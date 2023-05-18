bordeaux 2022 left bank score table

After tasting more than 900 Bordeaux 2022 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 120 Left Bank wines all with 93 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202298-100
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202298-100
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202298-100
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202298
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202298
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202298
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)202298
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202298
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202297
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202297
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202297
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202296
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202296
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202296
Château LagrangeSaint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202296
Château AngludetMargaux202295
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château d'ArmailhacPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château de RouillacPessac-Léognan202295
Château FerrièreMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Haut-Bages LibéralPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château LabégorceMargaux202295
Château Lafon-RochetSt-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Langoa BartonSaint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Lynch-MoussasPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Marquis d'AlesmeMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202295
Château MonbrisonMargaux202295
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202295
Château PédesclauxPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe202295
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château TalbotSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202295
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202295
Château ArnauldHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202294
Château BouscautPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202294
Château Branas Grand PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc202294
Château BrownPessac-Léognan202294
Château CantemerleHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202294
Château ClarkeListrac-Médoc202294
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe202294
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202294
Château DauzacMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202294
Château de PezSt-Estèphe202294
Château DesmirailMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202294
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien202294
Château Duhart-MilonPauillac (4ème Cru Classé)202294
Château FonbadetPauillac202294
Château Grand-Puy DucassePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202294
Château KirwanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202294
Château La LaguneHaut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé)202294
Château La LouvièrePessac-Léognan202294
Château Larrivet Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202294
Château LatourPauillac202294
Château Le BoscqSt-Estèphe202294
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien202294
Château Malescot St ExupéryMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202294
Château MargauxMargaux202294
Château Marquis de TermeMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202294
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac202294
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202294
Château SiranMargaux202294
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202294
Château Haut-BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202293
Château CarbonnieuxPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202293
Château Chasse-SpleenMoulis-en-Médoc202293
Château CouhinsPessac-Léognan202293
Château de MalleretHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202293
Château de RochemorinPessac-Léognan202293
Château du TertreMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202293
Château Fleur La MotheMédoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202293
Château FonréaudListrac-Médoc202293
Château GiscoursHaut-Médoc202293
Château GloriaSt-Julien202293
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac202293
Château Haut-Bages MonpelouPauillac202293
Château Haut-MarbuzetSt-Estèphe202293
Château La GardePessac-Léognan202293
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202293
Château La Tour de ByMédoc202293
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac202293
Château Lamothe BergeronHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202293
Château Larose-TrintaudonHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202293
Château LascombesMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202293
Château Latour-MartillacPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202293
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien202293
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202293
Château Lespault-MartillacPessac-Léognan202293
Château Lilian LadouysSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202293
Château LiversanHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202293
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac202293
Château Ormes de PezSt-Estèphe202293
Château PalmerMargaux202293
Château Patache d'AuxMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)202293
Château Pichon BaronPauillac202293
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac202293
Château PotensacMédoc202293
Château Prieuré-LichineMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202293
Château Rauzan-GassiesMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202293
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202293
Château TronquoySt-Estèphe202293
Franc de PiedMargaux202293

See also

Bordeaux 2022 en primeur: Vintage analysis and first thoughts