnitello with 45 to 50 days of maceration and ageing of 12 months in both oak barrels and amphorae. Fresh cinnamon candy and raspberry introduce a sweet style in a positive way. The attack is refined, with velvety tannins, then good if not great concentration, a savoury character, and a complex finish of graphite minerality. The acidity is zesty and keeps the wine fresh despite burning alcohol on the finish.

Poggio al Tesoro, Sondraia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 93 View Dense garnet in the glass, this is full of mint, oregano, thyme, blood orange, cinnamon and a bit of smoky woodland. The nuanced aromatic profile is completed by a dense, full body with a cola and oak character balanced by chewy acidity and muscular structure, polished on the finish. Clove and cacao dominate the aftertaste. Lacks a bit of fruit depth. The oak integration will improve with time.

San Felice, Bell'Aja Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 93 View Produced almost entirely with Merlot from the finest plot of the vineyard in the Sondraie area (with a small addition of Cabernet Sauvignon), this Bolgheri is the epitome of 2020's delicious, easy drinking style. With dark fruits, dark chocolate, clove and merde de poule, it opens up to reveal some complexity. Dense, savoury and weighty, leathery notes are allied to cedar wood and velvety, refined tannins with a crisp finish. There's great freshness here, with tension on the finish essential to counteract the 15.5% alcohol.

Tenuta Sette Cieli, Scipio Toscana 2020 93 View Sourced from low yielding vineyards at 400 metres of altitude – which is something almost unique in this area – and fermented with natural yeasts, ageing lasts for 24 months in new French oak barrels and 12 months in bottle. Scipio's style is pristine fruit with dark, ripe fruits, a touch of pyrazines, cold coffee and Mediterranean herbs. The attack is velvety and dense, not hefty but slightly bold. Supple, with a firm structure and plenty of meat over the bones, this is a nice wine to follow.

Terre del Marchesato, Aldone Toscana 2020 93 View Aldone is a 100% Merlot fermented and aged in small French oak barrels. Crimson in colour, it shows earthy, merde de poule notes alongside youthful dark fruit, while on the palate it shines for its creaminess. The tannins are firm but well balanced by weight and concentration. The palate is very relaxing, with enough acidity and a chalky finish. A wine to follow.

Terre del Marchesato, Franchesato Toscana 2020 93 View Overt and exuberant cassis fruit is enhanced by clove and a slight leafy character. The attack is youthful and silky, with a milky flavour then a tight, crisp finish. A precise wine, very well balanced. It lacks layers at present, but will increase in complexity with bottle ageing.

Casa di Terra, Casa di Terra Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 92 View A very contemporary style for Cabernet Franc, fresh and lightly extracted with well-balanced oak (only 20% new) and crunchy tannins. The colour is pale ruby, the nose perfumed with a reddish fruit character alongside rosemary, balsam and cherry, precise and juicy. Light but refined with well judged oak toastiness and good density but lots of freshness. Tasted blind, you might think there's a small proportion of Sangiovese in the blend, but it is just deliciously fresh Cabernet Franc.

Fabio Motta, Le Gonnare Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 92 View The early harvest seems not to have favoured the Merlot in 2020. Nevertheless, Le Gonnare confirms its trend of detailed wine, one of the garagiste of the appellation with this original blend of Merlot and Syrah. The colour is lighter compared to other Bolgheri Superiore, focused on bright and precise cherry fruit, merde de poule, a floral touch and tobacco depth. The attack is dense and smooth with graceful tannins; just a bit sticky on the finish. It needs more bottle ageing to improve the refinement of the structure, but will age well due to its cherry-fruited, biting finish.

Giorgio Meletti Cavallari, Impronte Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 92 View A classic Bolgheri blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. Restrained bramble fruits, cedar wood and earthy elegance lead to a silky, polite wine full of elegance on the refined and integrated palate. Despite a warming finish, it is well balanced by crisp acidity. A glycerol layer remains on the palate with a slightly sweet oak flavour, giving quite a modern and youthful profile. Very good.

Michele Satta, Piastraia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 92 View The Satta's style was always focused on elegance and detail rather than power, and this 2020 confirms it. The fruity character is more on the fresh red fruit side rather than the dark, with balsamic intensity and Mediterranean herbs. The attack is dense, with velvety tannins, mid-palate weight, and well judged oak giving a tobacco and cocoa finish. The tannins are still grainy, but it's refreshing, slightly funky on the finish and complex. A wine to follow.

Orma, Aola di Orma Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 92 View The 2020 vintage of Aola di Orma is the debut of this wine from the Moretti family in Bolgheri, which overturns the classic Bolgheri blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc in favour of the latter. Dense purple in the glass, this Superiore expresses a very youthful, estery character. The attack is leaner then expected, fresh and tannic, with sweet, vibrant raspberry leading to an almost jammy finish.

Tenuta di Vaira Toscana 2020 92 View Crimson in colour with reductive leafiness, cassis and a savoury character. On the palate it displays lush fruit with density and concentration. A powerful, well made Cabernet Franc aged in new French oak for 22 months. It's a bit sticky on the finish, otherwise it's very good thanks to chewy acidity.

Tenuta di Vaira, Bolgherese Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 92 View Dense garnet in the glass, with smoky forest floor and restrained cherry and cassis notes. The oak gives it a balsamic character with crushed violet, rose and a bit of integrated chocolate. It has a great attack with concentration and definition of fruit, and savoury leather and earth. A juicy style with mid-palate refreshing acidity then quite a biting and bitter finish; otherwise very good.

Campo al Pero, Dorianae Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 91 View Campo al Pero is a family estate of 12 hectares, founded in 2006 with 7ha, mostly on sandy soils and quite rightly focused on Cabernets. The 2020 has a complex nose of eucalyptus leaves, leather, sweet chocolate, cedar wood and a cassis core. Silky tannins flow across the palate with light body and extraction, refreshing acidity, and a detailed finish. This shows personality and elegance.

Ceralti, Alfeo Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 90 View Vinified in concrete vats for 18 days, malolactic fermentation then takes place in 15hl French oak barrels, where the wine improves for 12 months, followed by a year of ageing in bottle. A pristine fruit character with blueberry is overt but not jammy – intense and precise, almost peppery, with intoxicating violet and rosemary florality. The refined palate is on the lighter side, with a savoury edge and good extraction of tannins, a chewy, dynamic texture, then a good but slightly warming finish.

Fornacelle, Guarda Boschi Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 90 View From vines in Guarda Boschi planted in 1998, this very handcrafted wine is aged in French oak barrels, one-third new, for 15 months. The nose is earthy if not Bretty, with amazing freshness and florality, ripe but precise red fruits, moderate acidity, and a warming finish soaked with chocolate, ending with some slightly drying tannins.

Mulini di Segalari Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 90 View This is the only biodynamic estate of Bolgheri, situated at 120 metres above sea level and producing deliciously lighter versions of Superiore. Fermented using natural yeast, with one-third of the fruit whole bunch, the wine ages in 10hl oak barrels for over 12 months. The 2020 is floral, with a geranium scent and ripe blueberry fruit. Full bodied and dense, it has a tight-knit structure between tannins, acidity and fruit. It lacks a bit of concentration but this seems to be more a matter of style and altitude rather than higher yields.

Campo al Mare, Baia al Vento Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 89 View The top wine of Campo al Mare (Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari's estate) comes from 7ha of Merlot. Clove, carob, nice touches of leafiness and pyrazines, and menthol depth accompany some bold fruits. It's quite tannic, and a bit rough on the finish, but well balanced by freshness and fruit concentration. An opulent style with a bold character.

Podere Roseto Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 89 View This Merlot was planted in 2005 in Ferrugini, a well known subzone of Bolgheri. It shines for its minty depth with fresh touches of geranium and cherry, and seems to be harvested early to preserve its biting acidity, which is allied to firm tannins and a leafy flavour. A bit bitter and rustic on the finish, but still vibrant and chewy.

Sensi, Sabbiato Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 89 View One of the big players of Tuscan winemaking recently landed in Bolgheri. A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot with a splash of Sangiovese to bring freshness, this wine is fermented for 10-12 days in stainless steel, followed by maceration for 15 days. It ages for 12-14 months in French oak, 50% new. Precise yet luscious cassis and floral aromas introduce a smooth, silky palate with integrated spiciness, refreshing acidity and cherry crispness. Lacks a bit of concentration, but nice overall.

I Tirreni, Beccaia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 88 View This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot is mostly from vineyards on the plain, just 1km from the coast. Dense ruby in colour, it is still focussed on a graphite oaky character. The fruit is quite ripe, with a dry, toasty finish. Intended for early drinking.

Le Nove Lire, Re Lot Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 88 View Each year, based on the vintage conditions, the best of the estate's Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot vines are chosen. This unusual method in 2020 led to a 100% Merlot. Fruit forward in character, ripe if not cooked raspberry scents are supported by aromatic herbs and dates. On the palate it is quite bold, smooth and leesy, balanced by fresh acidity despite the sweet, ripe style, and polished on the finish.

Tenuta Sette Cieli, Indaco Toscana 2020 88 View One of the few wines from Bolgheri (actually just outside the limits of the DOC) based on Malbec, Sette Cieli is one of the highest estates of the area. Deep purple in colour and full of plum and straw aromas, it is tantalising for its freshness. The tannins are firm yet soaked with dark fruits and sustained by almost sour acidity. Aged for a relatively short 16 months in barrels before bottling, a bit more time will improve its integration.

Donne Fittipaldi Bolgheri (Superiore) 2020 87 View A blend divided equally between Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, with a touch of Petit Verdot, this is aged in partly new but mostly second-fill oak barrels. Estery and floral, with notes of fresh roses and violets alongside bright cassis definition, the captivating nose introduces a tight attack on the palate, leaner then expected for a Bolgheri, and crunchy with firm, slightly dusty tannins. Refreshing overall, slightly bitter on the finish, and generally too four-square.

Le Macchiole, Scrio Toscana 2020 87 View Scrio has changed a lot in the last few years, switching from a ‘Rotie’ to a ‘Crozes‘ style of Syrah. Indeed, fermentation and maceration occurs for 20 days in concrete tanks, while the ageing lasts for 14 months in tonneaux, conical trunk casks and stoneware amphorae. A light and crisp peppery Syrah, it offers plenty of dark fruit on the taut palate. It lacks a bit of concentration but is pleasant to drink.

