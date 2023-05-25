After tasting more than 900 Bordeaux 2022 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 83 dry white wines all with 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Cos d'Estournel, BlancBordeaux Blanc202296
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc202296
Les Champs Libres, BlancBordeaux Blanc202296
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202296
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, BlancPessac-Léognan202296
Château Valandraud, BlancBordeaux Blanc202295
Château Doisy-Daëne, Grand Vin Blanc SecBordeaux Blanc202295
Château Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202295
Château Couhins-Lurton, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202295
Château La Garde, BlancPessac-L̩ognan202295
Château Grand Village, BlancBordeaux Blanc202294
Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc202294
Clos Cantenac, L'Exuberance BlancBordeaux Blanc202294
Château Coutet, OpalieBordeaux Blanc202294
Château Brown, BlancPessac-Léognan202294
Château de Rouillac, BlancPessac-Léognan202294
Château Larrivet Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202294
Château Malartic-Lagravière, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202294
Domaine de Chevalier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202294
Château Cos d'Estournel, Les Pagodes de Cos BlancBordeaux Blanc202293
Château Coutet, OpalieBordeaux Blanc202293
Château d'Aiguilhe, BlancBordeaux Blanc202293
Château Doisy-Daëne, Grand Vin Blanc SecBordeaux Blanc202293
Château Grand Village, BlancBordeaux Blanc202293
Château Les Charmes-Godard, BlancBordeaux Blanc202293
Château Suduiraut, Vieilles VignesBordeaux Blanc202293
Château Suduiraut, Pur SemillonBordeaux Blanc202293
Le Clos du Beau-Pere, Blanc du Beau-PereBordeaux Blanc202293
Château Lagrange, Fiefs de LagrangeBordeaux Blanc202293
Château du Tertre, BlancBordeaux Blanc202293
Château de Rayne Vigneau, Grand Vin Blanc SecBordeaux Blanc202293
Château George 7, BlancFronsac202293
Château La Louvière, BlancPessac-Léognan202293
Château Pape Clément, BlancPessac-Léognan202293
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202293
Château Carbonnieux, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202293
Château Latour-Martillac, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202293
Château Olivier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202293
Château Lynch-Bages, Blanc de Lynch BagesBordeaux Blanc202292
Château Puygueraud, BlancBordeaux Blanc202292
Château Valandraud, Virginie de Valandraud BlancBordeaux Blanc202292
Château d’Arsac, Cuvée CelineBordeaux Blanc202292
Château Fourcas-Dupré, BlancBordeaux Blanc202292
Château Rieussec, R de RieussecBordeaux Blanc202292
Château d'Arche,Bordeaux Blanc202292
Clos des Lunes, Lune d'OrBordeaux Blanc202292
Château de Rochemorin, BlancPessac-Léognan202292
Château Lespault-Martillac, BlancPessac-Léognan202292
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan202292
Château Bouscaut, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202292
Château Couhins, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202292
Château Bastor-Lamontagne, ConfidenceBordeaux Blanc202291
Château Dauzac, D de DauzacBordeaux Blanc202291
Château Hostens-Picant, BlancBordeaux Blanc202291
Château Marjosse, BlancBordeaux Blanc202291
Naujan, BlancBordeaux Blanc202291
Château Clarke, Le Merle BlancBordeaux Blanc202291
Château de Rayne Vigneau, Le Sec de Rayne VigneauBordeaux Blanc202291
Château Sigalas Rabaud, La Semillante de SigalasBordeaux Blanc202291
Domaine de L'Alliance, Les ClousBordeaux Blanc202291
Château Climens, AsphodèleBordeaux Blanc202291
Château de Cruzeau, BlancPessac-Léognan202291
Château Haut-Brion, Le ClartePessac-Léognan202291
Château Picque Caillou, BlancPessac-Léognan202291
Domaine de Chevalier, Esprit de ChevalierPessac-Léognan202291
Château Ad Francos, BlancBordeaux Blanc202290
Château de Malleret, BlancBordeaux Blanc202290
Château Nardian, BlancBordeaux Blanc202290
Château Reynon, BlancBordeaux Blanc202290
Dourthe , N°1Bordeaux Blanc202290
Domaine de L'Alliance, DefinitionBordeaux Blanc202290
Clos des Lunes, Lune d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc202290
Château Chantegrive, Cuvée CarolineGraves202290
Château Ferrande, BlancGraves202290
Château Cantelys, BlancPessac-Léognan202290
Château de France, BlancPessac-Léognan202290
Château Haut Nouchet, BlancPessac-Léognan202290
Château Malartic-Lagravière, Comte de MalarticPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202290
Château Mont-Pérat, BlancPremières Côtes de Bordeaux202290
Château Callac, Grand LandeVin de France202290

