score table Bogheri 2020

Aldo Fiordelli analyses the 2020 Bolgheri vintage, which was defined more than ever by the weather. He gives a vintage rating of 4/5.

Read Aldo's Bolgheri 2020: Vintage report here.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 50 wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
MassetoToscana202098
OrnellaiaBolgheri (Superiore)202097
GrattamaccoBolgheri (Superiore)202096
Tenuta San Guido, SassicaiaBolgheri (Superiore)202096
Antinori, Guado al TassoBolgheri (Superiore)202095
Gaja, Ca' MarcandaBolgheri (Superiore)202095
Le Macchiole, MessorioToscana202095
Le Macchiole, PaleoToscana202095
Mulini di Segalari, SoloterraToscana202095
Tenuta Meraviglia, Maestro di CavaBolgheri (Superiore)202095
Caccia al PianoBolgheri (Superiore)202094
Grattamacco, L'AlberelloBolgheri (Superiore)202094
Michele Satta, CavaliereToscana202094
OrmaToscana202094
Podere Conca, ApistosToscana202094
Podere SapaioToscana202094
Tenuta Argentiera, ArgentieraBolgheri (Superiore)202094
Villanoviana, Sant'UbertoBolgheri (Superiore)202094
Campo al Mare, GallicoToscana202093
Castello di BolgheriBolgheri (Superiore)202093
Chiappini, Guado de' GemoliBolgheri (Superiore)202093
Chiappini, LienàToscana202093
Donna Olimpia 1898, MillepassiBolgheri (Superiore)202093
I Greppi, GreppicaiaBolgheri (Superiore)202093
Podere Il CastellaccioBolgheri (Superiore)202093
Poggio al Tesoro, SondraiaBolgheri (Superiore)202093
San Felice, Bell'AjaBolgheri (Superiore)202093
Tenuta Sette Cieli, ScipioToscana202093
Terre del Marchesato, AldoneToscana202093
Terre del Marchesato, FranchesatoToscana202093
Casa di Terra, Casa di TerraBolgheri (Superiore)202092
Fabio Motta, Le GonnareBolgheri (Superiore)202092
Giorgio Meletti Cavallari, ImpronteBolgheri (Superiore)202092
Michele Satta, PiastraiaBolgheri (Superiore)202092
Orma, Aola di OrmaBolgheri (Superiore)202092
Tenuta di VairaToscana202092
Tenuta di Vaira, BolghereseBolgheri (Superiore)202092
Campo al Pero, DorianaeBolgheri (Superiore)202091
Ceralti, AlfeoBolgheri (Superiore)202090
Fornacelle, Guarda BoschiBolgheri (Superiore)202090
Mulini di SegalariBolgheri (Superiore)202090
Campo al Mare, Baia al VentoBolgheri (Superiore)202089
Podere RosetoBolgheri (Superiore)202089
Sensi, SabbiatoBolgheri (Superiore)202089
I Tirreni, BeccaiaBolgheri (Superiore)202088
Le Nove Lire, Re LotBolgheri (Superiore)202088
Tenuta Sette Cieli, IndacoToscana202088
Donne FittipaldiBolgheri (Superiore)202087
Le Macchiole, ScrioToscana202087
Tenuta Le ColonneBolgheri (Superiore)202087

See also

Bolgheri 2020: Vintage report plus 50 wines