Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2022 98-100 View One of the clear standouts of the vintage! A sensual, fun, salivating and sublime wine from winemaker Joséphine Duffau-Lagarrosse that manages to give such generosity, power, terroir markers and overall drinkability. Aromatic, scented, open and expressive with cherries, blackcurrants, purple flowers and crushed stones. Sleek and supple, sharp, tangy acidity and concentrated ripe fruit - it’s forward and intense, direct but defined and detailed. Fine and supportive tannins have bite and a mineral tang putting you squarely in St-Emilion on limestone. Raw and wild in a way, but so expressive and open - honest and just such a captivating wine that belies the heat of the vintage with its cool menthol, blue fruits and lifted finish. Streamlined and focussed, sustained, determined and characterful - sleek in the best way, this is confident but not showy. Succulent, classy, polished. A brilliant wine. 3.5pH. A yield of 42hl/ha. Harvest 6 - 9 September for Merlot and 23 September for Cabernet Franc. Julien Viaud and Axel Marchal consultants.



Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 98-100 View An extremely gorgeous 2022 taking the best from the vintage in terms of power, concentration and structure and presenting it with elegance, purity and a kind of quiet confidence that Cheval does so well. Crushed stones, salt, blue fruits and soft perfumed aromas on the nose. Smooth texture, so fine, silky, supple and agile, this has such an alluring energy from the first sip. Tannins are velvety soft providing a gentle grip with a powdery, chalky graphite, liquorice and fresh mint touch. This feels calm and controlled with the power coming slowly and subtly in the undercurrent of lush ripe fruit. Intensity is matched by accessibility with a combination of high acidity and appealing sweetness with layers of nuance and detail. So complete - nothing is missing here, but it's more about what it's not saying than what it is. A great wine that has potential for upscore in bottle. Potential 100 point wine. A yield of 27hl/ha, due to size of the berries. 3.86pH. 72IPT. No Petit Cheval this year, a total of 78% grand vin production.



Château Figeac St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2022 98-100 View An incredibly impressive wine in 2022 shaping up to be the wine of the vintage not only as it seems to defy the hot and dry conditions in every way but delivers such confidence and charm it makes it hard to resist. Gorgeous aromatic expression on the nose, open and alive, generous scents of bright bramble fruit and floral notes as well as graphite and cedar. Smooth, supple and generous on the palate, tannins are silky and perfectly weighted giving roundness but also structure with a red berry juiciness and saline bite that is so compelling. Vibrant, dynamic, balanced and precise, the energy is outstanding yet there’s still depth, weight and power underneath. There's not a single thing out of place - utterly seductive and totally moreish. A great effort from the estate now proudly displaying their upgrade to St-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé A for the first time as of the new classification. 3.7pH. 8% press wine. 82% grand vin production. Harvest 1 - 26 September, the earliest ever.



Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2022 98-100 View A sensational effort in 2022, utterly fabulous and one of my favourites. Smells ripe and potent, an air of opulence and richness, so perfumed and open with soft herbal and spiced elements. This wows on the palate, creamy tannins, rich but silky, so well integrated with cool, wet stone and blue fruit nuances and juicy acidity giving freshness. It manages to give with one hand and take away with the other, a supreme balancing act of providing the sumptuous power and concentration of the vintage but so delicately packaged with layers of energy, brightness and precision. Great movement and direction. Pure Pomerol power and pleasure on offer here, exciting and elegant and really feels like it’s not trying too hard. 5-6% press wine.



Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 98-100 View A supremely excellent Troplong in 2022 that has the hallmarks of a concentrated vintage but delivered with ultimate poise and precision. A joy to taste and once again one of my favourites. Sharp, sleek, sour, bright and cool - I love the instant freshness and drinkability of this, tannins are fresh and detailed with both a plush and cool texture underpinned by layers of flavour with depth and concentration. Clearly muscular but pixelated - it’s not tense, lean or austere but generous, charming and playful. Supple and succulent, still with ripe strawberry, cherry and raspberry fruit, a mix of bright red and black berries with wet stone, liquorice, dark chocolate and graphite giving the terroir. Silky, balanced acidity and overall so well controlled and presented. 3.5pH. Ageing 50% new oak, reduced by 5% plus 21% in 20hl foudre, 24% one wine barrels.



Château Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 98 View Perfumed aromatics on the nose, ripe black fruits and purple flowers. Clean and intense, grippy straight away, the tannins give the impact and hold the attention, ripe fruit, but lean cool mineral tannins that provide both the freshness and sense of structure. Focussed with bite and depth, stylish and sure, I love the liquorice tang, not spiced at all but giving an extra level of minerality, terroir and freshness. Still quite shy to an extent, it's serious but so polished and pure. Refined and well built - a racehorse. Juicy but controlled, not too sharp, or severe, quiet, calm, persistent and well balanced. Gorgeous terroir markers and a chalky texture on the finish that is so moreish.



Château Canon St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 98 View A superb Canon in 2022. Supple, shiny, oh so charming, gorgeously sleek and well textured like pure silk but with density to the tannins that grips and coats the mouth, plus you know there's such power and concentration underneath in the waves of liquorice, stones, blackcurrant fruit. Extremely polished and charming. Vibrant, energetic, tense, and straight. It's not plush, more direct, but this wine thrills. Seamless and effortless, bright and energetic but with such a calm control and confidence. A stunning wine more for what it doesn't say than what it does in 2022. A yield of 45hl/ha. pH 3.5. 18 months ageing with 50% new oak. Harvest 30 August - 22 September.



Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2022 98 View A clear stand out in 2022 with so much promise. Bright and energetic, quite lean in terms of tannic structure but straight and not austere or raw, maintains a clear direction with detail and definition all the way through. Nothing seems too much, great energy and focus with cool black and blue fruits, a salty minerality and toasted liquorice. Delicate almost, such refinement given the core of power and concentration but so delicately presented you'd almost think it wasnt there. This takes some time to reveal its layers in the glass, opening up slowly with the ripe fruit, and sense of verticality coming in after a few minutes. I love the sculpting but it's how this wine opens and grows that is so compelling. It's so enormously powerful, but so well caged right now, pure, clean, crisp, soft, chalky, intense and cool. A fabulous wine.



Château Lafleur Pomerol 2022 98 View A sublime wine from Lafleur in 2022 that delivers a vibrant, electric and incredibly charming wine with subtle power. A beautiful nose, inviting, generous and elegant, sweet and forward with hints of ripe fruit and roses. Sleek, sharp, direct and coursing with energy on the palate interweaving layers of dark fruits, tightly-knitted tannins, savoury spice and fresh minerality. Plum, damson, cherry, violets, floral and cool blue fruits, graphite and slate with a blood-iron tang. The edges have electricity and bite despite the clear concentration and power in-between. Long length that goes on and on. Perhaps less openly charming and generous than some at this point but this takes its time to open, carefully expanding and showing its potential. Wonderful.



Petrus Pomerol 2022 98 View Aromatic and so perfumed but this really comes alive in the glass with coffee, chocolate, tobacco, blackcurrant and ripe cherry fruit - smells potent, opulent, rich and concentrated. Round, supple and agile in the mouth, a lovely intensity of dark bramble fruit accented by massy, chewy tannins that have a sharp edge to them - a vein of chalky, graphite minerality with high mouthwatering acidity. You get the power and intensity of a hot year, intensity and depth, layers of ripe fruit but with sweet, sharp and sour accents too, all giving such interest and nuance. A really appealing weight, extremely moreish and darkly charming with lift at the end. On the more generous side in all the areas with the acidity carrying the wine to a long finish. Really has the Pomerol typicality that you want - depth and richness - but giving brightness and sense of life that makes this a clear success. 3.63pH. 5-6% press wine. Harvest started on 1 September, the same date as 2003, and finished on 7 September.



Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2022 98 View Great expressiveness on the nose; perfumed blackcurrants, black cherries, strawberries, notes of dark chocolate, graphite and liquorice - smells serious. Supple and taught on the palate but with a really juicy core that gives life and energy. Tannins are excellent, giving weight and texture - a combination of chewy and fleshy but with a crushed stone and spiced edge. Lively, bright, intense, concentrated and suave. It’s rich, broad, muscular, complex and nuanced but at the same time stylish with lots of life, balance and freshness. This leaves the most gorgeous lingering expression and a sense that it’s going to be both extremely accessible in its youth and have great ageing potential. 3.78pH. A yield of 35hl/ha.



Château Angélus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 97 View An excellently constructed and impressive Angélus in 2022 with power, focus and detail. Aromatically expressive; a burst of black and blue fruits on the nose, gorgeous floral scents, liquorice, graphite, damson, juniper berries, dark chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon. Straight and sleek, almost sharp red and blue berries marry with a slate minerality edging the tannins that makes the texture quite firm and mouthcoating but so precise with a playful juiciness on the mid palate and overall appealing coolness. Lovely clarity and layering of flavour, some strictness coming from the Cabernet Franc at this point, but there’s such class, finesse and precision on show. One for the long haul and will reward cellaring. Unlike in 2020 which took three days to harvest Merlot, 2022 took them two weeks, finishing with Cabernet Franc at the beginning of October. No press wine in the grand vin.



Château L'Eglise-Clinet Pomerol 2022 97 View A delicious take on the vintage with power and seduction delivered delicately with purity and refinement. Gorgeous florality and aromatic expression on the nose combining fruity blackcurrants and violets with sweet milk chocolate, salted caramel and liquorice. Juicy and succulent on the palate, supple with well integrated tannins that support the concentrated fruit but also deliver coolness and freshness throughout. Not dense at all but still a generous weight with direction and focus. Graceful and characterful, not pushed but delivering everything you want with minerality also at the fore. Already so approachable too, it’s a wine I wanted to drink and finish in situ. A yield of 32hl/ha. Aged in 60% new oak barrels. Harvest 31 August - 7 September.



Château L'Évangile Pomerol 2022 97 View Savoury notes on the nose, liquorice, cinnamon, spicy pepper with fragranced blackcurrant and black cherry and strawberry. Appealing juicines and fresh acidity, not at all sharp, but chalky balanced by a sleek frame, giving power and concentration but refreshing too with a crisp, wet stone bite that immediately offsets the acidity and fruit intensity. Doesn’t immediately shine out of the glass, this is more shy and calm. Definitely more straight and almost light in terms of expression (most of the power, opulence and oomph has gone into Blason), but this is extremely well made. So well constructed and delivered, just toned down, less shouty, more sophisticated, one to watch and will age wonderfully. 3.82pH. Ageing 10% foudre, 15% amphora, 50% new oak and the rest in one year barrels. A yield of 28hl/ha. Harvest 29 August - 14 September.



Château Laroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 97 View A clear stand out in 2022 that delivers refined density and sublime drinking pleasure. Smells perfumed and opulent, aromatically expressive and alive on the nose. Full bodied, rich and concentrated, intense and filling - there is clear power but it's so delicately and elegantly presented with such succulence and a juicy, fun and playful fruitiness. Has both push and density as well a delicious mineral tang. This has a slick and sleek character and feels really made. I love the intense juiciness balanced by the plushness of the fruit, more weighty and dense than some with mass appeal, tons of energy and still lovely clean fresh and cooling St-Emilion typicity. Harvest 14-22 September. Yield of 41hl/ha. 3.55pH.



Château Le Pin Pomerol 2022 97 View Concentrated fruit, ripe blackcurrants and soft bramble touches with delicate perfumed aromas on the nose. Smooth and supple, more straight and sleek than the nose suggests with an appealing hit of mouthwatering acidity on the mid palate giving life and energy balanced by an intense saline minerality that gives edges to the firm tannins. This opens after a few minutes, becoming more expressive and complex adding graphite, cocoa, liquorice, flint, floral touches and succulent red fruits to the mix. Poised, happy, joyful, captivating and lively. Very impressive. Doesn't quite carry the weight of others but this is stunning with a lightness of touch and extreme polish. 3.77pH. 3.0g/L total acidity. Ageing in barrels, 65% new, 35% one wine. Harvest 6 - 17 September. A yield of 29hl/ha.



Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2022 97 View A monumental wine from the Moueix stable this year giving remarkable power and intensity, and a certain headiness that only Pomerol can do, but with a stylish presentation that offers grip and bite. Bold and intense, plush in terms of texture, but the tannins have spiced edges which gives the definition and edges, making this quite a serious and also sharp and thrilling wine. The power is there no doubt, as well as excitement and tension. Compact though, not so linear, it's more coiled and all at the fore but still focussed, detailed and well defined. It's a baby, but an enormous one, this will need time to really expand but this has stunning potential. 7.2ha, gravel on clay. Harvest 1-19 September.



Château Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 97 View A striking and seriously impressive Trotte Vieille in 2022. Serious and strong aromatically, fully expressive with dark ripe bramble fruits, softly fragrant with gentle perfumed nuances. Bright and alive in the glass, has some tension, a sense of linearity and focus, with not much expansiveness at this point but the tannin detail and definition is exceptional with a soft creamy, chalky, powdery and firm texture. So refined, feels almost light in the mouth but there’s concentration and power underneath with mouthwatering acidity keeping the sense of life. Extremely well constructed with poise and a sense of definition to the overall frame. Very precise and totally moreish in a brooding way. A very complete wine with so much to like. 100% new oak. 60% grand vin. 30hl/ha. 3.70pH. First vintage fully operating in the new gravity fed cellar.



Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2022 97 View A stunning wine in 2022 showcasing star power in Pomerol and delivering one of the appellation’s clear successes. Beautifully fragrant on the nose, fresh and ripe black fruits, purple flowers, milk chocolate, salty stones and liquorice. Smooth, sumptuous and seductive in terms of texture - tannins are beautifully chalky and so well integrated - almost effortlessly supporting the concentrated fruit and giving the confident structure. Focussed and detailed but not tight or tense, really quite a special effort. Energy and mouthwatering acidity is in the background but it’s the texture that’s most captivating, velvety, chalky, ripe, fleshy and refined all at once. It manages to be understated in a year where it was easy to be anything but. I love it. 3.6pH. A yield of 39hl/ha. Harvest started on 7 September. Soft extraction with natural yeasts for fermentation. Ageing 55-60% oak barrels, 30% one wine barrels, and 7% in small concrete tanks and wine globes. Second year of organic conversion. Next year, 2024, Clos du Clocher will celebrate its 100 year anniversary having been founded by Jean-Baptiste Audy in 1924.



Clos Fourtet St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Gorgeous perfume on the nose, roses and violets, floral, expressive and so inviting. Sleek and straight from the start, the grip comes almost straight away - a crushed stone and graphite edge to the tannins giving cool freshness as well as bite. Feels suave and controlled, nothing too much or out of place. Refined and supremely elegant but still with a serious and dark core, it’s powerful and intense but that comes a few minutes after the playful juiciness and lively acidity settles. Complete and cool and puts you in St-Emilion on limestone with an inescapable and intense salty grip. Confident and supremely well made with a light touch. A yield of 36hl/ha. 3.54pH. Ageing 14-18 months; 40% new barrels, 58% second wine, 2% amphora, in underground cellars. Harvest 9 September - 27 September.



Château Ausone St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 96 View Quite intense nose, strongly perfumed and scented with purple flowers and a mix of red and black fruit. Fragrant with chocolate, tobacco, cedar, cinnamon, crushed stones and liquorice. Aromatically very inviting. Plush and sapid, tannins are ripe but the acidity gives it real tension so you get some intensity of texture and sharpness of fruit on the palate making it a bit serious and tense right now though with lovely detail and lots of precision in terms of tannins and fruit. Mouthwatering acidity is at the fore, really giving some zing and electricity to this while the crushed stones, liquorice and clove spice give the accents around the edges. Clear strength and concentration, such power underneath - you do feel the heat from the alcohol (15.4%!) but the acidity and soft mineral elements help keep the balance and frame though it’s not as demonstrably mineral as some years. Acidity does settle and this expands slowly - keeping the linearity and sense of focus but also giving hints to its power and ageability. Sculpted and well delivered, characterful and confident with long ageing potential. Long finish with graphite, pencil lead and toasted spices on the finish. 3.57pH 85% grand vin, 20,000 bottles. Harvest 5 and 9 September for Merlot, 21 and 27 September for Cabernet Franc. A yield of 38hl/ha. Potential upscore in bottle.



Château Beau-Séjour Bécot St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Floral notes on the nose. Tangy and sharp, lively and bright straight away, sweet and sour, so energetic and lively with a mineral grip from the fine, firm, grippy tannins. Lovely precision and almost delicate presentation of fruit. You really feel the mineral, salty, tangy aspect of the fruit, nothing feels overworked, all in balance, really quite thrilling and electric. Great purity and focus. Scintillating yet still with a lovely volume and roundness accented by tobacco, clove, liquorice and cinnamon touches. Really well worked and fresh - this feels very modern with such control to the fruit, tannins, acidity giving overall depth and complexity. Elegant but confident, taking the best density from clay density and freshness from limestone. A very singular charm with this wine. 3.55pH. 10% press wine.



Château Clinet Pomerol 2022 96 View Streamlined and sleek, silky smooth but also gorgeously textured, clean and clear with grip and interest. Less fleshy and chewy than some, more charming and elegant with tannins that have a weight in the mouth. There is clear power and concentration underneath the juicy acidity with a straight backbone and direct energy from start to finish. Appealing layers of salinity, blackcurrant fruit, creamy vanilla, cool cola touches and crushed stones on the finish. Feels well made and sophisticated. 3.74pH. A yield of 34hl/ha. Earliest harvest ever starting on 6 September for Merlot and 20 and 21 September for Cabernet Sauvignon.



Château Hosanna Pomerol 2022 96 View Pretty nose, sweet fruits and gorgeous perfumed flowers that makes the scent so inviting. Round, supple and generous, a delicate hand in terms of tannic weight, they are fine with a light but firm grip so you get the promise of power but no weight. Retains a sense of cool classicism with well defined edges and waves of cool blueberries, black cherries and slate. Certainly a more delicate Hosanna than I was expecting with bright acidity, a touch of spice on the mid palate and clean mineral lines to the finish. Shy still but gorgeous promise here. Feels polished and elegant, with a devilish undertone of power. Has that juicy acidity as well that some don't have, the succulence and sense of joy and fun that is so special and appealing. Stands out for it's sense of happiness.



Château La Dominique St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Clean and fresh on the nose with cool blue fruit notes. Succulent and supple, lovely energy and life, with high acidity that has a sweetness and juiciness that is so enjoyable backed up with liquorice and dark chocolate edges and a salty undercurrent. Feels well worked, still quite tight and tense, there's power here but it's being funnelled directly from start to finish with real purity and precision. Well worked, finessed and presented carefully. Sappy and vibrant, a joy to taste and a great success. Has a serious side no doubt, this will age well but will also be so great to drink young and fresh. Tasted three times. 3.7pH. 60% grand vin production. Yield of 38hl/ha. Ageing 14 months, 50% new French oak barrels, 40% one wine barrels, 10% in composite eggs, amphora and wine globe. Gwen Lucas director, Yann Monties technical director and Julien Viaud consultant. Tasted three times.



Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 96 View A little shy on the nose, straight and streamlined, so pure but with grip and attention-holding tannins, very softly grainy but also fresh and mineral giving licks of flint, graphite and mint. Calm and well controlled, nothing too out of place but clearly concentrated and intense with density. Focussed with drive and persistence, mouthwatering strawberry and cherry, with really chalky, crushed stone edges putting you on limestone in St-Emilion. The place speaks in the wine and it has good depth and drive. On the slightly more high toned, muscular, overt edge, needs to soften slightly, but this has detail and precision and exceptional juiciness which is so appealing. Punchy, forward, intense - a gorgeous wine in the making. 3.4pH. 3.55g/l total acidity. HVE3 certified. A yield of 40hl/ha. Ageing 13-15 months, 60% in new barrels. Harvest 7 September - 26 September.



Château Lafleur Pomerol 2022 96 View An absolute work of art, open and generous, floral, charming, expressive and aromatically captivating. Sweet red and black fruit, supple but svelte, dense but linear, immediately has weight on the palate but not in terms of pure tannic heft, even though they are present, the fruit has depth and layers with blackcurrant, liquorice, iris, dark chocolate and graphite, expanding upwards rather than width wise. Remains refined and sleek, not plush or opulent but controlled, and sensitive. Detailed and nuanced with such brilliant tannins, freshness and an enjoyable iron tang on the finish bringing you back to Lafleur and Pomerol.



Château Larcis Ducasse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Smells gorgeous, black fruits, milk chocolate and floral notes. Supple and lively, crystalline and pure, you get both the juicy, fleshiness of the dark and concentrated fruit but with tension and detail and definition. Clarity and bite, this really works and delivers everything you want in terms of tannins, minerality, freshness and density. Clearly powerful, but refined and sophisticated. Compelling and oh so drinkable. Wet stones, the minerality is gorgeous but the weight is too, this will be fantastic.



Château Pavie St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2022 96 View Ripe and expressive on the nose, clearly concentrated with opulent aromas but also so much florality - roses, irises and violets with bitter orange peel, chocolate and flint. Smooth and supple, filling and round, this has depth but also real tension giving a push-pull between density and direction. Tannins are fine and have bite as well as flesh - the generous Merlot with more structured Cabernet fighting each other for dominance right now. Layered and mutifaceted with juice and balancing acidity. Feels well made, and deep with both freshness and power. Refined if not totally elegant as it’s got heft, strength and muscles. Characterful and stylish. 3.67pH. Acidity 3.71. A yield of 31hl/ha. The 25th vintage of Gerard Perse at Pavie, and the 10th anniversary of being a Premier Grand Cru Classé A estate. 2022 is the first year to incorporate Pavie-Decesse and Bellevue-Mondotte into the blend. Harvest 19 September - 1 October - the same dates as 2020. Ageing 75% new oak, 25% one year old barrels.



Château Pavie Macquin St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Perfumed and aromatic, smells rich but not too intensely with roses and soft purple flowers. Succulent and really quite crisp and clear, such clarity to the fruit, with both a sharpness of acidity and mineral bite to the tannins. Liquorice, blue fruits, cool chalky tones, You get a sense of the power and structure, it’s wide and full, thick but keeping the freshness and tension with super high acidity giving the mouthwatering nature and a touch of austerity. Precise and detailed with energy and tension as well as depth and clarity. Great potential. A yield of 31hl/ha.



Château Valandraud St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Smells intensely perfumed and fragrant on the nose. Keeps much more of a linear, tense and focussed palate, with tangy fruit that has both sharp and crystalline aspects as well as toasted spice, liquorice and clove giving some savoury aspects. Nice detail and precision, you can feel each of the fine tannins and the fruit has clarity as well as concentration. Nicely intense, tannins are great and this has good persistence. Feels young of course and a bit compact but there's lots to like with layers of flavour and texture and a long finish.



La Mondotte St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Intensely floral and perfumed, rich, open and generous - quite intense though, smells a bit ripe and alcoholic. Bold but precise, this has a nice depth and density to the plush, ripe blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. Lovely sharp vein, mineral with bite and tang, slightly strict and tense on the one hand but soft, smooth, round and chewy on the other giving a push-pull of power and vibrancy. Clearly concentrated and powerful but holds interest and will age very well. Quite massy but I love the juicy core and raised acidity that gives it life. Mineral, salty, graphite and stony-laced tannins leave the lasting impression creating a moreish aftertaste. Fresh and finessed, but strong, broad and intense. Yield of 45hl/ha. 40% new oak barrels.



Château Beauregard Pomerol 2022 95 View Intensely aromatic on the nose, perfumed and ripely fruited. Concentrated and nicely fleshy on the palate, the tannins give a bounce to the expression against the salty, blue fruits combined with freshness and juicy acidity. A little bit massy and forward still but this has lovely details, and you don't feel they've over extracted at all. Still has that touch of Pomerol glamour to it, deep with quite an intense initial taste that settles and expands with time in the glass towards a lovely airy, lifted finish. Lots of potential here. Tasted twice. Technical director Guillaume Fredoux and managing director Vincent Priou.



Château Bellefont-Belcier St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Gorgeous dark purple colour in the glass. It smells spiced and nuanced with dark bramble fruit touches. Smooth and shiny, this has a glamorous appeal with juicy, succulent fruit edged by a mineral liquorice aspect and some cool, crushed stone saltiness. I love the purity and charm here, not too tense or straight, more wide and expansive with plenty of friendliness. Totally seductive with acidity and fruit strength. Lovely. Tasted twice. Yield: 40hl/ha. 3.60pH. 30% new barrels. HVE3 certified.



Château Canon-la-Gaffelière St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Ripe perfumed, floral and black fruits on the nose. Intense and concentrated, with tobacco, cherries, violets and crushed stones. Full, chewy and round, plushly textured but keeping a cool and savoury touch to the palate with balancing acidity that keeps the interest and movement. Dynamic and structured, lovely detail and density to this, you have richness but there’s also a vein of sweetness and tension that focuses the wine and gives the definition. Smooth and elegant, not the most vibrant, but the composure and overall character is lovely. Higher percentage of Cabernet Sauvignon than usual in the grand vin. A yield of 47hl/ha. 5% Petit Verdot completes the blend. A yield of 29hl/ha. A yield of 47hl/ha. 40% new oak barrels.



Château Croix de Labrie St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Blue fruits, vanilla, dark chocolate and plums on the nose. Vibrant and lively on the palate, smooth and really deliciously textured - not too heavy or too light, density is there in the fruit concentration but the balance of acidity and fine tannins is nicely supportive. Cool blue fruits are at the fore as well as tangy strawberries and raspberries, a sense of fun and ease about this with bite and tang to the fine but grippy tannins. Nicely detailed, you feel the edges here and the shape of the wine which has tension and focus. Not so demonstrably layered but generous and easy to enjoy with lovely mouthwatering acidity that is really appealing. Balanced and supremely finessed with a long length and fine tannins. Tasted twice and much preferred the second time. 3.44pH. 5.16ha vineyard worked organic and biodynamically on three sites; plateau of St Christophe des Bardes (harvest 14 & 15 September), bottom of the Pavie slopes (20 & 21 September) and the area Le Cateau (29 September). Ageing 80% barrels of 225l (70% new, 30% one wine old) and 20% large casks, foudre and demi-muids. Yield of 35hl/ha. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château Dassault St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Supple and agile, generous and succulent, this is textured with fruit purity and a lovely, almost creamy element to the tannins which are really well integrated. Feels cool and confident, Dassault is doing great work and always delivers a charming, easy, polished wine. Beautifully presented and really in balance. May not be one of the most layered and dense wines but this is excellent, juicy, fun, friendly, clean, pure and precise. Love it! Still with minerality that puts you in St-Emillion.



Château de Pressac St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Bright and vibrant, a lovely cleanness , so pure, so fine and well worked, generous, appealing but the weight and the texture and the tannic integration is flawless. Round, easy, lovely black and red fruits, great chalky coolness with some minerality and liquorice, graphite tang on the finish. A wine you could drink today but know there’s power underneath. Compelling and a clear buy. Detailed, finessed, refined, balanced and crisp, juicy and charming. Everything you want in a wine.



Château Fonplégade St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Rich, high toned and open on the nose with savoury, herbal and spiced notes. Crunchy, chewy, bright sharp and sour fruit as well as high acidity, all combining to be forward and open with a cool fresh mint and crushed stone undertone. Balanced, this feels suave and detailed, not massively weighty, still has the tension and focus but everything is supremely harmonious on the palate with no one element sticking out. You can feel the density and the concentration of the fruit - blackcurrant, damson, plum, and a sense of the intensity while still having terroir markers of flint, graphite and salinity. Charming and approachable - one to seek out. Harvest 12 - 26 September. Ageing 16 months; 50% new barrels, 30% one wine, 10% cement egg, 10% amphora. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Fonroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Juicy and bright, tangy, a lovely cleanness to this, with bite and tang, on the fresher, more linear, straight, vibrant side, crisp with bite and purity. Tannins are well integrated though give a mineral, slate, graphite, liquorice and flint grip which is quite nice but just overtakes some of the fruit. Nice frame, weight and detail, maybe lacking a touch more density and push, but well worked with nice potential. So juicy and alive, You can feel the energy here, so bright, so defined, so full of life! Biodynamic. Sweet touches. Delicious!!



Château la Connivence Pomerol 2022 95 View Straight and sleek, not sure you'd put this in Pomerol at first, only after a few minutes do the slightly fleshy tannins come into play giving the structure and seduction of the clay soils but because of the gravel it keeps the tension, liveliness and linearity too. Bite and grip to the tannins, well worked, precise and focussed, tension but also sweet/sour juiciness, some liquorice and blue fruits, some tobacco, slate and salinity. Tannins are more velvety, It really does give Pomerol typicality towards the end, the plushness coming through, the opulence, velvety, fleshy, the tannins coat the mouth but this really has a sharp acidify and bite to keep things lifted and lively. It’s a powerful wine no doubt but this also has class and well-defined edges on the finish. Lots going on here, I actually love the precision coupled with the ripeness and opulence. Confident and showing the best of Pomerol with touches of St-Emilion. 3.6pH. 3.4g/l total acidity.



Château Lassègue St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Gorgeous vivid purple colour in the glass, so vibrant. Smells heady and perfumed with cool and ripe black and blue fruits. Aromatically expressive and alive. Smooth and so supple, clear and pure, the texture is like silk, smooth with amazingly finessed tannins and a real density of flavour. Concentrated, almost thick in terms of texture, this is a rich, full bodied wine with complexity. Well built, fairly broad and muscular, you don't get so much mouthwatering acidity due to the concentration but this is sleek and suave. A great balance between power and seduction with enjoyable mineral, liquorice and dark chocolate aspects. Potent, poised and compelling. Winemaker Nicolas Seilhan Nicolas Seillan winemaker. A yield of 38hl/ha. Harvest 15 September - 1 October. 3.67pH. 100% oak barrels.



Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol 2022 95 View Gorgeous aromatic expression, lively and open, floral perfumed and richly fruited aromas. Clean, clear and crisp, a lovely purity to the fruit expression - detailed and direct, supple in terms of the energy but still quite lean and straight, tannins feel so well worked and polished - there's a sense of quiet charm and style here. Not super expansive yet, more serious and straight, but so precise and defined. Cool blue fruits, crisp mint, graphite and mouthwatering acidity all combine to give a quiet, but still powerful wine. A touch of tension keeps this from being overly friendly at this point but I like the style.



Château Rouget Pomerol 2022 95 View Intense aromatics on the nose, concentrated and lively fruit. Plush and tannic, though not so fleshy, more lean with tannins that have a cool crushed stone and liquorice spiced grip giving some seriousness to the palate, but also a sense of construction and structure. Feels like they picked just at the right time, slightly ripe but refined and defined still with the intensity and depth you want from Pomerol. Still compact but there's something very charming about this, if quite intense. Alc?



Château Tertre Rôteboeuf St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Crushed stones and sweet black fruit on the nose alongside roses, violets, bramble fruit, liquorice and dark chocolate. Creamy, rich, intense and ripe with a sweet and savoury tang to the fruit. Supple and succulent, clearly concentrated with powerful tannins that have a soft plushness and grippy aspect but not dry - more powdery and mineral like grape skins with wet stone salinity. Clean and juicy, there’s a lovely purity, not too tannic despite the power underneath. Clean and well framed, there’s an air of opulence, really perfumed and striking but there’s also a sense of direction and focus. Nice energy and bold appeal. 30hl/ha.



Le Dome St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Blueberries, cola, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, soft sweet tobacco, liquorice, damson and bramble fruit. Intense and rich, layered and multi faceted with silky and velvety textured tannins. The fruit is strong and concentrated with the acidity giving bounce and lift before making way for extremely grippy, salty, firm tannins and a powdery chalky finish. Full of life and energy but deeply seductive, fans of Le Dome will delight with the signature power and intensity on show. Fully tannic but also juicy, cool and fresh. Confident and chiselled. 3.72pH. TA: 2.89. 80% new oak barrels.



Château Angélus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Scented red berries on the nose, creamy, floral, perfumed, juicy and fresh, with savoury herbal aspects too. Sleek and so refined, this is fresh and captivating but with weight and density. Mouthwatering acidity gives the life and the spark straight away, with firm but fresh and cool tannins supporting the fruit, present but not too much, giving the frame and the nuance. Tannin management is excellent with blue fruits, liquorice and subtle sweet tobacco notes. Bright, shining and sleek, this is both juicy and layered, mineral and fruity, while retaining freshness and bite. Leaves a lingering impression and has great ageing potential.



Château Ausone St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Strongly fragrant on the nose, strawberries, red cherries, vanilla, milk chocolate. Smooth and supple, a good intensity of juicy, crunchy fruit and well balanced tannins. An easy expression - despite the 15% alcohol with acidity giving life and a certain vibrancy while the fruit is well detailed and the tannins super fine and integrated. Feels clean with purity and clarity to the expression. Lively and fun, something quite charming about this with a shot of sweet strawberry on the mid palate that peeks interest and sustains the finish. Lifted and vibrant, aromatic and accessible. 3.52pH. Harvest 5 and 9 September for Merlot, 21 and 27 September for Cabernet Franc and 30 September for Cabernet Sauvignon.



Château Berliquet St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Juicy, supple, delicate and refined with a lovely texture and acidity that grips the mouth and says 'drink me'. Crystalline cool blue fruit, pure and well defined, this is pulsing with life, vibrant and present. Powerful and filling with a generous core, playful and friendly but complex and concentrated too. Confident with bite and appealing chalkiness at the finish. Clean and pure, so easy to enjoy still with structure and balance and a salty stone minerality on the finish. In organic conversion. Yield of 45hl/ha.



Château Bourgneuf Pomerol 2022 94 View Aromatic, fruity, savoury and spiced nose, lots going on. Juicy, bright and energetic, a lovely burst of acidity before quite lean and liquorice-laced tannins come in giving some narrowness of the structure where the power and concentration is forced into a direct line. Keeps the direction but is still fairly coiled and not yet so wide and expansive. Fruit is clean and clear, blueberries and chalky cherries. From vineyards just near Trotanoy on gravel and clay soils.



Château Capet-Guillier St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Blue fruits, cool, crisp, dynamic and thrilling on the palate but in a controlled way. Juicy but balanced by a salty, saline, liquorice core. Feels confident but not trying too hard, still well framed, forward but focussed in a sleek not sharp way. Well executed, finessed and refined - suave, concentrated and just delicious! Harvest 13 - 20 September. Ageing 19 months, 50% new barrel, 50% one wine. In organic conversion. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château d'Aiguilhe Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2022 94 View Rich and intense nose, concentrated with dark bramble fruits. A shot of sharp intense strawberry and raspberry fruit hits the palate, super succulent and instantly mouthwatering, quite lean and linear though there is a nice expansion of fruit flavours while the tannins stay quite firm and straight. Touching on austere and severe but the softly plump juiciness keeps this enjoyable and there is layering of elements. Acidity is on the prominent side but this is quite captivating with crunchy, bright, just-ripe red fruits and chalky texture on the finish. Yield: 35 hl/ha. 30% new oak barrels.



Château de Ferrand St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 94 View Smells intense and inviting. Smooth and supple on the palate, creamy, sweet, tangy and cool fruit enters the palate - blueberries, raspberries, cherries and blackcurrants alongside clear minerality in the salty, liquorice, graphite and flint edge. Tannins are so well worked, really precise and do so well to give the frame and the structure. The juicy core is lovely and this has some compelling aspects in the minerality, crunchy, pure fruit and just spiced clove, cinnamon and tobacco edges. Feels nicely complete with purpose. A touch sombre but I like the seriousness. Harvest 5 September-5 October. Yield of 44hl/ha. 3.65pH.



Château de Sales Pomerol 2022 94 View Vivid purple colour in the glass, aromatic perfumed nose with soft floral flecks and concentrated fruit. Chewy, bright, forward and focussed, there’s structure but a streamlined nature keeps the focus and drive but still with volume to the mid palate. Feels quite serious and a touch compact right now, lovely definition though, and a cool strawberry, blueberry juiciness that nicely contrasts the clear structure and density. Well controlled, mouthfilling, a touch hot on the finish but there’s such appealing plumpness and sense of life. Will be excellent to drink when it’s ready. 3.7pH. 60% grand vin production. 18% new oak. No press wine. A yield fo 30hl/ha. Harvest 7 - 21 September.



Château du Rocher St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Bright and straight on the palate, with bite to the tangy red fruits, clean and clear, still tense and focussed. This has bite and a linear, chalky, crisp edge to the fine, firm tannins. Feels well worked, extremely mineral with some liquorice and slate touches too giving some austerity but the fruit is fresh with depth and is so juicy overall. Fees well worked, crystalline and very pure. Confident, I love it. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Fleur Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 94 View Full and concentrated in the mouth, beautifully intense blackcurrant and black cherry fruit with quite impressive and imposing tannins that coat the mouth though with cool blue fruits and wet stones giving freshness and minerality. Nie sense of style, a little compact right now, but there's a juicy centre and the tannins have a lovely texture. Will be nicely filling and enjoyable when ready, still with clean edges and very precise sculpting. Harvest 19-30 September. Yield of 38hl/ha. 3.68pH. Ageing for 12-14 months in French oak, 72% new.



Château Gazin Pomerol 2022 94 View Supple and energetic, this has a lovely dynamism and purity straight away, clean and clear, tangy but tannic so you get brightness and power. It's on the more tannic side right now, filling and upfront, but they have a nice texture and weight and the fruit intensity really carries the liveliness all the way through - picked just ripe, or just before, I think. Nicely accessible and a softer more approachable style from Gazin. A little atypical and the better for it. A yield of 26hl/ha. Tasted twice.



Château George 7 Fronsac 2022 94 View Intense colour, so vivid and bright. Lovely scents of dark fruits. Smooth and so supple, clean and clear with purity and focus. I love the ease of this, it has tannins no doubt, softly powdery and with a slight tang, giving the frame and focusing the red and black fruit from start to finish. Youthful as you’d expect with high acidity from the terroir with some dark chocolate, salty stones and liquorice edges but a really long length and general feeling of finesse and elegance. A success in 2022 and really leaves you wanting to drink the whole bottle, even at this early stage.



Château Grand Barrail Lamarzelle Figeac St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Light, fresh and fragrant, nicely scented and open, expressive and generous on the nose. Masy and lovely texture, filling but also quite juicy and fresh. Tannins are at the fore, they fill the mouth but with a fun friendliness, no harshness at all. Supple, but lean and clean, a purity to the expression which is lovely. Will be so easy to drink when bottled still with clear underlying power and concentration. I love the licks of liquorice and stone. Aged 12 months, 21% in new oak barrels. Harvest 13 September - 30 September. HVE certified.



Château L'Eglise-Clinet Pomerol 2022 94 View Dark fragranced berries on the nose, fruity and savoury touches, smells expressive and open, lovely florality with dark chocolate aspects and summer red berries. Beautifully delivered, really a beguiling and charming wine with supple tannins, a really juicy but controlled density, softly plush with a powdery grip and overall really quite saline minerality. Delicate and so graceful on the palate, not at all rich or exuberant, but calm and refined with plenty of cool blue fruits and overall seriously refreshing aspects but also the most gorgeous floral tones that last the entire palate. Generous, but not shouting at all, still with power underneath. A beautiful expression of the vintage and terroir. No trace of heat. A yield of 32hl/ha. Earliest harvest ever picked, before was 3-4 September. Ageing in 85% new oak barrels. Harvest 3 - 9 September.



Château La Grave Pomerol 2022 94 View Supple and juicy with nicely textured tannins that give both a cool blue fruit, slate edge as well as some bounce. There's such an ease about this, balanced and harmonious, nothing too much, it's certainly not too opulent or tannic, but delivers an almost delicate take on the vintage. Linear and focussed, stylish and confident with a hint of the Pomerol power and seduction underneath. Nice potential here. Confident but quietly charming. I really like it.



Château La Pointe Pomerol 2022 94 View Vibrant colour, deep vivid purple. Amazingly scented, perfumed and expressive on the nose, vanilla, white chocolate, creamy red cherries, plums, raspberries, toast and liquorice. Juicy and sharp, high acidity makes the mark straight away before a clean, salty, stony texture comes through. Fruit is concentrated but also crisp and lively giving a sense of joy and energy, before the structure and power come in, focussing the wine into more of a straight line towards the pointed finish. Long and detailed with freshness and soft spiced elements from the Cabernet Franc. There’s a lot of tannins here but balanced by acidity. Feels like hands off winemaker, careful not to extract too much weight and mass. Ageing 12 months, 50% new, 50% one year. Earliest harvest ever starting on 5 September finishing on the 17th. A yield of 30hl/ha. Extraction was very gentle according to winemaker Eric Monneret. 'It was such a strong vintage with the risk of creating a monster. You have to accept not to take everything'.



Château La Violette Pomerol 2022 94 View Potent and perfumed on the nose, intense and concentrated. Full and forward but lively and juicy with the high acidity balancing the density and concentration really well. Almost sour blackcurrants and black cherries, just shy of austere given the high acidity, that also is quite tense towards the finish so it's kept very much in check. Lovely crushed stone grip with some minerality and a serious hit of spiced clove, cinnamon, cedar and toast on the finish. A bold wine, typical of the style, but lifted by the juiciness and acidity. Lots going on with great ageing potential. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château Le Moulin Pomerol 2022 94 View Smells potent and powerful, open and fragrant. Smooth and silky on the palate, rich and concentrated fruit but with a sleek frame. Crystalline purity gives bite and a grip to the tannins. Round, refined and finessed with such coolness and salty minerality as well as enjoyable bitter dark chocolate and liquorice. Lovely intensity - this is bold and strong - but the strength is balanced by juiciness, energy and precision. Harvest 18 September for Merlot, 25 September for Cabernet. A yield of 35hl/ha, good for Pomerol in 2022. 3.75pH. Ageing 60% new oak barrels, 40% stainless steel.



Château Les Trois Croix Fronsac 2022 94 View Intensely floral on the nose, really aromatic and inviting with rich, ripe fruit scents. Bright, lively and supple, much lighter in terms of flavour and brightness on the palate than the nose suggests but still with concentration. So juicy and succulent, really appealing, easy and unfussy. Excellently worked, great tannic integration and sense of style. Not trying too hard but ticks the boxes of being refreshing, cool, dense, softly fleshy and charming. Delicious, sweet, sharp, tangy, fun, controlled and stylish. A sure fire buy! Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château Marsau Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2022 94 View Lovely dark fruity fragrance with perfumed floral aromas on the nose, smells expressive and open. Smooth and supple, a lovely combination of tension, mouthwatering acidity and fruitiness here, such sleek texture with definition and soft juiciness. The tannins have grip and purpose with a softly fleshy and mineral sensation - liquorice, wet stone and graphite - giving a wide and interesting expansion on the palate. Feels cool and controlled, serious and focussed, with balance, still with concentration and power and grip. Feels very classy on the palate.



Château Nénin Pomerol 2022 94 View Intensely fragrant and floral, ripe fruit with milk chocolate, vanilla, caramel, roses, violets and strawberries. Juicy and slender, this is sleek and beautifully supple on the palate, moving with grace and depth but not heavy or too rich. There’s an intensity to the fruit flavours though, with hints of liquorice, clove and cedar, not a light easy wine, there’s power and concentration but so well delivered with balanced acidity. Long finish with lingering clarity. 3.69pH. 65IPT. A yield of 33hl/ha.



Château Petit-Village Pomerol 2022 94 View Nicely scented and richly aromatic nose, dark and milk chocolate and. Ripe and heady blackcurrants and cherries with liquorice, coffee, mint, dark chocolate, tobacco and inky notes too. Sleek and sophisticated, I like the immediate tension and hold of the wine, supple and gently succulent with really beautiful texture to the tannins, nicely plush - cool but grippy and cushioning. This is a little atypical in terms of fruit density, but the tannins are nicely filling and this has juicy acidity. On the serious side right now, but there’s still a sense of polish. A new destemmer and density sorter to clean the grapes as of 2022. Technical director Guillaume Fredoux and managing director Vincent Priou. pH 3.85. Aged 18 months, 45% new oak barrels. Harvest September 2 - September 19.



Château Quintus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Rich, bold and muscular, supple and generous. Sleek with well defined edges to the ripe blackcurrant and cherry fruit - lively and bright, balanced acidity with some salty minerality. You can feel the concentration in the depth and intensity of the fruit but this has definition and such purity. Really well worked, on the strong side, you feel a bit more of the hot vintage here in the slightly narrow finish and spice throughout. Lovely mouth filling texture, lots of complexity, nuance and strength. This will have fans. 3.7pH.



Château Sansonnet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 94 View Plush, chewy, seriously tannic and concentrated but kept lively by the high acidity, cooling blueberry touches and herbal minty finish. Still tense and coiled, not yet widening but shows promise with polish and finesse narrowing the power into one funnel from start to finish. Sleek but serious. Yield of 34hl/ha. Ageing 16 months, 70% new French oak barrels 225l and 300l, 30% second fill 45hl wooden vats. Harvest young Merlot vines 12 September, 13-22 Merlot, 28 September for Cabernets. Same owners as Ch Moulin du Cadet, Soutard-Cadet and Harmonie. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château Séraphine Pomerol 2022 94 View Really perfumed and scented; violets, roses and iris floral aromas with sweet cherries and chalky strawberries. Fresh but concentrated, still elegant and representative of Pomerol, lush and round but with sharp acidity, bright and lively mouthwatering freshness and bite before the tannic impression comes forward slowing growing and expanding in the mouth. A sense of precision but there’s also weight and density and concentration with touches of oak, mocha, espresso, dark chocolate and toast. Grip, tension and density that should soften over ageing. Lovely promise. Ageing 12-14 months in 300l barrels, 50% new oak (the largest quantity used on this wine) as well as a small amount in 7hl amphora. The first vintage to have Cabernet Franc in the blend at 5%. Harvest started on 1 September.



Château Tour St Christophe St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Gorgeously scented on the nose, smooth, round and focused with purity and persistence. Tannins are so fine, really sculpting this wine, with a clear bite and almost strict tang to the overall structure giving a sense of tension. I like the terroir aspect, the saltiness but still with juicy richness. Less ample than Bellefonte but more precise. Tasted twice. Yield: 39hl/ha. 3.45pH. 25% new barrels. Tasted three times.



Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Lifted aromas, intense and inviting, blueberries, violets and iris floral notes. Sharp and buzzy, tangy and instantly so bright, this has an electricity to it, but not sour and not too razor like, with the salty stone elements coming through straight away contrasting the concentrated fruit and giving the tannins a cool fresh edge. Precise, clean and crisp but with juiciness and succulence and liquorice and graphite minerality on the finish, not spiced, but fresh and salty. Fun, confident, shiny, and totally drinkable. 3.5pH.



Château Valandraud St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Smells floral and lifted on the nose, pretty and pure, perfumed. Sleek and crisp, gorgeous personality and liveliness, bite and tang but such control and cool freshness. Really such excellent tannins, smooth but giving definition and weight to the palate with creaminess and chalkiness that is so appealing. Feels fairly serious and concentrated but so finessed. A beautiful wine, crunchy, sleek, forward, expressive and so utterly drinkable with freshness and a minty, wet stone, liquorice tang on the finish. Tension is apparent, it's still straight, but there's gorgeous potential. Harvest 12-29 September. Ageing 18-24 months, 100% new oak. 3.7pH. Production: 60,000 bottles.



Clos Cantenac St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Quite an intense nose, perfumed, direct and precise with liquorice, vanilla, clove, graphite - the aromatics coming from the Cabernet Franc. Spiced and taught, linear and focussed, a nice drive of blue and red fruit with persistence, offset by dried herbs and soft toasted elements. Great complexity and textural interest with high acidity that gives life and energy. Really well worked, not over done, slick and intentional with a racy acidity that gives a tang and delightful freshness. I like this for its energy and brightness, there’s a joyous quality, it's not trying too hard but finessed with bounce and vibrancy. Ageing 12-14 months, 50% new oak. 300l barrels.



Clos des Jacobins St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 94 View Fresh and lifted, a really lovely elegance to this despite clear concentration and very ripe full tannins that fill the mouth completely. Grip and tenison, a lot of life and forward motion, feels compelling and so well handled. Juicy but serious and complete, a lot to like here with linearity, compactness, detail and focus. Really great, maybe just missing a touch of acidity. But there's a lot to like here.



Clos Dubreuil St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 94 View Ripe and gorgeously perfumed on the nose, scented and inviting. Supple and uber charming - potent and concentrated for sure, this has power and intensity in the ripe black bramble fruits but is tense and lean in the best way with super grippy chalky, stony tannins and cool acidity that keeps it lifted. Feels polished, lean and touching on austere but focussed and driven. Crystalline and pure, fine winemaking on show and a joy to taste. Youthful, bold and strong but shows excellent promise with a shiny brightness. 3.6pH. Harvest 12 September for Merlot, 26 for Cabernet Franc. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 94 View Beautifully expressive on the nose, purple flowers and dark black fruits, expressive and inviting. Rich and concentrated, the black bramble and strawberry fruit has depth and intensity of flavour, but this also has such appealing acidity with quite mineral-laced tannins - liquorice, wet stone, flint, graphite and chalk all giving different textures and flavours. Comes across as quite serious, but well controlled, refined with terroir markers. Juicy, softly fleshy but retaining that bite which makes this both interesting and enjoyable. On the more refined, delicate side for the vintage. Tasted three times. 1.3 hectare vineyard, clay and limestone. Harvest 8-26 September.



Domaine de l'A Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2022 94 View Floral and brightly fruited on the nose, blue and black fruits with herbal and saline aromas too giving nuance. Fleshy and seriously built, this has plush muscles, flexing and strutting with energy and verve. It's bold no doubt, powerful in the mouth, but controlled, round and gourmet. Gorgeous juicy core, this is ripe and cool, serious with fine tannins giving the structure, a clear minerality, soft spicing and cool fruit. Lovely identity and character. Compelling and forceful in a charming way - this will be excellent. Harvest 14 - 27 September. Ageing 16-18 months, 30% new barrels. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Ad Francos Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2022 93 View Concentrated and generous nose full of ripe black fruits and perfumed notes. Juicy, chewy, fleshy and thick in terms of the tannic structure and grip but this maintains a sleek core and energetic push from start to finish. Nice detail and presentation here, lovely filling weight with acidity high enough to balance the concentration and give this drinkability. Still on the bolder, broader side, but this will be enjoyable. A refined, characterful wine that stood out. Julien Viaud consultant.



Château Badette St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Sleek and straight through also quite sharp with high-toned strawberry, raspberry and red cherry fruit and high acidity giving life but also some sourness. Crushed stone aspects and powdery tannins give the weight, but stops the push a little short, just a bit coiled and reticent at the moment. Nice detail though, feels clean and well worked. Muscular and forward, bold and seriously constructed with concentration and underlying power yet keeping appealing juiciness. Upgraded to grand cru classé as of 2022. Ageing 18 months, 70% new French oak barrels and 30% one wine. Jean-Philippe Fort consultant.



Château Bel Air St-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion) 2022 93 View Lovely fragrance on the nose, so scented and perfumed, really expressive and open on the nose. Juicy and supple, gorgeous mouthwatering acidity with quite a compact palate giving a push-pull of freshness and texture. The tannins are at the fore but nicely fill the mouth with fleshy black and red fruit - filling but not harsh. Lots of liquorice and spiced elements but all well integrated. Has a sense of style and polish with plenty of flavour and long length - really sustains interest and lasts and lasts. Will be delicious. Simon and Loic from Derenoncourt. Added two more small plots of 1.5ha so they now have 6.5ha. Soil is the same, only clay, with veins of blue clay especially where the old Merlots are. Average age of vines is 45. Yield of 30hl/ha. Harvest 19 and 20 September for Merlot and Cabernet Franc 23 September. Ageing 16 months, one third new oak in 500l barrels, one third one year old barrels (part 500l, 225l), the rest two year old barrels 225l. Organic



Château Bellevue St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Smells lovely, rich and ripe, dark fruits. Supple, lively and bright red berry fruit with quite grippy tannins on the palate, but balanced with an enjoyable texture that's not too dry, austere or raw. Compact and tight, but feels well worked, lovely detail and bite to the fruit with appealing minty freshness and long length. This has great promise. Harvest 5 September. Ageing 14 months. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Bonalgue Pomerol 2022 93 View Bright purple fruits, scented and perfumed flowers - roses and violets - with liquorice and espresso. Appealingly sleek texture, the tannins make the impact straight away, but fine and grippy, barely there yet the structure is imposing in the mouth, slightly tangy, not grainy but with bite and edges to the fruit and the tannins alongside freshness, coolness and salinity. Sleek but still carrying muscles, power and intensity with plenty of energy to sustain the density. 3.55pH. Harvest started on 5 September. A yield of 33hl/ha.



Château Boutisse St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Sweet and lifted, a sharp tang instantly gives the livliness, almost sour cherry with some bite and tang, before the tannins come into play and frame the weight and depth. Still quite narrow and tense despite the quite open and lively start. Fresh and fun, a nice combination of ripe fruit, high acidity, chalky tannins and salty finish. Love potential. Harvest 12 - 30 September. Ageing 16 months; 30% new barrel (500L), 65% one and two wine, 5% amphora. 3% Carmenere completes the blend. In organic conversion. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Canon St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Smoke, liquorice, charred tobacco, coffee and mocha notes on the nose. Ripe and softly fleshy on the palate, this has density and chew but no overt heaviness, remains light and tight with grip to the super fine but supportive tannins that fill the mouth. Has a touch of austerity in the bite and clean tang to the fruit with mineral edges of liquorice and slate. There’s power here no doubt, but this has spark and energy, a liveliness with concentration of black fruit. There's juiciness and a sense of precise cleanness on the palate that is so appealing and then the focus and tension comes in at the end. It feels quite powerful with some hints of alcohol at the end but also gives a lifted mint and liquorice freshness. 3.5pH. Ageing 16-18 months , 30% new oak. Harvest 30 August - 22nd September.



Château Canon Pécresse Canon-Fronsac 2022 93 View Vibrant and perfumed nose, smells quite heady and open. Generous, supple and nicely weighted on the palate. Smooth and lovely, with energy, bite and crunch to the fruit. Feels clean and well worked, salty and mineral in the best way with a texture of powdery crushed stones that coats the mouth. Quietly confident. I like the coolness, clearly powerful but also refined and elegant still with juice and brightness. Harvest 9 - 23 September. Ageing 16 months; 33% new barrels, 33% one wine and two wine, 33% steel. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Cap de Mourlin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Juicy and lively, nicely vibrant and buzzy with bright, clean and quite lean blackcurrants and black cherries with a soft mineral, salty bite to the overall expression. Cool and fresh, nicely worked and really enjoyable. Well textured, a little lean, but on the whole an enjoyable almost delicate expression, with just-grippy, firm tannins and long length. A yield of 32.5hl/ha.



Château Chantalouette Pomerol 2022 93 View Seductive on the nose, floral and perfumed. Gently cushioning tannins give the frame and structure, both chewy and quite stern in terms of minerality, they set the tone for the wine with liquorice, wet stone, slate and graphite elements all the way through with a chalky velvety texture on the tongue. Feels quite serious but polished, fruit is clean and pure and this feels like it will be easy to enjoy when ready. Retains coolness and freshness, acidity a touch on the low side in relation to the richness and intensity of the fruit and tannins, this is a big broad wine but lots to enjoy.



Château Clos Junet St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Gorgeous aromatics, so expressive and alive, deep, dark, seductive, blackcurrant, black cherry and cola. Rich and layered, but cool and so fresh - a quiet confidence, clearly concentrated but so well worked. Gorgeous detail and purity, tannins are full and filling but so fine, really giving a firm structure to the wine that balances the fruit richness. Smooth and supple, this has an excellent energy and focus, but still with power and depth and I just love the milk chocolate, slightly spiced, cola and vanilla and clove elements you get from the old-vine Cabernet Franc. Structured and confident, this will be lovely to drink. Still tense now, but lovely potential and nuance. A yield of 40hl/ha. Contains grapes from an old parcel of Cabernet Franc at more than 70 years old. 3.7pH. Ageing 45% new oak barrels, 25% 300l stainless steel tanks and 30% barriques of one year old wine. 28 days maceration, at 25-28 degrees. The team works organically, with vines never treated with herbicide, but the estate is not certified. Paul Junet winemaker/consultant.



Château Corbin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Supple and so juicy and easy to like, clean and pure, lovely appealing red berry fruit and great tannin integration, so effortless, maybe lacks some more density, but this is so appealing and already so approachable. will be lovely, amore delicate take, refined and elegant, lovely purity and prettiness. HVE3 certified.



Château Côte de Baleau St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Super perfumed on the nose. Sharp, just shy of sour blackcurrant and black cherry on the nose and palate, vibrant. Lovely crushed stone and powdery texture to the tannins - they're prominent giving some tightness on the mid palate with a liquorice and dark chocolate edge to the frame towards the finish. Serious but well worked, lean but detailed, just a bit tense right now though does feel sculpted with a cool minty freshness on the finish. Tasted twice and kept the higher score. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château Croix Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Fruity and forward on the palate, a rush of bright and tangy blackcurrant, black cherry and strawberry fruit with a calm succulence and crushed stone minerality. This feels nicely complete and round, easy to drink even now with balanced acidity and a super smooth yet appealingly weighted tannic structure. Freshness and mass appeal here. 3.67pH. Yield of 27hl/ha. Bee friendly. Ageing 12-14 months, 70% new French oak barrels, 26% in one wine barrels, 4% in amphora of 750l. 7.62ha estate on clay and limestone soils. Harvest 12, 29 and 30 September. Jean-Philippe Fort consultant.



Château de Candale St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Liquorice, slate, blue fruits and perfumed notes on the nose. Red fruits on the palate though, high toned, clean and crisp, bright and thrilling, quite sharp and almost sour but maintains the right freshness with tons of energy. Harvest 20 September - 2 October. Ageing 14 months; 35% new barrel, 55% one wine, 10% amphora. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château de La Dauphine Fronsac 2022 93 View Richly concentrated dark berry fruits with crushed stones and slate minerality on the nose. Supple, generous and bright, this is so smooth and sleek, excellently weighted in the mouth with quite a sharp, almost sour tang to the fruit that gives a buzz to the palate while the crushed stone, slate, graphite and pencil lead give the salty undercurrent. Liquorice and clove join towards the finish giving a spiced angle all adding to quite a complex whole. Lovely purity of fruit, still tense and focussed but sculpted and well worked retaining a sense of finesse and restraint as well as the terroir markers. 3.5pH. HVE3 certified. Ageing in separate lots for 12 months with 30% new wood, amphora and foudres. Julien Viaud consultant.



Château Destieux St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Smells potent and aromatically intense with toast, perfume and ripe bramble fruits. Juicier on the palate than the nose suggests with ripe strawberries, herbal raspberries and cherries with chalky, powdery tannins giving the texture around the mouth. You can feel the concentration and intensity of the fruit and the oak structure on the finish so this needs time but the acidity and freshness are so great that this will be delicious. It's also so sleek and clean, really precise and detailed despite the density overall. Tasted twice and kept my higher score. Yield 30hl/ha. Ageing 12-18 months. Michel Rolland and Julien Viaud consultants.



Château Edmus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Smells gorgeous, bright red fruits, floral, aromatic and lively. Clean and clear, thrilling - super high acidity gives the burst of life providing bounce to the red and cool, blue summer berry fruit. Still keeps tension and linearity, but there's a nice chalky mineral and creamy edge to this which is so satisfying. On the more delicate site, nothing overdone, but still with tannic impact and subtle wood spice on the finish. Delicious. Harvested 7 September (Merlot), 15 September (Cab). Ageing 12 months; 15% cement egg, 20% new barrel, 65% one wine. In organic conversion. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Fayat Pomerol 2022 93 View Aromatic and expressive on the nose, red and black fruits and pink flower scents. Sleek and streamlined, this has style to it, forward and energetic with bounce and style to the strawberry, red cherry and plum fruit. Maintains a nice persistence with well-integrated tannins and freshness throughout. Easy, supple with pristine fruit, hasn't been overworked and this has charm. Lots to like here, with bounce, excellent tannins, such juicy fruit, balanced acidity and enjoyable salty touches. Great stuff, only a hint of liquorice at the end giving some extra nuance. 3.65pH. Ageing 50% in new French oak barrels, 35% one wine and 15% in amphora and wine globes. 10.35ha in production on deep gravel with sandy-brown soil, sandy-silt on clay, gravel with old sand on a layer of clay. Gwen Lucas general manager, Yann Monties technical director, Julien Viaud consultant. Harvest 8 - 15 September.



Château Ferrande Graves 2022 93 View Juicy and so succulent, very easy to enjoy with a round brightness. Tannins are so well integrated, with a fleshy, cool chew which is delicious and very appealing. Well worked with precision and lots of life and still giving the minty cool freshness on the finish. I really like this. Joyful and excellently presented. HVE certified.



Château Fombrauge St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Lively and nice energy here, clean and sculpted, fresh and forward, this manages a nice combination of upfront, bright and quite vibrant fruit with clean, crisp and cool tannins that really work together. Still quite straight and lean, not exuberant but I like the style, it's focussed and nicely weighted on the palate giving lots of flavour intensity but keeping lifted and appealing. A nice buy. Tannic but so pure and precise with bite. Easy. Harvest 12-29 September. Yield of 43hl/ha.



Château Grand Corbin Despagne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Supple and lively, so bright, so energetic and clean, a lovely instant purity to this, juice and alive with well integrated supportive tannins. Maybe missing a touch more density, but the tannins still have some chewy, velvety grip a long length. Feels finessed and well worked, pure, charming, so easy to drink with lovely elegance. Red fruit, high acidity, lots of life and some salty, stony touches on the finish. Joyful and lifted, a lovely expression and so approachable.



Château Grand Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Plump and nicely weighted on the palate. Lovely fragrance and black fruit characters which are clean and pure and inviting. The tannins are almost chewy, powdery and gently fleshy, well integrated, coating the mouth with a crushed stone, liquorice freshness that is really appealing. You can feel the power underneath, clearly concentrated but delivered with precision and detail. A touch 'hot' and spiced on the finish, but there's lots to like here. Still a little compact and reserved but excellent ageing potential.



Château Guadet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Fresh and extremely open on the nose, some whole bunch fermentation nuances - earthy and herbal - cherry and blackcurrant fruit, perfume, crushed stones, dark chocolate and violets. Quite sharp initially, a burst of high acidity giving brightness and a real zing - a touch of austerity still and some rawness - the tannins are prominent and at the fore, ripe and mouthcoating with some cedar and liquorice on the finish. Lovely elements with intensity and cool freshness. Stylish and captivating.



Château La Clemence Pomerol 2022 93 View Liquorice, blackcurrant, black cherry and herbal touches on the nose, fragrant and full. Sleek and lithe on the palate, with a kick to the almost sweet and sour strawberries, raspberries and red cherries. A riot of red fruits with high acidity gives the lift while the tannic hold and clear concentration of the vintage gives the undercurrent from start to finish. Lovely mineral, crushed stone grip in the texture which coats the mouth and doesn't hold up. Bold and characterful but energetic and vibrant too with mouthwatering acidity that carries the wine and keeps things fun. Walks the right line between power and poise. Still on the full side no doubt. Yield 25hl/ha. Harvest 22 September. 2.6ha spread out over six different parcels in Pomerol. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château La Couspaude St-Émilion 2022 93 View Smells intense and ripe on the nose. Bright and fun on the palate, more of a focus on the fruit intensity and clarity than the overall structure with clean and fresh strawberries and raspberries with barely there tannins, just giving a delicate but fine and firm grip to the palate. Really well worked, nicely refined no doubt, juicy and really alive in the glass, but missing some density and texture. However, great for early drinking and lots of enjoyment to be had here. A yield of 30hl/ha.



Château La Fleur de Boüard Lalande-de-Pomerol 2022 93 View Upfront and bright, vibrant in a softly sharp way, giving acidity and minerality with creamy smooth texture and well integrated tannins. Feels controlled and well worked, a lovely balance and intensity with push and drive. Well presented, very drinkable and enjoyable with cool freshness all the way through. Excellent and still a long length. Great buy.



Château La Prade Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2022 93 View Juicy and fun, this has a playful edge that's really enjoyable, a sweet, mouthwatering cherry and blueberry flavour with tannins that are textured like ripe grape skins, fleshy and filling. Plump weight yet this remains still quite direct and focussed. Good energy and persistence with layers and bitter, minty, herbal spice on the finish giving the lingering and lasting impression, but well made. Really so effortless in the glass, appealing, full, weighty, lovely concentration - tannic strength but finesse and cool juiciness all the way through. Great quality and value. Tasted twice. Harvest 14 - 29 September. Ageing 16 - 18 months; 40% new barrel, 40% one wine (225L and 500L), 20% cement.Derenoncourt consultants.



Château La Rousselle Fronsac 2022 93 View Fragranced with red berry fruit, herbal raspberries, red cherries and freshly-picked strawberries. Clean and clear, a pristine quality to the fruit. Crystalline but sleek and firm tannins, this keeps focus and is laser sharp with liquorice and ink giving the savoury undertones, though expands after a few minutes becoming more juicy and plump with spice and fragrance and cool blue fruit touches coming from the Cabernet Franc. Nice energy with sculpting - feels purposeful and direct. Harvest 19 - 27 September. Ageing 16 months; 40% new barrel, 60% one wine. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château La Serre St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Juicy and easy, this is well balanced and round with lovely purity of red berry fruit with crispness and definition to the tannins but still giving a roundness to the structure. Calm and controlled, bright acidity, good push from start to finish and licks of liquorice and slate giving the mineral nuance on the finish. A little shy still, but well presented.



Château Lafleur-Gazin Pomerol 2022 93 View Aromatic nose, flowers and purple fruit. Juicy and vibrant initially, a cool, blue fruit and mineral element with wet stone and minty edges. Quite an aerial, delicate style almost but still with an undertone of power and enough acidity to alleviate some of the seriousness. Feels well worked, not trying too hard with supple tannins, energy and toasted spice elements on the finish.



Château Le Bon Pasteur Pomerol 2022 93 View Lovely floral aromatics. Tannic and massy, although fully fruity and lively, this has both the structure and concentration of the vintage - with lashings of Pomerol power - with really quite present and upfront tannins as well as a nice juiciness and tangy bitterness to the finish. Despite the clear heft, there is freshness and cool blue fruit touches which stop it from becoming too much. On the riper fuller side, but still with definition to the finish. The structure is at the fore so covers some of the more friendly juicy aspects but it keeps its frame and drive. A yield of 34hl/ha.



Château Le Gay Pomerol 2022 93 View Intensely perfumed and ripe on the nose, potent and smells a bit alcoholic. Ripe and fruit forward, smooth and supple, this has nice energy and motion despite the clear concentration of the fruit. Acidity is high and has a soft sweetness too, giving some extra nuance and shine to the palate. Well controlled, bright and vibrant - this packs a punch in terms of flavour and tannic strength although is also juicy, really bright and tangy. The tannins need to meld more with the acidity but there's lots of potential here. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château Le Prieuré St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View High toned and serious on the nose, concentrated, intense, ripe and perfumed, a touch of alcohol also. Focussed and taught but with a really super juicy and appealing initial burst of flavour, herbal raspberries, creamy strawberries and some stalky bramble blackcurrant giving sweetness, spice and tension. Clean, balanced and slick, this is stylish, generous and likeable but still with a serious core. The texture is wonderful, tannins are perfectly weighted and integrated. A success. 3.75pH. Ageing 18 months, 30% new oak. Eric Boissenot consultant.



Château Les Cruzelles Lalande-de-Pomerol 2022 93 View Taught and super fresh, a lovely bite and grip to this straight away, firm but succulent and mouthwatering giving liveliness as well as tension that go really well together. Lovely salty touches with dark chocolate, cola and blackcurrants. Feels well worked, nothing pushed, delicate yet full of flavour and intensity. Where La Chenade is plump and fleshy and juicy, this is more straight and serious and focussed. Both lovely expressions and I like the flint, slate grip to this. 3.65pH. A yield of 28hl/ha. Ageing in 50% new oak. Harvest 7 September - 12 September.



Château Les Haut Conseillants Lalande-de-Pomerol 2022 93 View Perfumed with black flowers. Juicy and supple, appealing clarity of fruit with quite a tight structure of tannins. Generous and vibrant with underlying strength and a sense of density. A little compact at this point in terms of flavours with chalky, graphite and liquorice elements. Well balanced with appealing layers and overall freshness. A yield of 25hl/ha. 3.5pH. Ageing in barrel 30% new oak. Soils: gravels with sand and small part of clay.



Château Mangot St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Perfumed and floral on the nose, lovely intensity. Juicy and supple, a little sombre, lacking a touch of vibrancy, but the tannins are so well worked, clean, linear, straight, gorgeous salty edges give the freshness and tension. Really well delivered, just missing an extra punch. But nice frame and elegance. Liquorice and slate on the finish.



Château Montlandrie Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2022 93 View Focussed and so fine, the tannins are beautifully detailed and so well integrated giving this bite and cool freshness straight away with a crushed stone flavour and texture on the palate. Feels crisp and fresh, blue fruits, mint and slate. Delicate and very fine, almost weightless with such a silky overall texture. Maybe missing a tad more density and plushness but there’s no faulting the cool aspects and well worked tannins. A nice easy juicy expression, really very approachable still with terroir markers and a sense of charm now. I love this, smooth, easy, refined. Classy and elegant. Ageing in 50% new oak. Harvest 8 September - 23 September.



Château Montlisse St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Thrilling and vibrant to begin with - a shot of high-toned blueberry acidity keeps the fine but firm tannins and liquorice spice fresh and persistent. Nicely worked with such easy-drinking appeal, a good balance between the tangy (almost austere) acidity and the weight of the tannins combining to be round yet still focussed. The concentration remains underneath giving the power and oak giving the frame so this needs some time but it's well constructed. Tasted twice. Harvest 5 October. Yield 30hl/ha. Upgraded to grand cru classé as of this vintage. Michel Rolland and Julien Viaud consultants.



Château Moulin St-Georges St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Milk chocolate and bramble berry fruits, smells quite sun kissed. Supple and nicely full in the mouth, tannins have a soft chew to them which gives texture and weight in the mouth and this feels like it has good persistence from start to finish. Acidity is on the high side but just about balances the ripe, concentrated fruit. You get the density from the clay here giving a more full palate, still with some tension and direction and slight mineral edges to the tannins. An enjoyable and very drinkable wine with freshness and a good dose of fruit concentration. Mineral tang on the finish, crushed stones and graphite elements give an appealing end, though it's also marked a little by a sense of alcohol. 3.72pH. Harvest 19-20 September for Merlot, 26 September for Cabernet Franc



Château Pavie St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Perfume and red summer berry fruits, aromatic and expressive. Plush and round but sharp and bright, this has a nice instant tang and shot of acidity that gives energy and life before the liquorice and flint tannins come into play. Feels nicely complete, if young and excitable. It’s serious but vibrant too. A touch too tannic but not harsh, more ripe and fleshy, but still with detail and definition and even though it’s massy you still get the mineral, flintiness with a lovely salty aftertaste. Charming and appealingly accessible. Ageing 50% new oak, 50% one year old barrels. Acidity 3.68. 3.74pH.



Château Puy Guilhem Fronsac 2022 93 View Ripe and perfumed black fruits on the nose, sleek and suave on the palate, a gentle bounce and push from start to finish. Tannins are bold but with a crushed stone, crushed velvet edge to them giving the frame and the weight on the palate with a cool blue fruit, ink and graphite edge. It's cool, on the leaner side but still with weight. Feels classy and well made, sleek and controlled. Concentrated but energetic with high acidity and lingering liquorice and clove that gives the spice. Young and tense but good potential here. Harvest 13 - 17 September. Ageing; 16 months; 33% new barrels, 33% one wine, 33% two wine. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Puy-Blanquet St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Juicy and so vibrant, real life and full of life with bright strawberry and red cherry, tangy and lifted, such purity and focus on ethos, really streamlined on the palate with tension and detail. Perhaps not the most layered, but for drive and persistence this is great. Fun, friendly, appealing, maybe a touch of heat on the finish, but cool freshness apart from that. Tannins are well integrated just giving a salty, firm grip to the palate.



Château Puygueraud Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2022 93 View Ripe and cool blue fruits on the nose with an appealing salty minerality. Supple and lean, excellently textured though, straight and sharp with bite and tang to the fruits but carefully controlled leaving you wanting more. Great energy, bounce and freshness. Really enjoyable if super clean, lean and austere right now in the powdery sensation that's left on the tongue as well as the oyster shell minerality. Easy drinking with elegance and an appealing juicy kick on the finish. Tasted twice. Harvest 7 - 29 September. Ageing; 16 - 18 months; 30% new barrel, 30% old barrel, 20% cement. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Roc de Cambes Côtes de Bourg 2022 93 View Ripe and concentrated on the nose, perfumed and vibrant, expressive with the green pepper, herbaceousness of the Cabernet speaking, some menthol aromas and black fruits. Ripe and juicy though densely textured in the mouth, plush and fleshy but stays cool and firm with liquorice and cool blueberry fruits alongside dark chocolate and mineral elements giving nuance. Feels structured and well worked, tight right now, but persistent. Textured, grippy, ripe, fleshy but clean and pure too. A nice, strong, intensity about this.



Château Roquetaillade La Grange Graves 2022 93 View Well defined and bright with a vibrant but also serious core of ripe, fine but firm tannins that grip the mouth with bright red and black fruits and a soft, creamy and chalky undertone. Feels controlled and confident but not shouting - restrained power with finesse and lots of easy drinkability. They haven't pushed this too far. Well constructed, enjoyable even now with good freshness on the finish. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château Sacré Coeur Pomerol 2022 93 View Smells lively and potent, really quite expressie and richly fruited. SLeek and lean, a lovely thought aspect but the plushness and fleshiness of the tannins keeps the overall expression from being too tense. Linear and direct, good focus and bite t the fruits despite the clear concentration and power underneath. Sleek and clean. Lacks a touch of vibrancy though it's well worked with lovely tannins. HVE3 certified.



Château Saint-Pierre Pomerol 2022 93 View Lovely aromatic profile; floral scents, blue and black fruits, charcoal and milk chocolate. Smooth and direct but with grip, bite and balancing acidity. This has a sense of soft seriousness, not trying too hard but still delivering an enjoyable, tasty, clean and fresh wine. Well structured with liquorice spice on the finish giving nuance. 5% whole bunch fermentation. Harvest 6 - 13 September (Merlot) and 17 September (Cabernet). Ageing 14 months; 50% new barrel (225 and 500L), 45% one wine, 5% amphora. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château Soutard St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Bright and lively, a lovely energy to this with clear strawberry, red cherry and raspberry fruit. Straightforward, really so light and delicate, a different style to many, with the focus on clarity and purity rather than tannic density. Very controlled, it will be interesting to see how it ages as it's quite light and lean, but I love the easy gentle enjoyment to be had here. Very good. 6% Malbec completes the blend. Harvest 1-21 September. Ageing in French oak, 50% new, 25% one year old, 25% two years old.



Château Soutard-Cadet St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Punchy and forward, this has fleshy, ripe and grippy tannins, high but controlled acidity and an underlying herbal and liquorice flavour putting the savoury elements a little ahead of the fruit profile at this point. Feels heady and quite opulent but maintains direction and focus with a clean, salty attack on the finish. Still quite knitted down, good potential, more serious than some. HVE3 certified since 2017. 2.70ha vineyard on the clay-limestone plateau. Yield 18hl/ha. Ageing 16 months, 80% new French oak, 20% one wine barrels. Same owners as Ch Sansonnet and Moulin du Cadet. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château Villemaurine St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Cool blue fruits and crushed stones on the nose, smells fresh and lively. Supple and juicy, really quite fun with high acidity giving this a just shy of sharp tang before a cool, stony mentality comes in providing freshness. Well worked, they didn't push too far here and this has lovely terroir markers, linear, focussed and straight to the point. Appealing energy, density and push. Still quite chalky and powdery on the finish, almost too much, but it keeps the enjoyment while the power runs subtly underneath. A success in 2022. A yield of 38hl/ha. Ageing 16 months, 70% new French oak barrels, 30% second fill 500l wooden casks and two amphoras. HVE3 certified. Same owners as Ch Sansonnet, Moulin du Cadet and Soutard Cadet. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Clos de l'Oratoire St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Smells bright and concentrated, rich and intense, lovely aromatics, perfumed and darkly fruited on the nose. Nice depth and generosity on the palate, round and juicy, supple and mouthwatering. Gorgeous intensity - sharp and lean, but chalky and creamy too, a lovely spiced vein of liquorice, tobacco and clove with some salty elements too. Juicy and fun, a friendliness and complexity to this makes it really quite charming. Bright and vibrant, balanced and easy to drink. Great structure and composure, finessed but still with strength. Yield: 47hl/ha. 30% new oak barrels.



Clos Lunelles Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2022 93 View Smells potent and perfumed, lively and aromatic. structured but compact, really quite tannic though not harsh just filling and coating with liquorice, wet stone and minerality that takes over the fruit enjoyment at this stage. Despite the hefty tannic expression there's some juicy strawberries and a sense of coolness the whole way through. Controlled with a really long length. Has great promise as feels really well worked still with the plushness of the vintage on show. Ageing 44 years, 50% new oak, 50% one year old barrels. Acidity 3.89. 3.57pH.



Couvent des Jacobins St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 93 View Gorgeous aromatic intensity on the nose, fragrant and open, really inviting. Salty, mineral tang is at the fore giving quite a lean and clean expression with purity rather than overt density or plushness. Tannins are slick and fine, giving a relatively straight and direct frame while the black fruit has energy and drive. Lovely expression, easy to enjoy still with bite and tension and a touch of density on the finish. Crystalline and clean. Maybe a touch watery.



Domaine Baudon St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2022 93 View Milk chocolate and creamy ripe blackcurrant fruit on the nose, so inviting. Straight and thrilling on the palate, a buzz of energy, drive and focus to the high, mouthwatering acidity and extremely firm but fine tannins giving a focussed, linear and direct core. Still super youthful, an initial burst of life and appealing purity of fruit with creaminess and some pleasing spicy minerality. Harvest 16 - 22 September. Ageing 18 months; 33% new barrels, 33% one wine, 33% two wine. In organic conversion. Derenoncourt consultants.



Domaine des Sabines Lalande-de-Pomerol 2022 93 View Fruity and fresh on the nose, instantly lively and forward on the palate, a rush of juicy strawberries and red cherries, beautifully presented, clean and clear with a lovely creaminess too that gives this such a moreish texture and weight. Crisp on the finish, well defined, extremely appealing and tasty with just chewy, but also cool and juicy tannins. Very lovely. A bit more intense in terms of concentration which is great, you feel the gentle power here but it's so well delivered. 3,6pH. Ageing 12 months in new barrels.



Domaine Simon Blanchard St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2022 93 View Smells super ripe and potent, fresh and ripe but also spiced blackcurrant, perfumed floral flecks and juiciness. Damsons, plums and cherries. The fine tannins are so sleek, a touch of appealing austerity, but the fleshy fruit gives weight and bounce. Tannic for sure, they're serious with heft and muscle but this keeps focus and direction with coolness overall and sense of freshness throughout. A touch of subtle wood spice on the finish. Nice styling, feels round and filling with balance to all the elements. 30% whole bunch fermentation. Harvest 12 September. Ageing 19 months, 47% new barrel, 37% one wine, 16% two wine. Derenoncourt consultants.



Enclos Tourmaline Pomerol 2022 93 View Floral, soft spices and black fruit aromas on the nose. This has fruit density but such succulent and fine tannins that give an almost weightless feel to the palate but still with motion and energy and power. Really well delivered, the strength is underneath the acidity and fruit - a little heat - with redcurrants, strawberries, black cherries and touches of clove and liquorice. Seductive but punchy. Tasted twice. Yield: 30hl/ha. 3.52pH. 100% new barrels. HVE certified.



L'If St-Émilion 2022 93 View Vivid and bright purple colour in the glass. Milk chocolate, salted caramel, blueberries, blackcurrants and cherry aromas. Lively and clean, crisp and fresh, a lovely quite sharp, almost sour touch of black and red fruit with a liquorice grip to the tannins. Nicely structured with depth. A little toasted and spiced around the edges, but sleek and refined with an appealing overall weight. Lifted and super lively, softly chewy, just plump enough to give some bounce to the palate with quite a lifted and long finish. Concentrated and powerful but finessed too.



Les Asteries St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Juicy and bright, focussed and intense on the nose, quite opulent and perfumed. ripe and juicy, fun and friendly. A bouncy texture with softly plush and chewy tannins supporting the bright and fresh sweet strawberry and herbal raspberries. Intense grip, so mouthcoating, but succulent. Nothing harsh, not raw or too extreme. Vibrant and potent, joyful and serious all at once.



Les Perrières de Lafleur Bordeaux Supérieur 2022 93 View Floral notes of peonies, violets and irises with milk chocolate, blackcurrant and plum - fresh and forward. Supple and forward, sleek, this is straight but nicely defined and weighty where the acidity is high and at the fore, bright, almost sour, cherry and strawberry that makes the mouth water with the tannins coming afterwards, slowly but surely giving the definition and the width. The energy comes and sustains the wine from start to finish with the high-toned fruit nicely contrasts the definition and character from the saline, graphite undertone and well integrated but firm and chalky tannins. Ends on a high with freshness and zing.



Vieux Chateau Mazerat St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Richly scented on the nose, powerful and brooding, intense and in your face, overt and forward. Juicy and alive there's high acidity but it's extremely spiced and tense, cool and intense with a liquorice, spiced tang that fills the mouth and gives a spiced grip that's verging on too much. On the more powerful side, with tannins that are fine but massy and with a texture that gives weight and power but also tang and edges. Powerful and muscular with sinew and grip but high acidity to keep it from being too overwhelming.

