bordeaux 2022 right bank score table

After tasting more than 900 Bordeaux 2022 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 142 Right Bank red wines all with 93 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202298-100
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202298-100
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202298-100
Château La ConseillantePomerol202298-100
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202298-100
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202298
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202298
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol202298
Château LafleurPomerol202298
PetrusPomerol202298
Vieux Château CertanPomerol202298
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202297
Château L'Eglise-ClinetPomerol202297
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol202297
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202297
Château Le PinPomerol202297
Château TrotanoyPomerol202297
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202297
Clos du ClocherPomerol202297
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202297
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202296
Château Beau-Séjour BécotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château ClinetPomerol202296
Château HosannaPomerol202296
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202296
Château LafleurPomerol202296
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202296
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202296
La MondotteSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château BeauregardPomerol202295
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château Canon-la-GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château Croix de LabrieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202295
Château DassaultSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château de PressacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château FonplégadeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château FonroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château la ConnivencePomerol202295
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202295
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol202295
Château RougetPomerol202295
Château Tertre RôteboeufSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202295
Le DomeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202295
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château BerliquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château BourgneufPomerol202294
Château Capet-GuillierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château d'AiguilheCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202294
Château de FerrandSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202294
Château de SalesPomerol202294
Château du RocherSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202294
Château GazinPomerol202294
Château George 7Fronsac202294
Château Grand Barrail Lamarzelle FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château L'Eglise-ClinetPomerol202294
Château La GravePomerol202294
Château La PointePomerol202294
Château La ViolettePomerol202294
Château Le MoulinPomerol202294
Château Les Trois CroixFronsac202294
Château MarsauFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202294
Château NéninPomerol202294
Château Petit-VillagePomerol202294
Château QuintusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château SansonnetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202294
Château SéraphinePomerol202294
Château Tour St ChristopheSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Clos CantenacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202294
Clos des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202294
Clos DubreuilSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202294
Clos St-MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202294
Domaine de l'ACastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202294
Château Ad FrancosFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202293
Château BadetteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château Bel AirSt-Émilion (Lussac St-Émilion)202293
Château BellevueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château BonalguePomerol202293
Château BoutisseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château CanonSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château Canon PécresseCanon-Fronsac202293
Château Cap de MourlinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château ChantalouettePomerol202293
Château Clos JunetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château Côte de BaleauSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château Croix CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château de CandaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château de La DauphineFronsac202293
Château DestieuxSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château EdmusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château FayatPomerol202293
Château FerrandeGraves202293
Château FombraugeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château Grand Corbin DespagneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château Grand MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château GuadetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château La ClemencePomerol202293
Château La CouspaudeSt-Émilion202293
Château La Fleur de BoüardLalande-de-Pomerol202293
Château La PradeFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202293
Château La RousselleFronsac202293
Château La SerreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château Lafleur-GazinPomerol202293
Château Le Bon PasteurPomerol202293
Château Le GayPomerol202293
Château Le PrieuréSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château Les CruzellesLalande-de-Pomerol202293
Château Les Haut ConseillantsLalande-de-Pomerol202293
Château MangotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château MontlandrieCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202293
Château MontlisseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château Moulin St-GeorgesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château Puy GuilhemFronsac202293
Château Puy-BlanquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château PuygueraudFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202293
Château Roc de CambesCôtes de Bourg202293
Château Roquetaillade La GrangeGraves202293
Château Sacré CoeurPomerol202293
Château Saint-PierrePomerol202293
Château SoutardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Château Soutard-CadetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Château VillemaurineSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Clos de l'OratoireSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Clos LunellesCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202293
Couvent des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202293
Domaine BaudonSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202293
Domaine des SabinesLalande-de-Pomerol202293
Domaine Simon BlanchardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202293
Enclos TourmalinePomerol202293
L'IfSt-Émilion202293
Les AsteriesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur202293
Vieux Chateau MazeratSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202293
Vieux Chateau Saint AndréSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202293

