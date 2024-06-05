Bordeaux 2023 En Primeur: Release prices and scores

This year's Bordeaux en primeur campaign is well underway with more than 70 estates releasing their prices for the 2023 wines. See all the Bordeaux 2023 en primeur releases here with scores and tasting notes by Georgie Hindle and Panos Kakaviatos.

The table below shows all the estates that have released prices for their 2023 wines so far. They are presented in descending order of the ex-négociant release price in Euros per single bottle with the percentage decrease from the single bottle 2022 price. The table also shows the release price of a case of 12 x 75cl bottles in GBP. The tasting note and score for each wine is also available via a drop down button. Prices were provided by Liv-ex which records transactions between its merchant members in the UK, US, Asia and Europe.


Producer & Appellation Score € Single Single % diff (2022) € Case Notes
Château Lafleur, Pomerol976100%7320
Château Ausone, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)96432-23%5280
Château Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac (1er Cru Classé)98396-0.3174920
Château Cheval Blanc, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)97384-18.3%4680
Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac (1er Cru Classé)98324-37.2%4068
Château Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)98312-39.5%3780
Château Angélus, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)97260-25%3120
Château Palmer, Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)9824018.6%2880
Château Pavie, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)97234-20%2784
Château L'Eglise-Clinet, Pomerol97210-19.2%2508
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)97180-31.8%2220
Château L'Évangile, Pomerol97150-30.5%1896
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades des Lafite, Pauillac94145-19%1860
Château Léoville-Las Cases, St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)98138.5-0.41662
Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit Mouton, Pauillac94132-23%1644
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)97120-35%1488
Château Cheval Blanc, Petit Cheval, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)931201440
Château Cos d'Estournel, St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)96114-38%1440
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)9811035.3%1320
Château Pichon Baron, Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)9710323.4%1234
Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarence de Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan9496-0.2721200
Château Bélair-Monange, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)98901180
Château Valandraud, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)9490-23.7%1104
Château Canon, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)9890-25%1080
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan9776.8-28.9%912
Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9672-33%840
Clos Fourtet, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)9570-25.5%840
Château Quintus, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)9367-30%840
Château Angélus, Carillon d'Angélus, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)9366792
Château Pontet-Canet, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9766-0.27790
Château Rauzan-Ségla, Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)966028.6%720
Château Beychevelle, St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)9460-11%720
Château Palmer, Alter Ego, Margaux9358.2708
Château Pape Clément, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)9358.2-6%708
Château Léoville Poyferré, St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)9656.5-32.7%674
Château Léoville Barton, Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)9655.8-13.1%670
Château Duhart-Milon, Pauillac (4ème Cru Classé)9555-8%684
Château Clerc Milon, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9652.8-0.185660
Château Gazin, Pomerol9448-27%582
Domaine de Chevalier, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)9545.6-17%549
Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9545.6-22.4%546
Château La Gaffelière, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)9544.5-20.5%540
Château Brane-Cantenac, Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)9644.5-25.8%534
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan9342-36.3%540
Château Giscours, Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)9540.8-18.4%492
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Clos du Marquis, St-Julien9438.5-0.36462
Château d'Issan, Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)9537.2-26%450
Château Talbot, St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)9336-25%462
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las Cases, St-Julien9336432
Château Malescot St Exupéry, Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)9432.5-27%390
Château d'Armailhac, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9432.4-14%408
Château Branaire-Ducru, St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)9532-19.2%384
Château Cos d'Estournel, Les Pagodes de Cos, St-Estèphe9231.2-18.7%396
Château Lagrange, St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)9531.2-21.1%372
Château Phélan Ségur, St-Estèphe9531.2-16.1%370
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Croix Ducru, St-Julien9329.4-18%365
Château Langoa Barton, St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)9329.4-13.5%350
Château Lafon-Rochet, St-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)9327.5-19%330
Château Malartic-Lagravière, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)9526.4-21.4%318
Château Batailley, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9626-0.12324
Château La Lagune, Haut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé)9425.5-25%330
Château Haut-Bages Libéral, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9325.2-22%306
Château Angludet, Margaux9524288
Château Grand-Puy Ducasse, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9123.4-18%288
Château Gloria, St-Julien9322.8-27%275
Château Ormes de Pez, St-Estèphe9216.8-20%210
Château Cantemerle, Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)9116.8-18%198

Prices in bond as of June 2023. Cases are 12 x 75cl bottles.



DISCLAIMER: Decanter's en primeur score and price table is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Wine prices may vary and they can go down as well as up. Seek independent advice where necessary and be aware that wine investment is unregulated in several markets, including the UK.



